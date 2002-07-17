Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

9726 Ratings
  • 5 7290
  • 4 1733
  • 3 436
  • 2 145
  • 1 122

This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
191 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, mix cream of mushroom soup, dry onion soup mix and water. Place pot roast in slow cooker and coat with soup mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on High setting for 3 to 4 hours, or on Low setting for 8 to 9 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 45.6g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 126.8mg; sodium 638.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022