Sam's Kicking Cranberry Sauce
This is a spicy cranberry sauce with complex flavors from start to finish.
This is a spicy cranberry sauce with complex flavors from start to finish.
This was a definite hit at our T-Day poluck in New Mexico...had to print copies of the recipe!Read More
This will appeal to very specific tastes only. No one in my family liked this...and we all love cranberries in just about any recipe!! We love spicy recipes too! I recommend using one of the more traditional recipes that adds horseradish for a little spice - and save all the time this recipe needs. If you must make this - make another type of cranberry sauce as a backup - it might just turn into your main one! Sorry!Read More
This was a definite hit at our T-Day poluck in New Mexico...had to print copies of the recipe!
This is by far the best cranberry sauce recipe I have ever had or made, and I am a connoisseur. I have made it for Thanksgiving the last 5 years, due to popular demand. Even people who are not fans of cranberry sauce like this one! Just remember rushing is no good with this recipe, it takes several hours to turn out "just right" so plan your time accordingly.
This will appeal to very specific tastes only. No one in my family liked this...and we all love cranberries in just about any recipe!! We love spicy recipes too! I recommend using one of the more traditional recipes that adds horseradish for a little spice - and save all the time this recipe needs. If you must make this - make another type of cranberry sauce as a backup - it might just turn into your main one! Sorry!
This is an absolute must at my house for Thanksgiving now. Even my kids who don't like cranberries really loves this "salsa" especially with Wheat crackers or Scoops corn chips
11.19.16 This definitely is outside-the-box and definitely DELICIOUS! Followed the recipe except for using yellow and orange mini bell peppers (I seldom buy green anymore). Admittedly, our taste for sweetness has changed over the past few years, and I’ve found that we like sweetness less and less. Many cranberry sauces are simply icky-sticky sweet, just loaded with sugar. This has just the right balance of sweet and savory from the orange marmalade and the chopped veggies, respectively. Never would have thought of putting jalapeno in cranberry sauce, but what it brings to this dish is an unexpected surprise (in a good way!). Don’t just serve this for the Holidays, this is a delicious side dish for just about any entree, so grab a few extra bags of fresh cranberries, and toss them in the freezer for use throughout the rest of the year. Total hit in this house!
Unusual, spicy complex flavour...a bit much for Midwesterners, but hey...SO GOOD! A few of the family tried it and actually took half home after Thanksgiving. I share this recipe with many. Give it a whirl!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections