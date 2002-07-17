Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
I seasoned the roast with salt, pepper, and Lawry's Seasoning Salt. I browned the roast on all sides in a hot skillet with a little olive oil in it. I transfered the roast to the slow cooker. I added the water to the skillet and scraped up all the bits and pieces of meat that have so much flavor. I substituted a package of dry "au jus" mix for the onion soup mix and blended this and the mushroom soup with the water in the skillet. I put sliced onions on top of the roast, added some minced garlic, and poured the liquid over the roast. The longer you cook it, the better it gets. It is a family favorite ~
I thought maybe I did something wrong when I made this and it turned out terrible, but when my mom tried it and mentioned her horrible results, I decided it wasn't just me. I don't know why the reviews are so high, but this recipe isn't that great. The only thing that's great is that it's easy and quick to assemble. The flavor is pretty weak and the gravy was awful. I would never make this again and would rather do the extra work to have a roast that tastes yummy with gravy that IS gravy.
I seasoned the roast with salt, pepper, and Lawry's Seasoning Salt. I browned the roast on all sides in a hot skillet with a little olive oil in it. I transfered the roast to the slow cooker. I added the water to the skillet and scraped up all the bits and pieces of meat that have so much flavor. I substituted a package of dry "au jus" mix for the onion soup mix and blended this and the mushroom soup with the water in the skillet. I put sliced onions on top of the roast, added some minced garlic, and poured the liquid over the roast. The longer you cook it, the better it gets. It is a family favorite ~
This is absolutely fantastic! For this recipe, I typically use about 4 to 4 1/2 lbs of Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless (trim off a little of the fat) and for a family of four, this makes a two-day meal. I tweaked the recipe by using two cans of Cream of Mushroon Roasted Garlic and added beef buillion to the water. For the roast itself, I patted both sides with garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, black pepper, and flour. Then, I brown it in olive oil. All the ingredients go into the crockpot and cooks on high for 2 hours, then I add one white onion (quartered) and an 8 oz package of button mushrooms (sliced thin). It then cooks on low for 4 1/2 to 5 hours. I thicken the gravy with 2 TB of cornstarch. The first night I pair half of the roast and sauce with mashed potatoes. For the next day, I take the other half of the dish and add about 1 cup of sour cream, a pound of cooked egg noodles, and 1/4 cup of chopped green onions to make a very tasty, simple, yet different dish--beef stroganoff! Absolutely delicious meals for any two nights of the week!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2017
This is a great, tried and true, reliable recipe for slow cooker roast that I've used more times over many years than I can count...and continue to go back to. It also works equally as well with a pork roast. Variations, of course, are endless, and I'm sure everyone will come up with their favorite way to make this. I always dredge a 3-4 pound roast in flour first, salt and peppered, then brown it on all sides in about 1/4 cup of butter. This adds so much to the flavor, and gives the roast great color as well. I use one can of cream of mushroom soup, one package of the dry onion soup mix, and 1/2 cup dry white wine -- no water at all! Tender, delicious, and gives your whole house a wonderful, homey smell in the process!
I thought maybe I did something wrong when I made this and it turned out terrible, but when my mom tried it and mentioned her horrible results, I decided it wasn't just me. I don't know why the reviews are so high, but this recipe isn't that great. The only thing that's great is that it's easy and quick to assemble. The flavor is pretty weak and the gravy was awful. I would never make this again and would rather do the extra work to have a roast that tastes yummy with gravy that IS gravy.
After reading and learning from most of the reviews I changed the recipe very slighlty and WOW, what a dish!!! I made this on mother's day for my mother in law and the entire family inhaled the dish within a blink of an eye. I marinated the tip roast the night before with minced garlic, pepper, and onion powder. The next day I slighlty browned the beef on all sides to lock in the flavors. I added half a cup of red wine and half a cup of beef broth, which replaced the cup of water. I added an onion and two garlic cloves on top. Also, I let it soo on low for about 9 hours. I made 6 pounds, but had no left overs!!!! Imagine that... My husband asked me to make some more just three days later!! Thanks everyone for your many tips and suggestions!! I still can't beleive that I impressed my mother in law!
I read a BUNCH of reviews, and then did this....Used 1 can of Campbell's Golden Mushroom soup. Mixed it with 1 envelope of Lipton Onion soup mix, 1/2 cup beef broth, and 2 Tbsp. worchestershire sauce. Generously sprinkled Montreal Steak seasoning all over a 5 lb. bottom round roast, then coated it in flour. Browned it on all sides, put it in the crockpot. De-glazed saute pan with 1/2 cup beef broth. Poured the onion soup mix over/around the roast, then poured the de-glazing liquid over that. Cooked on LOW for 8 hours. FABULOUS!! The roast was super-tender, but not mushy (you could still cut it into slices). Perfect amount of gravy (about 1 quart) with a nice meaty, "brown" flavor, with no need to thicken up with flour or cornstarch. One of the best comfort foods there is! To sum up other's suggestions...only one can of soup? YES!! GOLDEN MUSHROOM soup? YES!! Monteal Steak seasoning? YES!! Dredge roast in flour? YES!! Beef broth instead of water? YES!! Don't add veggies to this dish? YES!! Try this recipe this way (add mashed potatoes, veggies etc. seperately, keeping the meat and gravy tasting, well, like meat and gravy should!). You will love it!!
I've made this a few times and I think I've just about perfected it (for me anyway)- just thought I'd share what I do: I flour a 5lb chuck roast (with the twine on) in a mix of season-all, pepper and flour and brown it all over. Then I plop it in the slow cooker. I deglaze the pan with a splash of zinfandel (any bold red wine will do - zinfandel or cabernet), scraping up all the brownings, then add another cup of the wine, mix in the package of dry onion soup mix, throw in a can of beef broth and a can of cream of mushroom soup, pour that over the roast. Add onions, potatoes and carrots all around and on top, and throw in a few sprigs of thyme, put the lid on and let it go all day. When I get home I remove the roast and veggies, cut off the twine, throw away the thyme sprigs and cook the liquid with more of the flour blend until I get a rich gravy. I serve with buttermilk biscuits. SO SO SO FABULOUS!!!!!
Awesome!! After reading numerous reviews, I followed the advice of others. I floured, seasoned and browned my half-frozen roast (which was 3/5 lbs.), used the same amount of gravy ingredients, also added 4 cloves minced garlic and worcestershire sauce. About half way through I added a chopped onion. I let it cook on low for about 10 hrs. It was juicy and fell apart. The gravy was fantastic (especially on garlic mashed potatoes). I'm not a huge roast fan, nor do I like mushrooms but I served this for company and everyone (including kids from 5-16 yrs.) kept raving. Thank you, this is a definite keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
I made this recipe for my family and they thought this was awesome, by far the best pot roast I've made. I did make some revisions, taking into account comments of previous raters. I added a 2 lb bag of baby carrots (probably could of just used 1 pound), 6 or 7 small whole red potatoes, 4 quartered onions, several chopped celery sticks, 4 heaping tablespoons of minced garlic (we LOVE garlic), 3/4 c. red wine instead of the water (DEFINITELY a good suggestion), crushed peppercorns, 3 bay leaves. I mixed the wine and soups together, poured some of the mixture over the veggies, then put the meat in, then poured the rest of the soup mixture on the meat. Finish with plenty of crushed peppercorns over the top!! I also cooked it for 6 hours. Definitely the BEST I've ever tasted.
This has been my recipe for the past 3 years now. Everyone I feed it to loves it. A few things I have noticed during my reign as roast queen. First, it doesn't need to be defrosted fully. For some reason, it cooks just as well and retains moisture . Second, I love whole grain mustard as a binder for the seasonings. When I am dumping (horrible word choice I know) all of the soup and mix into the pot. I use the mustard to keep the good stuff on the meat. I also score the meat and stuff garlic in the slots. Fresh ground pepper and rosemary are the last to go in. About an hour from when I serve it, I add a cup of a good red wine (its like the last kick that makes it wow). It also doesn't hurt to drink a glass to reward myself for the awesome meal I am about to give. Serve with smashed taters and broccoli and cheese sauce and I have a very happy table.
MELBABIE24
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2002
This recipe is not only very user friendly it is delicious. It comes out nice and tender-full of flavor. Obviously you can cut recipe in half if you are not having guests. I added carrots, celery, potatoes, and mushrooms about 2 hours before serving. Just dont add them too early on or they will get mushy. :)
I've made this recipe several times, it is just that good!!!! The first time I try a recipe (especially if I rate it!!!) I always follow the recipe to a "T".... and the next time I modify it to suit my taste. I've rated this 5 stars "as is" for ease and deliciousness!!! It's fantastic as written.... I've done some things differently along the way though: I use beef broth instead of water, and I season and sear the meat before adding to the crockpot. One thing about this recipe is it makes ALOT of gravy.... So what??? I take the leftover gravy and freeze it! Our fav use for the leftover gravy is to put it in a saute pan, stir in about a 1/4 cup of sour cream, heat it up with some oven baked meatballs and serve it over egg noodles, with a salad on the side! My 9 year old eats it up! But I digress... :) Bottom line: this is wonderful as written but you can definitely tailor it to your tastes! I love recipes like that! :))
FANTASTIC POT ROAST I read through the reviews to get an idea of what I was going to do, I used a 3 1/2 lb chuck roast or O bone. I seasoned with garlic salt, pepper and onion powder. Browned the roast first before putting into crock pot. In the pan I browned the roast in I mixed two cans of cream of mushroom soup and one can of french onion soup & 2 garlic cloves. After heating through, I poured it over the roast in the crock pot put it on high until it started to boil then put on low for the balance of cooking time which was 6 hours. It shredded just like I wanted it and the gravy was awesome. Thanks Brenda
Great recipe, although I admit I monkeyed with it. I browned the meat a bit before putting it in. I also added * two onions, halved * 1 tsp marjaram * 1 tsp thyme * 1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves * 3 cloves garlic, sliced (for three lbs of meat) And I substituted a combination of red wine and beef broth for the water. I also added potatoes and baby carrots about halfway through cooking. The end result was incredibly flavorful; my husband isn't a beef fan, but went back for seconds and asked me to make it again! Thanks so much to other reviewers who suggested some of the above additions.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2002
Based on the other reviews I changed the recipe a little to add more flavor. I omitted the water and wisked beef broth with the mushroom soup to make the gravy. I added an onion to the bottom of the pot and I season the meat with seasoning salt and pepper. I added rosemary and thyme to the gravy. The result was absolutely WONDERFUL!!!!
Great recipe. I don't use "cream of" soups any longer, instead I melt 1/4 c of butter then add 1/4 c of flour and mix for about a minute then add 1 c of milk. This makes an excellent alternative to the cream of anything soups. I've used this successfully in green bean casserole as well with perfect results. (recipe stated replaces one regular sized can of cream of "whatever" soup.)
This was the best pot roast I've ever had. I used a 2.75 lb. chuck roast. I seasoned the meat with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Then I rolled it in flour and browned it in a skillet. While that was going, I mixed a whole packet of onion soup mix, one can of cream of mushroom soup, and 2 cups of beef bouillon in the slow cooker. Once the roast was nice and brown, I put it in and cooked it from 11:00-1:00 on high (my mom's idea) and from 1:00-5:30 on low. The roast fell apart and was super moist. I had lots of gravy, so I served it over rice. I will make this again soon!
As with others, I made changes to the recipe based upon what was available and what other reviewers wrote. There were wonderful tips from everyone which was helpful for a first time slow cooker. First, the condensed cream of mushroom soup was the 98% fat free kind. Secondly, after browning the meat (dredged in flour), I added olive oil to the "drippings" and sauteed fresh mushrooms, onions, garlic and celery -- added a few tblsp of white balsamic vinegar and a splash of red wine for good measure. This was poured over the meat in the slow cooker. Used the dry onion soup mix as instructed and beef broth replaced the water. Cooked on high for 2 hours and on low overnight. The roast turned out delightful. The broth/sauce was the star. Absolutely wonderful. Am saving some to bring to my dad.
My husband said that this is the best meal he's had in a very long time. The meat fell apart it was so tender. I halved the recipe because I only had a 2 1/2lb roast. I rubbed the roast with garlic salt and pepper and browned all sides in a frying pan before putting it in the slow cooker and used low fat soup instead of regular, red wine in place of half the water, and a pinch of thyme. After taking out the roast I skimmed most of the fat off the top of the soup mixture and then poured the soup mixture into a saucepan, brought it to a boil and whisked in a flour/water mixture to thicken it up. It made an incredible gravy. I served roasted potatoes and carrots with it. I will make this very often.
I'm amazed at some of the reviews that indicate others have had trouble with this--it is SO GOOD! I usually use a smaller roast because the largest I can ever find where I shop is about 3#. I also use 3 cans cream of mushroom soup (because we like lots of gravy for our mashed potatoes) and only about 1/2 of the envelope of dry soup mix so it won't be quite so salty. I think it's about a heaping 1/8 cup. Then I cut back on the water--about 2/3 cup, otherwise the gravy is too runny for my liking. I make this all the time--the family loves it!
Delicious recipe! So tender it fell apart trying to get it out of the slow cooker! I only used 2 1/2 pounds of roast as my pot is very small. I seasoned the roast with garlic and pepper before placing into slow cooker. I cooked on high for the first 2 hours, then low for the remaining 6 hours. I went ahead and used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, as I wanted plenty of gravy to completely cover the roast. I also took the advice of another reviewer and placed into pot while frozen. Hubby and boys loved it!! This is now in my recipe box! Thank you for the great, easy recipe, Brenda! I have recommended this recipe to a friend, and she's off to the store as I type!
I just made this roast today and not only was it the best roast I've ever made, I believe it was the best I've ever tasted! I followed some of the comments of some other reviewers as well as my own prior cooking experience and made the following alterations to the recipe: 1) Mix about 1/3 cup flour with plenty of salt, fresh ground pepper and garlic salt, and then coat the roast in the mixture. 2) Brown the roast in a frying pan with olive oil on medium-high heat. 3) Substitute a can of beef broth for the water and add it to the slow cooker with the mushroom soup and onion soup mix. Add 1/3 cup of (good) red wine and 1 Tbs of worcestershire sauce, then mix them all together. 4) Add the browned roast and cook on low for 8 hours. I also let it cool overnight in the refridgerator, then skimmed off the excess fat before reheating the portion for tonight's dinner. The roast was excellent and the gravy was simply amazing smothered over some homemade mashed potatoes!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2002
I've used a variation of this recipe for many years. I use a tri-tip roast when they go on sale at the grocery store. I have found the tri-tip cooks up very tender and flakes apart in your mouth. Instead of Cream of Mushroom Soup I usually use Golden Mushroom Soup. Last night I tried the recipe with Cream of Mushroom soup and folowed the recipe exactly except I added a dash of Worchestershire sauce and reduced the water to only 1 cup and served over rice. I served it to family and friends and it was a HUGE hit! The gravy it makes is to die for! Even the kids asked for seconds and more gravy! Very simple to prepare and very, very tasty! We will be having this often at our house!
Although my measly little review will never be viewed in the midst of these hundreds of reviews, I had to write and say THANKS! This is so easy to prepare before running out the door in the morning and I have a wonderfully delicious winter meal waiting for me when I get home from work.
Delicious! I made this recipe for six adults and everyone seemed to really enjoy it. As a matter of fact, my husband said I could make it for him ANYTIME! I did do a couple of specific things: 1). I seasoned my chuck roast with salt, pepper and Lawry's. Then I seared it before putting it into the slow cooker for about nine hours. I think the seasoning and searing helped in sealing the flavor and juices. 2). I used the McCormick Pot Roast seasoning packet instead of onion soup mix. And I added some minced garlic. The meat was so tender and tasty. I just wished I would have made more. The recipe calls for between 4 and 5 pounds of beef. But it REALLY shrinks down. I should have used closer to 6 or 6.5 pounds. It still was delicious. Thanks for the great recipe Brenda.
I needed a quick and easy recipe for pot roast, and this one is it. The recipe listed, does not include vegetables, so I added my own potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery. I put my large 6 pound roast in a 6 qt crockpot, added the ingredients in no specific order, set the crock on high, and in about 8 hours, I had a pot roast like my Mom used to make. The flavor is quite good, even if you don't "doctor" it up with added spices, but if you want a really lucious gravy with your potroast, add a couple tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with a little water to thicken it up nicely. For people who work the night shift, who are single, or for anyone who wants a quick and delicious dinner sure to impress, this is the one. For those people who have complained about the appearance of this meal...well, its POT ROAST, not pheasant under glass. I would rate this as one of the tastiest, and easiest dishes I have ever made, and will do it again, when I am needing some good comfort food. Excellent recipe.
I've made this twice now, and enjoyed it both times. I make only minor changes; I brown the roast in a tbsp or two of butter and a chopped clove of garlic. Then, I deglaze the pan with red wine, and strain the deglazing liquid into the other gravy ingredients - very good. Because of this, I omit the water called for entirely. I add peeled and halved yukon gold potatoes, baby carrots, and mushrooms about halfway through the cooking time. Very easy, very good. I can even brown the roast and assemble everything in the crock the night before, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. The meat is moist and the gravy it thick and tasty. Thanks for the recipe. :)
I moved recently and wanted to have a nice dinner to thank my friends who helped me pack and move. It had to be easy, because my kitchen boxes were not unpacked yet!!! This was SUPER easy and almost everyone asked for the recipe! I mixed a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch with a little water and stirred that in towards the end to thicken the gravy. I had 10 guests and we still had lots of gravy left over! I just baked some potatos, heated up some rolls and a side vegie and we had a a very nice meal. Serve this when company's comin'!!! Might be fun to throw a few fresh mushrooms in and use red wine for the liquid. This is a recipe that you can customize to your taste. I used boneless chuck arm roast. My tip is to FREEZE YOUR ROAST FIRST and put it in the crockpot frozen. Makes the meat come out even more tender!
I made this yesterday and it was fabulous. I used a 4 lb. chuck roast and cooked it on low for 6 hours. I think the fact that I had a really good roast helped. I should've taken the roast out about a 1/2 earlier. The sauce was very good. I didn't have the patience to make a gravy so I spooned a little on my serving of meat and potatoes. It was very tasy and the roast was extremely tender. My fussy fiance has enjoyed every recipe I've used on this site and am enjoying them myself!
With a little tweaking of the recipe and using all the suggestions of other reviews, this pot roast turned out PHENOMENAL! I have never made pot roast so it was fool proof for a beginner. The changes I made was I used a 2.5 lb roast, 1 can crm of mushroom, 3/4 can of beef broth, no water, 1 package of onion soup mix and 2 Tbsp worcestershire sauce. I also added about 20 baby carrots, 3 stalks of cut celery and 1 medium onion, quartered, to the bottom of the slow cooker. I also seared the roast with flour and salt before putting it in the slow cooker. I cooked it for 8 hrs on low, adding 4 quartered yukon gold potatoes with 3 hrs remaining on the cook time. It was so delicious and the beef was SOOOO tender.
I decided to use an inside round roast. Seeing as it's very lean, I decided to put it to the test in a slow cooker. I even cut off all the fat I could see. Eight hours later, it was soo tender and moist. The family loved it. Thank you for providing the recipe.
I have made this three times no and everytime it is awesome! Just for variety, I have tried making it with Cream of Chicken soup once and once with Tomato. Both are excellent subs for the Cream of Mushroom soup
Very good I must say! I browned the roast on all sides with a little oil and garlic clove in pan before I put it in cooker. Added salt-n-pepper,and garlic powder and stabbed it with a fork a few times then followed directions. A+++
So so good! I used bottom round it was 2 1/2 lbs. I cooked on high for 4 hours. I dredged the roast in flour, salt, pepper and chopped rosemary then browned the roast well in a little olive oil. I also used one can cream of potato and one can cream of mushroom, the full onion soup packet, and added about 1 tbsp chopped rosemary. The gravy comes out perfectly but if yours is too watery, add a little flour and cook for a little longer. If it's too thick add a little water or beef broth, you can't go wrong with this recipe!
Delicious. Perfect for a cool fall night! I used 1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth + 3/4 c red wine for the liquid, used just half a packet of onion soup mix (we don't like salty food!), added 1 T of worchestershire sauce, 2 cloves of minced garlic, a quartered onion and a small bag of baby carrots to the mix. Also used golden mushroom soup for color. Nine hours on low later, dinner was snarfed by my appreciative family. Be sure and serve with a loaf of yummy bread for sopping up the delicious sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans. Thanks!
When I read all the stunning reviews for this recipe, I had to give it a try. I hate to buck the trend here, but this is TERRIBLE! It tastes exactly like you would imagine, nasty canned soup with meat. I was even DUMB ENOUGH TO MAKE IT TWICE because I thought perhaps I had done something wrong the first time due to all the high reviews it received. It saddens me that there is such a large group of people that have obviously never had a properly prepared pot roast with fresh ingredients, vegetables and homemade gravy, because if they had, there's NO WAY this recipe could receive the reviews it has. If it's a recipe for old fashioned, homemade pot roast you're seeking, this IS NOT the recipe you want!!
I really wanted to like this recipe. It's so easy to make. The first time I made it and it came out horrible, I thought I'd done something wrong. The second time was just as bad. The beef is so bland, the gravy is runny, the color is unappealing, and the only flavor in the whole meal is salt. This recipe is a good example of how the masses aren't always right. I would not recommend this to anyone.
So simple, so easy, and absolutely tasty. I had no problems with the gravy being thick or having too much of it - this recipe is wonderful. Beginner cooks who haven't tried their slow cookers before should definitely give this one a try.
Erin J
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2002
This is a very good basic recipe for pot roast, although I decided to make a few additions. I had a 2 1/2 lb. roast so I halved the liquid and used 1 can of roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. I added a splash of burgundy wine and some fresh garlic. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms in the last 2 hours of cooking. I thickened the gravy with a roux made of butter and flour. It was wonderful served over homemade mashed potatoes.
This is my go to recipe for pot roast & great as written. I've been making it forever! I have made some modifications over the years for my family. I prefer a rump roast. W/ the roast, I buy a pkg of fresh sliced mushrooms, a bag of baby carrots, a med onion & celery. I chop the onion, slice the celery, add the mushrooms, 1/2 the baby carrots, a bay leaf & salt & pepper and mix them in the bottom of the slow cooker. I mix 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 1 can beef broth & 1/2 the pkt of the soup mix & pour over the veggies. I place the roast(fat side down)atop the veggies & rub in the remaining soup mix which gives the roast a nice color. When it's done, I serve it over cooked egg noodles. My store often puts rump roast on sale in a 2-pack. I freeze one & cook one. When freezing a roast, I like to have frozen veggies on hand to substitute for the fresh veggies. In that case, I use about fresh, frozen chopped onion -OR- pearl onions, fresh frozen chopped celery, a can/jar of sliced mushrooms(or I omit) & follow the steps above, topping with the defrosted roast. About an hour or 2 before it's done, I add frozen sliced carrots or frozen "parisienne" carrots. Quartered russet potatoes can be added to the vegetables if you prefer potatoes to noodles. I never sear the roast first because if I am making dinner in the crock pot it is because I am super busy. In that case, I don't want to use the stove or dirty a pan!
I can't believe I never rated this yet. I've made it so many times already. Five stars for sure as written. But ten with this variation when I dug in my cabinets for the ingredients and to my suprise I didn't have. I floured and browned the roast in skillet before putting in crockpot-also I didn't have onion mix(shocking) so I used 2 cans french onion soup with one can golden mushroom soup (which we like better then the cream of mushroom anyway) and a few splashes of leftover red wine and about 1/4 cup beef broth. Skipped the water since I added in extra soup and broth.-HOLY GOODNESS! We were fighting for leftover sandwiches the next day. Any which way is delicious. Great share.
Because I am generally the worst pot roast maker on the planet, I was eager to find something simple that maybe I could do. This recipe, for me, was a great starting point. First, I only used a 2lb. roast since there is only 2 of us. I seared the meat on all sides to give it color and to seal in juices. Second, I only used one can of cream of mushroom, but instead of water, I used beef broth. I also added a bay leaf. At first, I was worried about the onion soup, because I generally do not like it. But it came out very tasty. I added my carrots and potatoes about 2 hours before the roast was done and they came out very soft. I also added extra water so the roast wouldn't dry out. I was extremely pleased with the results and finally felt successful making pot roast! Thanks!
I made a couple changes to suit my tastes. I dredged the beef in a flour mixture with cumin, paprika, black pepper and italian seasoning. Then I seared the meat with a little olive oil to seal in the juices. The flour also helped to thicken the gravy. Because I had a smaller piece of meat, I only used 1 can of soup, 3/4 can water, and a whole packet of onion soup mix. I have found that adding potatoes and carrots make the gravy taste bland, but onions and baby portabello mushrooms enhance the gravy nicely.
I have made this recipe more times than any other recipe. I have made it exactly by the recipe - I have made alternations: using good red wine instead of water, adding baby portebello mushrooms and vidalia onions at the beginning, adding potatoes and carrots during the last hour or so - to name a few. No matter how you make it - if you follow the basic premise of the mushroom soup, onion soup mix and liquid - you just can't go wrong. The original with no changes at all is INCREDIBLE - but with a little imagination you can have fun with this one and be assured you'll have a hit!
I have never made a pot roast before. This recipe and previous reviews made me look like a pro. I sliced up a sweet onion and place in the bottom of my slow cooker. I used a 6 lb. round bone roast and seared it in butter and margarine (no diet that day). After searing, I put the roast in the slow cooker and poured a can of Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic and a can of French Onion Soup, about 1/3 of a can of beef broth and a package of Herb and "something" dry soup mix in the pan I used to sear the roast and heated that up, scraping up the bits of meat from the pan. After pouring that over my roast, I left it alone for 10 hours. Took the roast out of the cooker and made up some nummy gravy in a saucepan with some cornstarch. I kept the roast covered with foil on my serving platter while I made the gravy. Like I said, this made me look like a pro. I didn't have room in my slow cooker to add potato and carrots, but I used the Buttery cooked carrots recipe from this site and my own recipe for garlic roasted redskin potatoes. Had a lot of happy tummies 'round my table.
I followed the second reviewer's advice (sdgirl) and it was perfect! My boyfriend hates mushrooms and he could not tell that there was cream of mushroom in this recipe. He loved it! And was shocked when I told him afterward Haha. I cooked mine on high for 4 hours and on low for another 4 hours & the meat was so tender and amazing. Next time I'll make sure to chop up 3 carrots, instead of 2; and use 3 garlic cloves to substitute for the garlic salt. Four small red potatoes cut into quarters was the perfect amount. I omitted the celery because I hate celery and the recipe still turned out amazing w/o it. Next I will use a whole white onion, instead of half. When the roast was done cooking, I had to add a table spoon and a half of cornstarch to thicken the gravy just right. Make sure to take out the roast and the vegetables before you thicken the gravy (: This roast does go really really well with store baked French or Italian loafs.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2003
It's good and all, but it's still made from canned soup when you get right down to it. I used one can each of cream of mushroom with garlic and golden mushroom, along with the dry onion soup mix. Admittedly super easy, and definitely tasty, but I think the five stars comes from convenience. I think the onion mix may have given it somewhat of a "processed" or "funky" flavor. Seems like you could easily add some real ingredients to make it even better.
SO EASY!! I browned the meat with lots of garlic salt and pepper. Instead of water I used 1/2 beef broth and 1/2 red wine. A generous pinch of dried thyme gave it a "French twist"! Ooooh La La!! New cooks WILL be successful with this recipe. It's good with carrots and potatoe quarters added...and it's good without! Thanks Brenda..the gravy is great!
I myself use this recipe often. But what I do, because I have a husband who loves onions. I would slice a Vidalia or any other sweet onion into ringlets and layer them on the bottom of the crock. Put in baby carrots, potatoes (canned works best), and celery. I would season my roast with seasoned salt, black pepper, and a bit of garlic powder and brown the meat in a fry pan to sear it. I would mix the mushroom soup with the onion soup mix and pour over my roast. Umm, ummm, good.
Awesome recipe as is....very easy and delish!! I've made this so often that over time I've made some of my own changes that my family has grown to love. I use one can crm of mush. soup and one can of crm of celery soup and use beef broth instead of water and add some rosemary and fresh minced garlic and 1/4 cup red wine....amazing! The beauty of this recipe is that you can cusomize it to your own family's preferences. Thank you sooo much for submitting this wonderful recipe!!!
When I first started making this I made it exactly the way the recipe stated and it was WONDERFUL! My husband demanded that I make this from now on and refused to eat any other kind of roast! Since than I've made this at least once a month for over 2yrs now and in that time I've ran out of some of the ingredients and found out it came out even better. I now make this w/ any roast I buy on sale, I add 1 cup of water, 2 beef bullion cubes, and one package of the onion soup mix... Cook on high for about 6hrs. **or low for about 9**. I always make mashed potatoes as a side and to make a gravy I strain the leftover broth (I have kids who won't use the gravy if there are onion pieces floating around in it) and I cook that in a small sauce pan and bring to a boil... while bringing that to a boil I take about 1 1/2 cups of cold water and I add about 2 tbs of corn starch to the cold water and mix. I add that cold water mixture to the gravy when it starts to boil and stir it together and in a few mins when it comes back to a boil it turns into a WONDERFUL gravy! This roast is NOTHING if it's not completely smothered in the gravy! Anyone who thinks this is too dry, try using the gravy w/ it! And no matter which meat I've used it falls apart every time! My Family LOVES this meal! ***Now I must go b/c I've got to go find a cheap roast at the market!*** YUMMMM! :)
I followed what "sdgirl" did, Coated the roast with a flour, garlic salt, crushed red pepper, rosemary and thyme mixture; seared it; put it on top of thicked sliced onions; topped it with an entire bag of baby carrots, a whole bag of celery chopped, and a dozen baby red potatoes; then topped that with half a bulb of garlic and a mixture of beef broth, onion soup mix, and cream of mushroom soup....
This was absolutely delicious, but the best part was how EASY it was! I was a little apprehensive about not browning the meat (I used a round rump roast), but it turned out perfectly without it. For those who thought that it made way too much gravy....it DID make a lot, but I think that was the point. My roast was able to be completely submerged for the entire cooking time, and it was so tender! I did thicken it with a little cornstarch/water mixture at the end. I also tossed in a bay leaf, and some super finely chopped onion.
My roast was only 3-4 lbs (only the 2 of us) I read through the reviews and took ideas from each :) I kept the water the same but only used 1 can of cream/mushroom soup and mixed with the water. To that mix I added 3 tsp of Worchershire sauce & a packet of dry onion soup mix. I put the sauce in the slow cooker then added roast. I layered the roast up with garlic powder, onion powder & pepper. Finally, I added one beef boulian cube. About 4 hours before serving, i added carrots & potatoes. PERFECT. (the gravy may be too thin.. just add some flour!) I told my fiance the original recipe & my changes. He referred to it as a signature dish & said it reminded him of his dear mother's pot roast. She is in heaven now. Try my tips you wont be disappointed!! PS- my slow cooker is a 4qt
This is awesome, I do some modifications: I use cream of mushroom soup and onion soup mix but I also add beef gravy powder and ranch powder. I do chopped potatoes and baby carrots and mushrooms in there along with it. Put the veggies at the bottom of the cooker then set the roast on top after browning it in a skillet for a minute. I have a small slow cooker so I can only fit half a roast in there, set it for about 10 hours and receive deliciousness. Also very good hangover meal.
I made this for my husband's birthday dinner a few weeks ago and WOW! Now, this is a guy who would drink gravy from a glass. He couldn't stop talking about how fabulous this meal was. He absolutely despises canned cream of mushroom soup, so I used golden mushroom soup instead of the white stuff and took the evidence (soup cans) immediately out to the reclycing bin. I followed the recipe with only this substitution and the gravy was really more than delicious. The roast itself turned out beautifully. I used an enameled cast iron dutch oven, roasted the covered meat in the oven for two hours at 350 then another 1 1/2 hours at 270. No need to thicken this "hunter" style gravy. Let the roast rest 10-15 minutes before serving and dinners on. A great recipe! I'll probably never make pot roast any other way.
This Pot Roast was DELICIOUS!!!! I cooked a 2.5 lb roast for 12 hours. I also sub. the water for beer...ummm great flavor. It was so tender and jucy. My husband claims he doesn't eat roast, but he loved it. This will be a keeper for me!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/21/2003
I was excited to use the slow cooker for the first time, but unfortunately this recipe didn't win me over on the slow cooking method. I found the flavor of the gravy to be the *opposite* of awesome. I think the pot roast might have tasted better if cooked with water and two packets of onion soup mix. I like my foods to be flavorful. This recipe was just plain bland. I was disappointed.
This is the second or third time I've reviewed this recipe. It is SO GOOD you WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED!! I put Wondra (gravy thickener) in a zip lock bag with other spices and then put my roast in the bag and shake it, then sear it in olive oil until it has a nice crust on all sides. Then I put in the slow cooker along with baby carrots and wait for my house to smell oh so good! We usually do baked potatoes, put them on our plate and then spoon the roast, carrots and gravy over the top! YUMMY! Husband bring leftovers into work the next day (if there are any, not to often), and makes all the guys jelous! :) This will become one of your favorites, I assure you!
I liked this pretty well as it was written, but it was a little chemicaly tasting to me.I didnt like using so many processed, expensive, and not in my pantry ingredients, using the soups and dry soup mix too. So I found a better option that changed my taste rating from four to five stars and it's cheaper too. I took the roast and seasoned with salt and pepper, then using about 3/4 cup of white flour, rolled the meat in flour and browned it well on all sides. Cut a very large sweet onion into 1/2 inch slices, place it on the bottom of the crockpot, and then sprinkle half the remaining flour on top of the onion. Lay the roast on the onion and flour. Deglaze the pan with hot water and one tablespoon of beef soup base mix, or you can use four beef bouillon cubes, and pour this over the roast. Then sprinkle the rest of the flour on top. Add enough water and about a teaspoon of salt to cover roast at least 3/4. This made a thick and very tasty simple gravy while the roast was cooking. As a matter of fact, my hubby asked that I make this again in the same week because we had leftover mashed potatoes!
Sorry to be the bubble burster, but this was easy, it took few ingredients, and it was as average as anything I have ever made. I would NEVER EVER make it again nor recommend it as delicious. It was mediocre at best.
Excellent. I always use cream of celery in place of cream of mushroom. This recipe is so good. The house smelled great and the gravy was divine!! I made mashed potatoes and a veggie and our dinner was complete.
KNARDE
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2003
I don't eat beef so I am judging this purely on the reactions of my family and friends. "Outstanding" is the reaction I received on this very easy dish. I was nervous since it was my first attempt at preparing a pot roast- but it turned out perfect. I placed potatoes, baby carrots, and sliced onion on the bottom of cooker, poured about 1/3 of sauce mixture over veggies before placing the roast on top. Added sliced garlic to the beef and then poured remaining sauce mixture over beef. I also used beef broth instead of the water. Cooked on high for 6 hrs. and the meat was done to perfection(so I was told). If I need to make a pot roast in the future I will stick to this simple recipe.
I saw this recipe was so highly rated that I just had to try it. My husband doesn't eat red meat so I made for my co-workers. I cut up 2 small onions, carrots and small red potatoes. I used everything the recipe states except swapped beef broth for the liquid and added 2 minced garlic cloves. I used a 3 pound roast. I would have never been able to fit a 5 pound in my crock pot. I filled the crock pot as follows: onions first, some carrots, some potatoes, some of the sauce, roast, the rest of the sauce, then some carrots and potatoes on the top. I put it on low for about nine hours. The meat just fell apart. It was wonderful. I added some potatoes and carrots about 3 hours or half way mark and they were just right. The ones I had put in there when I started the roast were flavorful and a little mushy but still good. The gravy was just right. I even had some cornstarch ready to make it thicker but it didn't need it. It really does make it's own gravy. I would recommended adding ground pepper. If you leave it in there too long it turns into more of a beef stew. Which isn't a bad alternative. Now only if I could get my husband to eat it. Needless to say everyone in the office loved it. They said it was the best they ever tasted and wanted to recipe. Thanks.
I know it really bothers some people when someone rates a recipe that they have changed, but to me, if I want to see what a recipe is rated, I just look at the overall star rating. I look at the individual reviews to find out what other people did to make a recipe even better. Having said that... I took some advice from a few people who posted very good advice: I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken, beef broth instead of water, a little wine, some celery, potatoes, carrots, celtic sea salt, black pepper. Cooked on high for a couple of hours then down to low for the rest of the day. This was by far the best pot roast I've ever tasted, and my husband raved about it. Can't wait to make this again during these chilly days!
I have been using this base recipe for over 30 years and have have tweaked it many ways. I've used different cuts of beef, chicken and pork with great results. I have used cream of mushroom, golden mushroom, cream of chicken (with chicken), cream of celery soups; I like the golden mushroom best. I've added onions, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes and garlic. Instead of all water, sometimes I'll use a bit of wine. I've served this with rice, mashed potatoes, and noodles. I'm not trying to change the recipe, because it is about the best I've found for fast & easy & delicious, just wanted to share how very versatile this recipe is. Hope this gives you some new ideas. Enjoy!
Wow! I've found a keeper! I've always used the onion soup recipe because that's the way my mom made it as long as I can remember. So don't ask me why I searched a pot roast recipe, but I'm sure glad I did! I do disagree with someone's comment about not browning the meat first. For food safety reasons, you should always either brown the meat before putting in the crockpot, or set the crockpot to high for the first hour to ensure it reaches 140 degrees quickly. Except for browning first, I followed the recipe exactly and tasted the gravy. It was heaven on earth. I later added carrots and potatoes, and it did change the taste of the gravy. I would recommend cooking vegetables separately as someone else mentioned. At bedtime I added boiling water to the crockpot and kept it on low. By morning it had reduced back down to gravy and oh my was it ever tender and delicious! 5 big stars for this recipe.
Loved it! I put 4 large-ish red skin potatoes in at the very beginning and they were PERFECT after the 8 1/2 hours in the cooker as were the carrots. We enjoyed a pot roast dinner that night and the next night I just added noodles and sourcream to make a KILLER stroganoff! Thanks, will definitely make this again!!!
Okay...I've tried this recipe twice, since everybody's raving about it. I thought maybe the first bad result was atypical. This is just awful. The flavor is almost nonexistant. What a waste of a good roast. Cooked to death in bland "sauce." Please, do yourself a favor--make a pot roast the old-fashioned way and spare yourself another bland meal.
Fabulous recipe as is, but in my opinion, only better if you substitute a can of Classic Coca-Cola for the water called for in this recipe. The acid in the cola tenderizes the meat even more...melt in your mouth tender! I normally only use one can of cream of mushroom soup for this, and it's divine! Remember, only classic cola, NOT DIET COLA, as the ingredients in diet drinks get very bitter when heated. This is a family favorite!
easy and good....plugged the roast with 5 garlic toes cut in half and seasoned with fresh ground pepper first then continued with the recipe....added 5 fresh sliced carrots, about 1/2 pound peeled and quartered potatoes and 1 large yellow onion that was cut into rings and caramalized with a small amount of olive oil. (to get most of the fat out of a roast, place it in the freezer until it's partially frozen then cut the fat out of it.)
Hmmm... Not sure what went wrong here! I made this EXACTLY as written - only after 4 hours on HIGH meat was rare inside and potatoes and carrots were STILL crunchy!! Used a 4 lb top roast. Made it exactly as written. It was tasteless and after trying to cook it an extra 45 min on high it was so overcooked it was tough and awful. What did I do wrong ? I had high hopes based on reviews. No one would touch it! I asked my husband to go get us burgers!
I've made this for years and have added 2T flour mixed with just a little water to thicken during the last few minutes of cooking. Also adding a can of sliced mushrooms and 1T of Kitchen Bouquet to give the gravy a darker, richer flavor/color is a good addition also.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
Very yummy and tender. Never been much of a fan of potroast, but this was by far the most tender, and EASY to prepare. I would definitely heed the advice of other reviews and be sure to thoroughly season the meat. I used onion powder, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and garlic. For a 3 1/2 pound roast I cut the water down to 1 cup. PLENTY of liquid; had to thicken the gravy. Next time I will probably completely eliminate the water. VERY good recipe, otherwise...thanks Brenda! :)
WOW! Ten stars! After reading other reviews, I added red wine and worcestershire in addition to the listed ingredients. I also seasoned the chuck roast with salt, garlic powder and dusted with flour before browning on all sides. I cooked my roast on low for 8 hours and what came out was nothing short of a miracle. I served with "addictive mashed potatoes" from this site and myself and my family were BLOWN AWAY! Tasted like something out of dream. I laughed when I took my first bite. The gravy is ridiculously good. This will become a staple in my kitchen for sure!
This was every bit as good as people said. I decided to brown mine first, this gave me the oppurtunity to seal in some flavors, such as onion powder, Johnny's Season salt, and pepper. I would not add any salt to this, the canned soup and package dressing lends plenty of salt. Also, I took the advice of another reviewer who suggested to use french onion soup, rather than water. Wonderful turnout. As everyone else has said, the gravy that is made with this is wonderful, I served it over white rice cooked in Chicken Broth.
This is indeed awesome pot roast! I've made this too many times to count now & it's always delicious. I have found that I have a lot of gravy afterwards, so today when preparing it I used just 1 can of cream of mushroom soup & I am trying Beefy Onion soup mix rather than just plain onion. I have never made this with just the meat. From the first time I did it, I layered my crockpot with potatoes, then baby carrots, then onions & garlic. I place the meat on top, season liberally with roasted garlic sea salt, cracked black pepper, herbs de provence & some basil. Then I pour the soup mixture over top of everything. I have never had any problems with the gravy being too thin, I attribute this to the starch in the potatoes. Serve with some crusty bread & a salad & you have a perfect dinner. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
judys1
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2014
I have made my roasts like this for years except I have use Golden Mushroom soup. We used to make this when we cooked for the cowboys when they all gathered at our ranch to work cattle. Believe me, those cowboys could put away the food! They loved roast fixed this way. The Golden Mushroom soup makes a excellent gravy. When I fix it for my family I put the roast in the crick pot, put the soups on and around the roast, put whole potatoes, unpeeled, on top, and then put baby carrots on top. The large crock pot is always completely full. My granddaughter always got excited when I made this because she said she knew that we would have stew with the leftovers. I just cut up all the leftovers in a big Dutch oven, be sure to put all of the gravy in with it, and I put in a large can of diced tomatoes. I also cut up a onion and add it. Put in enough water to cover the stew and salt and pepper to taste. I always make a big pan of homemade cornbread which has a little sugar in it. My family has two meals that are delicious!! The Golden Mushroom soup is the only change I make.
What a wonderful and simple recipe. I got nothing but compliments. Having not used a slow cooker very much, I wasn't quite sure what to do with a smaller roast. I got a 3 pound roast, which is all would really fit my slow cooker. I cooked it 7.5 hours, but I'm sure 8 would have been fine. It was very moist and tender. I never bothered searing it before hand, but I did rub some salt, pepper, and fresh chopped garlic and worcestershire sauce on it the night before. I cut the liquids in half, but still needed to thicken the gravy a little. I took other people's advice and used beef broth instead of water. I tried using a little red wine as well, but don't think it added enough flavor to bother with again. Overall, a big success. I will definitely make it again.
I don't want to seem guilty of changing the recipe and then offering a review of a totally new one, but I've been making a version of this for years, with these alterations: I use one can of condensed GOLDEN mushroom soup, one pkg dry onion soup mix, one can of COKE, regular not diet, and a really cheap pot roast. I don't brown it, don't season it, don't thicken the gravy, don't add liquid, cook it on low for 8 or 9 hours, and it's amazing every time. When I shared this with a friend she reported that there was indeed a lot of gravy left over and she didn't know whether to serve it on rice the next day, on potatoes or noodles...or just drink it! This is ultimate simplicity and very satisfying. Not to sound really picky, but that photo looks to me as if the roast is being cut WITH the grain, which doesn't work well, with any roast, even a really tender one produced by this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2003
This recipe was very good! Instead of using fresh meat, I had to use frozen (I forgot to thaw it!) but after reading all the terrific reviews, I felt like I had to try it. My roast was about 2.5 pounds so I used only one can of mushroom soup. I used a whole packet of onion soup mix and also added about a tablespoon of beef bouillon granules and a dash of garlic powder. Instead of using just a bit of water, I covered the whole roast with water (because it was frozen). It cooked for about 6.5 hours on low and turned out very well. I will definetly make this again and I won't have to worry if the meat is frozen or not! Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2002
This recipe is so good and so easy. The meat was very tender. I found it best to use the "low" cook setting on your crock pot rather than trying to speed up the process with the "high" setting. It turned out better when it cooked 8 hours. My family loves it.
You left out 1 cup dry red wine. It makes all the difference in the world. To turn leftovers into Beef Stroganoff, just cut up roast to bite size, add some sliced mushrooms and simmer about five minutes, then stir in 1 cup of sour cream. Voila--Beef Stroganoff. Serve over rice or noodles.
I just made this for about 50 people, my nephew is in the hospital and took it there for dinner. I got great reviews! I seasoned the meat with tenderizer and cubed it while I prepped everything else. Next, I saute the meat then in the same pan I cooked a handful of onions, added a packet of aju sauce and beef broth instead of water then added the cream of mushroom soup mix. I put that in the crock pot with the meat and cooked slow for 4 hours. Next I added mushrooms, celery, peas, carrots, potato cubes , and chopped onion and cooked for 3-4 hours on slow. HUGE success! Will be making this again for sure.
I have been making this recipe for as long as I can remember. We always have plenty of left overs. What I do is shred the meat and add mixed vegetables to it, put in a pie shell and either cover with another pie shell or left over mashed potatoes and make a pot pie out of the left overs.
Very yummy! My husband loves this meal and requests it often. First thing I do is brown the roast on the stove with olive oil and minced garlic. I added a can of beef broth and a can of coke, which tenderized the meat nicely. Cooked the roast on low for about 9 hours and it was falling off the bone...so delicous and it makes the house smell wonderful.
I followed "sdgirl's" advice and then adjusted a few things. This is sooooo delicious and we've had many different pot roasts before - but never as good! We will have this many more times and cook it for company! I used a 2.5 lb chuck roast. I lightly covered it with flour, garlic poweder, salt, and fresh rosemary then seared all sides with butter. I added that to the slow cooker with a quartered sweet onion. For the gravy, I used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, 1 T Worsestershire sauce, 1/4 cup red wine, 1/2 cup beef broth, and I didn't have 1/2 packet onion soup mix so I improvised - carmelized 1/2 sweet onion, added about 2 T beef bouillon, 1/8 cup water, cooked it down and added more water about 3-4 times until it was a thick gravy. I cooked this for 4 hours on HIGH, then added a sprig of rosemary, baby carrots, halved or quartered red potatoes, celery, and baby portobello mushrooms. I cooked it on LOW for 2 more hours. The meat was so tender and the gravy so flavorful. The veggies were cooked just perfect except for the mushrooms. I will add those a little earlier next time. You cannot go wrong with this recipe!!! This served a family of 3 for two meals.
It was very good. It made a lot of gravy. After the initial meal I fork shredded the remaining meat and added back to the gravy to make another meal (Beef Stroganoff) To make the beef stroganoff with the left over roast I added back to crockpot to warm and in the meantime I sauteed fresh mushrooms and fresh garlic in a bit of butter. Add the mushroom, garlic butter sauce to meat and gravy. Throw in a tablespoon of sour cream and serve over hot buttered egg noodles. Delish!
This was fantastic! I have cooked pot roast on the stove or in the oven for years, but will never do so again. This was the most tender, easy pot roast I've ever had. I was hesitant because I liked the method I'd been using forever; plus, I don't eat mushrooms. But this was well worth trying. I didn't even taste the mushrooms! Fabulous I misread the recipe and cooked it on high for 4 hours and then prepared to cook it on low for 8 hours. Right before I went to sleep I checked it and it was perfect. I used a 5.2 lb roast and cooked it on high for 4 hours and low for about 3 hours. I also added a tbsp of Worchestire and a tsp of red wine vinegar to the pot. Fabulous! Can't say enough good about this recipe. Oh, and did I mention that the roast was frozen when I first put it in?! Not a problem with this recipe and the slow cooker. Way to go allrecipes!
What a wonderful recipe! I tried making this recipe using a pork roast, rather than beef, and it turned out GREAT! I used chicken broth instead of water, added some mushrooms, onions, and garlic to the sauce, plus I also seasoned the pork roast first with seasoning salt. About an hour before the meat was done, I added some peas, corn, broccoli, and any other vegetable that would be good in it, along with about 2 tablespoons of flour to thicken up the gravy. I served this dish over rice, mmmm! The pork turned out extremely tender, I could cut it with a fork! I'm going to try other different cuts of meat, and see how they turn out! Yummy yummy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.