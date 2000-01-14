Peppermint Pink Valentine Mold

Don't throw out those Christmas candy canes they will come in handy with this recipe. This recipe can be easily doubled.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over no heat, combine gelatin, 1/4 cup sugar and salt, mix well and reserve. In a medium bowl, beat together egg yolks and milk, add to gelatin mixture.

  • Cook gelatin and egg mixture in saucepan over low heat; stir constantly until the gelatin dissolves and mixture thickens slightly or about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add peppermint extract or candy.

  • Add food coloring and mix. Chill in refrigerator until mixture is slightly thicker than the consistency of unbeaten egg whites.

  • In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry. Gradually add remaining sugar and beat until very stiff and fold into gelatin mixture; fold in whipped cream.

  • Turn into a 5-cup heart-shaped mold; chill until firm. Unmold and garnish with additional whipped cream, if desired; serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute 1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies for the peppermint extract if you've got candies but no extract in the kitchen!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 88.3mg; sodium 101.7mg. Full Nutrition
