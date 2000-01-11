Passover Chocolate Mousse Pie

Delicious Passover dessert - not gebrochts!

Recipe by Sara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Crumble the chocolate wafers into a medium-size mixing bowl. Combine the chocolate crumbles with the melted butter or margarine. Press mixture with your hands into a 9 inch pie plate.

  • Melt chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler. Stir occasionally until smooth. Pour water into the chocolate and continue stirring until blended. Remove the chocolate from the heat.

  • Whip the sugar and eggs until thick and pale. Fold the chocolate mixture into the bowl with the sugar and eggs. Fold 1/2 whipped cream into the mixture. Pour mixture into the pie crust. Decorate with remaining cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 73.1mg; sodium 59.6mg. Full Nutrition
