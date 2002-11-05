Moist Date Cake
This cake becomes more moist each day that it is covered. This recipe was my Grandmother's and we always had this cake at Christmas. I know the recipe is at least 60 years old.
this recipe was given to me many, many years ago. i was delighted to see that someone else had it and enjoys it as much as i do. it's really one of the best cakes that i have made. all cake lovers must try it. it deserves 10 stars.
Since I bake alot,I really should have paid more attention to the ingrediants.A tablespoon of butter is not enough oil for this cake.And 4 tablespoons of flour in a icing?And that is what the icing tastes like.Flour.I actually used less that the recipe called for and still,thats the taste.Dry,flour tasting,not good at all.Possible the worst cake I have ever baked.Read More
this recipe was given to me many, many years ago. i was delighted to see that someone else had it and enjoys it as much as i do. it's really one of the best cakes that i have made. all cake lovers must try it. it deserves 10 stars.
Although the cake is good, I wouldn't give it 5 stars. It didn't "wow me" as I thought it would. My husband really liked it and we both agree that it is the icing that makes it. I feel that it isn't really moist enough right after the baking process. The cake is predominantly a nut cake and not a date cake. The dates only seem to accent it, which isn't unusual as the recipe calls for 2 cups on nuts and only 1 cup of dates. As it stands, I have to say that taste is entirely a personal matter and I can only speak for myself. It tastes fine, but I prefer a meatier tecture when it comes to a date cake.
I was crushed when I lost my mother's date cake recipe and could not find another we liked as well- Guess what- this one is even better. Thanks!
great! I did add a extra tablespoon of butter but everyone loved it. Very easy to prepair & looked nice with drizzled frosting.
I made this for my mom's 82nd birthday; it is an old-fashioned recipe and it was just right! The user who mentioned the glaze tasted like flour was correct -- there was more than a faint hint of flour taste to it. Maybe cornstarch or another thickener would do better? The cake is also quite sweet; nice with a strong cup of coffee.
This recipe looks really good and easy to make. However, it is important to clarify on the recipe that the ingredients on the left side are for the cake and the ingredients on the right are for the glaze.
No changes made. A very heavy batter resulting in a very heavy bread- like end result which was rather tasteless to say the least. Discarded it in its entirety and I am not one to waste! The sauce recipe is very non-descript other than a tasteless, over-sweet goo that did no service to the cake whatever. If one could eat it, I would recommend eating it plain with no sauce. Butter only as one would do with a date bread instead....I would recommend you find another recipe. Sorry!
I love dates and have been looking for a good recipe for date cake. This cake turned out rather dry. It definitely needs more butter & dates and less flour. As for the topping, I omitted the flour and used molasses sugar which turned out just fine. It claims to become more moist as the day goes. So far that hasn't happened.
i’ve been making this recipe for years and have tweaked it abit; i add about 30ml milk and add about half a cup more dates than the recipe calls for. everyone is in love with it!
I'm glad to see this old recipe. My grandmother, born in 1886, made this cake in a tube pan every Christmas when I was growing up. I have her old recipe, but it is only a list of ingredients without directions. Mine never turn out exactly like hers and now I know it's because I have been mixing it up wrong. Her icing was different, though--she used sweet milk, less flour, and added a cup of dates. I love this cake.
Worst , driest, cardboard-like date cake or cake of ANY KIND I've ever made in my life. 2 1/2 cups flour and other odd ball ingredients to one egg and tablespoon of butter along with hot water added to dates???? Are you kidding me??? Should have known better. Dry DRY DRY DRY. CARDBOARD CARDBOARD INEDIBLE!!!!
