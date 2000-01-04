Baby Back Ribs

These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.

By KHEFFN

Recipe Summary

prep:
8 hrs
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
10 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Tear off 4 pieces of aluminum foil big enough to enclose each portion of ribs. Spray each piece of foil with vegetable cooking spray. Brush the ribs liberally with barbeque sauce and place each portion in its own piece of foil. Wrap tightly and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Bake ribs wrapped tightly in the foil at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 2 1/2 hours. Remove from foil and add more sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 170.1mg; sodium 1607.2mg. Full Nutrition
