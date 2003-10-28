Fereni Starch Pudding

A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.

By Zahra

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Dissolve cornstarch in 1 cup of cold milk.

  • Bring remaining 1 cup milk to boil with cardamom and ground almonds. Reduce heat to medium, and whisk in cornstarch mixture.

  • Add sugar and rosewater to taste. Allow the mixture to boil for about 3 more minutes on medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove cardamom seeds from the mixture and pour it into serving dishes. Garnish with slivered almonds and serve warm or cold. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 6.5mg; sodium 35.2mg. Full Nutrition
