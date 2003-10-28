Fereni Starch Pudding
A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
This has a refreshing taste...i had some problems with lumpiness and resolved by putting in the blender. I used a bit of 1/2 and 1/2 for added depth. Also i made some additions of cinnamon chips and scattered in a bit of coconut flakes. The coconut flakes were nice, but next time would do without the cinnamon chips. Less is more in this pudding. :0}Read More
I think we have a problem with the instructions. I thought the amount of cornstarch to be too large, but decided to follow to the letter (I allways do this the first time with any recipie.) Basicaly, it gelled in the pan before the cooking was complete. It was the consistency of stuffing or bread pudding when we tried to get it out of the pan. As it cooled, it got even firmer, finaly becoming a hard, starchy ball of glop (although very good tasting glop). This recipie HAS to be wrong. I've looked at some other ones, and am pretty convinced that it's not 2/3rds cup of starch, but 2 to 3 tablespoons of corn starch... I'd like to hear other peoples experience with this as well. Thanks!Read More
as written, this would be a 1 star. I know that Fereni (or 'zaghoughou') as it is called in North Africa, is supposed to be thick, but at the very beginning I questioned the ratio of cornstarch to liquid. Against my better judgement I followed the recipe and had to double the amount of milk, so it would not be nothing but a blob of paste. I toasted the almonds first, bruised the green cardamom pods, and had to add 2 tbsp. more sugar. With these changes, my husband's eyes lit up and it has made for a nice Eid holiday dessert. It is only slightly sweet with the 2 extra tbsp. of sugar; with the quarter cup, it was barely noticeable and overpowered by the taste of cornstarch. Perhaps our cornstarch is different here in the states. I'll make again and again, just with the changes. As written, I just can't justify giving this recipe more stars. There has to be a mistake with the amt. of cornstarch. Maybe it should read 2 or 3 tbsp instead of 2/3 cup?
I was soooo excited to find this fereni recipe... it's different and more intresting from the regular plain one i've been making. i'm not a big rosewater fan,so i just left it out and it was great. especially when it's served cold.
FYI - I have not tried this recipe yet. Firni is supposed to be thick, quite thick. if made well, it tastes great. Often served in clay dishes in Pakistan and India. I suggest trying other sites for a recipe you like. Also, rosewater is for scent only, not taste. Smell is just as an important part of any dish! Most people love the smell, I couldn't try desserts without it frankly! But use few drops only. Good luck.
I think there should be FOUR cups of milk to that ratio of corn starch. another missing factor is 1 cup of rice flour that is dissovled in cold water and cooked while constantly stiring on medium heat until it becomes smoothe before everything else. try this with the rice flour step first, then the correct mixture of cornstarch. if you want to serve cold about two hours in the fridge should do. good luck!
It was wonderful!
I added saffron to the ingredients! Very persian!
Super quick and easy to make! The ground almonds add a lovely texture. This pudding is jiggly and crunchy at the same time. I substituted coconut milk and a sprinkle of ground cardamom. I also used a generous splash of rose water, but the flavor did not come through.
I read through the other reviews before making it so i added 3 - 4 spoon of cornflour only and it yet tasted of too much corn flour. Maybe I personally do not like the taste of it but I didn't this recipe to be too good. Oh! And i skipped the rose water as I don't like the taste of it.
Thanks Zahra
Perhaps this recipe was converted wrong. The traditional Persian version would use 1/4 c rice flour for the cornstarch, skip the other nuts and add a sprinkle of chopped pistachios on top. My mom used to serve it warm, no nuts, when we were sick.
