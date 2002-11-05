Moist Date Cake

This cake becomes more moist each day that it is covered. This recipe was my Grandmother's and we always had this cake at Christmas. I know the recipe is at least 60 years old.

Recipe by nanniesue

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 C). Grease and flour two 8 inch round cake pans. Set aside. Put dates in a bowl with soda and pour boiling water on top. Set a side.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together 1 cup sugar, 2 1/2 cups flour and 1 cup chopped walnuts. Add egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla, pinch of salt and tablespoon butter. Mix to combine. Finally, stir in chopped dates with liquid. Mix well. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cake will pull away from sides of pans and be golden brown.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine buttermilk, 1 cup sugar, pinch of salt and 4 tablespoons flour. Cook on medium heat until thickened. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and remaining cup of walnuts.

  • Spread mixture between layers and on top of cake. Let filling run down the sides of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 74.3g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 181.8mg. Full Nutrition
