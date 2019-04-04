Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie
This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.
This is a great smoothie - It is based on "The Zone Diet" which gives the right balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fats per meal. The idea of the diet is to control insulin and blood sugar levels to keep you full longer. Its a great diet and works well!Read More
This recipe was okay. I make protein smoothies everyday after working out. I liked that this recipe used almonds. That was different. I also used vanilla protein instead of chocolate.Read More
Very good! I used a 1/2 banana, 1 cup strawberries, 4 tablespoons of vanilla protein powder (which equaled 1 full scoop) and increased the water to 6 tablespoons to make it a bit thinner and easier on my blender. I was looking for a good protein recipe I could use for breakfast and yielded just 1 serving, this was exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you!! My husband has been running us into the poorhouse ordering protein shakes every time we are at the gym. He gave this two thumbs up! Thanks again. Did not change a thing.
Yum, I really liked this. I used skim milk in place of the water. I was nervous that I'd have chunks of almonds, but my blender did a pretty good job. I only had plain protein powder so I added cinnamon, a touch of vanilla & some ground flax. Good stuff, and a great way to start the day. Thanks!
Although I had to modify the recipe, I enjoyed this! I need more protein in my diet and was told to try to supplement with smoothies. I'm also restricting my calories so I need to be careful what I add because they add up fast! I used: 1 frozen banana, 12 frozen strawberries (close to 1 cup) 1/2 cup 1% milk (I also need more dairy) 1/2 cup water 1.5 scoops of Vanilla Whey Protein. The frozen fruit eliminated the need for ice but adding a little more water kept it from becoming too thick to drink (it was still VERY thick) I would have added a few almonds if I had them, but it would have added quite a few calories. Healthy ones, but calories all the same. I used a Blendtec Blender (similar to what Jamba Juice uses) so it was able to handle all the frozen fruits just fine. Since I only had 1/2 the serving and it was a generous portion, it calculated out under 150 calories and about 10 grams of protein. I might add 2 full scoops next time for a little more protein for about another 20 calories....
I'm doing the flat belly diet so this is a PERFECT recipe for breakfast for me! Love it!
Perfect! All around great combination for a protein smoothie. Everything about this one works; flavor, texture and purpose. Thanks for a great recipe. I'll use this one a lot.
I didn't have whole almonds so I used a 1/4 cup of slivered almonds. I used regular flavored soy-protein instead and added some sugar. This is a good tasting dairy-free smoothie. We usually make yogurt based smoothies. I froze the bananas and strawberries so I didn't even bother with the cup of ice. I was worried about it diluting the flavor too much.
Maybe I'm on another planet, but I thought this was terrible. I used frozen strawberries instead of ice but that was the only change I made...until it would not blend, then added 1/4c milk. It tasted passable at first, gooey though, but it was enough to give me a stomach ache halfway through. If this had been my first protein shake I would have been turned off of them forever. I'll never make it again. I think I'll stick to my peanut butter for protein in the strawberry banana mixture.
This is a great smoothie recipe! We like it better than the smoothie shop smoothies! I had to change the recipe because my hand blender could not handle the ingredients with so little liquid, but not because the recipe itself. I used vanilla soy milk and no protein powder, just to avoid overloading my blender. My blender crushed ice fine but I guess whole frozen strawberries are too much- unless I add more liquid or add strawberries one at a time to the other blended ingredients. I may be getting a new blender for this recipe. But the recipe is great. The flavor is great and I love that it is not just a sugar drink, it has protein and the whole almonds add great nutritional value, too. Who needs to pay extra for a supplement when you can drink your own "whole foods". Thank you for the recipe!
I gotta tell ya, this much fruit is overkill. Try this instead, 1/2 cup 2%milk, 1/2 cup water, 5-6 ice cubes, 1/2 a banana, and 3-4 whole strawberries and one scoop of Vanilla flavored protein powder. I use the vanilla whey protein from walmart called Body Fortress. This is delicious, I blend it for about a minute or two then poor it into a big cup with about 6 cubes of ice in it and a lid and just shake it around every couple minutes while sipping it after a heavy workout. Its light delicious and feels like a reward for a great workout, this felt just a bit too fruity for my taste.
Excellent smoothie specially after a hard workout because has a lot of protein. The chocolate protein powder gives a nice taste. I wil definitelly make this again and I would love to try with other flavors of protein powder such as vanilla or strawberry. Thanks for the recipe Cookiequeen!
Perfect, yummy, and easy. This is a recipe my kids can help with and they love the taste. I omit the protein powder and we don't even notice. I've made a couple of changes such as using up to 20 or so almonds and using soy milk (even chocolate soy milk) instead of water.
Wonderful!! My wife and I loved it. Thanks
This smoothie was great. My youngest son and I had it for dinner. I substituted the almonds and water for soy milk and Truvia sugar. I also added 2 tablespoons of nestle chocolate and my soy protein powder to it. So I changed a lot, but it still turned out Great!!!
The first time I made this smootie I found it rather thick and pasty and not sweat at all. I decided to the next time to add a small can of pinneapple juice and a teaspoon of honey and a 4 tablespoon of water. It came out alot better but I still think it is missing something and would rate it as simply "okay".
This was great!! I followed the directions exactly except I used vanilla powder rather than chocolate. It tastes great!
Really good! Could be nuttier, but other wise pretty good!
Followed the recipe exactly. A lot of smoothie recipes I have tried were too icy or too thick but this one was perfect! Used chocolate protein powder and it tasted like a chocolate covered strawberry.
Only thing I changed was I used 5 whole frozen strawberries because thats all I had, and poured some unsweetened almond milk in instead of water. Also since I used frozen strawberries I only used a little bit of ice. probably the best protein shake I ever had!! Delicious. Only thing was I don't think i added enough ice because it had a good consistency, but wasn't very cold/icy at all. But thats all my fault so no worries! Next time ill probably freeze the banana too so its nice and cold. Overall loved this recipe!! Will def be making again :)
I didn’t have the almonds but the smoothie was amazing! It’s definitely going to become my go-to post-workout smoothie
like
I used strawberry protein powder instead of chocolate and it tasted delicious! It's good for a simple, fresh, and healthy smoothie.
OMG, I love this smoothie! I would make it everyday if I could.
I`m a smoothie junkie, I make them practically everyday.
Simple, balanced, delicious. Used vanilla powder as that’s what I had on hand. A winner.
Great recipe! I substitues vanilla protein powder instead of chocolate and I also added some ice cream with the ice
Changed the water for unsweetened alpro almond drink. Finally added some canderell for taste. Absolutely loved it. Taking some to work with me to have at break time.
Loved it!!! Great way to start my day.
Made exactly as described, but used vanilla protein powder instead of chocolate. Perfect, easy recipe using ingredients I had on hand already.
No, I did not make any changes. I followed every step, and it came out so delicious! Of course, I will make it again! I will also show all of my friends and family because I am sure they will love this delicious smoothie as much as I do!
I loved this smoothie for a few reasons, the first being that it contains no milk or yogurt with added sugars. I made a couple of substitutes such as using walnuts instead of almonds because that's what I had in hand. I also thought the smoothie was too "dry" to blend in our Magic Bullet and I was right. Try adding 1 cup of coconut water and a couple of ice cubes instead of what's recommended in the recipe.
Very tasty and smooth! I didn't have almonds, so I used walnuts. My husband has great difficulty swallowing due to radiation for throat cancer, and this smoothie goes down really smoothly - as would be appropriate for a smoothie!!!
I made this smoothie but alternated it a little Used half a banana and about little over a cup of frozen strawberries For the almonds - i used left over almond pulp which i freeze after i made almond milk And i did add more water. And used a home made protein powder. Mine came out heavy because of the almond pulp i suppose and the protein powder i made. I added Dates to sweeten it But the flavor that i got was like apple sauce. I don't mind repeating it again with less almond pulp and less protein powder so its not as thick. Thank you for the recipe.
Its very good and easy to make. Perfectly fillling for the morning.
This was good. I made it as directed and I enjoyed it. It kept me full for at least four hours. Definitely recommend!
All I did to change it was put somebody ice in. Pretty good.
I liked it. Note: I have to use gluten free protein but it was still good!
It was delicious i added a tablespoon and a half of orange juice to give it some flavor
Is it normal to obsess over a smoothie? Because that's what I'll be doing for the next two weeks. I made a few edits to the recipe, but very minor:
Everyone in the family loved it
very tasty and simple after a workout it's always good
A delightful drink. I add heavy whipping cream to all my smoothies. It makes them more frothy.
SO GOOD! I omitted the almonds and I used Sun Warrior Warrior Blend Chocolate Protein and the shake came out great! Definitely making this again!
Delicious!
