Sam's Kicking Cranberry Sauce

This is a spicy cranberry sauce with complex flavors from start to finish.

By Sam Lillard

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
11 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the fresh whole cranberries, cranberry sauce, orange marmalade, onion, apple, green bell pepper, salt, jalapeno, lime juice and liqueur.

  • Cook until cranberries crack open. Reduce heat and simmer until contents reduce by one third (approximately 3 hours). Remove from heat, cover and allow to cool overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 170.7mg. Full Nutrition
