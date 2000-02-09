Chocolate Crepes
Chocolate crepes can be made a few days ahead and assembled a few hours before serving. They're the perfect Valentine's Day surprise!
Chocolate crepes can be made a few days ahead and assembled a few hours before serving. They're the perfect Valentine's Day surprise!
These were fabulous! I made them for Valentine's Day and my husband went nuts. You know it's good when they "mmm" after each bite. They were somewhat time consuming, but I did it in 3 stages (in between housework, picking my son up from school, etc.): filling (then refrigerated), crepes (also refrigerated-I put a piece of plastic wrap between each crepe), and the sauce right before serving. Just heat the crepes in the microwave before assembly. Yum!Read More
Good crepe batter. Filling ok. Sauce, what was that? All in all, good jumping off point. The batter worked very well. The filling didn't have enough richness of chocolate. The sauce was disgusting. It never thickened up and was thin as water. I reread the instructions, and promise you I followed to a T. One beneficial thing to have done would be to include the ingredient amount in the steps (vs listing in the top). That could be confusing to some.Read More
These were fabulous! I made them for Valentine's Day and my husband went nuts. You know it's good when they "mmm" after each bite. They were somewhat time consuming, but I did it in 3 stages (in between housework, picking my son up from school, etc.): filling (then refrigerated), crepes (also refrigerated-I put a piece of plastic wrap between each crepe), and the sauce right before serving. Just heat the crepes in the microwave before assembly. Yum!
My 13-year old sister made these and they were delicious! My husband didn't care for the mocha taste so you may want to eliminate the coffee granules, but I thought they were awesome!
I made these last weekend...they were yummy...a little sweet, so I would probably use them as a dessert in the future....instead of a breakfast item...also i left out the cognac...and they were still really tasty...very rich.
Being French, I have my own crepe recipe (which is a little different) so I can only comment on the chocolate filling and chocolate sauce. The filling was incredibly rich and delicious. The sauce was very good but I think the heat was on too high because the chocolate did not blend well. Also, you need a big saucepan, not a small one! :-) Both were quick and easy to make and I will definitely make it again, probably in a smaller quantity. Enjoy!
I made this last weekend and it was amazing. It is very filling though and you shouldn't have too many or you might get sick of it. For a cheaper version you can make the batter and simply spread nutella on the crepes after they are done (with nutella they should still be warm when spreading though)
I made these and took to my husbands office, one of the guys, just back from his honeymoon in Paris, told me they were the best he had ever had. My family begs me to make these all the time, I switch the cognac for vanilla and add vanilla to the filling as well!
Very Good. I followed the recipe with only one modification. I used brandy instead of cognac for the crepes. Good taste and not too sweet. I also prepared the crepes, filling, and sauce the day before - very easy.
These are fabulous! My husband ate so many he got a stomach ache.
I like it. My I guess i've done something wrong, cos when i put the filling inside warm crepe it melted at the same moment :(
This is a great recipe! My cousin made this, and my taste buds just melted! thats me ahhelga aka Pauline
I made these for my boyfriend for breakfast one morning because he had never even heard of crepes. He is crazy in love with these now. They were so good! As a matter of fact I am making them again for Christmas. I made mine kinda small so, I would make them bigger next time so I don't have to make as many. They were so good tho.
Made this recipe for Valetine's Day at my husband's request. The entire process was super easy. I substituted half and half for the heavy cream, and fat-free, sugar-free instant pudding to lower the calories. I also used egg whites in the crepes and used 1 cup milk instead of 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup water. We made the filling early in the day and allowed it to chill, then made the chocolate sauce and crepes a bit later. We allowed the crepes to cool to room temperature and then added the filling and sauce. YUMMY!
I made these for dessert and my guests raved about them and others have requested the recipe. I will definitely make them again but will use cointreau as a substitute for the brandy because I love orange flavor with chocolate.
Indulgent. Decadent. Rich. Definitely a dessert to be shared with someone special.
Yes,very good filling.
Had to make this twice in 2 days because it was a huge hit! Fantastic flavor that's not over the top sweet. This was my first attempt at crêpes as a beginner cook and I loved the very detailed instructions.
I made these with our valentine dinner. They a a bit rich but really delicious. My kids ate them right up.
This recipe is fantastic. One of my favorite! The sauce was amazing. Also, the filling had an amazing blend of chocolate and coffee which was absolutely delicious. I will be making this recipe more often.
They tasted amazing! They are easy to make, but the only problem is that the recipe makes way too much filling than needed.
Good crepe batter. Filling ok. Sauce, what was that? All in all, good jumping off point. The batter worked very well. The filling didn't have enough richness of chocolate. The sauce was disgusting. It never thickened up and was thin as water. I reread the instructions, and promise you I followed to a T. One beneficial thing to have done would be to include the ingredient amount in the steps (vs listing in the top). That could be confusing to some.
The crepe recipe was good and worth making again but I will try a different filling next time. The pudding granules made the filling gritty. Kids were much happier with plain Nutella. Did not use the powdered sugar, bittersweet chocolate, or evaporated milk because the crepes were sweet enough without the extra work.
It was great. I never had a crepe that tasted so good.
AWSOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The best
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections