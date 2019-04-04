Jamaican Oxtail with Broad Beans

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
A slow cooker may be used instead of a pressure cooker in step 1. Simply place the browned oxtail and water into the slow cooker, and cook on Low for 10 hours, or High for 6 hours. Proceed with step 2 as stated.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 124.8mg; sodium 1088.6mg. Full Nutrition
WOW! Flavorful and delicious! The only changes I made were using a few dashes of scotch bonnet pepper hot sauce (didn't have a pepper on hand) and I used dried thyme instead of fresh. When cooking the oxtail in the pan, make sure there are no onions, etc. with it otherwise the onions will burn. Instead of a pressure cooker, I cooked everything in my slow cooker on high for 6 hours - the meat was falling off the bone! Simply tender and delicious. I would omit the beans next time I make this - just didn't need it. I served them over hot cooked rice. Will DEFINITELY be making this delicious meal again and again!
What Jamaicans call "broad beans" in actually large cooked butter beans. So this is what must be used if you want to be authentically Jamaican. Either have a cup of butter beans (large dried limas) you have previously soaked and cooked to use in this recipe or use a (15 oz.) can of large butter beans 1 tsp. of pimento berries is far too much, and will overpower the flavor of the entire dish! Try 1/2 tsp. instead. Lastly if you do not like peppery hot food, substitute 1/2 cup chopped bell pepper instead.
The method & ingredients are good. My wife is Jamaican - but she never uses Allspice in Oxtail - Stew Peas, yes & cloves in Ham. There are two important differences with her recipe, however - first 1 pound of Oxtail does not go far - cook at least 2 Lbs. Secondly she always adds up to 1/2 bottle of Red Wine - usually a Spanish Rioja after the Pressure Cooking Stage. You also may not want to thicken the gravy with Cornstarch - it's a question of taste & texture. Fayva Beans - Lima beans - Butter Beans - Broad Beans are more or less the same thing.
This recipe is great. I have been making oxtails in a regular stew pot for years (too cheap to buy a pressure cooker) and they just never came out tender enough. I tried it in my slow cooker for the first time using this recipe and it turned out great. I added potatoes, carrots and dumplings to the pot 1 hour before it was finished. The scotch bonnet I used was a lot stronger than I expected so next time I would just use half instead of a whole one. But it was still fabulous and falling off the bone. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
great recipe. i left out the scotch bonnet (don't think it needs the heat)and added a touch of browning and bbq sauce. did it in the crockpot on high for 4 hours and finished it in the oven for 1.5hrs, added canned broad beans (next time I will just add dried in the beginning) with added baby carrots. along with my homemade rice and peas this was a keeper.
I highly recommend this recipe!! It is great! I also recommend using a pressure cooker (they are now much safer than older models). Using a pressure cooker, this was a one pot meal. I changed the recipe ever so slightly because I was a little confused with the instructions. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I browned the oxtail on both sides in the pressure cooker. I added some oxtail seasoning I found in the grocery store to the meat. After browning, I removed the oxtail from the cooker, and sauteed the onions and green peppers in the pressure cooker and then added the garlic, ginger (bottled), soy sauce, thyme, salt and pepper. I then returned the oxtails to the pressure cooker, added the water, and cooked the meat under pressure for 25 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly from this point on. I really like the taste of the butter beans (thanks to the person who explained that broad beans are butter beans). Yum! The meat was tender, the gravy was great, and it didn't take 6+ hours to complete:)
This recipe is a keeper!! The oxtails came out delicious and so tender. I rated this recipe 4 stars because I made some adjustments. I bought 2 lbs of oxtail, so I obviously doubled the ingredients. Sine I didn't have scotch bonnet pepper, I used a chopped green pepper. I don't have a pressure cooker, so after browning the meat, I added 5 cups of water to the same pot and simmered for 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Then I added the cornstarch and beans and cooked for another 5 minutes until the sauce thickened. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It was delish!!!
Wowzer!!!! okay, I pretty much followed the directions only omitting the Thyme and Chili Pepper. I substituted the chili pepper with 2 tbsp. of Sambal Oelek chili sauce. Also, I cooked 2 lbs of oxtails as opposed to 1 lb. I love the meat!!! I marinated the oxtails in vinegar and lemon juice for about 2 hours, then seasoned the meat before adding it to the skillet with 4 green onions, 1/2 regular onion, 2 tbsp. of garlic and a tbsp. of ginger. I just added more because I had more meat. I fried them in the skillet for 20 min. with soy sauce and red wine vinegar.(the onions did not burn as another commentor stated) Then I dropped the oxtails with sauted ingredients into the crock pot and let them cook on low overnight (11 hours total) . I let the Great Northern beans soak overnight then got up in the morning and boiled them for about an hour, removed them from the heat for about an hour and returned them to the fire on low for about 2 hours, they were almost done. I dropped them into the crockpot with the oxtails that had practically simmered off the bone and allowed all ingredients to cook another 2 hours adding 1 tbsp of cornstarch, salt, 1/2 tsp.cayenne pepper, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. onion powder, as it was tasting bland and 4 tbsp of brown sugar. OMG, you cannot believe the kick in this mix. It does make a difference what you choose to cook in , crock pot or pressure cooker and the beans cook much faster with the over night soak method. My family loved it!!!
I made this in the crockpot as directed and it came out so wonderfully tender, falling off the bone. Too afraid to use the scotch bonnet. I marinated the meat in the other ingredients two days in advance so the flavors could set in, but I still ended up having to add more seasonings while it cooked. In the end it was very good. Served over white rice.
Thanks for the recipe. I've made oxtails several times and this is truly the first time they had that authentic Jamaican taste. I made a few changes because I didn't have certain spices. I used ground Ginger and allspice....I don't like spicy food but I took another reviewers advice and used a green pepper instead of scotch bonnet pepper. I forgot the corn starch but that was okay because the starch from the butter beans made a nice gravy. Also, I use browning to give it that rich brown look. Lastly, I don't have a pressure cooker and didn't want to use my crock pot so they were cooked on the stovetop for a few hours on a very low flame. They came out great!!!
I cooked it for 6.5 hours on my stovetop on 3 (dial goes from 1 to 10). It came out PERFECT! I used to get oxtail at a Jamaican restaurant, and I think this might actually be better. I did leave out the beans, and it's really excellent over rice. Make sure you grab the bones with your fingers and suck the gooey stuff off the ends! That's the best part :)
This recipe is great! I made a couple of changes to suit my taste. I seasoned two pounds of oxtail a few hours before cooking. I browned the oxtail before throwing it in the slow cooker. I added fingerling potatoes, baby carrots,poblano pepper,and a can of drained stewed tomatoes. I cooked it on low for 7 hours and then stirred in the cornstarch mixture and let it simmer for another hour. It was tender and so good. My family loved it!
I didn't follow this recipe exactly, but I did use all the important parts. Using allspice and ginger just sent this over the top. Scotch bonnet peppers won't fly with my wimps so I omitted it and served sriracha on the side so everybody could control the heat. Thanks, sunflowerBirmingham, this is a keeper!
I love this recipe!! I've been looking for it so long. A former co-worker made this dish and would not tell me how she did it. Well, now I know! It was just right, the first time I tried it. I changed a few things, though. I sliced the ginger root and garlic. Also, I used a single habanero pepper,and thickened the sauce with flour, instead. Turned out great. I'll be making this a regular dish in my home :)!
This was excellent. I'll definitely use it again. I couldn't find broad beans so I substituted green beans and I ommitted the chile pepper. I used a crock pot on high for the 6 hours and we ate every bit.
This is our favorite recipe on this site!! Really great, unique flavor. We double the recipe and use ground thyme and allspice. Also, we simmer this for two hours rather than using a pressure cooker. Just be sure the oxtail is covered in liquid or else it will dry out (you can boil off the excess liquid later). Highly recommend you try this recipe!
I recently made this recipe for an office potluck and made a few modifications such as using 1 teaspoon of Apple Pie spice (that has cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice) and 1 teaspoon of powdered ginger (instead of the ginger root and all-spice berries) I also used Browing Sauce rather than Soy Sauce And Butter Beans instead of Fava beans... Lastly, I used the crock pot and just set it and forget it! It was absolutely fabulous! Rave reviews at my job.
A-MA-ZING! I love the recipe and introduced it to my Fire station. The guys had never had oxtail and now say their mouths water every time they see them at the grocery. I cooked them in the crock pot on high and the meat fell off the bone as soon as you picked it up. Also, cut back on the allspice berries at least by half.
Phenomenal recipe! I'm Jamaican, and i've been jonesing for some traditional oxtail for some time now. This was my first time ever making oxtail, and it was absolutely DELICIOUS! Definitely authentic Jamaican oxtail and broad beans ('butter beans').
These are excellent! I used browning too to brown the meat. I did use the beans... I like these with the beans (adds a little something extra). I used powdered ginger and dried thyme. I also used a mix of beef stock and water. I think it'd be fine without the stock (the recipe has water, not stock, it was almost too salty with the stock). I will be making this again and again. My new favorite way to eat oxtails. Perfect.
VERY authentic and delicious! I used a slow cooker because the pressure cooker was broken. I didn't add the berries and I used regular bottle of hot sauce instead of the scotch bonnet and it still tastes good. I also doubled the recipe because I had 2lbs of oxtail from the local Caribbean and Asian Supermarket. I also didn't have cornstarch so I used 2 tbsps of flour instead. All in all very good recipe. More people need to try it!
Followed the recipe as indicated and it came out perfect. I highly recommend this if your are looking for an authentic taste. We did learn there are 2 types of oxtail to get, a larger diameter one and a smaller one, so we bought both. Although the larger ones have more meat on them, the meate os difficult to get out of the crevices, so I would suggest getting the smaller ones to make it easier at the table.
I prepared this dish last saturday. OMG it was simply delicious. I followed the recipe with a little cheating. I browned the oxtail as per the recipe, after the meat was browned, i placed it in a slow cooker and added my wet ingredients, I bought oxtail seasoning from our local Asian Food Mart, and substituted this for the salt,pepper and allspice. I didn't add the chili as i cant handle the heat. It took me 5 hours in the slow cooker on high. Honestly it was well worth the wait. I actually added way too much of the seasoning and i fixed that by adding a tablespoon of vinegar. Also i used flour to thicken the sauce. I didnt add any beans as my husband is not a fan, however next time I will. Thank you for this recipe!
I have made oxtail for a long time and wanted to try something else and tried this recipe, I droped the beans and cornstarch then and added celery,onions and carrots for the last cooking and it is great.. Maybe should have tried it the way it was intended
Excellent recipe. I also threw in soya sauce and mrs. dash (yellow top). I cooked in oven until tender ... aprox. 6 hours. My kids has not acquired a taste for cabbage so i made string beans soaked in garlic. Mmmm delicious!
This was incredible! I followed the recipe except I used a crock pot because I don't have a slow cooker, I left out the scotch bonnet chile pepper, and the allspices berries because I couldn't find them. I added the beans and the cornstarch after 5 hours of cooking it on high in the crock pot. After another hour, it was done. My husband, who was not a big fan of oxtail, declared these to be the best oxtail he's ever had. Will definitely be using this recipe again.
i didn't have a pressure cooker so i just cooked it for about 2 hours and they were very tender. i felt like they needed a bit more flavor and honestly i don't think they tasted as good as some of the restaurant style ones at all. they needed to be more spice and even thou i added extra it still didn't but they were tasty . i didn't put the cornstarch in them seeing as i cooked them for so long and the sauce did thicken up without it . i don't know if i would make them again but in the end they were good .
Great dish. I left out the beans but do think it would have been better with them (if that's possible) even if I subbed green beans for the texture. There were no scotch bonnets at my local grocer so used a half habernero (seedless) with great results, it still had some real heat! Folks with milder pallets could probably do away with the pepeer all together but I do love the spice. Serve with rice for a great cold weather comfort dish.
this is an outstanding recipe, i went with the slow cooked option and was blown away. the only change i have made is replacing the 1 and a half cup of water with one cup of good beef stock and half a cup of dry sherry.
This recipe is amazing and brings me right back to Jamaica! This is my first time using both oxtail and Scotch bonnet peppers. I followed the recipe really close, but I had to substitute scotch bonnet pepper powder for the actual pepper. I used 1/2 teaspoon which gave this a nice bite, but wasn't wipe your forehead bite. I think you need to be at 3/4 teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of powder for that. I ABSOLUTELY LOVED the flavor of the scotch bonnet and can't wait to use it in other meals. The oxtail itself was really nice and not as fatty as I expected. I did also sub in allspice powder for berries (about 1/4 teaspoon). This meal has every flavor that I've been missing and I can't wait to make it again. Thank you Sunny!
this is soo delishhh! makes tons of leftovr liquid so good to serve with somethings starchy to soak up. oxtails lets out a lot of oily fat as it cooks so I like to skim the top a lot. also not all scotch bonnets peppers are hot, they are the luck of the draw so if you are brave give lil nibbles to find the right ones for you!
Very Easy and good recipe. I did it exactly as stated. My pressure cooker cover was not sealed properly so I had to add more water and cook a little longer. My pepper burst so it was a little hot, I am going to take it out half way through cooking next time. All in all a good recipe.
Added more peppers than the recipe called for, but we like things spicy. Used green beans in place of broad beans & followed the tip of another reviewer....put everything in the slow cooker for 6 hours. Spectacular.
Really good recipe. I had 4 pds. of oxtail and wanted to prepare two different types of oxtail for a get-together. I used my family recipe with half the oxtails and this recipe on the remaining half. I totally forgot to add the beans, nonetheless it turned out great. I prepared this recipe stove-top in a stockpot. It finished in 3 hours, while my crock-pot recipe took 5 1/2 hrs. I cooked them side-by-side and these were just as tender as the ones in the crock-pot. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This came out perfect! I cooked mine in a sow cooker for 8 hours, and the meat fell off the bones! Next time I will remove the fat before I cook it though. In addition to the recipe, I browned the oxtail with Jamaican Browning sauce, and I added Jamaican Jerk/Oxtail seasoning that I got from the local Caribbean market, and had a few splashes of Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce for an added kick.
I'm sorry, I'm not use to rating recipes so low but I honestly have to say this we did not care for this at all. I've never used Oxtail before and thought it would be fun to try something new so I bought Beef Oxtail and made this recipe and was very disappointed. I never realized how Little of meat is on the bones and it's soo fatty and expensive! Will never buy that again.
This recipe was very good. I had 3lbs of oxtail meat so I tripled the recipe, however, I think the ginger root was too overpowering with 3 tsp of it but they were falling off the bone. Next time I'll just double the spices with the same about of meat. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used an old pressure cooker without a gauge and it could have used another half hour. But I finished it on the stovetop and added carrots and other root veggies. Nice dark brown, spicy gravy and the meat was tender and rich. Great use of my pressure cooker! UPDATE: The pot came close to running out of liquid--heat up too high? Next time I'd add 2 cups liquid. And I did have some canned fava beans this time--delicious!
I've made this for my friends and family and everyone raves about it! I couldn't find broad beans, but a Jamaican woman told me to substitute them with Butter beans and I think the color looks better with the butter beans added. DELICIOUS!
SO SO GOOD!! Spot on with a really good Jamaican restaurant a few towns over. After I added the allspice I just wasn't sure this would work out and oh man was I wrong! It's a fatty dish --- but in the best possible way. Seriously I'd eat the whole pot if I could. That said I did make a few minor changes and here they are: 1. used a slow cooker because I don't have a pressure cooker. 2. Eliminated the green onions because I forgot to buy them 3. Used 1 whole jalapeño and a pinch of crushed red pepper because I was a little scared of the heat a scotch bonnet / habanero can add. This ended up being the perfect amount of heat for someone who isn't big on spicy foods with a husband who loves them. 3. Used ground ginger instead of fresh (about 1/4 tsp) and used 1 1/2 tsp of ground allspice instead of the berries. It looked like a lot of allspice but it wasn't in the end. I also added handful of chopped carrots but I have no idea if that added flavor it was really to say "there are veggies in here." Really tummy will definitely make again!
I make this great stew all the time in the winter for football. Having a pressure cooker makes all the difference! I might substitute some of the seasonings, but mostly stick to the recipe. Oxtail is delicious!!
Should be butter beans rather than favas.(that is what broad beans are in Jamaica) Great recipe. I used a habanero pepper as Scotch bonnets are not easily available here in the United States. Also used 2 tsp of ground jamaican allspice since I couldn't get the whole berries .
Made it for the first time last week. My boyfriend and roommate loved it! When I told them I was making oxtail, they were not very excited because they never had oxtail before. The thought of eating the tail of a cow just puts them off too. I made it in a slow cooker on high for 6-7 hours. The meat was so tender that it fell right off the bones.
This was absolutely delicious. I used 2 regular onions, chicken stock (didn’t have beef stock), dried thyme. Simply amazing!!! I paired it with brown rice & brussell sprouts & a spring salad with Cherry tomatoes, black berries, blueberries, avocado slices, strawberry slices, red grapes and English cucumber slices With a little walnut balsamic vinegar. Also I substituted vegetable oil with olive.
I followed the recipe as directed and I didn't care for it. The meat off the oxtail was minimal and rubbery. The rest of it reminded me a lot of the ham hocks with beans that my mom used to make when I was a kid that I didn't like.
This recipe was spot on! I found the broad beans on the Hispanic aisle in the bag. It only takes 50 minutes to cook so I added the dry beans directly into the meat about an hour left into the cooking process. I also added browning to the liquid to make the color darker. I used the crock pot instead of a pressure cooker and it still came out perfect!!
I made this recipe for my boyfriend who is from Brooklyn and family is from Trinidad. He really enjoyed the outcome and so did I. I made a few changes to the recipe. I left out the broad beans and made rice and peas instead to accompany the oxtails. I used scotch bonnet pepper sauce and ground ginger. It still turned out very well. Next time I will make some sweet plantains to go with it. Yum!
I made this with OxTail and Stew meat on different occassions, both were awesome. I cooked the OxTail in the pressure cooker for 30min and then I checked it aand dded another pepper and cornstarch then cooked it for 20 more minutes more. This made a great gravy and I served it with rice. With the stew meat I added potatoes and carrots when I added the cornstarch and peppers. Please be careful when using a pressure cooker and make sure all the pressure is out before opening it up. I have had to clean up that mess before.
It was very simple to make-- I am a novice in the kitchen. It came out wonderufully, and I am excited to make it regularly. I used my crockpot on low-- I set it in the morning before I left for work, and it was ready when I got home-- all I had to do was add the beans, and put some rice in the rice cooker-- VERY TASTEY MEAL.
I didn't use the pepper, but the base flavor was kind of bland. . I don't know what happened, but needed more flavor somehow. I cooked in wine after , as another person suggested and it was better. Next time I'm going to use chick stock instead of water and add a little wine to the pressure cooker.
I must have screwed this up somehow. I added more than 1 1/2 cups of water before I turned on my slow cooker, since I didn't want the water to evaporate. I also doubled the amount of spices, but it didn't have any flavor. I'll have to try it one more time with less water.
I've made this dish numerous times before, each time by a different method just to try it. In the past, I've used similar ratios of ingredients etc and have cooked it in a slow cooker on low for 6 hours. I've also cooked it on the stove top since I didn't have a pressure cooker until recently. On the stove top, I'd brown the oxtails per directions (without the onions and garlic or they will burn). Then I'd add equal parts of red wine and beef broth to almost cover the oxtails. I'd turn the stove on high and boil the oxtails (my version of pressure cooking) for about 45 mins to an hour covered. Then I'd lower the heat and simmer for another hour or so. I like my stews with carrots and celery, so I'd add them during this step. I don't use broad beans. Today, I used my new pressure cooker and followed directions exactly except used 3 pounds of oxtail. I ended up doubling the amount of thyme, garlic, and ginger in the recipe to account for more oxtails. I also added about 1/2 cup of soy sauce and used pepper flakes instead of scotch bonnet. I added 2.5 cups of water to the pressure cooker but next time, I'll add less. The oxtails and veggies ended up producing a lot of liquid, which combined with the added water, diluted the flavor too much. Next time, I'll use a ratio of 3 lb oxtail to 1.5 cups water. I also skipped the red wine that I usually add because I'm not sure if you can add that to the pressure cooker, but I think it was missing that for the depth of flavor.
Just wanted to say one thing: wow!! I did a little improvisation on the cooking since my pressure cooker was out of order and I was cooking 8 pounds worth so it wouldn't have fit anyway. I mixed everything in to brown the beef as stated. Just cut a bit back on salt and I only used 2 peppers instead of 1 per pound since I didn't simmer it in water. I just let the juices along with the soy sauce do the work for about an hour and then added the berries, Lima bean(my preference) and cornstarch with water for texture. The result was amazing. And it was a bit on the spicy dude just how I like it. My guests were pleased
I'm from the Dominican Republic and my husband is American. He has Jamaican friends and he introduced me to the oxtail. I've made this recipe a few times and it always comes out delicious. I made a few changes: we don't like spicy food so I put in the pepper just for a few minutes and take out of the pot. I also add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of catchup. I use a regular pot and just let it cook cover on low for a few hours, until the meat falls off the bone. My husband doesn't like any kind of beans, so I don't use the fava beans. I serve it over coconut rice. My husband and kids said that the recipe comes out better than the one at restaurant ??
I made this dish with a few slight alterations. I did not use the scotch pepper instead I used green bell peppers, I substituted red wine vinegar for the soy sauce as soy sauce has too much sodium for my liking. I used flour instead of cornstarch to make the thickening sauce. I omitted the ginger. And instead of the pressure cooker I used my slow cooker for approx 8 1/2 hours. I marinated the oxtails (2lbs) in the stated mixture for a little over 10 hours. I followed the rest of the recipe as instructed and the meat was literally falling off the bone. Overall I felt this recipe was good. I will elect to coat the Oxtails in flour prior to browning to assist with thickening the stock when placed in the slow cooker next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I would have never in my life been making oxtail. This all started from getting some oxtails from a food bank that I went to. It was one of the best and most unique things I've ever been so grateful to receive. I tweaked it a bit.
