Hush Puppies I

Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 803.3mg. Full Nutrition
I followed the recipe to a tee and it was still to goopy so I added the following: 3/4 C flour, 1/2 tsp. more salt, 1/2 C. sugar and they turned out Perfect!!! Everybody loved them! Thanks for the recipe.
i would recommend reducing the measures of the liquid ingredients, the batter was entirely too loose, i had to add a lot of flour and corn meal to achieve consistancy. however, they did end up tasting really good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2001
This is a great recipe. I used beer in place of the milk and water. My husband really enjoyed it give it a try.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2001
better then any in a restaurant
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2000
taste better than the restaurants!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
As a child I hated hushpuppies. But I saw a recipe that made me want to try it again. I checked here for a quicker one an....WOW, this was the best thing I had ever tasted. It was fast, easy, little clean up and I was able to do it while chatting on line. Now that is what I call a recipe.
I spent a lot of time down south and these were awful. We tried it twice because we thought we made a mistake. They were soupy and tasteless. Missing flour and sugar would be my guess. Somebody forgot something. Stay clear!
Well this was my first attempt at making hushpuppies. Normally I buy the mix in the store and do it the easy way, but we were having fish at the last minute and I didn't feel like going to the store just for hush puppy mix. I had all of the ingredients for this recipe in the house and figured I would give it a try. I have to say, that after making some "adjustments" they were the best hush puppies I have ever had. I won't be buying the mix and taking the easy way out anymore (smile). I did add milk as others suggested in previous reviews. I wound up adding just a little more than 1/4 cup though. Also since I was making fish, I decided to add some old bay seasoning into the hush puppy mix and man that really made a difference. I think next time I am going to try adding some green pepper into the mix as well. Thank you for the recipe.
I only rated a 4 because the recipe gives a good BASE to start hush puppies. Add one or more of these: garlic salt, a splash of hot sauce, chili powder, creamed corn, diced jalapenos or bell pepper. Also, use flour to thicken...not more corn meal, try using a cheese grater on the onion instead of dicing it and use BEER instead of the water.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/15/2005
As one reviewr did, I tried this without reading the reviews. Bad mistake. After adding more cornmeal and some obviously omitted flour to get a decent consistency they were still one of the blandest tasting things I've tried. I tried to doctor it up some by adding whole kernel corn and chives. It helped a bit but with so much cornmeal in it they still turned out very grainy. My suggestion if anybody wants to risk this recipe again is to half the cornmeal and replace it with flour and also half the liquid. A little seasoning of choice wouldn't hurt either.
Why does this have so many stars? I made the mistake of making up the recipe without reading the reviews first. It was absolutely gloppy. Will not make this recipe again. about 1 cup of flour later an additional cup of corn flour and a 1/2 a cup of suger i was close to good to go. :(
These hush puppies are great! The batter does seem a bit loose and we were afraid of using it, but they turned out great! We eventually added a bit more flour and corn meal towards the end - just to see what happened and they weren't nearly as good. Mix as directed. Cook as directed - they are perfect...and taste amazing with the Tartar Sauce I recipe here.
I prepared the recipe as written and was very disappointed. The hush puppies turned out rubbery and har
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/07/2004
This recipe is not good, the batter was way to goopy, I had to add flour and more cornmeal to it. This is not a traditional southern Hush Puppy recipe, I would never use it again. I am shocked that it received 4 stars. I thought the receipe had too many wet ingredients, I should have trusted my first instinct.
This is a great recipe. I have used a very similar recipe for years. It used baking soda as opposed to the baking powder, but the same otherwise. I like to add some cayenne pepper or chopped jalapenos to step up the flavor, since my family like spicy foods.
Excellent! I added a bit of onion powder & garlic powder to these (my preferance) Also had to add 1/2 cup more cornmeal to the batter for the consistancy to be correct. All and all these were Excellent! Great Basic recipe !! They are up there with Restaurant quality! My family Loved them!! I will use this recipe again and again! (maybe with some gr pepper or jalapeno!) GREAT!!
These remind me of my mom's hush puppies, I never got her recipe, cause she never had one. she just knew what to do. I had to vary the cornmeal to obtain the right consitency. But that isn't hard to do. Peggy/ Panama City, FL
TIPS: Add about a tablespoon of sugar and a dash of cayenne pepper for flavor, otherwise they are sorta bland. Also, I added diced bell pepper. They were delish!!! You can form them as they cook, but they'll be big, light and crispy. Enjoy!
This tasted very grainy and bland . After the first couple , I added a few tablespoons of sugar and a cup and a half of flour . It helped some but i didnt have time to really work out all the kinks . I think I will just search for a better recipe to use next time .
I thought that by following the reviewers advice of adding more self-rising cornmeal and flour would insure that these hush puppies would turn out reasonably well. I even used a thermometer to bring the oil to 365 degrees to insure success with this recipe. I studied other hush puppy recipes and found this recipe lacked sugar which is a staple for hush puppies and added 1/2 cup. With all the improvements and advice I took, the careful watching of oil temperature, these were a big flop. The oil temp. of 365 is way to hot producing burnt outsides and mushy insides, the batter with the addition of 3/4 cup of additional flour and 3/4 cup of additional cornmeal still was not enough. If that wasn't enough, the taste was just plain. I can typically doctor up a iffy recipe with success but these were a waste of time, ingredients and just stunk up the house with that oily smell. I'm sad to give such a bad review when I had such high hopes of hush puppy success.
This recipe awesome! As soon as they came out of the oil, they were gone. I usually just use onion powder, but this time I used fresh minced onion. What a difference. Also, I added dried parsley but strictly for presentation purposes.
I luv this recipe. I have made it at least a dozen times. I drain my mexican corn and mix everything dry. That way it's not too watery. Also ,I added buttermilk instead of milk. I add plenty of diced onion and peppers. The eggs make this recipe flufffy, not hard. Thank you so much for this great recipe.
These are yummy!! They were definately a runny mess. I added extra flour, but I left them really sticky and dropped them into the oil. I also added a bit of sugar more salt and some garlic and onion salt. Yummy!!
I tried to half this recipe because we didn't need 2 dozen hush puppies but 1/2 an egg is just not possible (LOL!!) so I did everything half and left the 1 FULL egg in. It was still pretty goopy so I added about 3/4 cup flour to thicken it up. It looked goopy but when I added a ball to the oil... it came out AMAZING! It went really well with the topsail catfish we caught the day before! Best hush puppy recipe I have ever made!
I tried this recipe and left out the water because before it was time to add the water, it was already too mushy and wet. I added some seasonings of my own and it still turned out with no flavor. They looked like hush puppies on the outside, but on the inside they were just yellow. That is not how the hush puppies I have eaten in the past have looked. They need more flour than anything else.
i found this recipe to be none helpful. it was to runny and it did not stick. i tryed to add about 3 or more cups flower, about 2 cups sugar, and 2 tbs of cornstarch and it was still bland and not sticky enough. please check and see if you made a typo.
I checked this recipe with my old betty crooker picture cookbook. This is the exact same recipe. The only difference is the frying temp. The cookbook says to fry at 375. Which is what I did. They turned out just as I had remembered as a teenager making them for the first time 30 years ago. There is one thing I did do and that was add 1/4 cup of maza flour to thicken it up a little. They turned out great.
i followed the suggestions for increasing the viscosity of the batter. i ended up not adding any water and adding about 3 cups of flour. this resulted in the promised tasty morsels. it also resulted in about five billion servings. as yummy as these things are... that's a lot of hush puppies. i'm refrigerating the rest of the batter for later use. whew. next time i'll probably use less cornmeal and less milk, and no water.
Unmitigated disaster of a recipe. The batter was waaaaay to wet. Efforts at firming it up required a substantial amount of flour & cornmeal. The result was a flavor not worth eating. Find a different recipe.
The first time I made this recipe, I had to add a lot of flour and cornmeal because it was very liquidy. We also thought they were a bit bland. The second time i made them I reduced the liquid and replaced the salt with creole seasoning, very good!
This wasn't very good. We had to add more corn meal to make if be able to form a ball, we added about 1 more cup. It would have been pancakes had we tried to fry the original recipe. Sorry. The taste was lacking.
I tried making this recipes using adjustments from those who commented, but it took a great deal more flour, sugar, and milk to make them edible, and they're still quite grainy. I think the right butter spread can help though.
The consistency of these was perfect. I did end up adding 1/4 c of flour as one reviewer suggested. First of all, you must let the batter sit for a moment to absorb all the liquid. Second, it is almost impossible to "shape the batter" as suggested. Simply scoop out about a teaspoon or so and drop into the grease. They will NOT be nice and round, but they will still come out great. Now as far as seasonings go, this recipe was bland. We added lots more seasonings like garlic, red pepper, etc. I personally thing some diced jalapenos and maybe even a little finely cut bell pepper would make these puppies perfect. The main reason I review is because I was really worried about this recipe after all of the reviews. However, I can promise you that if you add more cornmeal to the mix, it will not come out right. If anything, add some flour (self-rising is best I hear, but I just used regular flour). I added 1/4 cup, but maybe 1/2 a cup would have been better. My hard to please family really liked these. If you want pretty hush puppies for entertaining you will want to find a different recipe, but this is great for family dinners! :)
I didn't like this. They turned out very bland, and the ratio of wet to dry ingredients is completely off. I did not add any water at all and still had to add extra flour to get the mix to a consistency appropriate for frying.
NUM YUMMY! I was in a hurry but wanted hush puppies with my fish. Thank goodness I found your recipe. It was quick, easy, minimal mess, and soooo good. I did cut the recipe to for servings and found I had to adjust the consistency but no big deal. made more than I wanted but they are a great grab and go snack. Thank you!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.