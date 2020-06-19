Sazerac

An oldie but a goody, Sazerac is one of the world's first cocktails, invented in New Orleans in the 19th century.

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a cocktail glass in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes before making the cocktail.

  • Pour anise-flavored liqueur into the frosted glass and turn to coat the sides. Dump excess liqueur in the sink (or drink it!). Add sugar, water, and bitters to the glass, stirring to dissolve. Strain into the glass and pour in rye whiskey. Stir and garnish with a twist of lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
