Dressing for Potato Salad

4.5
120 Ratings
I have been making this dressing for over 40 years. Everyone that tastes it want a copy of the recipe.

Recipe by Mary Ann Benzon

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, onion and salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to toss with potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 117.4mg. Full Nutrition
