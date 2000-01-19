Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This three-layer salad includes a pretzel crust, cream cheese center, and strawberry top.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together the pretzels, 4 1/2 tablespoons sugar and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool completely.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the sugar and cream cheese until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly over the cooled crust. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the gelatin mix and boiling water. Mix in frozen strawberries, and stir until thawed. Pour over cream cheese mixture in pan. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 327.2mg. Full Nutrition
