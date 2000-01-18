Beef and Noodle Bake

We made the following changes: 1)We only had a 1/2lb ground beef and 4oz of Velveeta, so we just halved the recipe. To make up for the missing cheese, we sliced up a bit of regular sharp cheddar. 2)We used rainbow rotini pasta. 3)We added some instant minced onion while we were browning the beef (I always do!). Even though we halved the recipe, and used a small baking dish, we couldn't see how to layer everything twice. We ended up just layering the pasta, beef, sauce, then cheese only ONCE. We were skeptical on how it would taste, but we actually liked it more than we thought we would! We both agreed we would make it again. My husband was the one to take it out of the oven, and he mentioned that as he was scooping it out, it was rather watery on the bottom (I didn't get the chance to look). I wonder if it was from the sauce. The ingredients say spaghetti sauce, but the directions say tomato sauce. If you use spaghetti sauce, I would suggest getting a quality brand - good and thick! We may add some garlic to the browning beef next time! Good recipe! Easy and quick!

