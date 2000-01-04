Baby Back Ribs

This method was excellent -- and inspired me to come up with something even better. At the minimum, you can follow this method as is, except lower the oven temperature to 225 degrees and bake for four hours. For even better results, coat the ribs with prepared mustard (the taste of which will disappear during the long cooking time) and apply a "dry rub" (you can find many recipes for rubs on the Internet or in barbecue cookbooks). Seal the ribs in a plastic bag and refrigerate for at least one day; I do it for three days. Put the ribs on a raised rack or on paper towels (to allow fat to drip off or to absorb fat). Put the ribs and rack (or towels) in an oven bag and bake at 225 degrees for four hours. (Don't worry, paper towels will not burn at such a low temperature.) After four hours, the ribs will have a nice crust and flavor from the rub and will be fall-off-the-bone tender. The last step is to remove the ribs from the bag, brush the upper surface with your favorite barbecue sauce and broil for ten minutes. This is optional, but after cutting up the ribs, I like to pour on a little more sauce to make the ribs "wet." I realize that this written description makes the process sound quite involved, but it's really not and the results are well worth the extra trouble. Oh, and I have really enjoyed experimenting with different rub/sauce combinations.