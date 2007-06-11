Chocolate Caramel Brownies
My aunt gave me this recipe. It is a little trouble, but they will be the best brownies you'll ever eat.
These are excellent. I have made them 4 times and had success 3 times. DO NOT USE A GLASS PAN. They did not cook through all the way and were very bad. I used a metal 9X11 pan the next 3 times and they turned out perfect. Very moist and chocolately.Read More
This didn't work for me at all, it was very hard to get out of the pan and very sugar gritty and greasy. The only thing I can think of is maybe the chocolate cake mix is supposed to be prepared according to the box with the eggs and milk? If so the recipe should have stated that, it just says add the cake mix????? I might try it again and will add to my review. Seems everyone else likes them so there must be something to it.Read More
OMG!! I have made these about 1000 times. Actually am making them again tonight. This is absolutely excellent and my hubby..my hubbys friends and coworkers ask for these all the time. All I have to say is DO AS INSTRUCTED! (Although I do have to say I put more batter on the bottom of the pan than top, seems to work out better)Do not make the cake mix (as on the back of the box) Do exactly as the instructions say to do in THIS recipe and it will turn out perfectly!! The only thing I would change is: if your husband KNOWS you are making these: HIDE THEM!!
These brownies are AMAZING. I've made them 5 times since I discovered the recipe here and they just get better. Once I was forced to use caramel syrup and it was just as good, as well as a nice time saver. I always use Devil's Food and milk chocolate chips, it's important to put the remainder of the batter in the fridge while the first layer cooks--it's much easier to work w/ when it's cooler.
I normally avoid recipes with packaged cake mixes, but you will NEVER know that one was used in this recipe. These were the best brownies I've ever made. I wondered if I was missing a liquid ingredient while mixing the batter, but the directions are correct. The batter is very thick and hard to stir, but that the way it is supposed to be. We had so many Christmas treats at work this year, but this was the most popular. The brownies are gooey. Don't cut them until they have completely cooled. I made them at night and cut them the next morning. If I had to describe these brownies in one word, it would be "decadent."
I accidentally made this recipe with sweetened condensed milk instead of evaporated milk and they were fabulous - the only way my husband will eat them.
These brownies are amazing! Best I've ever eaten. EVER. and everyone RAVED at Christmas over them. I read a lot of reviews and they came out PERFECT the first time. Some things to note: #1 - I made sure to use a METAL pan. #2 - I used the baking caramels from Kraft so that I didn't have to unwrap them. There were less than 15 oz of caramels, so I just used slightly less milk and it turned out great and I had plenty to cover the brownies. #3 - I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and I felt that milk chocolate would have been way too sweet. #4 - When layering the caramel and chips on the 1st layer of brownie mix, the brownies will drop since they're not completely done. This worked fine. #5 - When laying out the 2nd brownie mix layer, I took tbsp size scoops and rolled them into balls and flattened them with my hands. I then laid those on top of the caramel. It didn't entirely cover the top, but it worked fine and spread out in the oven. Totally worth making. A++++++
Loved them! Forget the teaspoons and smashing. Put the last of the batter in the freezer- and then when bottom is done dump the chilled batter on to a large sheet of wax paper. Cover with another sheet and finger press or use a rolling pin to flatten. You can use the wax paper to flip the thin sections on to your hand and place on top of the brownie. The first time I made them I refrigerated the batter and only finger smashed small amounts between the wax paper. The second time I dumped all of it and used a rolling pin. Fast and easy!
I had issues also!:( It exploded in the oven. Is the cake mix suppose to be mixed up like the directions on the back of the cake mix box...or no?
These were delicious. Make sure u stir your batter long enough for it to become totally "wet" to avoid grainy brownies that some have complained about. These will probably be the best brownies you ever taste, espeically if you like Turtle.
Yum! I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and I can't imagine how sweet they would be if I had used milk chocolate. If you are generally a dark chocolate fan I would recommend sticking with semi. The only bad thing about these is the time it takes to unwrap the caramels! I will have to put up a picture soon!
I did not have the german chocolate cake mix, but used double chocolate instead. They were delicious! I think any chocolate cake mix would work. These are VERY RICH!!! If you want the richest sweetest (cake-like) brownie you have ever had try this recipe! Cut them small and be ready to give some away to a friend (unless you want to gain 10 pounds... or if you have better self-control than I do) : ) !
This recipe is a very old one - it's been a favorite in my house for at least 15 years. Always delicious and absolutely decadent. A little tricky to get the top half of the batter on - it definitely does NOT cover the caramel - don't even TRY to do that. That is misleading they way they wrote the instructions. Just hand- place the batter on top...it will taste wonderful.
I've made these dozens of times and they're always a HUGE hit! I melt the caramels in 1/3 cup evaporated milk though - it's exactly 1/2 of a small can, so the remaining 1/2 can (1/3 cup) can be used for the brownie mix. No measuring needed!
I don't like brownies. Not even this recipe. Using this recipe, I just won a mandatory brownie contest in my office. The prize is that I have to make them again for a 50-person conference and these brownies will represent my office the in the national brownie contest. Whooppee. Great. Instead of enjoying a relaxing Sunday summer afternoon, I will be slaving away in the kitching making those stupid rollie balls and trying to make them cover the caramel. I wish people didn't like it so much. The only consolation is that my office mates have practically licked the 9x13 dish clean, and I won't have to bring any home with me.
this recipe is a family favorite! since i've prepared this recipe several times, i have made some changes. i used 1 can of evaporated milk (1/2 c, then 1/2 c), and instead of making balls and smashing them on top, i just spooned the brownie mix on top in small globs - adding the extra milk helps with this a lot. also, devil's food cake mix works well, and even a basic scratch chocolate cake recipe is good, though the cake mix makes things go faster. my family likes extra nuts, so i use a bit more. two thumbs up!!
OMG....that's what everyone was saying when I took these to a surprise 50th birthday party. I was also told they were better than you know what! Lots of people asked for the recipe. I made these in an 8 by 8 square pan to make a thicker, richer brownie. Worked out very well that way (cut into 16 brownies each pan). I also didn't need 2 cups of chocolate chips. I used one 16-oz bag per 3 pans of brownies. Just sprinkle them over the top. I did try making some of the brownies with caramel fudge (commercial, not store-bought) to save time on unwrapping the candies and they turned out good, but the best flavor is with the real deal! Takes time and work but definitely worth it. The brownies are richer and hold together better. Using fudge caused the brownie to be very gooey and some fall apart, but nobody really seemed to notice the difference between the two! --udpate--12/18/07....just reading through some comments and noticed that a few cooks were confused as to whether or not to prepare the cake mix as stated on the back of the box...NO!!! You will have exactly what the box states is in the mix...a cake! Your 'batter' is going to rise and become fluffy. This recipe does require a lot of patience, and you're not always going to get it right the first time. Try using a deeper dish, like an 8x8, and always place a cookie sheet underneath for batter overflow. Keep trying, these brownines are worth the trial and error.
I took these to work and everyone loved them. They all want the recipe. :) On the german chocolate cake mix I made it to the recipe, but next time i'm going to try it with only two eggs instead of three. To give it a more brownie like consistency.
I would give these brownies 10 stars if I could! My husband said that these were the best brownies he's ever eaten...then he said they could be the best thing he's ever put in his mouth. Our neighbor said they were a drug! He found himself sneaking in our house and snagging brownies when no one was looking...sure sign of a junkie! I made these exactly as written! Don't change a thing!
At LAST! A friend gave me this recipe years ago, and I lost it! I found that using between 1/4-1/3 cup evap milk in the caramels made for a richer, less soupy, caramel sauce. I also doubled the recipe, added coconut on top of the chocolate chips, and baked it in a 1/2 sheet cake pan -- there was hardly anything left after our family dinner. As for the topping, I just got in and had fun, pretending I was playing in the mud like I did as a little girl, as I dropped little globs of the remaining cake/milk/butter/pecan mixture on top. (Note: Wash hands THOROUGHLY before this last step)!
Yum! Only change I made was I used a jar of Tastefully Simple caramel sauce instead of the caramels and 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Recipe a keeper.
We have been making these for 22 years. They are my favorite, but I like them best when they are cold and the caramel is hard. To make it easier, use the caramel bits by Kraft. You won't have to unwrap caramels. UPDATE- An even easier method is to use Mrs. Richardson's Butterschotch Caramel (found by the ice cream at grocery stores like Kroger). I melt it in the microwave. The taste is amazing and makes them so fast to prepare.
These brownies tastes UNBELIEVABLE! I didn't have caramel so only used the choc chips layer in the center and mixed in chopped hazelnuts. Used condensed milk instead of eavop milk as we dind't have any. It goes perfectly with a hot mug of ginger tea. I finished the whole batch by myself. Will be trying it next with vanilla cake mix for variation. A definite keeper!
It does not get any better than this. This was an easy, impressive recipe that I took to a ladie's games night. It was a hit! I made it in a stoneware 9x13 pan that I sprayed with cooking spray and there was no sticking at all! I will make these again and again. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
These are great!! I made them exactly like the instructions except I didn't completely melt the butter. Mine came out very sticky, but I think that was my fault. I will definitely make them again.
My neighbor makes these brownies and my husband ALWAYS raves about them. (I really don't eat chocolate) So I found this recipe thinking this looked like what he have been raving about! Yep, he says this is the recipe ... and to give it 5 stars. Well if there were more starts to give, he says this recipe deserves it! I made just as the recipe is written. Now I need to make these for my dad & brother! : )
These were great! Although if looking for a true fudgy brownie, I wouldn't use this recipe as a subsitute. I love fudgy brownies and wouldn't classify these as that, but for a wonderful chocolate/caramel dessert this recipe was truly wonderful. Lots of compliments and will definately make again.
I've been making this recipe for years. I prefer to use a dark chocolate cake mix instead of the german chocolate - it gives a more intense chocolate flavor. I also sprinkle about 1 cup of coarsely chopped (I like big chunks) walnuts over the dough before pouring the caramel over. Next I sprinkle on the chips. Finally, it's not necessary to refrig the remaining dough for the topping - I just use a teaspoon to spoon dabs of the dough and drop over the top - I don't completely cover the stuff underneath. I like the result - the crunchy topping dabs. Really yummy!
Ten Stars!! These are amazing! I used an 8 x 8 metal pan. I was a little concerned because the batter was so thick but it worked out. Next time I won't use as many chocolate chips. After reading all the reviews about being really gooey I let cool for a while after taking out of the oven then refrigerated. Cut a big chunk, throw in the microwave for a few, pop a big spoonful of caramel icecream along side then cover with a little more caramel sauce. Heavenly!
These have to be the best brownies I have ever made. I made them first for a cookie exchange at work-they were scarfed down. Now my husband insists I make them at least one every other month or so, because he loves them too. They are not for the novice cook but the payoff is so good! Thanks for posting this!
Yummy good. I add the nuts to the topping instead and only used about a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Milk chocolate is way too sweet in the already sweet brownie.
This is absolutely the best brownie recipe around. I would recommend this to anyone...for those who didn't like it well all i can say is you don't have taste buds or just plain out can't cook....these were not soupy and were terrific....i just don't see how anyone could throw off on these scrumptious brownies....this one is a diffent keeper....thank so much for this wonderful recipe....Job Well Done!!!
A little trouble? Maybe if you've never baked before! I have made these half a dozen times and they are always a hit. Being from Canada, I had a little trouble figuring out how many caramels to add as ours are sized in metric. Next time I will buy the bars of Macintosh toffee which will save me the time of unwrapping 56 caramels. Try to time your baking so that they will still be warm when served - to die for!
These are the best brownies I have ever made (even if they are not the prettiest! I made a few changes. I reduced the chocolate chips to 1 1/4 cups which was plenty, I reduced the carmel to 10 ozs, I used pecan 'chips' (because not all my kids are nut lovers and don't like hunks of nuts in desserts) and I reduced the cooking time by 8 minutes because we like our brownies on the gooey side. I agree with other reviewers that getting the carmel covered takes some time and skill, but it's worth the effort.
These are what my Grandmother called "Sinful Brownies". For ease, I spray my pan with non-stick spray then line with wax paper. When the brownies are done I just lift the wax paper with the brownies out and let cool, then cut. When storing I wrap each separetly so they don't stick together.
When I taught school, I would make these as rewards for my classes (but without nuts), and this recipe motivated them to study like nothing else on earth. They are the best you'll ever have.
I make these for work potlucks and they are always a hit! Everyone LOVES these brownies and are constantly asking me to make them again and again. They are in my opinion a bit sweet but they are absolutly worth the time and trouble. I would recommend these to anyone who wants to make the best brownies EVER.. :)
These are great! I had a little difficulty with the top. You have to press the batter VERY thin to cover the top of all the brownies, which is a bit time consuming. I did not make any changes to the recipe. They taste better than they look in my opinion.
I make this all of the time. You do not mix the cake mix up according to the box. Follow the recipe. The batter will be stiff. You have to use your hands and piece it in the dish. Flatten out as best you can with your hands. After it bakes and you put the rest of the ingredients on INCLUDING the caramel mixture. I do not put that on top, you have to piece the remaining batter on top. It will not cover completely, but thats okay. Piece in small amounts across the top. As it bakes it will close up some. Some of the gooey is suppose to ooze to the top anyway. I leave out the nuts.
These brownies are fabulous. I used sweetened concensed milk - 1/2 can in cake mix and the other 1/2 can melted with the caramels. Be sure to use Kraft caramels as Brochs are gritty.
These are the most delicious brownies I've ever had. The great thing about them is that you use a cake mix so it expands to more brownies than you know what to do with. I brought half to work and the other half to my family. I did do a few adjustments (from the advice of my chef boyfriend), I added extra pecans and after cooking the first half I not only added caramel but also peanut butter and sprinkled chocolate chips on top. It was amazing! Definitely worth the time.
I just made this recipe last night and these really are some great brownies. I followed the recipe to the T and thought they turned out pretty well, but I do have a few suggestions though. 1.Make sure to put more than half the batter in the bottom of the pan, once you put the caramel on it, it sinks to the bottom, making it hard to cut the brownies out of the pan in one piece. 2. When putting on the last layer, don't worry if you cover it all. 3. Use Semi-Sweet...milk chocolate is WAY TOO sweet. 4.The brownies are much BETTER a day old!
AMAZING!!!!! I cut them into smaller pieces because they are so decedant.
These are amazing - thanks for sharing! I used dark chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate chips, and added whole pecans on top to make it more of a turtle brownie. Yum!
I have been making these for years and they are always a huge hit. I used to roll out the second half of the cake batter and try to put the whole thing on as a layer, but now I just take a spoonful at a time and flatten it out in my hand and put it together like a puzzle. Kraft now has a simpler way of doing the caramels, instead of unwrapping all of them, they have "caramel bits" and you could just pour them right into the sauce pan with the evap milk!! Can't wait, that will save a tedious step. Plus the more time you spend "unwrapping", the more likely you are to eat some that you are unwrapping!!
These were extremely greasy on the bottom and much too sweet for us. Will not make again and would not recommend to anyone.
I had very high expectations for this dish. It didn't turn out so great -- the bottom part of the brownies were really hard (almost like a solid chocolate consistency) and it was difficult to get them out of the pan. I love the concept of these brownies, so I might give it a shot again. I'm definitely not going to try this again when I need to bring a dessert somewhere though. I'll test it out for myself first.
Very rich
Oh WOW! Best brownies ever. I used semi-sweet chocolate instead of milk chocolate chips, but the recipe is perfect as is. I used a little more batter on the bottom layer than the top. The top layer of batter does not need to completely cover the caramel. It will spread as it bakes and it looks great with the caramel peeking through the top.
followed the directions exactly...they can only be described as sinfully sweet. perfect and simple recipe!
These are the best brownies that I have ever had. They are so rich and chocolaty! All of my coworkers devoured these in no time. I have made these a couple of times now and have even made them with a peanut butter filling (Crunchy Peanut Butter/Graham Cracker Crumbs/Confectioners Sugar) Same rave reviews. As for making the top layer, I found it easier to cut out parchment paper to the size of the pan and spread the top layer on the paper to place on top. A lot easier than flattening the balled brownie mix one-by-one.
These are very dangerous brownies, they are way too delish. I made them for several people at Christmas on a lark, never made them before, and they all came back a week later cursing me for making them gain pounds and asking me to make more. These are very good but I would adjust the recipe next time to use a little less caramel and use all semi-sweet chips. The caramel already sugars the brownies heavily, you don't need the extra sweetness of milk chocolate. I will also save out some of the melted chocolate to pour a thin layer on top to finish it. And maybe a little more nuts.
Entered this recipe into a Brownie Cook Off at work and won! I had never made it before and just crossed my fingers with confidence given its reviews. Made it in a metal pan and DID NOT mix according to cake instructions. Made exactly as directed and turned out perfectly, all three pans. I didn't start heating the caramels until the first layer was baking. Don't worry about covering the entire top with batter patties. As it bakes, it kind of spreads out and covers naturally. Very doable, try it, you'll love it.
Wow, if you like gooey chocolately brownies then this is the recipe for you! It was easy and YUMMY! My family really enjoyed them.
This recipe is bar none one of the best brownie recipes I've ever encountered! I'm usually a from-scratch purist, but I'll happily make an exception for this great recipe. Still making one 9x13 pan, for a thicker brownie, I doubled the batter recipe, using one box of German chocolate cake mix and one box of Dark chocolate fudge cake mix. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate. I also quadrupled the pecans, adding half to the batter, and the other half minus a few tablespoons (which I sprinkled on top with drizzled chocolate and caramel) to the caramel layer. As other reviewers have suggested, I used a metal pan for baking, and instead of individually flattening pieces, I just dumped all the chilled batter between big pieces of parchment paper, rolled it flat, and broke pieces as needed to cover the caramel layer. Because the brownies were thicker, I lengthened the initial cook time to about 18 minutes, and lengthened the second cook time to about 25 minutes. The brownies turned out great, but I definitely could have cooked them for longer; the edge pieces were the best consistency. I would absolutely make this yummy recipe again!!!
This one is a keeper for sure, chocolate gooey and beyond great!
OMG!! These are wonderful! I followed the recipe and they came out wonderful. I used Pam on a metal pan and they didn't stick. I also didn't think the batter was going to cover the bottom of the pan, but I took my time and it did. On the top I just "mushed" the batter/dough between my hands, placed it on top and baked it. It doesn't need to be entirely covered or perfect. They are wonderful. Will make these again, soon :) Thank you!
These are my go-to brownies--I've made them dozens of times. As other reviewers have said--follow the recipe. Also, I usually bake them hours (if not a day) before I need them. The extra time makes it much easier to cut them; otherwise, you might have a gooey mess.
My mom used to make these when I was a k'id. I came on here looking for this recipe specifically! They're delicious!
This was an awesome brownie! I used a milk chocolate cake mix because it was all I had, and I used holiday red and green white chocolate morsels. A tip for the caramels...They do make them specifically for melting, so you don't have to unwrap! Saves even more time. Will certainly make again and again!!
This recipe is great! The only suggestion I have is to put just a bit less than half on the bottom (or at least on the lesser part of "half") because it makes the recipe a bit more gooey (always a good thing).
These are fantastic! They were the talk of my party, everyone was asking me which brownie was the one people were talking about. My caramel package only had 11 ounces and I omitted the pecans and it turned out great. Make sure to spread the bottom half of the brownie mix over the entire pan, I thought it would spread more when it baked, but I ended up missing the bottom on some of my brownies.
I made these for a birthday party and for work. They went so fast and everyone wanted to know the recipe. It really wasn't that difficult. I made it with the devil's food cake. Would make this again in a heart beat.
I got this recipe from my husbands grandma before she died. So we called it Grandma Brownies! The difference (it does make a difference), is i used 3/4 cup margarine (oleo back in the day) not butter! And i use sweetened condensed milk (usually). When doing sweetened condensed milk it is 1/3 for 'kraft' caramels and 1/3 c with the cake mixture! And of course we freeze them! Don't tell anyone our secret!
Wow. These are amazing. Easy to make and delicious. My husband says they're too sweet but what does he expect when the three main ingredients are chocolate cake, chocolate chips and caramel? lol. The only thing I changed was the chocolate chips. I only had one cup, but I went ahead and made it anyways and they still came out great. I'll definitely be making these again!
These were pretty good. I like my brownies more fudge-like and these are more cakey. I liked the caramel in the middle, though. Yum! I think I will try the caramel with a different brownie recipe (Brooke's best bombshell brownies, which are more fudgy) and I think I will get something that I will enjoy more.
Wow! These are soooo good. Definitely worth the extra effort. We couldn't wait to start eating them, so we cut into them before they were completely cooled. They were very messy but by the next day, were firm and easier to cut. If I were making them to take somewhere, I would make them the night before to let them completely firm up. Thanks for a great recipe!
These are excellent, and extremely rich. Since there is only 2 of us eating them, when the pan has cooled, I cut individual servings and freeze them. They thaw and reheat very well.
My Godmother gave me this recipe years ago and I have yet to meet someone who doesn't LOVE it. My fiance is a brownie fiend and he always requests these instead of cake for his birthday. The only thing we do different is we don't add pecans. There are very few times when I feel it is necessary to add nuts to a recipe, and this is not one of them, but if you're one of those people who loves pecans/walnuts/etc in their brownies you'll probably love this recipe just as it is. Thanks for sharing!
I have always heard about this recipe, but never tried it, until today for the 4th! I love it!! I didn't put nuts in the batter, but just sprinked them under the caramel on half. I lined the baking pan with foil and greased it really good with margarine, and had no problems with sticking. They cut and came out beautifully. They are so delicious and really don't taste like cake mix at all, for those that dislike that flavor. We loved them!!
I have never rated anything this low. It was the worst disaster ever. It doesn't taste good and the consistency of it was a mess.
This recipe, for me, has the potential of having a 5-star rating but was entirely way too sweet for my taste. Next time, I would add half the chips and caramel! I used white chocolate instead of regular and it was a delicious combination!
Really good!! Definetly Very Rich! I used a 9"x9" baking dish and added a handful of mint chocolate chips cause I like the flavour. I also topped it with pecans before the final baking for look and because I had a handful left.
Oh, so good! This is a very moist, chewy and perfect brownie. Due to the use of german chocolate cake mix, instead of a dark chocolate, the chocolate flavor doesn't end up being too sweet against the caramel.
Easy to make, and definitely worth the extra effort! We accidentally added too much butter (a cup rather than 3/4) but they still turned out great, although probably mushier than they should be. I would suggest following other reviewers and baking them in a 9x9 pan, as they were fairly thin and the batter was hard to spread over the larger area. I'll be making these a lot more in the future!
I did not like this recipe at all. I made it twice just to be sure i hadn't made an error the first time. The brownies came out very soupy and didnt set up...ever. I would not recommend this recipe to anyone.
Yum!!! These were really,really good and rich. My DH loved em best warm from the oven..thanks for the awesome recipe.
I don't know if I did these the way they were written because when I mixed just the cake mix with the ingredients called for I decided there was no way the batter was going to cover the 9x13 pan called for. I decided that maybe the recipe meant I was to prepare the cake mix as directed on the pkg and then add the ingredients the recipe called for. I did this but then realized that it was more like cake batter when pouring over top instead of being able to pat the batter to cover the caramels. The end result was a soft chewy brownie style cake that got devoured so I didn't mind if I goofed.
Sure they take a lot of time but well worth it. One of the best brownies I have made! Also good with other flavors of cake mixes!!
Excellent! Every single person that has tasted these brownies has fallen in LOVE with them. Since these are a bit rich, I used a small biscuit cutter and made little circles out of them. It was perfect!
Really good! The caramel stayed a little gooey, but great tasting.
These were no doubt the best brownies (or comparable) that I have ever eaten. Not a good thing for me to make them though because I'll eat the entire pan!
Every year since the 1980's, my kids now adults with their own kids, beg me to fix these luscious bars at Christmas. They take a while...but definitely worth it. I do use semi-sweet chocolate chips instead and only 1 1/2 cups.
Have made this recipe several times, both as gifts and for my family. It's a hit everytime! Unwrapping the caramels tends to take awhile but besides that step, it's a very simple recipe.
Don't use glass! It cooks so much better if you use a pan. I also decreased the amount of chocolate chips by about 1/4 cup and mixed 1/2 cup in with the top layer of batter.
We really enjoyed these. They're simple to make and oh so rich! Will definitely make these again.
I have a recipe from my aunt almost exactly like this, but she uses coconut instead of pecans. Amazing!
I tried to mess up these brownies in almost every way possible and they still turned out great; moist, chewy and rich! My husband loves them. I didn't have milk chocolate chips so I used a combination of semi-sweet and white chips. I also was out of pecans, so I used walnuts. But the thing I thought would ruin the recipe is that I almost forgot to add the melted caramel!!! Idid remember, but AFTER the topping was already on. I tried to lift some of it up to pour the caramel under it, but it was difficult to do and most of the caramel ended up on top. RESULTS? Still wonderful. I won't mess up next time and will definitely make this again!
I did not care for this recipe.
I sent these, and 8 other different baked goods to my Hubby in Iraq, for the last 4 days all I've been hearing about were these brownies! These are his absolute favorite! Thank you for bringing me a sense of "taking care of him" and giving him an amazing taste of home!
Simply amazing! I've tried this recipe about 5 times and they always turned out great! I switched it up and instean of using German Chocolate Cake Mix. i used classic yellow. simply heaven! With the cake mix, chocolate chips, and caramel sauce! its so rich and yummy. i admit that i used a little bit more than a cup of chocolate chips and i completely covered the first layer with the chips, but it was totally worth it!
Wow - these were a huge hit! They were a bit time consuming but well worth it. I used more than 1/2 of the batter for the bottom layer and we liked that a bit better. Remember to really grease the sides of the pan as the caramel will stick to the sides.
These.are.fabulous. Nothing else needs to be said. Make them. NOW!
Fantastic!
These are the best brownies ever!!!!! I make them all the time and everyone loves them. I always use a non stick metal pan 9 x 13... and i still grease the pan... i use milk choc chips and only Kraft Caramels :-) I have found the brownies taste best if you add the butter when it is still hot! to the mix :-) i also bake them for 1 minute less for a chewy brownie!!! if i could give them ten stars I would :-) Thank so much for the recipe!!!
Amazing. I made them for my parents on their aniversary and they loved them. So far my mom has eaten one after every meal, including breakfast and lunch. =]
I got a recipe very similar to this about 9 years ago. But mine called for sweetened condenced milk. This is by far the most requested thing i bake. And i bake a lot! The brownies are just amazing. Try this if you havn't already, it's worth the time it take to mix everything up. Instead of peeling oodles of wrapped caramels, i just buy the 10 bag of caramel bits at the store. I'll add 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk to the cake batter, and then add the rest of the can to the caramels and microwave and stir them until they are melted. If you melt them on the stove and the bottom burns, no biggie, you can use the burnt caramel anyway, it's all still amazing!
This recipe has been around for a very long time, but I believe I prefer using 1/3 c evaporated milk with caramels and 1/3 c in batter and increase nuts to 1 c and use the whole bag of chocolate chips! Also, be careful to find the bag of Kraft caramels first because they tend to be seasonal! Maybe changing the name to Bars instead of Brownies would help those who are expecting something not quite so sweet. But, man! We love these!
