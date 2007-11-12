Pakistani Spicy Chickpeas
Chickpeas appetizer eaten often during Ramadan at Iftar.
This was a great vegetarian dish! I only made two changes - I used ground cumin instead of seeds (so I added the tomatoes and all of the dry seasonings to the pan first thing) and I added the onions a few minutes before the chickpeas so they could cook longer. I left it on low heat on the stove until the juice was thick and the it was delicious! I will definitely make this again.Read More
First of all, two tomatoes is not enough. I used 7 roma tomatoes and wish I had used about 10. Secondly, why put the onions in last? Shouldn't they be sauteed first so they aren't hard? I put the tomatoes infirst and then simmered the seasonings. I also had to double the cumin and chili powder.Read More
This was so easy and super yummy. My toddler and even the baby(almost a year) both devoured it. I used tomatoes fresh from our garden(super sweet) and served it with broiled slices of fresh baby eggplant and zucchini(from the garden) and all of it together made a fabulous lunch, which tasted even better the next day!****EDIT/UPDATE**** Yesterday, I tried this for the first time with canned tomatoes instead of fresh(the season is over) and thought that an update was neccesary. I used a 15 oz can of petite diced tomatoes which worked out well, but b/c of the difference in flavor I ended up doubling all the spices, and also added about 1/2 tbsp of ground cumin as well to get the same flavor I was used to with the fresh tomatoes. Also just to add, like others have stated, I saute the onions adding them to the seeds, and then add the tomatoes. This is still one of my favortie go-to lunches! : )
This recipe is easy to follow and I've gotten many thanks for serving it. The only alteration I made was to mash about half the chickpeas to make it a little creamier. This can also be done with the food processor.
Yummy!!! I also took 1/3 of the chickpeas and pureed them in the food processor to make the sauce creamier and the recipe turned out delicious!
My favorite recipe from this site so far! I only had canned tomatoes so I simmered the spices and tomatoes until they broke down. I doubled the spices and only used 1 can of beans to make it really saucy. I also added garlic, because I add garlic to everything :o)
We really enjoyed this recipe! I loved how easy it was and it was delicious- I served it over rice as a main dish. It's a good way to take a break from meat during the week, and it's cheap too as long as you already have some of the spices on hand.
This was great cold as well. Very easy to make the night before--just hold off on adding the chickpeas until the next day so they don't get too soft.
Great recipe - although I changed the spices around a bit. I used garam masala rather than just cumin, and also added a bit of tumeric and ginger. I had no lemon juice - or lemon pepper - on hand, so I used orange juice instead. I served it over couscous, it turned out fantastic!
This was FANTABULOUS! I added a little more chili powder and some cayenne pepper for more of a kick (I like it spicy)! This is a keeper!!
The lemon pepper in this recipe kind of overpowered the rest of the flavors, and I didn't think the recipe was exceptionally good. A good meal to make once but that's it. It is easy to make but just doesn't quite hit the spot.
I made this on a whim, so I used ground cumin and a can of chili tomatoes. But it was great, I will be making this again!
Wow, this recipe was almost too easy, which is great for a college student like myself. I ended up with a tasty, filling dish that is very similar to the Indian version that I'm used to-- but simpler and cleaner, also lower in fat! Great with just a piece of bread! Thanks =0)
This is a basically good recipe that needs a bit of flavour and interest added. I add about 1 tsbp of chaat masala (available from Indian groceries) towards the end of cooking and serve with puffed rice - yummy!
This was delicious! I used a can of diced tomatoes because I didn't have fresh, and left out the oil to make it healthier. I added summer squash and okra for some added color and bulk. I served over quinoa. Very Healthy, very flavorful. I will make again.
I really enjoyed this recipe, another way to eat garbanzo beans. I did add more salt because it was lacking some flavor and i added only one can of garbanzo beans. Thanks for the idea i will make again!!
added some extra spices and almost doubled up on some. definitely better the day after! great leftovers!
I think the toasted cumin seeds make this dish. I brown them in the oil (although I use less oil...1/2-1 Tbs.) along with the other spices and salt. I use black pepper instead of lemon pepper. Then I add the onions to saute them a while before adding the tomatoes and chickpeas. I have used fresh tomatoes and canned, but I like to puree them in the food processor first. I usually serve this with Jasmine rice and hummus and pita bread. Thanks for a great recipe!
I was thoroughly impressed with this recipe. Taking one of the reviews into account, I replaced the tomatoes with a full can of crushed tomatoes so I could serve it over rice. I also added a bit more lemon juice, since I love the tartness. So good.
This is a good recipe. It's healthy and budget friendly. However, I added extra cumin, chili powder and tomatoes. I served it over couscous.
This is one of our absolutely favorite Meatless Monday recipes! We serve it on a mix of quinoa and bulgur with a green salad on the side. With fresh tomatoes, I double the spices. When tomatoes are out of season, I use the canned and triple the spices. I also add the onions before the chickpeas so that they have more time to soften. This is one of our go-to recipes, especially since, when making it with canned ingredients or straight from the garden, it's both YUMMY AS ALL GET OUT and incredibly inexpensive for all of its nutritional value!
Loved this simple recipe and will definitely be making again. Made a day ahead and let soak up the flavors. Would also be good cold. Only change I made was using one can of diced tomatoes instead of the fresh.
One of the best recipes I have found here... I tried it with black eyed peas too... delicious.
I have a tomato allergy so I had to remove that ingredient. I just added 2 or 3 times the suggested amount of seasonings to make sure I really got a good flavor. But this was a great recipe. My whole family enjoyed it, even our picky eater.
Not the most flavorable dish I've made. And it was a little dry. I might consider adding a little chicken stock next time.
This was really easy to make and tasted great! I also added some frozen spinach, roasted red pepper, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. I didn't have cumin seeds so I used ground cumin.
This is a really good dish! I would add some additional chili pepper and probably a few more tomatoes as well; however, it has a really good base to get started. I love that it's healthy yet hardy and full of flavor. It's not one of those vegetarian dishes that an hour after eating you feel like you need something else. This will make you happy!
I used three tomatoes and added tomato paste to make it a more even consistency. I also added some cinnamon and cardamon to the beans. My dinner guests were skeptical but everyone conceeded that the beans were delicious!
This is one of my favorite veggie recipes. I usually add more of the spices ( but hey, I'm a spicy chick). Cumin seeds are frickin' DE-Lish! I take this for lunch at least once a week...
Delicious! Simple and fast meal. I served with brown rice.
This was edible but not something i would make again. and i LOVE chickpeas
Very easy and fast to make. I made it exactly as the recipe called for and it was perfect!
So quick and healthy! I stuffed the mixture inside of warm wheat pitas and ate them with yogurt for dinner. I think the amounts of the spices should be increased, though.
Overall, I didn't like it. It wasn't spicy, it had a couple good notes of flavor but wasn't very well-rounded, etc. Could have used A LOT or garlic and perhaps something to make the sauce a little thicker/creamier. We ate it as a main dish, but it needed a lot of doctoring to make it palatable for us after we made it the way the recipe called for it. I'm sorry, it sounded great and I wanted to like it...
I found this recipe on another website last winter and absolutely loved it. I use mustard seed and cumin seed, and add freshly chopped parsley. Also, I typically use coconut oil (which surprisingly doesn't affect the flavor). This is an awesome vegetarian/vegan dish that is very filling when paired with brown rice. Awesome.
Sauteed onion with a jalapeno pepper and 5 small cloves of garlic. Really delicious! Also, used ground cumin as I do not have cumin seeds.
really tasty and easy to make. ate with naan from Trader Joes.
The flavor was good but because the chickpeas hardly softened at all, the texture was pretty unpleasant. I think the seasonings would work well with cauliflower/potato/peas.
This dish is fabulous (with a little tweaking). I added a little bit of cinnamon, curry, and garlic to it and doubled the chili powder... with fantastic results.
Very quick and tasty. Tastes great hot or cold. Next time I make it I think I will add more onion.
very easy to make and tasty too.
Quite satisfying. (I wouldn't call it spicy, however.) The Chickpea Curry recipe on this site is a bit tastier, if my memory serves me correctly.
I'd rate the taste alone a 4, but it was SO easy and it's made of things I always have on hand. I'm going to make it a staple. Oh, I used half the chickpeas with everything else the same, and put it over rice.
Very good. A great quick meal. I added some extra spices and some extra tomatoes. It was great. Thanks for posting it!
Tasted like Indian salsa. The onion and cilantro needs to be cooked for a longer time.
I just made it, yum. Make sure you heat the oil on low, as specified, because the cumin could burn when you least expect...
Used 1 tablespoon ground cumin,1 teaspoon chili powder,pepper instead of lemon pepper,18 cherry tomatoes. Maybe lemon zest, adjust seasonings?
Very simple and tasty alongside of Chicken Korma II.
Good, but definitely not fantastic. I made the recipe as per the instructions, and I didn't care for it at all. It was very bland and the texture wasn't great. I pretty much doubled all the spices and cooked it longer and then it tasted much better. I also added some garlic. It was even better the next day (which is why it gets 4 stars instead of 3).
We loved this recipe. It was a little more spicy than I expected for my kids but perfect for me and the husband.
I love this dish! We take it to almost every social event we go to and each time someone asks us how to make it. We tell them we found it here at All Recipes!
Delicious! I'd give it five stars but I altered the recipe a fair bit. Used 2x to 3x the amount of spices called for, added a lot of cayenne and cumin, and included half a jalapeno, minced. Cooked this all down in the oil with the onion. Then substituted the tomatoes with a can of no-salt diced tomatoes with juice, cooked the chickpeas down in the 'sauce' for about 20 minutes, and finally tossed in a half-bag of spinach for a bit more substance. It's great to get my carnivore boyfriend to enjoy vegan food! :)
As there are no times listed on this recipe, every cook will have different results. I followed the recipe until I stewed the tomatoes, but the taste was a bit tame, so I doubled everything, with decent results. I also added a bit of coriander, cloves and raisins; garlic, a little curry, and a half-tsp of cayenne and it worked out well. I'm not sure if the recipie here is dumbed-down for Amerikans, but my Pakistani friend's version tastes more like the one I made, with cloves, raisins, coriander and who knows what else. PS
Excellent recipe, one of my favorites, and a great base for experimentation. Shredded chicken breast sauteed and added to the recipe is a nice addition, as is garlic. I think it would also make a great dip for pita chips
Absolutely delicious, very similar to the chickpeas served in my favorite restaurant.
Very tasty! I only used 1 can of chickpeas and left the rest of the measurements the same. I also added a little sprinkle of cayenne. Wonderful recipe! Thanks for sharing!
I had it with Grilled Bengali Style Eggplant (Got recipe from taste.com.au) and steamed white rice. I also added 1/2 tsp of lemon peel. Lemon peel added a nice flavor. It was delicious. It was good with a flat bread as well.
This is a very good recipe, but having a Pakistani husband, most dishes like this have a bit more spice. I made the recipe exactly as is the first time, and he felt something was missing. So, the second time, I made a few minor modifcations. I added 1/4 tsp turmeric, 1/4 tsp more of the cayenne pepper, and 1/2 tsp dried coriander. I also cooked the onions halfway, then added the cumin seeds and 1 serrano pepper before adding the additional spices. After doing this, my husband asks for it daily! If you are sensitive to spicy foods, don't increase the cayenne or add the serrano pepper.
My boyfriend and I absolutely LOVED this recipe. It was something out of the ordinary for us and it had great flavor. I would recommend this to anyone who likes chick peas or who likes a little Indian-type flair.
I used other suggestions and the it turned out okay...much better the next day.
This was a tasty as well as healthy. Thanks.
This recipe is fantastically simple, tasty and very pretty! Thanks for posting!
This is so good and healthy! I can't wait to try this out on my family, who are all Pakistani food virgins!
These are the changes I made: 1can Diced Tomatoes (instead of fresh) Black Pepper and Lemon Juice (instead of lemon pepper) Ground Cumin (instead of cumin seeds) Cayenne Pepper (instead of chili powder) It came out amazing! I'm fasting for Ramadan and I've never made this before so I took a chance. Turns out this is something I will definitely be making in the near future. It didn't come out at spicy as I thought it would be since I was stingy on the cayenne pepper powder. (My hubby LOVES spicy and I can't eat it if it burns all my taste buds off; I figured if it didn't pack enough heat for him, he could just add hot sauce). In the end I have to give this 5 stars. It was easy to make and came out delicious. =) Thanks!
I used double the salt and chilli powder and added a teaspoon of powdered cumin too as well as the seeds - great recipe.
Nice recipe...it's a very refreshing and light dish. My changes: I sauteed the onions before adding the tomato, doubled the spices, added 2 tsp of garam masala, 1 tsp of coriander, 1/2 tsp of ginger and doubled the tomato. I added a half tbsp of butter and a little chicken broth, and simmered it for over an hour to further soften the chickpeas and vegetables. Next time, I'll try doubling the spices yet again and add some chiles for more kick.
Super easy and good!!
I cooked the onions first and then everything else. I pureed 1/3 of the chickpeas. Next time I would try to puree all of them and have them as a dip. Add some Tahini into it.
Didn't have cumin but the chili powder did so I was generous with that spice and added a hint of tumeric and paprika. It was so delish!
I absolutely loved this recipe! I added an extra tomato because mine were pretty small and only used one can of chick peas so that I would have a more saucy dish, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Delicious! Can't wait to make it again!
Yummy and quick! I did not have cumin seeds so just used powder and no lemon pepper on hand so just black pepper and a little extra fresh lemon juice. I used only 1 can chickpeas but kept the 2 tomatoes, which was perfect for our taste. I added a shake of cayenne pepper. Thanks - this will be my go-to Indian chickpea recipe.
I didn't have enough fresh tomatoes, so used a can of diced. This was so delicious! Already made a second time!
