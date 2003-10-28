Fereni Starch Pudding

as written, this would be a 1 star. I know that Fereni (or 'zaghoughou') as it is called in North Africa, is supposed to be thick, but at the very beginning I questioned the ratio of cornstarch to liquid. Against my better judgement I followed the recipe and had to double the amount of milk, so it would not be nothing but a blob of paste. I toasted the almonds first, bruised the green cardamom pods, and had to add 2 tbsp. more sugar. With these changes, my husband's eyes lit up and it has made for a nice Eid holiday dessert. It is only slightly sweet with the 2 extra tbsp. of sugar; with the quarter cup, it was barely noticeable and overpowered by the taste of cornstarch. Perhaps our cornstarch is different here in the states. I'll make again and again, just with the changes. As written, I just can't justify giving this recipe more stars. There has to be a mistake with the amt. of cornstarch. Maybe it should read 2 or 3 tbsp instead of 2/3 cup?