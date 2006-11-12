Potato Latkes I
A classic potato latke, you can't go wrong with these crispy hot cakes. Serve with applesauce, sour cream and chopped green onions! Happy Hanukkah!
These latkes were so awesome, just like my grandmother and mom used to make. I only used 1 egg per 2 cups of potato. I used the food processor's large grater blade and kept the grated potato in ice water until I had all the ingredients in the bowl and then squeezed the water out and added them. I used matzoh meal instead of flour and I used about triple the grated onion. I fried them in vegetable oil. They were great, but definitely on the salty side. The mixture was a little watery but it made no difference in the end, there was liquid in the bowl when I was done. I think the matzah meal was key. Next time I would use less salt.Read More
This was a bit eggy for me. I will definitely only use 1 egg next time. I prefer to be able to taste the potato more. Also, I read an article about the perfect latke and it said the best temperature is 350 degrees. I used my metal thermometer to make sure it was that hot before I started and it made a big difference. The cooked perfectly. I have had them fall apart before in the past.
I made these for Easter/Passover and they turned out great! I remember when my mom would make these, and she would always complain about the shredding of the potatoes, but it really wasn't a big deal--in fact, it was kind of fun. To keep the potatoes from oxidizing, I would ring out the water from the potatoes after every two thirds of a potato peeled with paper towels (because I didn't have cheese cloth on hand). Paper towels worked just fine. The sooner you ring out the potatoes after shredding, the less oxidation occurs. Once rung out, they keep pretty well. I also added extra onion. I was told to be a true latke, you make them small and thin, and cook the heck out of them. The cooking took longer than the shredding, that's for sure. Excellent as leftovers, too.
This was AMAZING. I didnt have peanut oil so I used vegetable.
These were really delicious! I doubled the onions and still needed more...I'll add more next time. I went with other reviewers and added garlic powder and only used 1 egg per 2 cups of shredded potatoes. It was a bit on the salty side so next time I'll reduce the salt. Very easy to make - great recipe...thanks Rachel!!!
I have never made Latkes before but these were a breeze! I used my food processor (I know..kind of cheating) and it was so simple. I also used olive oil instead of peanut oil and they still tasted great. Thanks Rachel!
I just made these for brakfast and loved them. I didn't have an onion so used powdered onion and some garlic salt. The first time i made them to thick. The next batch i made thinner and they were more crunchy and much better. yum!
So simple, yet so tasty. I get out the food processer and use the grating blade for the onions and potatoes, then squeeze the liquid out using a towel. My picky family even eats the applesauce and sour cream served with them. I used chives instead of green onions.
After making a ton of latkes, I've noticed a few things. 1. Don't be too over zealous on draining out the liquid. The second time around I kept trying to keep the potatoes dry and you really need a good balance between liquid and dry amounts or else your latkes will not stay together. 2. Don't squash them out too thin. It seems like 1/2inch (maybe slightly less) is the perfect height to squash them to. Any less and you will be having a hard time flipping them. 3. If you are being stingy on the oil, make sure the oil is at bare minimum covering a millimeter layer on the bottom or they will not brown well! 4. 1 egg per 2 cups is PLENTY to keep your latkes together. So heed the other reviewers on that advice! 5. If you like your latkes a bit more seasoned, try different things like adding garlic (or garlic powder) or some curry seasoning. I wouldn't suggest frying it in garlic olive oil. The garlic was overwhelming and I like garlic! 6. Last but not least, it works well if you substitute whole wheat flour or matzo meal instead of the all-purpose. Although I might add that I found myself using a bit more than called for with the all-purpose.
Finally, a recipe that I'll stack up against the potato pancakes at Manny's Deli in Chicago, which until now have been my all-time favorite! Peanut oil and canola oil both have worked fine for me. I'll mix the egg, flour, salt and onion first, then shred the potatoes last on a mandoline with the shredder insert, dropping the shred into a salad spinner half-filled with water. Drain the water, spin out the rest of the moisture and voila - you're good to go. Next step - trying to equal Manny's pastrami sandwiches ... Emphasizing what others have said about keeping latkes from coming out oily - make sure your oil is plenty hot - almost smoking! The quicker the egg and flour mixture forms a crust on the outside, the less oil will penetrate. Just check that they're a good, rich brown color and look crisp, then turn promptly - they'll come out fine and with minimal oil when you fry the other side to the same color. Just as with other fried potatoes, sprinkle with salt right away.
I've been making potato pancakes (popular with my Polish/Penn Dutch in-laws) for a few years now - with only 2 eggs - plus some chopped onions. They are always so time consuming to make and I have always had a hard time keeping my shredded potatoes from turning brown - until now! I used a bag of those pre-shredded real potatoes that you can find in the dairy section of the grocery store (near the eggs) and it was great! Never again will I stand and shred potatoes. I will be able to make these a lot more often now that I've discovered how to cut my prep time (and mess!) down considerably.
For the people who asked, grate and shred are different. Shred is larger like hash browns and grate is more mushy not separate pieces. I made these last year & am making again today for a late Hanukkah party. I adjusted recipe per the first review. I grate instead of shred. Like my dad used to but I use food processor and do not bother peeling. I used matzoh ball mix instead of flour, more onion, cut down eggs and added no salt. I sprinkle with kosher salt as soon as they are done frying. Then you actually get all the flavors and salt is one of the flavors. Not just salty. I use a mix of vegetable and peanut oil. Peanut oil makes it more stable at a higher heat so they are crispier.
These were great; more work than I thought, but great! I used only ONE egg based on the other comments. They went perfect with the bloodworst I cooked.
Made these for dinner tonight, family loved them...simple to make and they were delish...did use vegetable oil instead of peanut oil...thanks for a super recipe, Rachel!
These were good; however, when I made the recipe exactly as written, I found it to be too much egg, too much salt, not enough taste, and too greasy. I found that the recipe tasted better when I used 1 bag of Simply Potatoes Shredded, 4 eggs, 2 tsp salt, 1/4 cup onion, and only added oil on a as needed basis. Cooked on a griddle on med-low.
These were lovely! My first attempt at latkes so I think that, with time, I'll really be able to perfect the timing on them.
Mmm these are awesome! I grated the potato so that they were the same consistency as the onion- made for a very tasty latke! I used olive oil instead on peanut- soo good! =)
A tried and true recipe. I personally like to use mashed potatoes instead of flour, add a little lemon juice to the shredded potatoes to keep them from turning brown( orange juice works too.) Place shredded potatoes in a towel lined bowl place a towel on top and place a plate with a heavy pan on top. Let sit about 10 min. Mix mashed and shredded potatoes together add shredded onions, 1 egg, salt and pepper. Fry as directed. Much better potato taste.
Hey Rachel - I forgot how good Latkes could be until I discovered your recipe! They were SO GOOD, I made them for 2 holiday parties. I did cut down the egg a bit - 2 eggs to 3 cups of potatoes and used half and half matza meal and flour! I just got a new food processor and the course grater is perfect! Thank you so much for a great recipe and by the way...I fried these earlier in the day and they reheat extemely well!
The flavour of these latkes was fabulous, but I found the inside to be too mushy. I'll make them slightly smaller next time so that the centres get cooked through more.
I LOVE LATKES!!!....and this recipe is perfect. I read up on the proper way to prepare them (on this site) and did 2 things different that I had not done before. Make sure as much water is out as possible (using a clean dish cloth as cheese cloth was nowhere to be found), and made sure the veg. oil was HOT (a little higher than mid point on my stove between med.and high. They came out perfect. Kept them on a paper towel on a cookie sheet (kept separate) in the oven at 225F when they came out of the skillet. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - a rare 5*
These are do delicious! I had a bag of simply potatoes, that are already shredded, and are sold in the dairy section at the super market. I forgot about them and wanted to find something to use them up in. The bag measured 4 cups, so I just "doubled" the recipe except for the oil. I used vegetable oil and heated it on 7 and watched over them carefully, as they do cook up pretty fast. It made 2 batches of 5. Was very simple to make with the preshredded potatoes and tasty. Note: It says serve hot and I found that the next day they don't heat so well. So, next time I will make only what we can eat just cooked. thanks!
Right ingredients, wrong measurement. 1 egg is enough and about 1/2 a teaspoon of salt is plenty, more onion is good too. I made it with 2 eggs and 1 tsp of salt and it was a little too salty, I had to grate more potatoes to use up all the eggs.
Great recipe. I did what everyone else suggested and used only 1 egg per 2 cups (I made 8 cup's of potato's) and halved the salt and flour. I also put in more onion, since I didn't bother measuring. Also, when frying, I'd suggest frying it in about a half an inch of oil, since you don't want them to burn or anything. Other than that, it was a great recipe.
It's important to pick the right kind of potato for latkes - might I recommend russets. I chose big ones at the store that looked like they were getting old. Why pick old potatoes? Less moisture content! That means lighter, crispier texture when you fry them. (Oil doesn't like water, remember.) Don't forget to squeeze out as much moisture as you can, per the recipe instructions. I used about twice as much grated onion, and substituted matzoh meal for the flour. Beautiful!
I have made them forever . After grating, rinse in ice water to remove excess starch, drain or spin dry and when you mix in the egg etc. add a little bit of lemon juice and the mixture will not turn black.
These were yummy! We found them a little bit eggy, so next time we'll use only 1 egg. We were "grate"-ful to find this recipe!
Yum, with the changes! I used the 1 egg, more onion, less salt and a little garlic powder. I let the peanut oil get up to 350 F and they came out terrific. My whole family loved them!
Loved them. Made some alterations based on the reviews. I used a tablespoon of grated onion and also added a couple chopped green onions. I used matzo meal instead of flour and I would reduce the salt to a teaspoon. One egg for two cups of potato is perfect and it fried up nice in canola oil.
1.5 teaspoons of salt is too much. I would reduce the salt by about 50%. I have to dilute the pancakes with extra sour cream or apple sauce cuz it's too salty. Also, I do find it to be a bit eggy. I might reduce to about 1 egg.
A classic recipe missing only one key step. Boil the potatoes first; not completely, about three minutes will do it. Just enough to remove the surface starch. This will eliminate the need to squeeze excess moisture out and produce a far better product.
This is a pretty good latkes recipe. I see no reason for using 3 eggs. I feel that one egg per 2 cups of potato is more than enough. I like to grate most of the potato, and then shred aprox. one half a cup of potato. Growing up my father would grate the potato and not shred it. Some people love using matzoh meal instead of flour, that works great too!
Big hit at our Hannukah celebration. I made the latkes ahead of time and froze them on trays. Popped them in the oven at 450 degrees for about 15-20 minutes and they were perfect!! Thank you to Trader Joes for running out of your potato pancakes and forcing me to make them from scratch - much better!!
These were quick and easy and would make for a good breakfast accompanyment. They were however a little bland. Try adding some blue cheese or tabasco to the mix, but remember to add a touch more flour.
These were really fantastic! I have never made latkes before, and they turned out great! I followed the advice of some other reviews & used matzoh meal instead of flour, and reduced the amount of egg. I am vegan, so I used Ener-G Egg Replacer for the equivalent of 2 eggs (not 3), and they bound together just perfectly! I also added some shallots with the onions & some freshly ground black pepper. My boyfriend & I really loved these! (Super-greasy, though, so definitely not an everyday meal! A great treat for the holidays!)
These are excellent! I made them as a special treat for my boyfriend one morning, and he hasn't stopped talking about them since - every time I ask him what he wants to eat (breakfast, lunch, snacks or dinner), his first request is these Latkes! I cut down the salt to half a teaspoon, use only 2 eggs, and about 1/4 cup of finely chopped fresh onion, and they come out crispy and delicious every time.
This was my first time making latkes, and I am not Jewish - here is a beginners tip - make sure the oil is hot enough to cook them quickly - my latkes got substantially better as I went along, so there is a definate learning curve.
Excellent recipe although I found I could have used more shredded potatoes to the amount of egg. Used a food processor and squeezed out excess moisture in a towell. Definately a keeper!
Since the season is near, here's my updated tips from last year which makes them very fast to fry especially for a large group: 1. After shredding/grating, put them in salted boiling water for 3 minutes until you see the starch form on the surface 2. Drain and squeeze out all water using heavy paper towels 3. Similarly, squeeze out all water from chopped onions - you can make the cooked potatoes and raw onions a day ahead 4. Use self-rising flour to get a nice crust 5. Get mixture to right consistency by adding matzo meal until liquid not visible and they hold form when stirred 5. Flatten in fry pan with back of tablespoon to get consistent thickness
I love potatoe latkes. They make a good breakfast or snacks. I used 5 medium potatos and half of a big onion, shredded them with food processor-fast and easy. I also added 1 tsp of lemon juice to my batter, and reduced the salt to only 1tsp. To keep the potatos from turning brown, I tried to have everything ready before shredding them. Keeping skinned potatos in the water while you skin the rest also helps. And then I squeezed out water from the potatos and onions before adding them to the batter. I used a nonstick frying pan with a little oil-just to coat the pan well. Then I used the ice-cream scoop to scoop out the potato mixture into the pan and flattened them pretty flat. I used canola oil which works very well frying. This recipe yields about 6 ,3-3.5 inch dia. of round-ish discs. They are also so good with ketchup!
Everyone who has tried these latkes has loved them. I have used this recipe twice. Both times, I have cut the egg to 1 egg per 2 cups of potatoes. I have also added garlic to the mixture. The second time that I made these I cooked a large batch (10 cups of potatoes) and had trouble getting them all fried before the potatoes began to discolor. If you are making a lot of latkes it would help to have someone working with you or to break it down to a few smaller batches. Also, be sure to remove all of the liquid from the potaoes before mixing to ensure the right consistency.
I made these not too long ago and they turned out great. I added some minced garlic and used a little less salt that suggested. Served with applesauce. Definite 5 stars.
Very good recipe after incorporating the advice from other reviewers. I only added one egg and tripled the flour and amount of onions. I cooked these in olive oil instead of peanut oil. This was my first time making latkes and they came out perfect with the above changes!
I used only 2 eggs and lots more onion! Instead of flour or matza meal I used Bisquick...about 3 tablespoons & they were scrumptious! Really hit the spot this Christmas morning. =) For toppings I used applesauce & if you use sour cream- cut up some chives & mix it in w/ the sour cream...YUMMY!!
Holy cow!!! This was terrific!!!! With a dobble of sour cream and chopped scallions....What can I say...Incredible!!!! And a perfect balance with stuffed cabbage. I cannot "Thank You" enough for this recipe.... I downsized to only make 4 Latkes and I will NEVER do that again...I WANTED MUCH MORE!!!! One again this is the "BEST" Latkes I have ever had....And I have had some really good ones from the big city restaurants.... This by far blew them all away.....I can't wait to make them again.....very soon....
I made these exactly as stated in the recipe. Next time I'll use less eggs and maybe half of the salt. Otherwise, PERFECT!
Very good! I made these Latkes, reducing the eggs as per reviewers comments. The next time I make them I will use some of Taylor's suggestions.
Way too salty! Sorry for the poor review, but I did not like them at all. I also agree with other reviewers about too much egg.
This was very tasty. I will make it again, but next time I will add some pepper and garlic seasoning. Still, very yummy. Thanks!
(Update...) made these again in my husband's grandma's ancient waffle iron with a little olive oil spray. SO EASY, LESS MESSY, PROBABLY HEALTHIER. (first review) Wow! Followed other advice, tripled onion and only one egg. Added a tsp of baking powder and some garlic. These were awesome for husband and two toddlers. Will make again and figure out how to hide other veggies in them. Hubs liked the shredded potato better than other grated versions. Will heat up leftovers and put a runny egg on top for breakfast.
I just made this Latke last night. It was WAY TOO RUNNY. Too many eggs for this amount of potatoes. I squeezed a lot of liquid from these potatoes but 3 eggs are way too much. Egg pancakes with potato in it, not potato pancakes. Also WAY TOO SALTY. I don't think this is my preference, it was too salty that we were not able to finish these. I think 1 egg will be enough and half the amount of salt will be enough. I was very disappointed that this recipe is not as good as I expected.
I used more onion as suggested by Rosa. I believe that olive oil would be good...turning it into more of a Spanish dish!
Too salty. But otherwise, a yummy & easy recipe.
Latkes turned out GREAT. I made 3 batches for 8 people and all of them were gone. Based on the other reviews, I doubled the onion and reduced the salt by half. I also added some minced chives to the potato batter. I used a coffee mug to press them down into thin patties once the potato mixture balls were added to the oil. Delish!
Based on reviews, I used an entire small onion and only 2 eggs. They turned out perfectly. My fiance rated them a 10 out of 10, saying he could eat them everyday!
As written, I give it three stars. It has way too much egg and not enough onion. If you reduce it to just one egg (two at the absolute most), double or even triple the onion, and use matzo meal or panko instead of flour, you'll have a winner.
Good comfort food! Used some seasoned salt and next time would try some garlic powder/salt and pepper too for more flavor.
My family loved these. I wasn't really measuring ingredients, but I definitely used alot more onion than the recipe calls for and would do so again.
Very good! If you don't have a cheesecloth, just sprinkle the salt onto the shredded potatoes, wait a few minutes and press down with a plate/bowl to drain the excess water.
I give this a five star because they really are so good. I've been making these for years, I've even added grated cheese and garlic to the mix. When I was growing up I used to think these were our very own family recipe. lol Thanks so much for bringing up an old favourite.
Came out excellent! We put a little more onion in as 1tbsp simply didn't seem like enough for our personal taste. Great job :)
These taste really good but I didn't have peanut oil so I just used vegetable oil and it came out very well. And also I would add less salt and more onions. Try making it thinner and crispier. I think it tastes better that way. I used some other reviewer's suggestion to use an egg for every to cups if potato and they turned out great. Absolutely amazing!
Not your mama's latkes!!! I used the recipe converter to increase the servings. Proportionately, this should be the same recipe as how it's listed above. I was hesitant to put in as much salt as it called for, but convinced myself to follow the recipe (however I did use less than half the number of eggs it called for- as suggested by previous reviewers). The latkes are so salty- they are inedible. Even with a food processor, I find the process tedious and now I will have to buy all the ingredients again and do it all over tomorrow night in preparation for Hanukkah. This time, I will use a different recipe.
used defrosted frozen shredded potatoes. Came out great. Even good next day warmed in toaster oven.
Awesome! I added garlic and ground peppercorn medley and Johnny seasoning salt to mine. I also served turkey sausage with the meal and cooked some of the latkes in the droppings after adding canola oil. My husband talked about them the next morning. A great first potato dish for potato rookies.
These were good, I followed the other reviews and used 2 eggs. I also used old bay seasoning instead of salt (came out very much like crab cakes without the crab!). Don't forget to ring out the moisture from the potatoes before adding the other ingredients. I'll make these again. Good reheated too.
My husband loves potato latkes. We used to live by a Jewish deli, and we'd go there all the time for the latkes. We've since moved, so I decided to learn to make them myself. He said these were just as good! I shredded the potatoes with my food processor shredding attachment, and it worked perfectly. It didn't take long at all! I'd never grated onion before, but it was easy, too. The grated onion had a consistancy of applesauce and a lot of concentrated flavor. Still, I doubled it. Also, I took the advice of other reviewers and only used one egg and decreased the salt. They were SO GOOD. The only complaint I have is that I'm pregnant and couldn't stand the smell of the peanut oil. It made me want to gag! Next time, I'm going to try using vegetable oil, and hopefully they'll taste just as good.
I made these for the first time today and they were amazing! We made them for his class holiday party (a Jewish Preschool) and they were a huge hit. I was told they were the best out of all the classes! The only change I made was using 2 eggs instead of 3 and I did add a few dashes of white pepper. Excellent recipe thanks for sharing it!
Thanks to this recipe and "The Perfect Latke" on all recipe I made the best latkes ever for our hannukah party. These are great - use russet potatoes, and I used matzoh meal instead of flour. Everyone loved them, I enjoyed making them and eating them. Try Rachel's recipe for applesause with them!
Really good. Like previous reviewers, used one egg and doubled the onion. Love the peanut oil instead of vegetable oil. Thank you very much for sharing - love me some latkes!
changes to my liking: 1 tsp salt, 2 T minced onion, 2 eggs, and I used vegetable oil because that's what I had on hand. YUM
These were so good and so easy! This was my first time making them, and they were delicious! I just used the large holes of my cheese grater to shred the potatoes. My 7 year old helped me make them and he LOVED them! Great recipe!
Tried this recipe as written. Too much salt, too much egg.
The best latkes I have ever made. They are oniony and salty, and the peanut oil gives them a great flavor.
Best latkes I've ever had.
I made this today with 40 of my Japanese students (who`d never heard of Hanukkah before). It was chaotic, but everyone had a lot of fun! I cut the eggs as others suggested, but the students and I also found it to be much too salty...
Three stars because I had to make some changes. (My latkes came out great and tasty though.) Like what everyone else is saying, there is too much egg in this recipe. I mixed three eggs in with the other ingredients and thought to myself, "It seems too wet." So I diced up about another cup and half of potato to add in. Also, I added more onion. (I love onion so I diced up a small one and mixed it in.) Of course I added a little more flour. So my mix was about 3/4 potato and the rest was wet. I put in some salt and pepper and fried it up. (Hot oil makes all the difference, don't allow it to become tepid). It came out great.
Very easy to make, and I used the Matzo (sp) and 1 egg for binding.
I doubled the recipe, but I only put a little extra salt ( I did use season salt though) and they were still a little salty for my tastes but other then that they were good. I also add a little pepper after the first batch and they were better.
Yum! Thought these were a lot harder to make than they were! Both my boyfriend and I really enjoyed these. Thanks.
These were great. They came out really crunchy and we all munched on them quite happily. I took the suggestions from the others and used 1 egg for each 2 cups of potato. I used matzo ball mix instead of flour as suggested but found that the mixture required some extra flour on top of the matzo ball mix. I used vegetable oil instead of peanut and they were just great. THE BEST LATKES EVER!!
These really are the best! I used one egg and a 1:3 sweet potato to Yukon Gold ratio. Amazingly tasty for such simple ingredients! YUM!
These were very good! I used about twice the onions and only one egg for the whole batch, as well as only a few dashes of salt (I added salt to it and ate it like a hash-brown-like-pancake after it was fried). Also I didn't have peanut oil but vegetable oil worked great at just over medium heat. Very delicious!!
I've never eaten a latke before, but I thought these were great! They were easy to make, I only used 1 egg as suggested and next time I will use 1/2 the salt, they were too salty. These were delicious served with my homemade applesauce. I will definitely make these again!
I have eaten "potato pancakes" since I was a kid. This recipe is just like I remember mom making. The only downside is that grating potatoes is time consuming, but boy, is it worth it!
MMM. Just like what my grandma used to make.
I used half the salt and it was perfect -- so I would recommend that -- but otherwise these were excellent!
They're hard work - but so yummy! I boiled the grated potato as per the advice of other reviewers. Used whole wheat flour, doubled the batch but only used 2 eggs total; added pepper; misread the salt and put in too much - which was almost a good thing because there wasn't enough onion so the salt gave it flavor. Will make these again this week and will add much more onion. ~UPDATE~ For 12 cups of potato, I used 1 1/2 onions. Strained with a cheesecloth - worked really well! And the matzah ball mix instead of flour created a wonderful flavor! ~UPDATE: a 5lb bag of potatoes yielded 10 cups grated potato; I added two small grated onion to that; one egg per every 2 cups; knock the salt down to 3/4 tsp per every 2 cups; use matzah ball mix instead of flour. They're really very good with these changes!!
I use this recipe time and again. Sometimes I find that this is too much egg. Please note that doubling the recipe is often a bad thing -- your potato will turn grey/brown very quickly with that much unless you've got help in the kitchen and a number of pans going. The egg also tends to separate out if you do this, so you have to remix it all the time and do it quickly. They make AMAZING reheats, microwave or oven. Since I don't mind the greyness (I'm a college student, what would I know...) I usually go ahead and double it anyway (with only about 3-4 eggs though) and live with the greyness. Onion can be omitted without trouble.
amazing!
These turned out much better than my other attempts at latkes, but were a little bland. I made half of the batch as directed, and half with a handful or so of cheddar cheese tossed in. The cheese ones were much, much better than the plain ones. It's a good recipe, though, and I'll probably make them again.
I put in less eggs too (2) and didn't strain the second batch, I put more onion in for favor. They are awesome with applesauce.
This recipe is fantastic! We love to make these and they turn out delicious EVERY time! We have even accidentally put in too much flour and they turned out even better. You can't go wrong with this. I highly recommend them (especially with applesauce).
I'm not Jewish, but my boyfriend is, and this year for Hanukkah I made these for him and his friends, and then for his mom. Thumbs up from everyone! (And I've never made latkes before.) I followed others suggestions about adding seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic salt) and using fewer eggs -- right on target.
absolutely gorgeous, but one egg was plenty.
Mine didn't quite come out as you said in the recipe. Here's why: 1. I buy extra large eggs. I used 2 instead of 3 & it had too much moisture. Especify the size of egg OR make it ONE EGG. 2. I therefore had to use much more all purpose flour than it called for. Especify how much using APP would one need or what else to use so that it would work. 3. I hate using onions because of the texture (but that's my pet peeve) so I used green onions. They have a bit of color. Other things that made mine come out kinda not too good was that used a mandoline to cut my potatoes & the size was too big so I couldn't take out all the moisture I should've. I also added some pepper since when you eat eggs,it's always added. However the rest was AWESOME!
Excellent. Made ten pounds for a party using the ratio..... yummmmmmmm
I love potato pancakes! This recipe is so much easier than the Swiss pancakes I usually make. Very simple & very good! I made 3 cups with 4 eggs & another half tablespoon of flour. I also used onion powder. I must have made huge cakes because I got 9 even with the extra cup. I WILL make it again & play with the amounts, but I thoroughly enjoyed them with sour cream.
