Potato Latkes I

A classic potato latke, you can't go wrong with these crispy hot cakes. Serve with applesauce, sour cream and chopped green onions! Happy Hanukkah!

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the potatoes in a cheesecloth and wring, extracting as much moisture as possible.

  • In a medium bowl stir the potatoes, onion, eggs, flour and salt together.

  • In a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until hot. Place large spoonfuls of the potato mixture into the hot oil, pressing down on them to form 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick patties. Brown on one side, turn and brown on the other. Let drain on paper towels. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 619.6mg. Full Nutrition
