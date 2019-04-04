Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.

Recipe by cookiequeen

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Place the banana, strawberries, almonds, and water into a blender. Blend to mix, then add the ice cubes and puree until smooth. Add the protein powder, and continue mixing until evenly incorporated, about 30 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 8.1g; sodium 194.5mg. Full Nutrition
