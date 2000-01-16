Dressing for Potato Salad

I made this for my family, as a side for a barbecue dinner we were making. We love potato salad, and usually I just use ranch dressing over the potatoes, making it an easy prep. I had some time so I decided to make a dressing. I found this recipe and we all loved it. I did make a couple of additions...I added sugar and I did add the optional onions. I used all mayo since I didn't have sour cream on hand, and I sprinkled the salad with smoked paprika. It was good the day of and is good on the second day as well. I had enough for about 1.5 lbs of potatoes and 3 hard boiled eggs, I also added some chopped pickles to my salad. I usually cut the potatoes on the large side and we don't like really "goopy" dressing, so this was just enough.