Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

A Yummy Dessert! Here are few tips for a crunchy pretzel crust.. 1st, make sure you allow the pretzel crust to cool completely after baking. 2nd, make sure your cream cheese/cool whip layer is thick enough! I actually like to make 1&1/2 the amt or even double this portion of the recipe since it is the barrier between the pretzel& jello layers. Also, when you are spreading the cream cheese mixture over the pretzel layer make sure you get it all the way to the sides of the dish(all the way around)so that when you add the jello layer, there is no chance that the jello can leak down the sides of the dish& get to the pretzels. Once the cream cheese layer is on, refrigerate those 2 layers for about 30 min. This way the cream cheese layer is cold& more firm. Meanwhile, in a bowl put together the jello mixture according to the directions& place it into the fridge as well for about 20 minutes to help it set up before adding it to the top of the cream cheese layer. I usually check the jello mixture half way through it's time in the fridge&give it a good stir to see how it is doing& to mix it all up again. Once it is set up but is still able to be easily stirred, it's ready to go on top of the ream cheese layer.. After it is all put together, refrigerate for the recommended time& enjoy! I also found that it is best to eat this on the same day it is made...it never tastes the same the next day in my opinion...