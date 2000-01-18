Beef and Noodle Bake

Easy and yummy dish that kids cannot get enough of.

By Elizabeth Nell

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium high heat; set aside. Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain and set aside.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, layer the macaroni, ground beef, tomato sauce and cheese, repeating two times.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until top layer of cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 1940.7mg. Full Nutrition
