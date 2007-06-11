Chocolate Caramel Brownies

4.6
343 Ratings
  • 5 271
  • 4 44
  • 3 14
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

My aunt gave me this recipe. It is a little trouble, but they will be the best brownies you'll ever eat.

Recipe by Barbara Hodge

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel caramels and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Heat and stir until all caramels are melted.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together cake mix, 1/3 cup evaporated milk, melted butter, and chopped pecans. Place 1/2 of the batter in prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 8 minutes.

  • Place the remaining batter into the fridge. Remove brownies from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Drizzle caramel sauce over chocolate chips. Remove brownie mix from refrigerator. Using a teaspoon, make small balls with the batter and smash flat. Very carefully, place on top of the caramel sauce until the top is completely covered.

  • Bake for an additional 20 minutes. Remove and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 397.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022