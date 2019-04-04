Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

Although I had to modify the recipe, I enjoyed this! I need more protein in my diet and was told to try to supplement with smoothies. I'm also restricting my calories so I need to be careful what I add because they add up fast! I used: 1 frozen banana, 12 frozen strawberries (close to 1 cup) 1/2 cup 1% milk (I also need more dairy) 1/2 cup water 1.5 scoops of Vanilla Whey Protein. The frozen fruit eliminated the need for ice but adding a little more water kept it from becoming too thick to drink (it was still VERY thick) I would have added a few almonds if I had them, but it would have added quite a few calories. Healthy ones, but calories all the same. I used a Blendtec Blender (similar to what Jamba Juice uses) so it was able to handle all the frozen fruits just fine. Since I only had 1/2 the serving and it was a generous portion, it calculated out under 150 calories and about 10 grams of protein. I might add 2 full scoops next time for a little more protein for about another 20 calories....