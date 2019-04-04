Jamaican Oxtail with Broad Beans

I've made this dish numerous times before, each time by a different method just to try it. In the past, I've used similar ratios of ingredients etc and have cooked it in a slow cooker on low for 6 hours. I've also cooked it on the stove top since I didn't have a pressure cooker until recently. On the stove top, I'd brown the oxtails per directions (without the onions and garlic or they will burn). Then I'd add equal parts of red wine and beef broth to almost cover the oxtails. I'd turn the stove on high and boil the oxtails (my version of pressure cooking) for about 45 mins to an hour covered. Then I'd lower the heat and simmer for another hour or so. I like my stews with carrots and celery, so I'd add them during this step. I don't use broad beans. Today, I used my new pressure cooker and followed directions exactly except used 3 pounds of oxtail. I ended up doubling the amount of thyme, garlic, and ginger in the recipe to account for more oxtails. I also added about 1/2 cup of soy sauce and used pepper flakes instead of scotch bonnet. I added 2.5 cups of water to the pressure cooker but next time, I'll add less. The oxtails and veggies ended up producing a lot of liquid, which combined with the added water, diluted the flavor too much. Next time, I'll use a ratio of 3 lb oxtail to 1.5 cups water. I also skipped the red wine that I usually add because I'm not sure if you can add that to the pressure cooker, but I think it was missing that for the depth of flavor.