Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

When I first started making this I made it exactly the way the recipe stated and it was WONDERFUL! My husband demanded that I make this from now on and refused to eat any other kind of roast! Since than I've made this at least once a month for over 2yrs now and in that time I've ran out of some of the ingredients and found out it came out even better. I now make this w/ any roast I buy on sale, I add 1 cup of water, 2 beef bullion cubes, and one package of the onion soup mix... Cook on high for about 6hrs. **or low for about 9**. I always make mashed potatoes as a side and to make a gravy I strain the leftover broth (I have kids who won't use the gravy if there are onion pieces floating around in it) and I cook that in a small sauce pan and bring to a boil... while bringing that to a boil I take about 1 1/2 cups of cold water and I add about 2 tbs of corn starch to the cold water and mix. I add that cold water mixture to the gravy when it starts to boil and stir it together and in a few mins when it comes back to a boil it turns into a WONDERFUL gravy! This roast is NOTHING if it's not completely smothered in the gravy! Anyone who thinks this is too dry, try using the gravy w/ it! And no matter which meat I've used it falls apart every time! My Family LOVES this meal! ***Now I must go b/c I've got to go find a cheap roast at the market!*** YUMMMM! :)