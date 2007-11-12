Pakistani Spicy Chickpeas

This was so easy and super yummy. My toddler and even the baby(almost a year) both devoured it. I used tomatoes fresh from our garden(super sweet) and served it with broiled slices of fresh baby eggplant and zucchini(from the garden) and all of it together made a fabulous lunch, which tasted even better the next day!****EDIT/UPDATE**** Yesterday, I tried this for the first time with canned tomatoes instead of fresh(the season is over) and thought that an update was neccesary. I used a 15 oz can of petite diced tomatoes which worked out well, but b/c of the difference in flavor I ended up doubling all the spices, and also added about 1/2 tbsp of ground cumin as well to get the same flavor I was used to with the fresh tomatoes. Also just to add, like others have stated, I saute the onions adding them to the seeds, and then add the tomatoes. This is still one of my favortie go-to lunches! : )