Sam's Kicking Cranberry Sauce

11.19.16 This definitely is outside-the-box and definitely DELICIOUS! Followed the recipe except for using yellow and orange mini bell peppers (I seldom buy green anymore). Admittedly, our taste for sweetness has changed over the past few years, and I’ve found that we like sweetness less and less. Many cranberry sauces are simply icky-sticky sweet, just loaded with sugar. This has just the right balance of sweet and savory from the orange marmalade and the chopped veggies, respectively. Never would have thought of putting jalapeno in cranberry sauce, but what it brings to this dish is an unexpected surprise (in a good way!). Don’t just serve this for the Holidays, this is a delicious side dish for just about any entree, so grab a few extra bags of fresh cranberries, and toss them in the freezer for use throughout the rest of the year. Total hit in this house!