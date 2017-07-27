Rye Manhattan
One of the great classic cocktails, this one's made the old fashioned way u002du002d with rye whiskey.
THE best cocktail in my opinion. Make your own Brandied Cherries instead of the nasty neon red store bought cherries.Read More
I like this cocktail made with dry vermouth and an olive.
Finest, easiest, most interesting cocktail around - rye whisky gives it a distinctive edge, and don't forget those bitters!
I'd have given a 5 but whiskey is never shaken and a Manhattan is not supposed to be frothy. Ask any old time bartender.
Rye Manhattan is mine and my husband's fav drink....25 years now. We don't use the bitters though. C-Bisket...gonna make your grandmas cherry dessert soon!
I'm new to the world of Manhattans, so take my comments in that context. That being said, I have two things to say... "Yum!" and "Be careful..." :-) I see this as a terrific starting point. I made a couple (for my wife and I) as c-biskit described, and we were both VERY happy with the result! A very delicious drink that is a wee bit too drinkable, if you know what I mean... :-) I made #2 with dry vermouth - it wasn't to my personal taste, but my wife liked it. I'll try #3 (when it is safe to do so...) as a "perfect" Manhattan (half sweet, half dry vermouth). After that, perhaps I'll try different types of bitters... Let the adventure begin! :-)
Very nice. We prefer a little less vermouth, but that's easy to adjust.
Very good! Correct proportions. It should be stirred, though, not shaken (see Embury 1948 for an explanation). An extra dash of orange bitters wouldn't hurt either.
Try the black and gold version using chocolate bitters. It's awesome. You're welcome!
Excellent!
Add a jigger of Absinthe and you got a Sazerac! Hooeee!
If you like it with rye, you'll love it with brandy. Jont
Love a classic Manhattan.
