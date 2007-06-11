Chocolate Caramel Brownies

OMG....that's what everyone was saying when I took these to a surprise 50th birthday party. I was also told they were better than you know what! Lots of people asked for the recipe. I made these in an 8 by 8 square pan to make a thicker, richer brownie. Worked out very well that way (cut into 16 brownies each pan). I also didn't need 2 cups of chocolate chips. I used one 16-oz bag per 3 pans of brownies. Just sprinkle them over the top. I did try making some of the brownies with caramel fudge (commercial, not store-bought) to save time on unwrapping the candies and they turned out good, but the best flavor is with the real deal! Takes time and work but definitely worth it. The brownies are richer and hold together better. Using fudge caused the brownie to be very gooey and some fall apart, but nobody really seemed to notice the difference between the two! --udpate--12/18/07....just reading through some comments and noticed that a few cooks were confused as to whether or not to prepare the cake mix as stated on the back of the box...NO!!! You will have exactly what the box states is in the mix...a cake! Your 'batter' is going to rise and become fluffy. This recipe does require a lot of patience, and you're not always going to get it right the first time. Try using a deeper dish, like an 8x8, and always place a cookie sheet underneath for batter overflow. Keep trying, these brownines are worth the trial and error.