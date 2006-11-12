Potato Latkes I

After making a ton of latkes, I've noticed a few things. 1. Don't be too over zealous on draining out the liquid. The second time around I kept trying to keep the potatoes dry and you really need a good balance between liquid and dry amounts or else your latkes will not stay together. 2. Don't squash them out too thin. It seems like 1/2inch (maybe slightly less) is the perfect height to squash them to. Any less and you will be having a hard time flipping them. 3. If you are being stingy on the oil, make sure the oil is at bare minimum covering a millimeter layer on the bottom or they will not brown well! 4. 1 egg per 2 cups is PLENTY to keep your latkes together. So heed the other reviewers on that advice! 5. If you like your latkes a bit more seasoned, try different things like adding garlic (or garlic powder) or some curry seasoning. I wouldn't suggest frying it in garlic olive oil. The garlic was overwhelming and I like garlic! 6. Last but not least, it works well if you substitute whole wheat flour or matzo meal instead of the all-purpose. Although I might add that I found myself using a bit more than called for with the all-purpose.