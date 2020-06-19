Chocolate Popcorn

Pop the popcorn, cover with chocolate glaze, then bake to make crisp chocolate coated popcorn!

Recipe by sueb

Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Oil a 10x15 inch baking pan with sides.

  • Place popcorn and peanuts into a large, metal bowl, and set aside. Stir together the sugar, corn syrup, cocoa powder, and butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it comes to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes. Stir in the vanilla, then pour over the popcorn. Stir until the popcorn is well coated. Spread the popcorn into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, stirring several times.

  • Remove from the oven, and allow to cool to room temperature. Break into small clumps, and store in an airtight container.

Note

1 cup of unpopped popcorn kernels will yield about 2 quarts of popped corn.

