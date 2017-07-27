Rob Roy

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The blended Scotch version of the Manhattan. Named after the title character in a Sir Walter Scott novel, Rob Roy was a Robin Hood-like figure.

By c-biskit

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour Scotch and vermouth into a glass with ice cubes. Shake in bitters, stir, and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022