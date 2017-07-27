Rye Manhattan

17 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

One of the great classic cocktails, this one's made the old fashioned way u002du002d with rye whiskey.

By c-biskit

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Pour in the whiskey, vermouth and bitters. Shake until frosty, about 15 seconds then strain into a Manhattan glass and garnish with a maraschino cherry.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
