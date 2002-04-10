Hot Honey Chicken
This is a honey glaze with a kick. Great for BBQing and getting great color on chicken. Serve the extra sauce for dipping.
This recipe is great. I have never seen my boyfriend clean a chicken bone like this before. Perfect amount of spice.Read More
The recipe for this chicken was just plain terrible. I made the recipe according to the directions and it smelled so much like hot sauce and tasted very much like it that I even doubled my honey. Even then the chicken tasted much like hot sauce will NOT make this chicken again.Read More
We didn't care for this at all. It smelled like vinegar and so the sweetness and heat was lost. It's a geat idea though and I'm willing to wonder if our hot sauce was the wrong type to use (Tabosco brand) but we won't make it again.
I think the reviewer from 9/26/2003 was right, the results of this recipe will vary a lot based on the style of sauce you use. We used Frank's Red Hot sauce, and followed the recipe exactly except we broiled boneless breasts instead of grilling whole pieces. I can't stand vinegary food, and with Frank's it wasn't too vinegary at all. Unfortunately, it also wasn't very spicy at all, it would be a good idea to marinate for a little while. This isn't our favorite recipe ever, but it's sure fast and easy, and can be part of a healthy quick dinner. It went really well with carrot and celery sticks and ranch dressing.
sweet & spicy! Delicious. I sliced the chicken and sauteed it with the sauce and frozen broccoli. Served it over rice.
We really liked this recipe! Seems like the cooking time is a little too long, but we're not sure -- we're brand-new grill owners, and still learning. Sauce was delicious, I can't wait to use it on something else. Pork chops, veggie kabobs... yum!
Gave this a try last night for something quick and easy. Was definitely quick and easy, however, the flavour of just the hot sauce, pepper and honey on the chicken was just so so. Just coated the outside of the chicken and didn't make my family go "wow". Might try marinading it next time to see if that gives the meat a bit more wham.
VERY tasty! I added a little extra hotsauce for that KICK! This is a keeper with me!
Was a little too spicy - next time we'll use less hot sauce, but other wise extremele tasty. I cooked the sliced chicken in a pan and poured all the sauce in with the chicken. The sauce thickens as it cooks and it's great on rice or noodles. Toss in your favorite veggies and it's great! Will definitely make again.
This was excellent. Used chicken leg quarters and cooked on convection roast in the oven at 350 for about 45 minutes. Basted chicken with the sauce every 10 minutes or so.
Love hot sauce and honey but this recipe did not quite work for me.
Wonderfull fast recipe. I feared the hot sauce would make it too spicy for my kids and wife. Boy was I wrong! Don't fear the hot sauce.
Reading all the reviews, it becomes clear that the secret to this one is the hot sauce you use. Different sauces have different amounts of 'kick'. Some will bury the honey and some have no spice at all. When you give a review, please let us know the hot sauce you used, so we can gauge it against other reviews.
Just wanted to say that this was very good! I did use less pepper, only 1/4t., but it was delicious! My whole family enjoyed it very much! Thank you for sharing.
What a dissapointment!! It took an extra 20 minutes to cook. I understand oven variances, but 20 minutes?? My oven usually cooks faster. So I was already perturbed, then tried this. Honey overpowered the hot. There was a slight hot aftertaste, but that's about it for flavor. I may try this again by making a dipping sauce out of the honey and hot sauce, and maybe I'll feel differently. Thanks for sharing anyway!
Wow!! This was tasty and made the chicken so moist. Thanks so much for the recipe. Definetly a family favorite!
Mmmmmm..... this is so good!
This has become a fairly regular item on our grill. Great balance of heat and sweet.
Easy to make. Love that honey!!
I substituted Oriental Hot Chili Sauce I had on hand for the hot sauce, added a tablespoon of garlic powder -- fantastic!
I do a recipe like this alot except i go easier on the honey and more of the red hot. I also add a little bit of cayenne and a little red pepper flakes. And i like to marinate it first if for breasts, not for wings.
Eehhhhhh. *shrug* I may try it with more honey if I try it again. But I probably won't try it again.
It was good.
This was good! I cut up my chicken and sauted it with frozen broccoli and then added the sauce. I used Frank's and it was not at all vinagary! All of my kids ate it! Adding some garlic to it for next time!
I like spicy as well as hot & spicy, but I wasn't very impressed with the flavor of this. I baked it in the oven b/c city ordinance no longer allows me to have a grill in an apt. so it may have been better if grilled.
I made the sauce mostly as it said. I ran out of honey so I used maple syrup to make up the difference. But the sauce is super spicy. I think cooked on the chicken it's less spicy. However I'd been sampling the sauce so much while cooking my taste buds burnt out by the time dinner came around. I simmered my leftover sauce and added some cumin, cilantro and a lot of onion and it made for a nice but very spicy sauce for my rice. My boyfriend loved the recipe as is, but next time I would try half as much hot sauce.
Sweet, spicy...tasty.
I thought this tasted a lot like the honey hot wings we order from a local joint. I used Franks hot sauce and honey. I thought the black pepper was a little strong and would probably cut that in half next time. I did mine on the grill which needs to be on low so the sugar in the honey doesn't burn. Easy to do and tasty. I saved a little of the sauce out for a dipping sauce when the chicken was finished.
I love all the ingredients but somehow this didn't work for us. I kept all ingredients the same except I used boneless breasts cut into chunks and placed onto skewers. The flavor was lacking something. The chicken was ok and everyone ate it but I won't make it again.
It was alright and the taste was there, but like the sauce a little thicker so that it sticks to the Wings. Maybe less butter next time or boil the sauce before putting into cooker. I'll figure it out.
What a surprise - so simple and SO DELICIOUS!! For the hot sauce, I used an Asian Sweet Chili Sauce. It gave the right sweet spicy taste, and was the perfect consistency to add with the honey. Grilled perfectly on my boneless chicken thighs. A hit!!! Thank you!
Fantastic change from the everyday grilled chicken breast.
This recipe is only as good as your hot sauce. If you use extremely hot and/or vinegary hot sauce, then this will taste extremely hot and vinegary. I used Cholula hot sauce and this was very good; I cooked it until the chicken was a golden brown and it would have been amazing over rice; I'll make it that way next time. Still, it was a very tasty sweet hot flavor, so do yourself a favor and get some good, quality hot sauce when you make this.
This was very easy and quick but I think it tasted like it was missing something.
