Best Chicken Salad Ever I

This is the result of a day at home with my brother and nothing to do. We decided to create a new lunch. Serve on rolls or sandwich bread; this is especially nice if you toast the bread, or use a flavorful whole-grain bread. The chicken can be substituted with turkey, and the ingredients can be rearranged to suit differing tastes. Enjoy!
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2002
I am a product demonstrator at Sam's club here in Maine and often try new recipes. today I used this one and the members loved it. I used mayo instead of creamy salad dressing but the apples were very juicy and so it definitely was not dry. I gave out 16 copies of the recipe and could have given out several more but that's all I had. A couple members took the info on the website so they could check it out.It was really a hit.I even bought some of the chicken to make this for my family reunion.I used Fuji apples and they added just the right touch of sweetness.
I waited a long time before sending this negative review. This is still not the chicken salad recipe I am looking for. Even after using a 10 ounce can of chunk chicken, it still tasted too much like just a fruit salad...too much apple, raisins, nuts, etc. Talq
After adding additional celery & Miracle Whip and omitting the pecans, all at the suggestion of my children, and substituting dried cranberries for the raisins, , it was GREAT! The whole family loved it in pita pockets with lettuce. We also tried it on toasted hamburger buns with lettuce and it was just as good. I think the crunch of the pecans would add a nice texture but alas, the children's desires always rule. LOL
Easy and delicious! The amounts of all ingredients can be adjusted to personal taste. I used more celery, dried cranberries instead of raisins, and lots of miracle whip plus nonfat sour cream. My guests loved it as a side salad and the leftovers made yummy sandwhiches the next day. I'll make again and again.
Samantha, it looks like a day at home with your brother was very rewarding. This recipe makes outstanding chicken salad. Because I love the extra clean crunch that celery gives, I increased the celery to a whole stalk. The raisins, apples,and sweet pickles add a wonderful dimension to an otherwise savory salad. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was a hit at our family weekend getaway. I made the salad ahead of time so the juices could really juice. Then at the cottage I added the raisins and apples. Served it with pitas. DELICIOUS!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2002
This salad is a winner. Very tasty & was a great way to use up left over chicken breast.
I made finger sandwiches from this recipe for a baby shower and I got awesome reviews. I don't care for raisins so I left them out and I usually don't like the meat/fruit combination, but the Granny Smith apples I used were the perfect additon to this chicken salad.
We loved this! We also loved it with mango chutney instead of relish and a bit of curry powder. Just a variation, but we were happy with both. It tastes great on greens with raspberry vinaigrette, too, for a change of pace.
Wow... you can't hurt this one! Great for novice cooks I might add! Fast and Easy! I was also a bit confused by the "creamy dressing" ingred, but I went with homemade Ranch dressing, but will try a basic slaw dressing for a change next time I make it. I tossed in some dried cranberries, and a bit more dressing. Very very good!
DAIYSI
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
Mmm Mmm Good! Love this! I omitted the pecans, and added 2 tsps of Curry Powder, and lots of Mayo...this was excellent! I have made this twice, quick and easy!!
This was wonderful! I doubled the recipe and made the following changes: used chunked grilled chicken breasts, used craisins in place of raisins, and added an additional Tbs. of dressing. Was a big hit at my luncheon. Looked beautiful too!
I ended up enjoying this recipe, though the proportions in my opinion are a bit off. As written, the salad was a bit dry w/ too much "stuff" and too little chicken. I made again, and this time omitted the celery, cut the nuts down to 1/2 cup (changed to almonds for personal preference), used light mayo, and used slightly less apple. Much better! Great base recipe, and the canned chicken did make it really convenient when packing lunch on a busy weeknight w/ no time to cook chicken. Thanks!
This was awesome! I took someone's advice and added 1/3 cup mayo. I did not have canned chicken so I boiled a chicken breast in chicken buillon and it was great. I also used almond instead of pecans(that's what I had on hand) My husband loved it and my sister in-law wanted the recipe!
Really good!! I substituted left over chicken breast and used currants instead of raisins and didn't measure anything. I'm pretty sure I had more relish in there as well. I thought this salad was very yummy!!
This salad is really great. As with any recipe add your special touch. I love sweet salads - I eliminated the relish, salt and pepper and added pineapple pieces and garnished with mandarin oranges. Veru colorful dish and a big hit.
Fantastic. I added an another 5 oz. can of drained chicken and Miracle Whip to taste. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2002
This recipe is a safe bet. Quick, easy and very good. My friends all wanted the recipe and I was embarrassed when they say how simple it is.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2005
The pecans are what make this recipe outstanding. No raisins for me, but grapes are a delicious addition. I processed everything in the food processor which made it easier to spread. My husband loved it too!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2002
Yes! I must have this tomorrow for lunch as well. I also added a little salad dressing & toasted pecans. Bless you for sharing this. Ceanne
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2000
Those who won't like it too sweet should use less apple. I added more mayonaisse (almost 1/2 cup). Overall, it made a great lunch to take to work.
Stormwalker, you and your brother are culinary geniuses! This salad was amazing! And so easily customized to what you have. I subbed slivered almonds for the pecans and added a bit more Miracle Whip. I also doubled all the ingred. except for the almonds/pecans (1 cup sounds like alot). Thanks so much for this awesome recipe, you rock!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2006
Just a note to those who may be confused by the terminology used. Miracle Whip is often referred to as "salad dressing". That term is used instead of advertising the brand name. Weird but true. Kudos to those who tried it with ranch. Much braver than I am! (I'm sure there is some super smart person out there who knows the whole story behind this designation.)
I changed this quite a bit to suit what I had on hand, but it was a terrific recipe started. Here's what I did differently: I used leftover grilled chicken breast instead of canned. I used 4 tablespoons of light mayo instead of 2 tablespoons of creamy salad dressing. I used dill pickle relish instead of sweet. I omitted the apple. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins. It turned out fantastic in the end - gourmet tasting as opposed to plain old chicken salad. Thank you!
I used leftover chicken from "Kathy's Delicious Whole Slow Cooker Chicken" on this site. This chicken salad is out of this world with absolutely wonderful flavor! It's so easy my 3 yr old practically made the whole thing!! Thanks for sharing such a simple yet delicious dish! This is our new favorite!
This is a gourmet chicken salad recipe. I agree with others that you have to customize it to make it to your liking (i.e. amount of mayo, etc.). I poach skinless, boneless chicken breasts and then cube them and don't use canned chicken. Thanks for a great recipe!
These is definitely a sweeter chicken salad and if that's what you're looking for you've found the recipe! I used chopped rotisserie chicken instead of canned and would highly recommend that if you can. I used Kraft Mayo with Olive Oil instead of Miracle Whip. I found it a little dry so I added another tablespoon of mayo as well as a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Would be great served with pita bread or as a sandwich. Can't wait to finish the rest for lunch tomorrow!
Oh... very appropriately named! Used leftover rotisserie chicken, craisins, a Fuji apple, more celery and mayo. Excellent on a croissant, with baby lettce greens. I think this is my new favorite! Many thanks for the recipe.
I liked the texture of this recipe. The combination of nuts, apples and raisins was good. I thought it was too dry with just 2 tablespoons of dressing in it so I added more. I was kind of confused as too wether she meant mayo or something else by "creamy salad dressing". I used mayo but I might make it again using ranch dressing. My kids wouldn't eat it at all but I liked it.
I’ve saved several chicken salad recipes from this site in my recipe box but after making this one, I may never try any of the others. My favorite way to make this is with 2 (12.5 oz) cans of chicken, 6 T mayonnaise, and red grapes in place of the raisins. I omit the celery and throw in a couple of chopped bread and butter pickles because I rarely have relish. Absolutely wonderful on a croissant.
Great recipe, it reminds me of living in SoCal and getting the alacarte chicken salad sandwich from the cart that came into the office. I used dried cranberries and raisins but should have used diced grapes, the dried fruits made it a bit too sweet. I chopped cashews instead of pecans or walnuts, and I ran the apple through the chopper to prevent it being too chunky. Great!
Mardi Gras in upon us again, and I was looking for a good picnic food.... and I found it! Thanks for this recipe. It WAS a little dry, but I added about 1/3 C. mayo and 1/8 C. Deli mustard. Also, I used chicken that I cooked with some basil and minced garlic, rather than the canned stuff. Yuh-Umm!
Love it! I used craisins instead of raisins, and creamy caesar - both because that's what I had. Followed the recipe otherwise and the flavor is great. I was hoping it would stay together better to make sandwiches to bring to work so I might try adding some light mayo for work sandwiches, but I love that it's unique, I get so bored with lunches sometimes so I love having something different to make from time to time.
this was very good.......I kind off tweaked it a little, I am not a fan of pecans so I added crushed almonds, and I did mayo instead of the salad dressing, and no sweet relish, not one of my fav's that pickle relish. But it was awesome most def will make again.
I have been eager to try this ever since I read Taylor's review...I had never thought to use craisins in a chicken salad. DOH! I did use craisins & very finely chopped pecans (minced really) & wish I had some celery..I bet it's a nice addition. Also never thought to use sweet relish in a chicken salad...good idea! I used lite miracle whip & since it was still a little dry & a little sweet, I added some zip w/ a little mayo. I had mine for lunch on a bed of lettuce leaves w/ a glass of white zinfandel. (I love spoiling myself! ;o) )
This salad is a no brainer: chop, mix, eat. I've made it with various fruit/nut combinations, my favorite being apple, grapes, dried cranberries, walnuts. I've used light mayo, and also greek yogurt for dressing and both worked well, although I added lemon juice and extra salt and pepper with the yogurt. The salad is always better after it's had a couple of hours to sit in the fridge. It's 4 stars instead of 5 because with canned chicken & relish it tastes a lot like a tuna salad we've been making for years... of course that could be because the canned chicken I buy isn't very chickeny.
This was pretty good, but needed some modifying. I felt it needed more chicken so I increased to a 13 oz. can. Kept the same amount of apples, pecans and raisins (I used craisins). Increased the mayo and pickle relish by quite a bit. Served in whole wheat pita pockets.
I thought this was very good and very easy to make, but I would make some changes the next time. I used canned chicken, but I would use regular cooked chicken next time. I would also decrease the amount of raisins since it seems like there were way too many. I had to increase the amount of Miracle Whip otherwise it would have been extremely dry. I also included halved grapes. Overall, the family thought it was a good recipe. I might also try using a different dressing besides the Miracle Whip.
This was great! I used a cooked chicken breast, omitted the pecan and relish, used 3 Tablespoons of light mayo and 1 Tablespoon of sour cream. I also added a few dashes of ground cayenne pepper. Delicious! Definitely a keeper!
I use a 7-oz. pouch of chicken (better texture than the canned stuff), 6 tablespoons of mayonnaise instead of the Miracle Whip, and no raisins. Sometimes no celery, either, if I don't have any. It turns out well; my mom thought so too, when I gave her the recipe.
Five stars for inspiration! I changed the proportions of all ingredients to our taste and left out the celery and subbed walnuts for pecans out of necessity. My husband loved this and it reminded me of recipes from some of our favorite restaurants. YUM
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2004
Really great recipe! I was looking for a recipe that used apples instead of grapes because that's what I had on hand. I didn't measure anything because I increased the chicken by quite a bit. Even when "eyeballing" it turned out delicious. Thanks!
Love this recipe. I doubled the amount of dressing because we like ours creamy. I also used craisons, because I think raisons are icky. This is a great recipe! Several people have told me that it was the best chicken salad they have ever eaten. Good job Samantha!
Very good. It was a bit dry though and could have used about three times the mayo, but I don't care much for mayo so it was okay for me. It needed a lot more chicken the ratio of meat to nuts and fruit was off. Next time I will only use half the pecans. I could have skipped the relish altogether, it was such a tiny amount and then by the time it was all mixed it just disappeared. I was pleasantly surprised at how good this was for what it consisted of. I'm sure I will make this again as it really turned out well overall. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2000
I served this salad at a bridal shower to rave reviews. I added a litttle feta cheese for a little tang. My family liked it both with and without the feta.
Excellent! Kids love this salad. Served on whole wheat bread. Used a lil honey instead of relish. Didn't have nuts but is just as good without. Will definitely make again. Great way to use up apples or leftover chicken.
Wow! Samantha, I agree with the name you gave your salad. I didn't have celery so I used celery salt. I used dried mixed berries instead of the raisins because that is what I had on hand. It turned out great. Thanks
This was really pretty good. I didn't use the relish because hubby doesn't like it. I used Kraft Real Mayo instead of "creamy dressing" (its what I have) and walnuts for the nuts. I used chicken breast, boiled and cubed, and a salted/peppered to taste. I topped the final result with freshly ground Italian Blend and it was really tasty. I guess I changed the recipe up a bit I used the basis (adding the apple, nuts, and raisins, and seasoning the rest to taste as I almost always do) and it was really good! I will make this again!! Thanks for the recipe!
Great beginning to a recipe. I used mayo instead of salad dressing and walnuts instead of pecans. I despise relish so I added a bit more mayo (about a teaspoon or so) and some lemon juice (so the apples don't brown). I didn't add celery. Added some curry powder also...about a teaspoon or so.
I found this recipe to be terribly bland and dry as is. I substituted shredded chicken breast, which may have been responsible for the dryness, and craisins instead of raisins. I also used walnut pieces which I toasted instead of pecans. Everything else was the same, but I had to add a lot more salad dressing for it to become even moist enough to stick together. Then, I ended up added 1/2 cup of halved grapes and about a teaspoon of horseradish.
Recipe inspired me as well as the reviews - for my preference used the sm. can chicken, 4 slices cut up Mac apple (used the rest on the side like a brie plate), 1/8 onion powder (hate raw onion), 2 Tbl. Miracle Whip, couple teaspoons raisins and added dried dill to taste- loved the cream cheese on the cracker idea with the chicken salad on top - yummo!
Ok, this is the first time I have EVER made Chicken salad. I love to cook, and this is a great recipe base, but I mixed it up. I agree with many others, it is dry made as is, so I doubled the mayo, and also added 1/4 c lowfat sour cream. I used 1/2 small macintosh apple, 1/2 c pecans, 1/2 c grapes and 1 tbs relish, (which I hate, but actually love in this recipe... go figure!) Salt and pepper, and viola, amazing! Great on crackers, croissants and for lunch the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is okay. I think this recipe calls for too many apples, pecans and raisins for only 5 oz of chicken. I doubled the recipe and only used a small apple, 1/3 c pecans and 1/3 c raisins. After eating some, I decided it needed some green onions and lemon juice for more flavor.
It's a good start. For one thing, it needs a lot more chicken. I used about 10 ounces of poached skinless, boneless chicken breast, a full rib of minced celery, and 1/4 of a 3 inch diameter onion, finely minced. I also added a scant pinch of celery seed because I can't use mayonnaise in a recipe without it. With the additions, it was 5 star, but without them, it was kind of a bland fruit salad with a little chicken thrown in.
I loved the recipe but alas, I have to add chopped onion to everything. Always have Miracle Whip on hand, as well as golden raisens, relish, celery, apples and pecans so just had to take a couple of chicken breasts out of the freezer, cook them up and total heaven. Thank you so much.
