Best Chicken Salad Ever I

This is the result of a day at home with my brother and nothing to do. We decided to create a new lunch. Serve on rolls or sandwich bread; this is especially nice if you toast the bread, or use a flavorful whole-grain bread. The chicken can be substituted with turkey, and the ingredients can be rearranged to suit differing tastes. Enjoy!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken, creamy salad dressing, pickle relish, apple, pecans, celery, and raisins together in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 16.2mg; sodium 169.9mg. Full Nutrition
