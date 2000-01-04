Baby Back Ribs
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
I've gotta start off by saying I was skeptical before I started with all of the claims saying the meat just fell off the bone. I thought about having ribs for dinner at 3:00 pm. So I defrosted them and knew I had seen a recipe on here for them before. I thought about doing the overnight bit but I would be the only one home tomorrow night so I went ahead with it. I dusted the ribs with a rub of sugar, salt, pepper and paprika and then poured some Billy Bones BBQ sauce right on the foil,put the rib meat side down on the foil and then poured more sauce on top and bundled it up. These were wonderful. I could just pull the bone right out and was left with a boneless piece of pork if I wanted to. I will definitely make these again and will marinate them overnight as the recipe says. But they're still great if you make them the same afternoon without any time to marinate.Read More
If it falls off the bone, you just steamed all the texture and flavor out of them. Try using a dry rub instead of the sauce, cut the oven time back to a couple hours, low temp 250, then slowly grill over charcoal. Add sauce at the end. You'll have a better slab with a little bite to the meat.Read More
I've gotta start off by saying I was skeptical before I started with all of the claims saying the meat just fell off the bone. I thought about having ribs for dinner at 3:00 pm. So I defrosted them and knew I had seen a recipe on here for them before. I thought about doing the overnight bit but I would be the only one home tomorrow night so I went ahead with it. I dusted the ribs with a rub of sugar, salt, pepper and paprika and then poured some Billy Bones BBQ sauce right on the foil,put the rib meat side down on the foil and then poured more sauce on top and bundled it up. These were wonderful. I could just pull the bone right out and was left with a boneless piece of pork if I wanted to. I will definitely make these again and will marinate them overnight as the recipe says. But they're still great if you make them the same afternoon without any time to marinate.
This method was excellent -- and inspired me to come up with something even better. At the minimum, you can follow this method as is, except lower the oven temperature to 225 degrees and bake for four hours. For even better results, coat the ribs with prepared mustard (the taste of which will disappear during the long cooking time) and apply a "dry rub" (you can find many recipes for rubs on the Internet or in barbecue cookbooks). Seal the ribs in a plastic bag and refrigerate for at least one day; I do it for three days. Put the ribs on a raised rack or on paper towels (to allow fat to drip off or to absorb fat). Put the ribs and rack (or towels) in an oven bag and bake at 225 degrees for four hours. (Don't worry, paper towels will not burn at such a low temperature.) After four hours, the ribs will have a nice crust and flavor from the rub and will be fall-off-the-bone tender. The last step is to remove the ribs from the bag, brush the upper surface with your favorite barbecue sauce and broil for ten minutes. This is optional, but after cutting up the ribs, I like to pour on a little more sauce to make the ribs "wet." I realize that this written description makes the process sound quite involved, but it's really not and the results are well worth the extra trouble. Oh, and I have really enjoyed experimenting with different rub/sauce combinations.
I'm a last minute recipe finder and didn't have but 30 minutes to prepare for cooking - so I didn't marinate these ribs in the sauce for more than 20 minutes and they were AMAZING - I did omit the spraying of the foil and used the new Reynolds Non-Stick Foil instead no sticking - and no mess! Grilling for 20 minutes after baking - on indirect medium heat makes them restaurant style.
Yes, these are great IF you add to it. First, definitely use a dry rub before cooking in the oven. I also add a slight amount of brown sugar to caramelize and add great color. Finally after removing from oven, remove foil and grill for about 10 minutes on each side, basting with bbq sauce,until desired color. The grilling at the end is the key to not having a "McRib" texture. Try it...YUM!!!
These ribs really got my guests' attention when they literally fell off the bone, as they were served! I ensured their tenderness by removing the tough, clear membrane from the underside of the ribs. Then I lightly seasoned the underside with a rub, and used the Blackberry BBQ Sauce recipe (from this site) for the top of the ribs. As the recipe said, they were marinated overnight, then slow cooked in foil. Fantastic! The three elements for tender ribs: (1)remove the membrane prior to cooking; (2)marinade with a lemon or vinegar acidic base (found in the ketchup in this recipe); (3)slow cook... voila! perfect ribs every time! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
If it falls off the bone, you just steamed all the texture and flavor out of them. Try using a dry rub instead of the sauce, cut the oven time back to a couple hours, low temp 250, then slowly grill over charcoal. Add sauce at the end. You'll have a better slab with a little bite to the meat.
Great recipe for 'winter' bbq. Clean-up was so incredibly easy! Before baking I rubbed 'Jim Goode's BBQ Beef Rub' (I find this recipe at Allrecipes too) on the ribs for an extra punch.
As per Todd Wilbur's method (Top Secret Recipes) copy catting Tony Roma's ribs, I've made ribs exactly this way for years--so good I wouldn't do it any other way, let alone the hard way! Once out of the oven, finish them off on a charcoal grill for a few minutes, brushed with a little extra BBQ sauce and you're in hog heaven.
For those of you making ribs for the first time, you do NOT always have to remove the membrane from the ribs before cooking. If you forgot to do this, DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT. My father makes the most tender ribs I have ever tasted, and he never removes the membrane. The ribs are so tender, you won't even know its there. What my father does differently is that he marinates this recipe overnight. He cooks it on 250 degrees F for about 4 and-a-half to 5 hours, and they are KICK BUTT. Also, if you don't have a broiler, no worries. When your ribs are done cooking, remove them from the oven and smear them with more BBQ sauce, then put the ribs back into the oven for 5-10 minutes. They taste just as good.
Fantastic recipe! I pulled the membrane off the ribs, used the dry rub from Cathy M's review (1/4c. brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp. paprika, 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, 1 1/2 Tbsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne red pepper), and put them on a baking sheet covered very tightly with foil for 2 1/2 hours at 300 degrees. They were falling off the bone when I removed them from the oven. Then, I cut them into serving sized pieces, put them on the BBQ using a mixture of the cooking juices and Famous Dave's BBQ sauce. I grilled them for about 10 minutes to lightly brown and caramelize the sauce. Finger licking good!
This recipe never fails! I have made these ribs 4 or 5 times now, and they're always fantastic. I messed up last time and cooked at 350 degrees for 2 hours, and they *still* came out great, just a tiny bit drier than usual. To help prevent leaks, I use a double layer of foil to wrap the ribs in, and line the cooking sheet with foil to catch any juices that do come out. After the 2 hours in the oven, I take the ribs out of the foil, brush liberally with more sauce, and broil for another 10 minutes or so. This step makes a HUGE difference. The meat is flavourful anyway, but with the added sauce and broiling, you get the sticky, glazed goodness that comes with restaurant-style ribs. Plus, you can reserve the rib juice from the foil packets to use as a gravy or stew flavouring. It's the recipe that keeps on giving! Thanks Ken!!
This is the next best thing to grilled ribs. The second time I did it, I chopped up onions and fresh garlic and tossed it right along inside with the meat and it was even better!!! To get rid of the watered down flavor, open the packet, flip your oven to broil and keep basting the last 30 minutes of cooking time.
This recipe was the easiest and best tasting for baby back ribs. I always used to have tough ribs and the old method of boiling them and grilling them always lacked for more. I'm so glad I found this recipe, this will be my go-to method from now on. I cooked 4 racks of ribs, using the Farmer John's brand purchased from Smart & Final. The key to tender juicy ribs, I found, is that you have to remember to remove the membrane on the back of the ribs. If you've ever experienced "tough" ribs, then it's because the membrane wasn't removed. This made a huge difference. I cooked all 4 racks of ribs in my oven on the lower and top racks, alternating racks an hour and a half into the cooking time. I also upped the temperature the last hour and a half to 325, then 350 the last half hour to compensate for the extra meat in the oven. The result? perfect ribs. I also used the dry rub found on this site by Denise. Rub the ribs with the dry rub, and then liberally basted with KC masterpiece bbq sauce before sealing with foil. When the ribs were done cooking, I brushed with more bbq sauce and broiled the racks for 10 minutes to give them that charred, sticky good flavor and look. The ribs received raves from my dinner guests. Absolutely moist, juicy, fall of the bones. Yummy!
I made these on a Friday night and again on Sunday night because they were so good. We have an inground pool and our house is party central in the summer so I'm always looking for great grilling recipes. Our guests were freaking out over how great these ribs were. I had numerous people say they were the best ribs they ever had. I was previously making my baby back ribs with the Prize winning ribs recipe from this website but there is NO comparison. These ribs fall right off the bone. They are tender and absolutely delicious. I baked them in the oven in the aluminum foil tents (I used Sweet Baby Rays honey bbq sauce) and then grilled them on high for 2-3 minutes a side so they had nice charcoal grill marks on them. These also taste GREAT with the Blackberry BBQ sauce from this website. Thank you so much for this recipe. This is the ONLY way I will ever make ribs on the grill this summer or ever again!!!
Perfection! I too used Cathy M's dry rub first: 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp Paprika , 1 Tbsp Kosher Salt, 1 1/2 Tbsp Black Pepper, 1 tsp Garlic powder, 1 tsp Onion powder, 1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper. Remove the membrane (A MUST). Use a paper towel to grip the membrane. While marinating in fridge, my foil bags also filled up w/ liquid (small mess), now I place foil bags in a large plastic bag. I drained the bags prior to the oven. I lined my oven w/ foil as the foil bags do get full of liquid but the lipped baking sheet they are on took care of any spills. Baked 2 hours at 300 in foil bags, cool for 20 min, then 15 min on BBQ or broiler. Don't bake any longer or they fall off the bone and you cannot place them on BBQ or broiler. My ribs did not look pale and therefore did not need the BBQ, but I did it anyway. And remember to use non-stick foil or just spray w/ oil like I did.
I made these ribs for dinner tonight and they were wonderful! I have tried several times to make tender ribs, but have failed in past attempts. I decided to try this and am so glad that I did. My search is over! May your search for ribs end here also! I did not marinate them overnight like the recipe, but rubbed them with some seasoned salt and wrapped them in aluminum foil without the BBQ sauce. After the cooking was over, I put them on the grill and brushed them with BBQ sauce and let the sauce set and also let the meat get a little crispier on the outside. They were finger-licking good!
Sooo good...followed Cathy M's suggestion for dry rub - this is what she uses: 1/4c. brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp. paprika, 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, 1 1/2 Tbsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne red pepper. I liberally coated the ribs with the dry rub in the morning and refrigerated them tightly in foil. It's really hot here in California, so I waited until the weather cooled down at night and baked them (in the foil) on a cooling rack placed on a cookie sheet so the heat could circulate around the ribs. Baked at 250 degrees for four hours with just the dry rub. After cooling down, back into the refrigerator. The following day I took them out of the refrigerator for about an hour to take the chill off, then swabbed on some good BBQ sauce and put them on the barbie for 15 mins total on gas grill - direct heat for 5 minutes and indirect heat for 10 minutes remaining. Hubby said "you can't get them this good anywhere else". Thank you for a great recipe.
More of a cooking method than a recipe and what a great one it is. Of course make sure you have a tasty BBQ sauce, one that you would happily drink out of the bottle and you will surely end up with the absolute best results.
EXCELLENT RIBS -- Very easy and delicious. Even though wrapped in foil, my pan was a mess, so the next time, I lined the pan in foil also, and clean up was a breeze. Also, after baking, I opened foil, added more sweet bbq sauce and then put them under the broiler for 4 minutes, meaty side up -- SPECTACULAR. Thanks Ken for a GREAT rib recipe. Happy Cooking.
I've been making my baby back ribs this way for years with one big exception - I don' marinade them first. I don't always know at 8am what I'm making for dinner that night but that doesn't stop me from making ribs! I cut the ribs into sections, brush them with bbq sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's) wrap them in tin foil and bake low and slow for a couple of hours. They are every bit as tender and fall off the bone as the best restaurants. So if you don't have time to marinade, make them anyway!!
These are amazing. I have never eaten anything like this before. The meat was very tender and delicious. Please try this recipe. Add your own rub to make it suit your tastes for you and your family. Good stuff, thanks for the post.
I made these ribs following the recipe. I used the Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce recipe found on this site. When the ribs were done I opened the foil wrap and applied more sauce and placed them under the broiler for about 7 minutes. My wife said that the ribs were to die for and I have to agree. The BBQ sauce is the best also. Thanks KHEFFN
This was SOOOO good! I bought the ribs and BBQ sauce (i like Bulleye's Honey Roast) in the morning, cut the ribs, put them on tin foil, smothered them in sauce, and wrapped them up! Then threw them in the oven in the afternoon, and by dinner they were perfect! I also put some potatoes in the oven about 2 hours before dinner, so we had ribs and baked potatoes! As the ribs marinated all day, I did all my errands, came back, and threw them in the oven, and then did some more work at home. My friends thought I was in the kitchen all day slaving over dinner. And the meat fell right off the bone. This was delicious. I wish I could give it more than five stars.
Great ribs!
Fantastic. As advertised.!! I had 8 pounds of ribs and used the rub recipe Cindy advised (times 3). My process was as stated earlier, cut into sections, put rub generously on, brush much barbecue sauce on and wrap in aluminum foil individually. I had 8 sections. Be sure to coat the non stick foil with PAM as well, makes it clean. And yes, place on a cookie sheet well covered with non stick foil and also sprayed with Pam. After 2 1/2 hours at 300 degrees, I removed and took the sections, removed the foil placed them on the cookie sheet, poured any juice that was in each individual foil onto the ribs and sprinkled the rub lightly on each then smothered the ribs in barbecue sauce again, and baked for another 15 minutes. After the 2 1/2 hours of baking I sprayed the cookie sheet with another layer of PAM before placing sections for the 15 minutes of baking SMART FOR REMOVAL AND CLEANUP. Do not forget to take the membrane off the ribs prior to baking as others mentioned. They were tender, juicy, and fell off the bone. Be sure to use Cindy's Rub recipe. Again, I tripled it because I had 8 pounds which easily fed 6.
MMMMMMM! SUPER EASY-SUPER DELICIOUS-SUPER WAY TO MAKE RIBS!!! I BROILED THEM FOR 7-8 MINUTES PER SIDE AFTER REMOVING FROM FOIL, ADDED MORE SAUCE, AND VOILA! TOO COOL! REAFFIRMED MY STATUS AS GODDESS AND DIVA!!!
Delish!! I've made these 3 times now to rave reviews! I used the dry rub from Cathy M's review (1/4c. brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp. paprika, 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, 1 1/2 Tbsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne red pepper), put them on a baking sheet and cover very, very tightly with foil for 1-3/4 hours at 300 degrees. If they're not yet falling off the bone, I pour off the juices, pour some BBQ sauce over, cover back up and cook a bit more. Then I cut them into serving sized pieces, slather with sauce, and put them on the grill for about 5-10 minutes! To die for!! I have never marinaded them....they are always fall-off-the-bone tender anyway and full of flavor!!
I have just recently returned to cooking from scratch and am now cooking for two. I had no time to marinate as I pulled these ribs straight out of the freezer and thawed at room temp. I sprayed a sheet of Reynolds Heavy Duty foil with Pam spray and then prepared a rack of pork baby back ribs with McCorkmick Grillmates Pork Rub and covered with KC Materpiece BBQ sauce. I wrapped the rack in the prepared foil and then wrapped this again in another layer of heavy duty foil. I placed this package in the bottom of a broiler pan and baked for 3.5 hours at 350 degrees. I opened the foil and covered the top with additional BBQ sauce and broiled on low until the top looked the way I expected for BBQ ribs. They were tender, flavorful and delicious. My honey said that there was no way they could have been any better. I also prepared Grandma's Buttermilk Cornbread cooked in a prepared 8 inch cast iron skillet and Country Style Green Beans with Potatoes. We had no room for dessert tonight!
Ok, I just made these for the very first time! I did remove the back membrane off like other reviews suggested, however, I did also use a rub that I had made and used the sweet baby rays bbq sauce as well. My Husband loves them, in fact I have made them twice this week! 300 degrees and for 2 hrs. and 40 min. I also wanted to share the most important part that is not part of this recipe....That is to Broil the ribs without the foil, on a cookie sheet after they have been baked. Broil for exactly 9 min. My husband has been bragging about them all week long! I am very picky about ribs...I think that is why I never made them (the fear of not liking them and wasting them.) I think that this is one of my top 10 favorite meals to make! Easy clean~up and not much work to them! Thank you for the recipe, but more importantly all of the reviewers that made such wonderful suggestions that takes this original recipe to a whole other level. I will make this often! Thank you!
This recipe leaves out critical information. 1. Before all, remove the membrane from the underside of the ribs. 2. Ribs cook better in big slabs, not broken up in pouches. To keep them together, make a big foil "boat" by turning up the edges on a big piece of foil and pinching another on top. Put it on a baking pan. 3. After 2.5 hours at 300^F, the ribs will be steamed from being in the boat and most of the sauce will have come off. So you have to rebaste them - GENEROUSLY. Don't be stingy. Finally, cook uncovered for another 45 mins, or whenever that generous layer of sauce starts to caramelize and, you know, look like ribs should look.
I made these ribs the other day and they came out absolutely wonderful!! I did as other users suggested and cooked them on 250 for 4 hours. I put them in disposable aluminum baking pans and coverded them with foil. Easy clean up, just toss! I also removed the membrane on back of ribs as suggested. This is so easily done using a butter knife to separate and grabbing with a paper towel and pulling off. I also made the "dry rub for ribs" recipe and put on the night before. Then, I brushed with "Nana's barbeque sauce" before baking and finished off with broiling after the 4 hours, just enough to bring to perfection, probably 10 min or so. Wonderful recipe. I will definitely use again and again!
This is a fantastic recipe! The ribs fell off the bones, tender & full of flavor...and no messy pans to clean up! And to whoever wrote that this "isn't a recipe...," it isn't always the ingredients you put in, but the method by which it's prepared.
I bought 1-1/2 racks of baby backs and decided to try this recipe using Cathy M's (reviewer) rub recipe. I let the rub sit over night and then the next am decided that I needed another rack of ribs for my crowd, so I got another rack which had rub on only about 6 hrs before putting them all in the over ... point i'm getting to is, there was NO difference between the ribs that sat overnight and the ribs that sat for only the 6 hrs w/the rub. I cooked them in the foil (no BBQ sauce yet) for 2 hrs and then took them out and SEPARATED the ribs so that when I sauced them I could put the sauce all over the ribs, not just the top. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet & Spicy sauce, sauced each rib good, and broiled them for just a few minutes. These were the BEST ribs ever and I will SO use this recipe again. One thing is, I tried a rib before I saucued them and the rub is REALLY spicy ... the Sweet Baby Rays added a sweetness which was very welcome. GREAT!
I FINALLY TRIED THESE RIBS, AND THEY'RE ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS, AND REALLY QUICK AND EASY TO PREPARE. I USED MY OWN LITTLE BBQ SAUCE CONCOCTION, AND AFTER 2 1/2 HRS SLOW COOKING, THE MEAT REALLY DOES FALL OFF THE BONE. KUDOS.
My first time making ribs & they turned out great. I used Stubbs BBQ Sauce (Spicy), following the recipe as written, but at the end I did broil the ribs on both sides (best to end with the meaty side up) to obtain the "sticky" quality that other reviewers mentioned they get from their restaurant ribs; did this for about 6 minutes on each side at about 300F-400F (full 500F broil was too hot). My husband was in hog heaven, so to speak, and it was nice to make something different for a change, rather than chicken!
This is by far my favorite method for cooking ribs. Mind you how important it is to keep them TIGHTLY wrapped in the foil to keep them tender.
I customized with the best comments from recipe
Yes they are fall-off the bone tender, but the sauce runs off with the greast. What a terrible thing to do to baby back ribs. I should have just fixed a pork roast.
These were the easiest ribs I have ever made. Clean-up was a snap. My husband really loved the taste. Will keep this as part of my recipe collection. Just a simple note I used the Dry Rub for Ribs submitted by Denise smith to enhance the flavor. I also used foil on the bottom of the pan in addition to wrapping each rib. These were the only enhancements made. Thanks again for sharing
Super easy and delicious! I added to the basic recipe. First I brushed on a mixture of lemon juice and olive oil. Then I used a dry rub on them (paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, brown sugar), then wrapped them in the foil. The next day we grilled them on the top shelf for about 1 1/2 hours (at about 350). I then took them out of the foil, brushed them generously with BBQ sauce, and grilled them over direct heat until crispy. A very big heat at the party. Thanks for a convenient, easy way to make delicious ribs.
This was very easy, and the meat was moist and cooked to perfection. I was a little disappointed in how bland the taste was, since the barbeque sauce seemed too watered down by the meat's juices, next time will unwrap the ribs after baking and add additional sauce and broil a few minutes to get a real bbq taste. Altogether, though, a foolproof way to get ribs cooked just right!
I'm sure there is a reason you need to leave them in the fridge for 8+ hours, but I don't see the purpose. I left them in for about 4 and they turned out perfect. I can't imagine them tasting any better. The bones just fall away from the meat because it's so tender. The foil does leak, so I put a pan underneath them to catch the drippings. I also took the advice of several and put extra bbq on and broiled them for about 10 minutes. The barbeque sauce is watery after it cooks, so definitely broil it to get the bbq to stick. I was completely intimidated by ribs before, but never again! This was too easy!
YUM! I did however follow other reviews and used the "dry rub for ribs" from this site, and then Jack Daniels honey BBQ...OMG this got rave reviews from everyone at my sons party. Thank you!
This was fantastic! I used beef ribs this time. As Cathy recommended, I used the rub first: 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp. paprika, 1 Tbsp. kosher salt, 1 1/2 Tbsp. black pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne red pepper. But remove the back membrane before rubbing spices on. Then I used Nana's Barbecue Sauce from this site and marinated them in foil for at least 8 hours. I put the foil bunches in a dish for dripping and cooked for 2 1/4 hours like someone recommended. Then I put fresh sauce on the ribs and broiled for 15 minutes. This was fantastic! I will try with pork ribs next time. P.S. Nana's bbq sauce is amazing!
The key to this recipe is what BBQ sauce you use. CooksIllustrated.com recently did a taste test of store bought BBQ sauces and we went with their recommendation. Their two top picks were Texas Best Barbecue Sauce, Original Rib Style and BullsEye Original BBQ Sauce. We couldn't find Texas Best so we used Bulls Eye. It kind of had a smokey taste and was a very thick sauce. The meat turned out tender and perfect. After cooking we added more sauce because it slightly lacked in flavor. But in the end we loved these and probably ate far too much for one sitting! We will make this again for sure.
Excellent recipe and the best, easiest way to cook ribs. I made my own rub to put on ribs (don't cake the ribs with rub though), then brushed well with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Put in fridge overnight. Next evening, cooked for 2 1/2 hours at 300. Used baking pans to catch any runoff from wrapped ribs. When you take them out, there will be very little or no sauce on them. Brush with sauce again and broil for 5 mins. Boom, done, everyone loved them.
This recipe is perfection. The only thing I'd mention is there is no step making mention of removing the membrane from the back of the ribs. Take a butter knife to loosen one end, and then you should be able to rip the membrane right off. I used a homemade seasoning mixture of garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper etc. to sprinkle over the ribs. I then used a homemade BBQ sauce of Diet Coke and ketchup (12 oz. Diet Coke per 1 cup of ketchup. Let it simmer on the stove top until it reduces to a thicker BBQ like sauce.) When the ribs were done cooking, I took them out of the oven and threw them in my grill plan to give them that grilled look. The meat fell right off the bone, everyone raved over them, and there were no leftovers for the next day. This recipe is simple and impressive.
Despite what some people are saying this is still a recipe...its all in how you cook and prepare the ribs before cooking, it doesn't matter that you can use pre-made sauce, if you want you can always add your own sauce recipe. That said this was a great recipe, the ribs wouldn't even stay on the bone no matter what I tried to do :-) I didn't have time to marinate for 8 hours but they still turned out great. The only thing I did differently was, in the last 10 min of cooking I removed the ribs from the foil and added another slather of BBQ and put them under the broiler for 10min, when I took them out I added one more coat of BBQ sauce. Naturally the only thing this recipe is lacking is the smoke flavor from the grill/smoker but you might be able to achieve that by adding a tin filled with wet BBQ wood (haven't tried it so don't know 100% if it would work, maybe next time)
These ribs were so easy to prepare, and fell off the bone. Followed recipe as is, but next time I think I will finish them off on the grill. Thank you for a simple and tasty recipe. Everyone loved them.
I will have to try some of the suggestions that people have next time. I made a bag type thing out of foil and put the ribs in it and pour BBQ sauce all over them, kinda rubbed it in and let it sit in the fridge for 24 hours, then i put them in the oven (still in the tin foil bag) like it says and they came out so tender, they fell off the bone! they where not white at all they had the dark color of the sauce, I pours some more BBQ sauce over the top of them and served them with roasted potatoes and corn on the cob... BIG HIT with the fam! even the kids liked them and my nephew is a VERY picky eater...
Very good. Definitely use a dry rub instead of BBQ for marinating overnight. I didn't need to spray the foil. I used the restaurant method of wrapping tightly in saran wrap, then in foil. It can be baked at this low temperature in the plastic wrap as long as it's in foil. The plastic will not melt or leech. If you've ever eaten ribs at a restaurant, they are steamed in plastic wrap. Let them rest and cool for a good 20-30 minutes, then coat with bbq and either grill or broil it on. Very, very good and foolproof.
All I can say is wow! I followed the recipe exactly, then finished them off on the grill. Thank you KHEFFN. This is the only way I'll ever make baby back ribs from now on.
I made the Baby Back Ribs this weekend and loved them. I made several changes suggested by other reviewers: I put a dry rub on the ribs, wrapped them in foil, and put them in the fridge overnight. In the morning I put BBQ sauce on the ribs, re-wrapped them in foil, and left them in the fridge for a couple more hours. I baked them at 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hrs. After 2 1/2 hrs, I removed the foil, put more BBQ sauce on the ribs and baked them at 350 degrees for 20 more minutes. The meat fell off the bone! Next time, I'll take the ribs out of the foil at 2 hrs, put BBQ sauce on and bake them at 350 for the last 20-30 minutes. It's a recipe worth repeating.
I have made these for years and I usually do a rub and just brown them on the grill a little then wrap them in the foil and slow good them in the oven. If you have someone who doesnt think ribs are right unless cooked on the grill this is one way to do it when I take them out of the oven I put sauce on and put them on the grill again!!! The are the BEST!!!
This is the best recipe for ribs EVER!!! It is quick to prepare, no pans to wash, and the best ribs we have ever had. Thank you, thank you!!!
I consider a recipe to be creative and tasteful. This one I will pass up.
In my 21 years of marriage, I've never before tried cooking ribs. I've always been unsure of how to get good results and was intimidated by others I know who cook fabulous ribs. I didn't have time to do the overnight marinade since I had picked up the baby back ribs today for dinner tonight, but will definitely do so next time. I did use the dry rub suggested in one of the other reviews and I have to say these were some of the BEST ribs I have ever tried - even in a restaurant. I turned off the oven after the first 2 1/2 hours and left the ribs in for another hour as I needed to run out for a while. Then I did broil them with the BBQ sauce before serving. Nothing left but bones!
ok....here's the deal! You must remove the membrane, use a paper towel to get a good grip on it, after you have pried it away from the back of the ribs part way, then pull. It should come off easily then. Next, you must cook at 300 degrees for at least 3 hours and then unwrap the foil, add more barbeque sauce, if you wish, and then broil for 20 or so minutes, not too close to the coils. The end result is that these ribs will be better than the Texas Roadhouse...trust me.
I misread the instructions and didn't know I was suppose to marinate the ribs for 8 hours. Since I planned to cook the ribs that night and didn't have 11 hours to spare, I had to go w/ plan B. I boiled my ribs for one hour in a pan with seasonings....garlic powder, seasoning salt, adobo etc. Then I followed the instructions wrapping the ribs in tinfoil but used 2 bottles of sauce instead of one. I baked the ribs for only one hour at 325 because I wanted my ribs tender but still on the bone (if you're like me, the best part is eating them off the bone). Let's just say they were soooo tasty that I have no desire to marinate them or cook them any other way. They were AMAZING!! If you're short on time, do what I did...even if you aren't, try it this way...boy, were they good. Don't forget to open the foil and broil them for 15 minutes before you take them out. IT MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE in terms of making sure the sauce sticks to the rib versus a soupy sauce falling off the ribs.
Awesome! If you have even less time, more like an hour til your guests arrive, I pressure cook mine in a bottle of wine (just enough to cover) with all the dry rub spices and a dollop of grain mustard. Boil for about 30 mins, then whack them in a hot oven coated in the bbq sauce!! They come out just as good if not even juicier than the slow roasted ones...TRY IT!!! (pressure cookers are the best - like having a slow cooker on speed!) :-)
I loved these ribs! I got these ready and set the oven for a delayed start ... they were almost done when I walked in the door from work. Usually I finish off on a charcoal grill but it was pouring down rain so I finished them off in the broiler. The extra sauce I added before broiling was fantastic! My husband on the other hand said he missed the grill taste ... but that didn't stop him from eating every last morsel! I made some garlic mashed potatoes and baked beans. We were ready for dinner an hour earlier than usual. I had some leaking from the juices and sauce so cleanup wasn't as quick as I would have liked but that's my fault. Next time I'll use aluminum foil on my pan to catch the drippings. I will definately keep this recipe ... finishing off on the grill or broiler ... this was the quickest I have ever made ribs!
I have been preparing ribs for over 15 years and this recipe has to be the easiest and the best. I made it even easier by using Reynolds foil bags instead of plain aluminum foil. No drips or leaks. I also took the advice from reviewers and used Sweet Baby Ray's sauce and used the broiler to finish off the ribs. I did stray somewhat from the original recipe and used a dry rub (from this site). This rub combined with the sauce made for a delicious and easy dinner my family and friends really enjoyed.
I agree completely with one of the other reviews which stated that these tasted like pork pot roast.
It's always been hit or miss with me and ribs. This recipe is ALWAYS a hit. I don't know why but, I seem to forget to put the ribs in foil the night before so I do it in the morning of the day that we have them and it works out fine. I use KC Masterpiece original BBQ Sauce and at the end of the cooking time I lay them out on a baking sheet and broil them with additional sauce. Perfect!!!
I used a dry rub before adding bbq sauce. Tasted great. Meat fell off the bones, but I like tender meat on the bones.
These were fall off the bone and tasty! Use a different kind of barbecue sauce for a different type of flavor.
A four star rating just for ease of preparation. Definitely need a few minutes under the broiler before serving. Missing a depth of flavor. Will play around with some seasonings and rubs next time. Change up the flavor by trying different sauces or make your own.
These were the best baby back ribs we have ever had! My husband does not like them but he loved these. They where so tender. I put Jim Goode's BBQ Beef Rub all over the ribs and left them in the refrig over night. I wrapped them aluminum foil sprayed with non stick cooking spray. Then I cooked them in the oven at 225 degrees for 4 hours. After that I spread BBQ sauce all over them and cooked them on the grill for about 10 minutes to give them the saucy restaurant look. They were so good, they were falling off the bone good and tender. We loved them I will deffinately make these again.
A most excellent find! The tin foil cooking method makes cooking killer ribs super easy and relatively mess free. I used pork ribs (not baby back) and found that I needed to leave them in for an extra 35 min. Only gave 4 stars because I wouldn't have known to take the membrane off if it weren't for reading all of the reviews. Thank You!!
Wonderful wonderful fall off the bone meat. I did do what another reviewer recomended and removed the foil and added more bbq sauce and broiled for the last 10 minutes!! Perfect.
i followed the recipe but rubbed in Famous Dave's Rub before brushing on the barb sauce. Was very good & will be making them again this weekend.
Took advice from other reviewers. Only had around 3-4 hrs to marinate. Covered them with Emeril Lagasse "rib rub" plus Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and marinated them for about 3 hrs. Turned out fantastic!
Wow! This is a great recipe! SO easy and really good! I set my grill to 300, walked way for 2 hours and when I came back the meat just fell off the bone. 5 stars for simplicity and deliciousness!
These ribs were fantastic! I have never made ribs before and live in an apartment so grilling is out of the question. I made sure to take off the membrane on the back of the ribs, covered them in KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce and let them marinate for about 20 hours. I followed the recipe for the cooking time. Then I took them out of the foil, basted them with some more sauce and put them under the broiler for about 15mins. They were moist, flavorful, and falling off the bone! I severed them along side macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob and bake beans. Thank you so much for such a great, easy and tasty way to prepare ribs! I plan on making these again next weekend!
These ribs were delicious. I marinated them in the sauce, salt, pepper, onion slices, garlic and onion powder. Before baking I crumbled 1/2 a beef bouillon cube and poured over a little more sauce. Then baked for 2 hours in a secure foil "pouch" without opening! After two hours, I opened up pouch and poured a thin layer of sauce on the top and broiled for about 10 mins, to get a nice cooked top. I used really good hickory sauce for that slow smoked flavor, Delicious! and they fell right off the bone~
my whole family raved about these ribs.They also toat easily to a potluck!!
I have made these twice now... WOW. So fall off the bone delish!!! My husband won't even order ribs out anymore. He says mine are way better. I read a couple review of people saying this isn't a recipe because it is only Ribs and store baught BBQ sauce. I totally dissagree. This is a recipe for RIBS not the sauce. Before this recipe I used to bake my ribs or slow cook them. This is the easiest by far and the way the meat turns out is amazing! Good job! Thanks for posting this recipe, It is now part of my rotation!
When I made these ribs I was told they were better than restaurant ribs and everyone keeps requesting them!! One person even told me they dreamed about me making more. They were better than my mom's ribs! I didnt really have time to marinate them for more than 1 hour but they still came out great!! I used sweet ray's gourmet barbecue sauce (one sweet and spicy and one honey barbecue). Awesome recipe!!!
2 things I added based on others' reviews and the results were wonderful: (1) Cook at 225 degrees for 4 hours and let sit on paper towels to catch the drippings. (2) After done cooking in oven, cook on grill for about 5 min/per side. Definitely AWESOME. I know it's not much of a "recipe", but before I saw this I didn't know what to do with ribs, and now I can probably make the best ones in town! :D So thanks!
I agree with the reviewer who was upset about the "ripping" of this recipe....we all have a favorite BBQ sauce, whether homemade, bottled or a doctored version combining the two. This is exactly how we made our ribs in 4 different restaurants I worked in. The only exception was that we "par-charred" the ribs...ie we broiled them for about 3-4 minutes under the boiler or on a char grill, to get the nice smokey taste. Then the exact steps of the recipe, and a quick 1-2 minute "finish" under the broiler, after the cooking in foil process, just open the foil, leave 'em on the foil, broil....quick cleanup !! Kudos, Kheffn, I never thought of publishing this method, I thought everyone just "knew" LOL !!
This recipe was definitely a hit! I suggest reading some of the reviews and try some of their ideas. I brushed a little liquid smoke on first then a rib rub then used KC Masterpiece Hot & Spicy sauce. Marinated for 8 hours. Placed the wrapped foil packets on a tin foil cookie sheet. Cooked for 2 1/2 hours at 300 degrees. Then removed ribs from packets - put them back on aluminum foil sheets - added more sauce and broiled for 5 minutes. Excellent!!!! I gave this recipe 5 stars because the basic idea is what makes the ribs so tender, juicy and easy.
I didnt marinade my ribs, but I followed the cooking technique and they were fantastic. I coated my ribs with a rub of brown sugar and a cajun spice mix I make, and cooked them for 2 and half hours at 300 degrees. Then I grilled them on the BBQ w/ sauce for about 15-20 minutes. Excellent! Fall-off-the-bone yummy. This is the only way I will cook ribs from now on.
Wow-wee! Awesome! Easy! If you like the meat on your ribs to fall off the bone--this is for you. One note, however, I cooked them the full amount of time in the oven and then removed them to the bbq to brown up a bit; consequently, many of the ribs fell apart as I was putting them on the grill. Next time, I'll shave a bit of time off the cooking in the oven--hopefully they'll stay together a little bit better.
Delicious! My amendment to the recipe to make your life easier would be to catch the liquid of the baked ribs in the oven by placing foil under the ribs. Also, one person suggested to put barbecue sauce on the top and broil the ribs. This is the best suggestion!
Took the advice I got off one of the tips and cooked last 15 min in broiler uncovered after pouring more bbq sauce on top. These were perfect.
First ribs I've ever made, and I found them perfect. My family absolutely loved them and so did I. I did make a few changes, however. First I used a somewhat improvised dry rub of equal parts (I "eyeballed" it lol) garlic powder, crushed oregano, brown sugar, cajun seasoning (i had it lying around, figured why not? lol), Goya's adobo and then pepper to taste. I marinated the rack of ribs for about 2hrs in this rub w/ some Worcestershire sauce. When I was ready to bake them I sprinkled a bit of salt over them and added the BBQ sauce (I just used Kraft's Mesquite Smoked BBQ Sauce, nothing fancy), then I rapped the ribs with nonstick foil and baked them like the recipe calls for. 30 mins before they were ready I removed the upper part of the foil, added more BBQ sauce and put them back, uncovered, to finish off. This gave them that lovely dark BBQ color. They were nice and tender, juicy and very tasty. Will definitely be making these again.
I made these ribs with the sauce and refrigerated over night. I did broil for 5 minutes and they were perfect. My husband loved them and wants me to make them again. I used the rub on wings and marinated in refrigerater 1hour. I put them on foil lined pan and covered with foil for the last hour that the ribs where in the oven. I removed both from their foil packages and put on foil lined cookie sheet and broiled for 5 minutes. Both came our perfect.
Amazing and so tasty. 5+ stars! I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce after I rubbed on this dry rub (suggested by another user): 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 ½ tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp salt, 1 ½ tbsp pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, ½ tsp cayenne red pepper. Also, I cooked the ribs for 2 hours then broiled (unwrapped) for 4 minutes per side. YUM!
For the cooking technique, it was a good recipe. I used the tips from KERI5678 and it turned out very tender (almost fall of the bone) and still had a bit of that bbq crisp from broiling it. Good for easy in the house cooking on cold winter days (and it didn't smoke out the place either!)
I used Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce and followed the directions, although I did not marinate the ribs overnight. I only cooked the ribs for 2 hours and at the end, I added more bbq sauce to the tops of the ribs and broiled them for 10 minutes. They turned out PERFECT!
Well if you want to be hero, here's your chance. I made them exactly as written but as suggested also applied the dry rub in "Cathy M"'s review. They could not be more perfect. Make sure you do two things to the ribs before the cooking: take off the membrain on the back (slice and peal off using papertowel) and cut off any excess fat. Also I had more ribs than I needed so I prepared them and froze them in the foil packet for cooking at a later time. yum!
I cooked in slow cooker on low. turned out very yummy
You can't get better than baby back ribs when it comes to pork. This is an easy to follow recipe and delicious.
Thhis is such an easy recipe, and my hubby who hates pork (only in his mind he does) loved them.
Superb!!! Used Cathy M.'s suggestion of a rub, which I used. Everyone was so impressed, and I was too since this was the first time I had attempted baby back ribs.
Fall off the bone yummy! I used to work at a chain resteraunt where you boiled the pork first in the morning and then grilled it with sauce to order. What a pain! We live in Indiana so barbequing (sp?) is not always an option.
This was my first time cooking ribs and it was quite successful. The meat was perfectly tender. Don't forget to remove the membrane from the back of the ribs...so much better that way.
great method, only thing i suggest is to flip them over and peel the membrane off of them before you cook them, even more "fall off the bone" also in the oven cook them meaty side down, and the last 15 minutes take them out of the foil and put more sauce on them and either, cook them on the grill for 15min or so or on broil for 15 minutes....bomp chicka bow wow!
Delicious and easy. The meat was so tender, it fell off the bones. My family loved it, my kids ate the ribs till they were stuffed. I highly recommend this recipe. Thank you Ken!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections