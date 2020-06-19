Chocolate Popcorn
Pop the popcorn, cover with chocolate glaze, then bake to make crisp chocolate coated popcorn!
1 cup of unpopped popcorn kernels will yield about 2 quarts of popped corn.
I decided to give this recipe a try after loving the caramel popcorn one. I popped my own popcorn in a pot. After reading some reviews about the popcorn being too greasy, I cut the butter to 1/4 cup. I used 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of light brown sugar. Melted the butter first (that makes it easier to incorporate the cocoa powder) and then add the corn syrup, cocoa, and I added 1/2 teaspoon of salt. After letting it boil for 2 minutes, I took it off the heat, and stirred in the vanilla and added 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. The mixture starts to foam after adding the baking soda; I immediately poured over popcorn and baked for 1 hour stirring every 15 minutes. The popcorn was not greasy whatsoever. One tip: it tastes better the day after you make it.Read More
The flavor of the popcorn is very good, but it is very greasy and too rich to eat very much of.Read More
This is pretty good. I will definitly make it again. I just used 2 bags of microwave popcorn and that worked perfect. Next time id like to use brown sugar, maybe a tiny bit of salt and possibly baking soda. I have a great recipe for caramel popcorn and i think adding the cocoa powder might be nice. I used dark cocoa powder which made this look like tar lol. This will be fun for holloween. I suggest using a sheet pan line with parchment paper instead of 9x13 cake pan. This helps with the unwanted extra oil and also helps dry out popcorn and crisp up more evenly.
This is a great recipe.So easy.My guy's loved it!Thanks for sharing it.
here's a huge tip: do not use microwave popcorn or it will be too oily and rich. air pop the correct amount, follow the directions, although you must stir it around while it's cooling or it will all stick together, and you will have a wonderful treat!
What a wonderful flavor combination!!! I did leave out the peanuts this time but next time I think I will toss it with marshmallow and peanuts when it comes out of the oven for a rocky road twist. This will replace my regular popcorn and nestle crunch bar ritual!
Very Tasty, but sweet, next time I might try adding a little less sugar. I used olive oil in place of the butter and it was still yummy. For a little variety I may use peanut butter or brown sugar next time. All in all this was delicious
I popped 1/2 cup of popcorn in my microwave corn popper. The chocolate mixture should be stirred while it is cooking for two minutes or it may scorch. If you want a more chocolate coating, the ingredients are easily doubled. I sprayed the baking pan with oil. The popcorn will not be crisp until it has cooled. Also, I sprinkled sea salt before removing from pan. Makes a nice gift when packaged. Will make this again & again :)
Crisp, chocolately, and even visually appealing. Excellent! Perfect for Christmas gifts.
This was really delicious! My only reason for 4 stars is because I felt it needed more coating. I did sprinkle some salt as it cooked too... :)
I made this the same time I made caramel popcorn so instict should've told me to bake it for an hour but I like to follow a recipe. Anyway, it was too chewy. So having them side by side the caramel was the clear favorite and since they are the same amount of work we'll just stick with caramel. I'm glad to have tried the recipe though.
Disappeared in an instant! I used 1/4 cup agave syrup in place of the corn syrup, and followed the instructions of the first reviewer to add baking soda after boiling the mixture. I will make this again next time I need a treat for a house full of kids!
I had a friend give me a similar recipe. Instead of the peanuts, that recipe had a bag of Heath bits and a bag of mini M&M's from the baking aisle. Incredible! Also recommended the fat-free microwave popcorn to take out some of the fat.
Sweet and Salty crunchy treat! My daughter and I made this for her to bring back to University…we used air popped popcorn and had to omit the peanuts due to allergy and it was delicious. Just the chocolate treat she was looking for. Thanks sueb!
Nice change from plain popcorn, but not as good as caramel corn. Might make it again for a special occasion.
This is so tasty and especially good mixed in with some caramel popcorn..yum yum!! I reduced the butter, as other reviewer suggested.
good recipe, but double the sauce
Mmmmmm Mmmmmmmm, my oldest son wanted chocolate popcorn and I ran across this recipe and was so happy I did. I think I made a bit too much popcorn for the chocolate but we were still pleased. Next time I will make less popcorn and there will soooo be a next time for this yummy recipe!!
I've made this twice now and we like it a lot. It's almost as addicting as caramel corn and nice for something different. It's also good mixed 50/50 in a bowl with caramel corn. As for the recipe, the only thing I might do differently is reduce the baking time or use chocolate chips instead of cocoa powder. The coating had a taste that I can't quite put my finger on that was slightly off, like it was 'almost' burnt, but I'm not sure. It either has to do with the cocoa powder or the baking time I think. Be sure to toss the mixture as it's baking ~ this time I didn't do that and a good amount of the chocolate mixture melted down and stayed on the bottom of the pan. Tip; if your popcorn is fresh, a 1/4 cup of kernels should yield 2 quarts.
My family has made chocolate covered popcorn for over 60 years now it is one of our recipes passed on from generation to generation.
This is a huge hit at our house! The only change I made is that the popcorn needs to be baked at 250 for at least an hour....if you adjust the recipe to get a heavier coating, the baking time will also need to be adjusted in order to get a hard shell-like finish. TIP: if you plan to use bagged popcorn, use the low fat/fat free stuff...it keeps the end product from being greasy.
Great for bake sales & yummy snacks!
Made it exactly as written! It was delicious and gave it out as gifts for Christmas!
I was so excited to try this, especially for my popcorn loving toddler. It was okay, just prefer caramel corn myself. I used 2 bags of microwave popcorn and added the 1/2 tsp of baking soda to the mixture after taking it off the stove like someone suggested. I used 1/4 c of brown sugar and 1/2 white as well. It def needed at least an hour to crisp up properly.
This was pretty good! I would make more coating next time. Mixed it with Peanut Butter Popcorn from this site!
I made this with 1/2 c unpopped popcorn (but popped it first of course). It was too much popcorn. Next time I would use less. Otherwise the chocolate flavour was good. I added a pinch of course salt to the bowl before transferring to the baking sheet.
I made this tonight & it was really good. It kind of tastes like coco puffs.... I cut the butter to 1/4 c & used 1/4 c. brown sugar & 1/2 c white sugar. Boiled for 3 min & added 1/2 t. baking soda before tossing with popcorn. I only had to bake it 15 min..I think because I let it boil longer. Was yummy & crispy!
I decreased the sugar + cornstarch + butter and used more popcorn than asked for to create a bit healthier version for the kids and I. Added a bit of baking soda per a reviewers suggestion. The coating is light. I reccomend working quickly after you take the mixture off the stove - the cooler it gets, the harder it is to spread. I lined my pans with foil which made for an easy clean up. There is NO way this treat will last more than an hour in my household - it is a hit with all ages.
Delicious! I made it exactly as the recipe states and it is great. The popcorn isn't as covered as some of the photos here, but it's perfect for us!
YUM! This is incredible! I will definitely be making this recipe again and again!
less popcorn; I used a half cup in the hot air popper
Thank you for this great creation! I added some mini pretzels and Reese's Pieces to the mix along with the peanuts. My guy is in heaven! I did use a bit less sugar because of the candy. Don't change a thing!
I made this for my 12 year old daughter, to last her all week as a snack. I think it lasted until about Tuesday!! Very good recipe, bit messy. I used golden syrup ad we don't have corn syrup here in Ireland. It was very thick and sticky and didn't completely cover the popped corn, but was still fabulous!!
This was soooo easy ! Love it ! Helpful hint, I found that stirring every 10 min. or so while baking helped to make the chocolate coat the pop-corn more evenly, I used 2 bags of microwave popcorn. This is better than Cracker Jacks. (it's chocolate ;-) ) Thanks for sharing. I will be adding this to my holiday giving.***Update 10/19/11 I used buttered microwave popcorn and did not add any butter too much butter taste. Next time I think I will use plain (no butter) microwave popcorn.
the best snack food when you want candy but dont want to go to the store. this one will keep the kids and the man happy!
This is so yummy! It really gives me the chocolate fix I need!! I have been making caramel popcorn for so long now, so it's a nice change :)
Nice, easy recipe for chocolatey/crunchy goodness. I used 1/3C butter, 1/4C brown sugar & 1/2 white, and threw in a little baking soda. Everybody enjoyed this one!
I loved this recipe. I personally don't eat it but my family loves it. I even wrote a blog on this recipe: http://sarahthechef.weebly.com/1/post/2013/07/chocolate-popcorn.html
MMMM!! I was skeptical trying this, but I made myself sick eating so much if it, it was so good!
This was really good! You really need to let it cool completely before serving. Otherwise it's a sticky mess! Will make this again!
Very good. It was hard trying not to eat it while it cooled off!
This popcorn is so yummy! My husband and kids love it. Very crispy and chocolately and delicious! We make this again and again.
Turned out awesome!!!! It was chocolately, crisp and I got a lot of compliments! Will make again soon!
It was easy to make, and great to eat! I used a cookie sheet to spread and coat the popcorn with the chocolate mixture, but i did not bake and it was awesome@
Very good! Skeptical at first. My kids loved it. We eat a lot of popcorn this was a nice change.
I made it slightly more healthy by using one cup of honey in place of the sugar and corn syrup. I still prefer caramel corn, but I think it would be great to mix the two kinds together!
Its amazing recipe I tried it many times.
Very disappointed in this. Tasted like Cocoa Puff cereal. Not the taste I was after.
I used 2 bags of microwave popcorn as someone else suggested but found it to be way to much. I had to double the coating and it was still barely enough to cover the popcorn. I also used cashews instead of peanuts. Next time I will add more cocoa and maybe use brown sugar or add some maple flavoring.
This was not bad. Thanks for the recipe, but not whatI was looking for.
needed a snack and this made me VERY happy...i will make it again for sure...didn't change anything....so...thanks
What a great treat this was :) I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. I used microwave Orville Redenbacher's Natural Simply Salted popcorn. The finished product came out crisp and delicious! Will definitely make again...
I put in about 1/2 cup chocolate chips instead of any peanuts. Very good, but will probably try another tweak or two to make it my own. Very easy to make; use a bag of pre-cooked popcorn & it's ready in no time.
We ate this till we were sick to our stomachs LOL - Very yummy - wish I had the peanuts - It was great because I always have these ingredients at home (except the nuts they go fast in my house) - Very quick, easy and YUMMY!!!
Delicious. I made too much popcorn, so the leftover was classic butter/salted and then mixed in at the end with the chocolate popcorn. Salty and sweet! fyi: My oven runs a little on the low side, so I left it in for 45 minutes and the popcorn was the right amount of crunchiness for me.
A wonderful treat for everyone! Will make a wonderful holiday treat for gift-giving too. Will have to try other flavors -- Topsy's watch out!
If you like popcorn and brownies this recipe is for you! I did two batches. The first I followed the recipe exactly. The second batch I cut the peanuts to 1/2 cup. Both batches are delicious.
One of my favorites! I make a double batch of the chocolate and use 20- 22 cups of popped popcorn, and that fills half of one of those Christmas popcorn tins. Turns out great every time! I like when some are a little gooier than others, this is going in my ‘Family Favorite Recipes’ book
Delicious! I reduced the butter based on the comments that it was greasy/oily. I used 5 Tbs of butter rather than 8. It worked great. I also popped loose popcorn in a brown bag rather than use the microwave corn that is usually greasy/buttery as well. I finally reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup. I didn't want it to be too sweet! The only change that I will make in the future is to double the recipe!!
This was good. I think it would taste better with less cocoa. The chocolate was a little strong.
Very good popcorn, and very rich. To get mine nice and crispy, though, I had to bake it for an hour.
Everyone at bookclub raved about this dessert. Plus I made it using Earth Balance (used only 1/2 called for in recipe) instead of butter for someone who has a dairy allergy and it was fantastic.
I popped my own popcorn using Microwave Popcorn from this site with no oil or salt...just popcorn kernels in a paper bag. Works great! I decided to follow another reviewer's suggestions by using 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. Not at all sure that was necessary though. I did add 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp baking soda, but only because Classic Caramel Corn calls for it. I definitely believe I needed the salt since I had popped my own popcorn and had not salted it. The baking soda? No clue whether or not it was needed, but this chocolate popcorn turned out delicious. Another addictive popcorn that I will certainly make again and again.
Was worried about it being greasy based on another review, but I followed all directions and it was perfect. In fact, quite addictive.
This is by far the best tasting chocolate. It reminds me of the chocolate suckers at See's Candies.
It's a winner!I doubled the popcorn and peanuts, increased the choc sauce by half, and replaced the corn syrup with sugar/hot water substitute.
Made this the other day. I did use microwave popcorn and it turned out right. My entire family loved this and it was Gone in two days. Thank you!
Such a simple and delicious recipe! We have added to our holiday treat give away list, since that's a thing we do in our family. We omit the peanuts and add sprinkles/candies reflecting whatever holiday (Christmas, Valentine's, etc.). Putting it in the oven gives it a very nice crisp!
This is a pretty good recipe. Very sweet. The sauce didn't quite cover all of the popcorn, though.
It clumped just like everyone said but it was yummy. I added extra butter and salt and added cayenne. Disappointed but it’s delicious
Really good. Simple and fast, made as directed with the peanuts but increased cocoa to 1/3 c to get a darker chocolate flavor and added 1/4 t baking soda at the end with the vanilla. Nice crunch and flavor.
Very good.
Really yummy! But made 1/2 the recipe for about 2 quarts of dry stove top popped corn -- and that was perfect! Also, I didn't bake it -- I just mixed it in. That was also perfect. Next time, make it without the cocoa.
My dad used to make Choc popcorn every Christmas! Before he passed I asked him for the recipe and he told me to use my favorite fudge recipe. That's all he told me! This recipe tastes very much like his! I will be making this a lot!
Really good (and easy) but it was too sugary for my tastes. I will cut back on the sugar next time and sprinkle a bit of salt over the popcorn after I coat it. 1/2 C of kernels was enough for two quarts in my air popper. The recipes doubles well; just make sure that you have a big enough bowl to mix in the chocolate syrup.
I used half the butter, everything else the same as the recipe says. I think it needs more flavor. I will try adding salt to the chocolate mix like someone suggested
Good recipe. I made a few changes. Added more popcorn to make it a little lighter and I also make a corn syrup sub because I didn't want to use corn syrup. Oh and I added a little salt.
This popcorn is amazing. My mom and I followed the note that said 1 cup unpopped popcorn equal 2 quarts popped popcorn. That was May to much. 1/4 cup unpopped popcorn is 2 quarts. The peanuts are awesome with the popcorn. We made 8 quarts. Will make it again, but make less popped popcorn
A good alternative to plain pop corn. I will do it again. It needs half the quantity of butter and 1/2 tsp of baking soda, though.
Easy to make, decent popcorn. Not very chocolatey. Wanted to try it but it's not something I'd make frequently.
