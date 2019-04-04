Jamaican Oxtail with Broad Beans

This is a traditional Jamaican dish I was taught to cook by my grandmother.

Recipe by sunflowerBirmingham

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the oxtail with the onion, green onion, garlic, ginger, chile pepper, soy sauce, thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the oxtail in the skillet until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Place into a pressure cooker, and pour in 1 1/2 cup water. Cook at pressure for 25 minutes, then remove from heat, and remove the lid according to manufacturer's directions.

  • Add the fava beans and allspice berries, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Dissolve the cornstarch in 2 tablespoons water, and stir into the simmering oxtail. Cook and stir a few minutes until the sauce has thickened, and the beans are tender.

Cook's Note

A slow cooker may be used instead of a pressure cooker in step 1. Simply place the browned oxtail and water into the slow cooker, and cook on Low for 10 hours, or High for 6 hours. Proceed with step 2 as stated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 124.8mg; sodium 1088.6mg. Full Nutrition
