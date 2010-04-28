Cotechino con Lenticchie

protein: 30.8g 62 %
carbohydrates: 47.9g 16 %
dietary fiber: 23.8g 95 %
soluble fiber: 2.9g
insoluble fiber: 20.5g
fat: 26.9g 41 %
saturated fat: 9g 45 %
mono fat: 12.7g
poly fat: 3.7g
cholesterol: 57.5mg 19 %
water: 500.2g
ash: 4.9g
vitamin a iu: 2876.7IU 58 %
vitamin a re: 287.9RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 287.6RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 1517mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 1.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.3mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 4.7mg
niacin equivalents: 9.4mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 33 %
vitamin b12: 0.7mcg 11 %
vitamin c: 19mg 32 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 1mg
vitamin e iu: 1.5IU 5 %
vitamin e mg: 1mg
folate: 386mcg 96 %
pantothenic acid: 2.1mg 21 %
calcium: 89.3mg 9 %
copper: 0.5mg 26 %
iron: 7.3mg 40 %
magnesium: 114mg 28 %
manganese: 1.1mg 55 %
phosphorus: 459.5mg 46 %
potassium: 1014.9mg 29 %
selenium: 25.1mcg 36 %
sodium: 584.8mg 24 %
zinc: 5.1mg 34 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0.4g
160 palmitic: 5.4g
180 stearic: 3g
161 palmitol: 1.1g
181 oleic: 11.5g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 3.2g
183 linolenic: 0.4g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.4g
omega 6 fatty acid: 3.3g
alanine: 1.5g
arginine: 2.3g
cystine: 0.4g
glycine: 1.5g
histidine: 0.9g
isoleucine: 1.3g
leucine: 2.3g
lysine: 2.3g
methionine: 0.4g
phenylalanine: 1.4g
proline: 1.4g
serine: 1.4g
threonine: 1.2g
tryptophan: 0.3g
tyrosine: 0.9g
valine: 1.5g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 547
aspartic acid: 3.3g
glutamic acid: 4.8g
phytosterols: 6.9mg
thiamin: 0.8mg 54 %
riboflavin: 0.3mg 19 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
pyramid vegetables: 0
sugars: 2.2g
monosaccharides: 0.3g
disaccharides: 1.8g
other carbs: 21.5g
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin k: 170.7mcg 213 %
boron: 49.1mg
fluoride: 352.8mg
exchange very lean meat: 0
exchange starch: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
biotin: 0.6mcg
chromium: 0mcg
molybdenum: 0.6mcg 1 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.