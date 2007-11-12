Pakistani Spicy Chickpeas

4.3
94 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 27
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Chickpeas appetizer eaten often during Ramadan at Iftar.

Recipe by Komal

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over low heat, warm oil and cumin; heat until cumin turns a darker shade of brown.

    Advertisement

  • Add salt, chili powder and lemon and pepper seasoning; mix well. Stir in tomatoes; once the juice begins to thicken add in chickpeas and mix well.

  • Add in lemon juice and mix well; add onions and stir until they become soft.

  • Remove from heat and place into a serving bowl; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 7.1g; sodium 621.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022