Beef and Noodle Bake
Easy and yummy dish that kids cannot get enough of.
We made the following changes: 1)We only had a 1/2lb ground beef and 4oz of Velveeta, so we just halved the recipe. To make up for the missing cheese, we sliced up a bit of regular sharp cheddar. 2)We used rainbow rotini pasta. 3)We added some instant minced onion while we were browning the beef (I always do!). Even though we halved the recipe, and used a small baking dish, we couldn't see how to layer everything twice. We ended up just layering the pasta, beef, sauce, then cheese only ONCE. We were skeptical on how it would taste, but we actually liked it more than we thought we would! We both agreed we would make it again. My husband was the one to take it out of the oven, and he mentioned that as he was scooping it out, it was rather watery on the bottom (I didn't get the chance to look). I wonder if it was from the sauce. The ingredients say spaghetti sauce, but the directions say tomato sauce. If you use spaghetti sauce, I would suggest getting a quality brand - good and thick! We may add some garlic to the browning beef next time! Good recipe! Easy and quick!Read More
I tried....but it was just ok. I gave it 3 stars because it was so easy...but another reviewer is right...it tastes like Hamburger Helper. (to be honest I found this site because I was tired of eating that stuff). I am sorry, I won't be trying this again. Thanks anyway for the post.Read More
This is a 5 star recipe, not because it is fancy and impressive, but because it is a tasty, kid-pleasing, quick lunch with only 4 ingredients, all of which are probably on-hand.
This was surprisingly easy. I call it "Gourmet Hamburger Helper." My husband asked for seconds! I used Maverick ground meat and low fat Velveeta. I think cheddar cheese or any other cheese would work well if you don't like Velveeta.
This recipe is fine and certainly easy enough if your Girl Scout Troop is going for their Cooking Badge, other than that, I wouldn't bother.
Although the taste only deserves 3 stars, it is sooo easy to make and my daughter thought it was great that it receives 4. It IS good but nothing special, the velveeta cheese is what makes it different from spaghetti. I added some chopped green bell pepper, onion and mushrooms (which we sauted first) and that helped give it some "umph." I may make again when I am in a hurry and need a quick meal for my family.
An easy and fairly tasty casserole to put together and serve on busy evenings.
I have a recipe almost the same as this called "Mock Lasagna". I have been making it since kids were little. It is a favorite of theirs. You can use the hamburg or 1 pound italian sausage cooked and crumbled. You can use your own sauce or make the one that comes with the recipe: 1-15oz.can tomato sauce(2 cups), 1/2 tsp. of each, garlic salt, pepper and dried basil. Cook on stovetop together with your meat. About 10-15 min. Use 1 1/2 cups cream style cottage cheese, 1 1/2 cups cubed velveeta and 7- 8 0z. cooked elbow macaroni. Same directions as this, only add cottage cheese in dollups on top of layers. I have never tried it with ricotta cheese but bet it would be good also. Should have 3 layers ending with the sauce a cheese layer on top. This is the way we enjoy it and why I gave it 5 stars. Thanks Elizabeth!
Not that impressed guys. Disappointing after seeing such great reviews. Followed the recipe, added garlic, onion and mushrooms, but still was missing something?? This would probably be a great meal for kids, but I wouldn't recommend it for anything else.
Kids love it and so do I . Really easy to make. Try some pepperoni with it.
This recipe was great, but since we used Velveeta on the top it made a plastic like surface, so I will substitute shredded for at least the top layer next time.
This recipe was SO good that everyone at my dinner table had seconds. Not only that, but my boyfriend came over today on his lunch break - WITH HIS BROTHER - to have leftovers for lunch. However, I did alter things just a tad. I used Ched. and Moz. cheeses rather than Velveeta. I also added Italian Seasonings and onions to the ground beef. Last, I used 4 cups of Rotelle instead of the Macaroni. Next time, I think I'll try a little more cheese and a little more sauce though. But it was FANTASTIC. A++!
We served this recipe at the men's Mission for 30 people. This recipe had a very creamy texture and smooth delicious taste. I chose spiral pasta and I prepared everything separately the day before, using 2/3 of the velveta cheese in large chunks. The next day, I mixed everything together making sure there was enough sauce to cover the spiral pasta and heated it up in a greased tin throw-a-way turkey pan. I covered it with tin foil and set an extra pan of water below to keep it from drying out. The men came back for seconds! Definitely a large crowd pleaser.
Thank you for this delicious recipe! My husband enjoyed it so much he had thirds! I cooked the beef with garlic and onions. I used an italian sausage flavored spagetti sauce, sprinkled bread crumbs over the meat and topped it with chedd and moz cheese. LOVED IT!!!
Awesome. It was so easy to make and we couldn't get enough. Instead of only using the cheese slices-I used grated sharp cheddar in the middle layer for a little zing. Excellent.
This recipe has been waiting for a picture since 2000. It is so easy - perfect for kids and very beginning cooks. If you don't want to turn your oven on - just zap it in the microwave, everything is cooked you just have to melt the cheese. Rather than Velveeta I used Kraft processed cheese slices and made it in individual ramekins. Easy for the kids and hubby to grab and zap.
this is a good starter recipe. added 1/2 chopped onion, 1 garlic clove and used cheddar cheese. i used Newman's Own Garlic & Roasted Tomato spaghetti sause with a can of diced tomoatoes. also used a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Just made this tonight... It was great !!! I added some italian seasoning to the ground beef. I only had 3 cups of sauce, which was fine. I used velvetta on the first layer, but a lot less than the recipe called for... and I put shredded cheddar on top. Very tasty... not too cheesy or saucy... will definitely make again !!! thanks.
We thought this was really tasty! My husband said "keeper" with his first bite. I actually DO look forward to the leftovers tomorrow!
This was very good and so easy to make. My only variation was that I used mozzarella cheese rather than velveeta. My husband liked it too.
This was a great start. I added 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup red onion, 2 whole jalapenos not seeded. I like a pretty good kick, I would seed the jalapenos if serving to guest. I used ragu chunky garden pasta sauce. Added a nice sweetness went nice with cheese which also mellowed out the jalapeno. Tastes like the california casserole I used to have at church lunches. My version tasted nothing like hamburger helper! Can't wait to make again!
Great recipe with a few minor changes. I substituted ground turkey for the beef. I added onion and garlic while frying the ground turkey. I then added Italian seasoning. I used ~ 2 cups of shredded mozzerella with garlic flavoring instead of the velveeta. I mixed everything together instead of layering. I added bread crumbs and sprinkled extra mozz. on top. It is so easy and came out great. My 2 & 3 year old picky eaters gobbled it up! It also freezes very well into two smaller pans.
The best ever . . . I used mozz. cheese. Will make again!
My daycare, my husband and I gave this one a deffinate "THUMBS UP" AAA+++.
The amount of ground beef used needs to be atleast doubled. I found that there didn't seem to be enough meat as listed in the recipe
I used ground turkey, added onions and garlic while browning the turkey. Used whatever real cheese we have on hand, usually a blend of cheddar, parm, mozzarella... Pretty good. Easy, as others have said.
Not bad! I was more impressed than the rest of the family (because I know it only has 4 ingredients in it) but, everyone did eat it so it deserves at least 4 stars. I used No-Egg egg noodles (which I love) & shredded cheddar cheese. Also, garlic powder, onion powder & a good quality sauce. I mixed the sauce w/ the meat for one less step. The sauce is what makes or breaks this recipe so use a good chunky one. A 9x13 in. pan is too big so use the next size smaller. I will make again when in a bind for time. Thanks for sharing.
Recipe was OK. To make it great, never use processed cheese; not good for you and it lacks the lustre and flavor of regular cheese. Experiment with Havarti and Gouda as well as different cheddars. Makes the taste EXPLODE!
It was so easy to put together and my 2 year old loved it. The ingredients are also very inexpensive.
wasn't really fond of the cheese slices, I would make it again but I would try it with cheddar cheese instead.
Love it! I use mozzarella cheese and cheddar instead though. But its great like that!!! I have made 5 times in 2 months!!
Good food for me, great for kids. I did 3 cups of sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes Italian style which I really liked. I also am very glad that I used real cheddar cheese. Will make again.
This is a pretty good "staple" meal. It's nothing fancy, but my husband, 3-year-old and I all liked it. However, I have a caution for you concerning the Velveeta: If you can slice 12 ounces of Velveeta thin enough to blanket three layers in a 9X13 pan, you're a lot better with a knife than I am! Even sliced as thinly as I could get them, I didn't have enough slices to make it, so I kind of staggered them between layers. Not enough coverage and, in my opinion, 12 ounces is not enough cheese for this dish anyway. I'll probably make this again, but I'm definitely going to use shredded Velveeta, and I'll buy more than 12 ounces.
Really good tasting recipe. The family loved it! I thought it tasted more like lasagne than spaghetti. The sauce you use may make a difference.
YUCK! I think processed cheese is a bad choice...def. substitute the cheese to shredded. Also, noodles got too mushy. My kids wouldn't eat it, nor my husband and I
I thought 4 cups of spaghetti sauce would have been excessive so I used 2 cups one for each layer. 2 layers worked out great with 6 slices of American cheese in between the layers and 6 on the top. Remember the garlic bread as this is something that would go real well together!
I added 8 oz cream cheese to the spagetti sauce,used egg noodles and grated american cheese. Turned out great!
Very easy to make and has a lot of flavour too. Made many adjustments (partly because I misread the directions). I began boiling the macaroni before I started the rest of the preparation. Added broccoli, red bell pepper, onions and mushrooms for a more hearty dish. Added oregano, basil and pepper to the ground beef for flavour as others suggested. Shredded mozzerella and cheddar and mixed all the ingredients together rather than layering it before I baked it for 30 min. Still turned out great. I gave 4 stars because there's nothing different or special about it. But, my husband and I still enjoyed it very much. Thank you for a tasty meal!
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars on account of its easiness and taste. The sauce was very thick and hearty. I followed the recipe except... 1. I used whole-wheat rotini pasta (it was all I had) 2. I heated the sauce and melted the Velveeta into it. I was a little worried about big chunks of Velveeta, which probably wouldn't taste good. 3. I added some garlic and onion to the beef as it was browning. 4. I mixed all the components together and baked in an 8x8 pan (instead of layering it in a larger pan). Next time I might try ground turkey and adding some veggies.
There was something distinctly unpleasant about the combination of the spaghetti sauce and the processed cheese food in this recipe. Kids might like it but I can't imagine many adults would. I will not be making this again.
This recipe could have been really good but it tasted like it was missing something. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out really bland. I think it would be much better if you mixed all the ingredients together instead of layering them and adding more sauce.
I made this for a group of people. It was so easy and very inexpensive. It was a hit!! I will make it again.
Kids love it! Dad loves it! Beacuse it is so simple made with ingredients on hand, I love it!
This is a perfect dish for a Saturday, when the house is full of kids! It's quick and easy. All the kids and the husband loved it. Best of all- they were full and no leftovers. In fact, next time all the kids are here, I'm going to make a double batch!
Found taste rather bland. Needs to be seasoned for personal preference.
Quick, easy recipe that was good. Also, it made great leftovers the next day.
Just got through eating this. It was alright. I think I will use shredded cheddar or mozzarella next time. The Velveeta wasn't to my taste. Kids loved it because it is so basic and kid friendly.
My kids are so excited to have leftovers tonight. This is a very tasty dish.
Very easy, very good. Had to spice up the meat a bit-oregano chopped garlic, cilantro, used rotini instead, and various cheeses we had left over. Family loved it-will make again
I tried mixing it all up instead of layering and it turned out great.
This would be good at the cottage. Better than Hamburger Helper, but nothing to rave about. Probably won't make it a home again.
Delicious, easy, and quick. Perfected for the best of cooks, or the single bachelor looking for a quick filling meal.
Super easy, even for a beginner like me:) My husband loved it. It's a keeper!
Yummy! (The last reviewer must've been confused, there's no chicken or onions in this.) I was a bit leary of how it would taste, but it was great-very creamy from the velveta! Easy, quick, and yummy. A keeper.
This wasnt very good, for a lot less work, hamburger helper is just as good, if not better.
This was good! It did taste alot like speghetti, but it was better then spaghetti to me. It was quick and easy and will cook again. Next time for my nephews. I know they will luv it. My boyfriend pigged out and is still eating leftovers, so hey thats a plus always. Good with garlic bread. Thanx!!
I love this recipe!
I have a picky husband, and he loves this dish! He now asks for it regularly! I like to use fresh cabot cheddar with a shredded mexican blend of cheeses (look in the dairy isle)... they are a little more mild, and help balance the flavor, too much cheddar or mixing different cheddar makes it too salty for my taste! It's a great alternative to spaghetti, and it's great on a cold night! Still good the day after once microwaved!
Great! Something diffent. My kids like macaroni and they like spagheti and this dish combined them both.
Smiled coming across this - brings back memories; similar to what my husband introduced to me almost 19 years ago (he used spaghetti & homemade sauce and parmesan + cheddar), the year we got married. Quick and easy; sometimes change it by using what is at hand - other sauces (alfredo/mushroom/bechamel) and chicken/tuna/sausages, various pastas and cheeses. Good base recipe when you need a quick meal.
We didn't like this recipe at all. It sounded really good and the chicken was very tender, but it was too oniony and didn't have a lot of other taste.
This recipe was really good, my picky family asked for seconds. Thought it only called for 2cups cooked macaroni. Remade mac. and used a whole box. Also I used amer. cheese slices in middle and mozz.&cheddar-shredded on top. will definatly make again.
What I liked about this recipe was how easy it was. However, it needed more flavor. More cheese, some spice. I didn't change anything the first time I make it but I will the next time.
This recipe is OK if you want something you can throw together quickly. And kids are sure to like it. Not the tastiest thing I've ever eaten, though.
This is great and economical. It only cost me around ten dollars to make this meal. There were only four ingredients and it was so easy to put together. It makes enough to feed a large crowd. The only thing I will do is mix some sauce with meat before layering because we love sauce.
This is both simple and satisfying. You can gussy it up any way you like, but as is its great for fussy eaters. Just DON'T use processed predigested artificial cheese-like substance, but real cheese. And DON'T bother to layer it, just mix it all up in the pan and pop it in the oven.
Made this recipe, no one liked it.
This was good, not everyone would try it, but it was a good, creamy, very filling meal that was very easy to make. Thanks
this was great will make again maybe less sauce next time
I loved this recipe! It was so good! Very cheesy and easy to prepare. Definately making again.
This was ok. My daughter liked it, my my husband and I weren't too crazy about it. The dog got about half of it....
I was not impressed with this meal. Although it was quite easy to prepare, the tastes did not satisfy any one of my family members. No one ate the entire amount on their plate. The velvetta cheese was too cheesy. Maybe cheddar would be better? I don't know, I'm not trying it again to find out. If you like hamburger help you might like this recipe. Sorry.
Gang enjoyed this. Better than hamburger helper!
Easy and pretty tasty. I added about 1/2 cup chopped onions, 1 stalk celery chopped and garlic powder. Otherwise, followed recipe. I didn't find it at all dry and it fit my 13 x 19 inch pan just fine. Taking leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
Have always called this "Macaroni Surprise" an easy meal....
We make this all the time at home. I stir a pkg of dry spaghetti seasoning into the meat. It's wonderful with gooet garlic cheese bread and a nice Italian salad. One of our family favorites.
The casserole tasted like spaghetti with an excessive amount of cheese. It was pretty good, but next time, I would either cut the amount of cheese slices in half, or use shredded cheese.
Very good! Although I do suggest adding some Italian seasoning just to spice it up a little...probably good with a little onion powder added too.
This was very tasty and so easy to make, I used shredded cheddar cheese instead of the velveeta and it was delicious. Will definetly try again.
The first time we made it we liked it but it was a bit bland. To spice it up when we browned the meat we added a whole sliced onion and 3 cloves of garlic. We used shredded chedder cheese instead which worked out just as well and we used less sauce. And for just a bit of flavor and for looks we added round, thinly, sliced green peppers to the top layer under the cheese. Don't worry about the kids, our ten year old niece loved it!
Kids liked it, and I gave the leftovers to my mom and she loved it!
I made this recipe and my family enjoyed it. I definitely will make it again. Next time, I will add garlic and chopped onions for more flavor. PJ Walker
Good idea to alter the cheese type & amount; anyone check out the nutrition info for this recipe?!!!
This is a great meal to make after a long day at work (1/2 hr. total prep time). Fast and easy even for the kids.. Everyone loves it.
It was too cheesey and I did not even use all of the chesse that it called for. I really like cheese but that was too much.
I found out that this recipe is not only fast to make and very tasty too! I can come late from work and school and still be able to make myfamily a hot filling meal and still have time to sit and discuss their day and find some good quality time for myself.
This recipe is soo yummy. I doubled it and made it for a family at church. I loved it. It is good for a cold day with some rolls and salad!
There was just nothing great about this recipe. After tasting it I sautéed some mushrooms and onions then added some black olives and tossed in, this did add substance. Maybe it would be better with Italian Sausage.
easy and simple
This recipe was pretty good. I have 4 year old that ate it right up!
Very tasty and rich! Can be a little dry.
This is kid friendly. My 7 year old daughter ate 2 helpings and wanted more the next day. The adults did not care for this. I used the velveta and it did not taste right in this kind of dish. I think mozzerella would be a better choice. I thought the noodles were to soft. I will only make this again if my daughter has friends over for dinner.
VERY EASY & GOOD!!!!
The children loved this tasty combination of their favourite things. I would add a spoonful of sour cream to cool down their portion just before serving it to them. They enjoyed the creamy texture.
This was alright. It just tasted like spaghetti to me. I probably won't make it again--I'd rather make spaghetti. It doesn't take as much time and it tastes the same.
Instead of processed cheese I used shredded cheddar. It was so easy and my family loved it.
This did not go over well with my kids, but my husband liked alot. It was a quick meal when your in a hurry.
this recipe was missing something. most of it was thrown away due to leftovers.
