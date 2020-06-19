Chocolate Popcorn

I've made this twice now and we like it a lot. It's almost as addicting as caramel corn and nice for something different. It's also good mixed 50/50 in a bowl with caramel corn. As for the recipe, the only thing I might do differently is reduce the baking time or use chocolate chips instead of cocoa powder. The coating had a taste that I can't quite put my finger on that was slightly off, like it was 'almost' burnt, but I'm not sure. It either has to do with the cocoa powder or the baking time I think. Be sure to toss the mixture as it's baking ~ this time I didn't do that and a good amount of the chocolate mixture melted down and stayed on the bottom of the pan. Tip; if your popcorn is fresh, a 1/4 cup of kernels should yield 2 quarts.