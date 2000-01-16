Dressing for Potato Salad
I have been making this dressing for over 40 years. Everyone that tastes it want a copy of the recipe.
Great dressing, but it only made enough for 3 large potatoes with 2 boiled eggs. (At first it seemed I had a little extra dressing left over, but the potatoes soon absorbed the dressing I mixed with them, so I added in the "extra" dressing so the potato salad would be creamy. You might want to double the recipe if you're making a large batch of potato salad.Read More
I thought I was doomed to making mediocre potato salad for the rest of my life, until I found this recipe! I added salt, poultry seasoning, black pepper, cayenne pepper and celery seed to the base dressing; and chopped eggs, celery and onions to the potatoes.
I made this for a get-together and everyone said they loved it. I even had some people that said they didn't really like potato salad, but they really liked mine. This amount makes a generous batch of dressing. I doubled it and used 3/4 or more of a 5 lb bag of redskin potatoes and it was more than enough (my hubby would have preferred a tad less dressing). Overall an A+.
I thought this was very easy and quite tasty I did find it worked better by putting the dressing on just before you serve it because it gets quite thick the longer it is in the fridge, I used dijon mustard because I was out of regular mustard, I am anxious to try it with regular mustard!! I also added eggs,celery and pickles thanx for sharing!!!!!!
A good base recipe. I did delete the ketchup and added celery seed,, a pinch of dill and a little sugar. The results were great!!
The dressing was yummy. It reminded me of something my mom used to throw together when we were out of salad dressing. The potato sald tasted fine right after mixing it all together but the next day was another story. My usual potato salad tastes better the longer it sits. If anything, this got worse. The leftovers the next day almost tasted like there was NO dressing on them at all.
Great dressing! I used thick, strained yogurt instead of sour cream...and 1.4 cup minced onion. It tasted so good I was eating it with a spoon!
Very good dressing. Could be good as a macaroni salad base too. Very quick and easy. Loved it.
Easy, delicious, the only potato salad that I have ever liked. Switched celery for onion. All the guys loved it.
Quick and easy! And good! I doubled the recipe and used almost a whole 5 lb. bag of potatoes and added eggs and onion and would've added celery if I'd had it! Will definently make again!
Was quick & easy, but I prefer mayo with vinegar & sugar over the ketchup & mustard.
I made this dressing this morning to try out and used all mayo since I had no sour cream. It's very good even w/o the sour cream and very easy to make. I added some celery for added crunch.
I liked this recipe, but the onions were a bit much. Hubby didn't think it was sweet enough, but I can always modify it to our tastes. Over all it was good.
Great! I added some hard boiled eggs and some chopped veggies that I had on hand (green pepper and red onion) and it turned out really good...thanks for the recipe.
Something was missing from this, though I can't place my finger on what exactly. I added celery seed but still probably will not make again without some more adjustments.
We thought this was great!! thank you for the recipe.
Quick and tasty! Nothing extraordinary, in my opinion, but if you want a good potato salad and not use many ingredients or time, then this is a good recipe to use!
I was not that crazy about this recipe. It was not bad, but just not the taste I was looking for. I'll keep looking...
Thank you....potatoes, celery and your dressing, the best we've had in a long time.
A half recipe was perfect for me. I used FF sour cream and lowfat mayo and added a little Frank's Hot Sauce and cracked black pepper. I actually used this for a Bacon-Tomato Pasta Salad that worked out pretty well. I think this dressing would be a great "secret" sauce starter for homemade baked wedge potatoes.
This is really good and easy. I added shallots instead of onion for a hint of sweetness and garlic. My salad consists of potatoes, boiled eggs, and celery. I will definately use again.
We also added a few chopped eggs, which made it real good.
I love this recipe! Thanks!!!
Very easy to make and very tasty!
I found this recipe very easy to make and it was simply delicious. I recommend it to anyone who likes potato salad. My only addition to the potato salad and dressing was some chopped celery.
This receipe has got a wonderful creamy texture and complimentary flavour! I will use it for years to come!
very tasty; however, I made my regular potato salad with eggs and added this dressing so it would have time to soak in.
Yummy!!
I needed a potato salad recipe to make for this Monday and I just made this today as a 'try out'; well, its really delicious! I'll be making this again Monday and I know my friends will love it. Thank you very much. :-)
Fantastic. First time I've ever made potato salad and I loved this dressing! Definitely add the onion, it makes it that much better!
Excellent! I can't thank you enough for sharing. This is my new "go to" recipe for any type of potato, macaroni or pasta salad. I added a the onion, which are listed as optional - I also added a seasoned pepper blend and a little dried dill and chives. Other than that, I kept it as written and my family just loved it.
If i could give this ten stars, i would! Made several potato salads from this site, but nothing compares to this one. Followed dressing exactly. Then when added to potatoes, also added 2 hard boiled eggs and some sweet relish. Perfect. Will make this often. Easy and delicious. Thank you for recipe!
this dressing was awesome. i didnt change a thing and my husbands comment was "what a great way to use leftover baked potatoes. THANKS A BUNCH!
Easy and delicious. I love that it is not all Mayo and therefore even the family members who do not like mayo love the potato salad!!!
Wow! This made really fantastic potato salad! I omitted the ketchup and added celery salt and a sprinkle of paprika. My husband LOVED it, saying it was the best potato salad I've ever made. I will definitely make this again!
This was just awesome. I was almost done making my potatoe salad, and just realized that I only had about 1/2 cup of mayo left(not enough). I found this recipe and it was AWESOME. The only change I made was no onion, only because the salad already had some. This was so creamy yet a bit tangy. This will now be the only dressing I use for Potatoe Salad.
I've been making potato salad over 50 yrs. and this was the best. I made dressing exactly as stated adding 4 chopped green onions. To approx. 3 lbs cooled potatoes I added 2 chopped hard boiled eggs, 2 tab. sweet pickle relish, 1 chopped celery stalk and salt and pepper(to hot potatoes as suggested by a reviewer). Everyone loved it and it was gone!
Really tasty dressing. It was just right for the potato salad I made. Thanks for posting!
Yum! I've been asked for this recipe many times!
Added pickle juice....yum
This is great. It has the best taste. I added a little sugar and some of my onion mix. It turned out great. A lot better than old fashioned.
This dressing was amazing and needed no alterations. I did add more things to my salad such as: chopped boiled eggs, green onions, diced yellow onion, and sprinkled the top with paprika. Everyone loved it, and this dressing is a keeper!!!
I was looking for the perfect "cream" for my potato salad, & THIS is IT!! Thanx much
I doubled the amount of Worcestershire and used this as a sauce for salmon patties. It worked very well.
It was just okay for me. It tasted a lot like Thousand Islands dressing. I wouldn't use it again.
I have always used the basic mayonnaise and a bit of mustard in my potato salad dressing and wanted something different. This really filled the bill. I will definitely use this recipe again! Also checked out the variations here and guess what? No more boring potato salad in this house!
Tried this new idea for my potato salad and we liked it a lot. Thanks for sharing.
EXCELENT dressing for potato salad! I followed the directions step by step... I did it without onion and it came out wonderful!!
too much mustard for my liking
This is so easy and tastes fantastic! I am on my third batch in 8 days! I added green onion and hard boiled eggs. Everyone loved it! No one could believe it had ketchup in it. The leftovers the next day were just as good or better than the first day. Thank you for saving us from dry and boring potato salad...I will be making your recipe from now on.
Love it! Delicious, simple, dressing that really dresses the potatoes great!
Make sure to put all the things you love in your potato salad so it will have lots of flavor. This dressing really absorbed into the potatoes and the salad was dry and tasteless the next day. Be sure to save some dressing to add the next day. I may try it again using a double batch. Tasted the best after only marinating 4-6 hours.
This was VERY yummy!!!
o man o man! that is thee best potato salad i ever did eat! the only potato salad i have ever liked too!
Didn't change a thing. One word... Wonderful. Try it out and see for yourself.
Wow this was awesome. I used potatoes, hard boiled eggs, onion and celery.
Just terrific!!! Everyone even several of members of the family that doesn't like potato salad enjoyed this recipe. I did cutomize a bit with sweet relish.
While the ingredients sound strange for a potato salad, I decided to try this. Wow - what a great flavor! I used red potatos with the skin on and added onions, celery seed and garlic powder. Very tasty!
Keeper! I didn't put in all of the ketchup because I was a little worried it would take too much like the dressing for a shrimp/macaroni salad. I doubled (and then some) the recipe to make enough for a 5lb bag of potatoes, 8 eggs, half a cup of small diced dill pickles. I also added dried minced onion to the dressing because I didn't have any fresh on hand. I let the potatoes cool before adding the dressing and made the day before so I'm sure it's going to soak up all the goodness overnight.
Best potato salad I have ever made....My husband couldn't get enough! I added egg, green onion, red pepper, celery, salt and pepper to taste. Will definitely make this again!
took this to a B-B-Que and it was a huge hit! Served it for left overs the following night and my daughters friend ate it up with seconds & her mom said she didn't like potatoe salad!
This tastes so good! This will be replacing my current potato salad dressing. My only change was onion powder.
it is on the pototoe salad for tonight, i tasted the sauce and I love it. bet my company will as well.
sorry I don't like it. I will stick to my own recipe.
Didn't like it, ketchup & worcestershire sauce are banned from my future potato salad dressing
I made this for my family, as a side for a barbecue dinner we were making. We love potato salad, and usually I just use ranch dressing over the potatoes, making it an easy prep. I had some time so I decided to make a dressing. I found this recipe and we all loved it. I did make a couple of additions...I added sugar and I did add the optional onions. I used all mayo since I didn't have sour cream on hand, and I sprinkled the salad with smoked paprika. It was good the day of and is good on the second day as well. I had enough for about 1.5 lbs of potatoes and 3 hard boiled eggs, I also added some chopped pickles to my salad. I usually cut the potatoes on the large side and we don't like really "goopy" dressing, so this was just enough.
It was amazing but i didn't like it so mush because theirs ketchup i don't like ketchup so mush ..so it is ok to not use ketchup
I have made this dressing a number of times now, no changes. I always get complements on the great taste.
Didn't really do anything for me. A little bland and I didn't care for the worcestashire in it.
This has now become my go to potato salad dressing. Sometimes, I make it as exactly as per the recipe and other times, I add ingredients based on what I have in the fridge.
Zesty and flavorful, not too sweet. Use sweet chili sauce over ketchup, red onion and grainy Dijon mustard. Definitely make ahead and let the sauce sit for flavors to develop, then mix with potatoes when ready to serve.
This is my first time using this recipe, and I LOVE IT!!! I always had a hard time fixing potato salad, but this recipe made it so simple. I just add a lil more mayo to mines.
I wasn't sure I liked this at first. I added a teaspoon of sugar and some chopped pickle and found it much more enjoyable. This would go great with burgers. Thanks for sharing.
This is delicious potato salad dressing. I doubled it to cover a decent-sized salad. I also traded onion powder for the real onion (I'm not a big fan of raw onion) and used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
I didn't change a thing in this recipe, made it exactly as written and it is delicious! It is different than the ordinary run of the mill dressings, has great zip and tang. Thank you for sharing this recipe, it will be a regular in my dinner rotations!
Awesome recipe. I did double the recipe with 2 hard boiled eggs and about 6 potatoes. I added onion salt to taste and black pepper. The minced onion is a must! Will make again and again.
overall the recipe was good but i made a few changes. i left out the ketchup, added a tsp. of dill pickle juice and as i always do to potato salad added a few strips of bacon(crumbled).
I was searching for a dressing for my potato salad and won the lottery with this recipe. It was so delicious! This will become my permament dressing. Thanks!
I added 2 tbs of vinegar, everyone loves this...I get asked to make it for every family event!
a great starter recipe - thanks!
This is my first time making potato salad and though it was easy and good, it was better after adding chopped celery, chives and 2 or 3 hard-boiled eggs. I did not have green onions so used yellow. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Oh, and it does only make dressing enough for 3 large potatoes. Will probably make this again but next time substitute plain yogurt in lieu of sour cream for a healthier version. Can't wait to try on macaroni salad with grape tomatoes.
Thanks to the potato salad dressing recipe I made the best potato salad in 32 yrs. of marriage! I think the ketchup and worcestershire, which i was hesitant about, really add to the mix! This is a keeper for sure.
This is one of the best potato salad dressings I have tried! I left out the onion (I included the onion in the salad though); I added the dressing to the potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, celery, onion, chopped dill pickles and cooked crumbled-up bacon. Wow!
Creaming great tasting, will make it again & again !!
Not bad, but tasted more like a dressing for an egg salad.
Something's missing. It was nice, but just lacked.... zing. Not offensive, but not impressive either. I added minced black olives 'cause my mom always put those in 'tader salad.
My daughter liked it, so rating it to her taste. It was not my favourite, I think I am too used to Dill in my Potato Salad, I left out the onion and think adding it may have helped flavour the potatoes more - or maybe my potatoes were too waxy to absorb the flavours.
I made a few modifications to this recipe and it is fantastic!!! First of all I did not add salt as the other ingredients are already full of flavour. I did add sugar, onion, sweet pepper and minced garlic and it was soooooooooooooooooo good. Will definitely do this again.
This is the best potato salad dressing I have ever eaten. This is what I will make from now on. Thank you, Login
I think the brand and type of mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup will make a big difference in flavor. I had honey mustard because I don't really like any other kind, but I had to add at least triple the amount because the mayonnaise flavor overpowered it. I also didn't have any sour cream, so I used plain yogurt.
This made a really great potato salad, especially with a little red onion thrown in. We added a little sweet relish as well and would probably be good with some dill too.
This was very easy! I did add a lil of my own favorite flavors. I used spicy brown mustard instead of the yellow mustard,2 tblsp of Horseradish sauce instead of Worcestershire sauce and added 1/4 cup sugar. It was delicous and left overs tasted just as good on day two!
It's excellent! I was doubtful about the ketchup, but I can't argue with the results--I took it to two potlucks, and the potato salads were a hit both times. One was just the dressing over a variety of small potatoes (red, gold, white and the purple fingerlings), the other was over cubed russets with celery, pickles, and hard-boiled eggs. The dressing worked beautifully over both.
Flavor was excellent, it was a little thicker than what I like, so with a splash of milk added, it was a 5.
This dressing is GREAT. a few of the kids weren't overly fond of it but it was a hit with the adults.A nice switch up for once in awhile.
Love this dressing. I have been looking for a good all round dressing and this is the one. I made it according to recipe even though I was not sure about the ketchup in it. It turned out great. Thanks!
Wow. Just wow. THIS is THE dressing for potato salad!!!!
This recipe helped make my first try at potato salad a hit for our Memorial Day cookout. It would have been nice to know that a double batch was needed for a 5# bag of potatoes, and if you like "plain" potato salad, this is fine, but I like mine with some kick, so I need to find some things to spice it up a bit.
It tasted pretty good but nothing special just how potato salad should taste. But it sure made prep easy and quick
