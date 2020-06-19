Sazerac
An oldie but a goody, Sazerac is one of the world's first cocktails, invented in New Orleans in the 19th century.
An oldie but a goody, Sazerac is one of the world's first cocktails, invented in New Orleans in the 19th century.
Unusual, tasty, unusually tasty drink! The original Sazerac called for infamous absinthe (which I think can be had these days, legally) and rye whiskey. I made mine with bourbon, Pernod, and angostura bitters (most everyone recommends Peychaud's). I loved it. But I'm looking forward to trying it with the above changes like good ol' Antoine intended.Read More
Sazerac should not have ice in the glass. You should chill or freeze the glass for about 30 minutes and then strain the liquid from your cocktail shaker and drink straight. The chilled glass and the shaking with the ice will make the drink cold.Read More
Unusual, tasty, unusually tasty drink! The original Sazerac called for infamous absinthe (which I think can be had these days, legally) and rye whiskey. I made mine with bourbon, Pernod, and angostura bitters (most everyone recommends Peychaud's). I loved it. But I'm looking forward to trying it with the above changes like good ol' Antoine intended.
I agree with all foregoing remarks, and will add that the lemon twist is a deal breaker. It not only must be there, but must have enough oil that it can be "twisted" such that at least a couple drops of oil are supplanted to the surface of the completed drink. Your nose needs to pick up some of the lemon fragrance as the drink approaches your face and is imbibed.
Sazerac should not have ice in the glass. You should chill or freeze the glass for about 30 minutes and then strain the liquid from your cocktail shaker and drink straight. The chilled glass and the shaking with the ice will make the drink cold.
the anise flavored liquer should be swilled around the glass, then tossed. This is an excellent drink, and my family recently had our first ones at The Carolina in Pinehurst in honor of my uncle Ted. (had to tell them how to make it though..lol)
The original recipe calls for rye whisky instead of bourbon. What a great cocktail!
Reminds me fondly of New Orleans pre Katrina (It just will never be the same as my memories) The Sazerac Bar/Blue Room/the shows/Monteleon/I learned to waltz @the Blue Room standing on my pappys shoes. Such memories R PRECIOUS to me as I had a brain aneurysm in 2005. All my grands & my daddy have since died. Daddy met 'annie' @ the same age I was. I 4got to die!!!! (He didn't )
Very good, but I will try more bitters and less rhy next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections