Hush Puppies I

The consistency of these was perfect. I did end up adding 1/4 c of flour as one reviewer suggested. First of all, you must let the batter sit for a moment to absorb all the liquid. Second, it is almost impossible to "shape the batter" as suggested. Simply scoop out about a teaspoon or so and drop into the grease. They will NOT be nice and round, but they will still come out great. Now as far as seasonings go, this recipe was bland. We added lots more seasonings like garlic, red pepper, etc. I personally thing some diced jalapenos and maybe even a little finely cut bell pepper would make these puppies perfect. The main reason I review is because I was really worried about this recipe after all of the reviews. However, I can promise you that if you add more cornmeal to the mix, it will not come out right. If anything, add some flour (self-rising is best I hear, but I just used regular flour). I added 1/4 cup, but maybe 1/2 a cup would have been better. My hard to please family really liked these. If you want pretty hush puppies for entertaining you will want to find a different recipe, but this is great for family dinners! :)