Peanut Butter Temptations II
Peanut butter tarts with a chocolate covered peanut butter cup in the middle. You will need a mini muffin pan to make these.
Theses cookies are delicious. A word of caution:make sure you wait until the cookies are completely cool, like suggested. I left mine for two hours to cool, if you try and remove them too soon, the small outer circle, around where you pushed in the peanut butter cup will be pulled off~of course you can still eat the bottom of the cookie but it's best to wait. Also mine took about 12 minutes to bake, they don't really brown but they start to look dry and a bit cracked when done. Thanks for sharing!Read More
The reason I am rating this recipe a 3/5 is because not only was it not the easiest thing to make but when it came out of the oven it was very sticky and collapsed. So when I went to put the Recces in the shell they basically melted in the shell and so we had to put them in the fridge! We also tried using Peppermint Patties which worked better but not perfect. Even though they basically fell apart on the plate and were hard to make they tasted very good! I think this is a good recipe for someone who doesn't really care about presentation but more about taste. I am not that person so that is why I have to give this recipe a 3 out of 4Read More
I loved these cookies. My only suggestion is to put the pb cups in the freezer for a little while, and it makes them easier to put into the cookies when they come out. They won't melt in your hands! Overall great recipe!
These came out wonderful! I would suggest, however, to not press down the dough in the mini muffin pan. Just roll it into 1 inch size balls and place it into the pan. Also, the peanut butter cup will take a while to cool off completely. I would put them in the fridge for about an hour (after you cool them to around room temperature) before you try to stack them without smudging.
I DID NOT ROLL INTO BALLS, JUST DROPPED TEASPOON OF DOUGH IN MUFFIN PAN..TURNED OUT PERFECT. ALSO I PUT PEANUT BUTTER CUP UPSIDE DOWN TO MAKE A MORE ATTRACTIVE TART. GOOD RECIPE. LINDA K
Made two batches of these for a Christmas party over the weekend. Should have made five. They were the first to go, and everybody kept asking for more. The only change I made was baking them at 350 instead of 375 for 9 minutes, turned out perfect. make sure you freeze the peanut butter cups before you unwrap them and put the unwrapped candies back in the freezer until the cookies come out of the oven, makes them much easier to work with. Also, I used mini-muffin liners, they're cheap and it saves a lot of trouble getting them out of the pans. Thanks for an excellent recipe!!
I have been making this exact recipe for quite a few years. The only difference is I use closer to 42 mini p.b. cups and I only cool in the pan for a few mins., then move to a wire rack. I make these every year for the school bake sale. They present well and always get snatched up quickly. A really quick and easy recipe to make.
These are in Demand every Christmas at our house. We have the mini muffin pans 4 that make a dozen. We times the recipe by four , and usually make two to three times. Our Kitchen-Aide Pro gets a workout making the dough! Each Adult(child) wants two times the recipe as a gift. When they are at home they clean us out of the rest and save theirs.We make them and let them cool over night before packing them. YUMMY !
I made some of these as a tester for the upcoming Christmas season and they are delicious! The cookie is chewy, yet soft at the same time. Very delicious, very peanut buttery overall and I added Christmas jimmies which added a bit of crunch - very nice texture contrast IMO. I only have one beef with this recipe, I really should have followed some of the other reviewers advice and line my muffin pan cause even though it is non-stick and I greased it up, these cookies were still a pain to get out! But I will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing.
I made these for our annual Christmas cookie exchange at the urging of someone who had had them before. What a Great cookie recipe. I rolled mine in Christmas sprinkles before placing in mini muffin tin and didn't press them in at all. It made them stand out even more while on display. Or, You can add holiday sprinkles to the tops of the chocolate as it melts also. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly--though I do prefer to refrigerate the dough for a bit before handling it. They seem to stay fresh longer than most of the other cookies we exchanged. Have already made additional batches for gifts and for family since our first 6 batches were exchanged. I will keep this one as a holiday/any day tradition.
I didn't have a mini cupcake pan, so I just baked as normal cookies and put the peanut butter cups in the middle. I put the cookies in for about a minute to let the peanut butter cup melt, and they looked like sandies. They were absolutely delicious!!
I have made hundreds of cookies in my lifetime, and have never had any as good as these!! They are very easy to make - I wouldn't change a thing! :)
These were really good, however, you really need to watch the baking time. The first batch I baked the minimum amount and when I removed them from the pan they were rather dark and when cooled became very dry and crumbly. The next batch I underbaked a bit and came out golden brown and stayed soft but not doughy when cooled. These are very very rich and peanutbuttery so be prepared.
a family fave and this recipe is perfection exactly as written :P
Great recipe. Family favorite. Never thought that I would critique a recipe. I have made these many times, especially for my mom who has a tough time baking...long story. One change that I have made; use mini caramel cups instead of the peanut butter cups. Nice change of pace and my family prefers the caramel. Short cut for the dough; use the packaged peanut butter cookie mix.
Easiest and best cookie I've ever made. I made one batch for my christmas cookie exchange and one for my family. Delicious! A definite go to recipe. Will definitely make again.
Amazing cookie!! I made the just as the recipe says and they were great and so very very easy
awesomeness coockies there so freakin good, sinfull till the last one of the batch witch i ate :)
These cookies were the biggest hit this year at our house. I would not change a thing. I made some for my husbands coworkers (some of his coworkers were raiding other coworker gift tins for more of them). I used mini muffin paper cups to bake them in(like the picture) and then I put them in small tins to give away. Made a nice gift. My kids (there are 4 of them) loved to help by rolling the dough into balls and pressing the peanut butter cups into the cookies.These will be a christmas cookie tradition from now on.
These are amazing and attractive. I was in a hurry, so used a bag of the betty crocker peanut butter cookie mix, prepared and baked according to package directions, and then added pb cups. Helps to reduce fingerprints on cups in you freeze them for about 15 mins first. Everyone RAVED about how cute and tasty they were.
These are a great cookie, my dough was a bit sticky so I couldn't roll them, so I scooped out about a 1 inch glob. The smaller globs worked better, not as much hung over the side to break off. My kids are going to love these. Thanks!
Total peanut butter and chocolate heaven! Don't change a thing!
family favoirte now!!
These are great. The only difference I made is that my recipe calls for 1-1/3 cup flour. Easy and always enjoyed by all.
These were sooo good!!! I made them for a bbq for the 4th of July, not one leftover. I used the Pillsbury refrigerated cookie dough to save time. Also used the peanut butter cookie dough for some and chocolate chip cookie dough for the others!! The chocolate chip dough is a bit harder to press up on the sides of the muffin pan because of the c- chips, but I soon found out that you don't have to press these up on sides. Because of the moisture of the dough, they will spread out anyway. All you do for that is to press the reeces in the center after baking, it looks and tastes marvelous!!!!!MMMMMMMMM
These are really good for a bake sale
Absolutely the best cookies EVER!!! My co-workers have renamed them though....."Crack Cookies".....as in INSTANTLY hooked!! LOL
Made these for my daughter's school and they were a hit!
These cookies are our families favorites. I can never make enough to go around.
I’m not a peanut butter/chocolate fan personally, but Hubs is and I recognize a “Hubs Hit” when I see one. This is it. Tonight, sometime after supper when his sweet tooth has fully developed, he will be digging into these with gusto. They’re peanut buttery, chocolaty, chewy and gooey all at the same time; right up a peanut butter/chocolate lover’s alley. These are peanut butter cookies on steroids. Not to mention they’re cute as a button. The only tip I have to offer is to refrigerate the dough a bit to make it less sticky and easier to roll into 1-inch balls. Other than that, there is no rocket science here. Make these just as the recipe directs. Worked for me.
worth the time it takes to make them (and really, the time consuming part is waiting for them to cool in the tray before removing them)... delicious!
A great hit with everyone, and easy!
i made these exactly to recipe and my friend and i loved them :)
MMMM, little bite sized pieces of heaven! Made these little treats for my boys - used all natural crunchy peanut butter as I had some to use up and baked at 350 instead of 375! These were SO GOOD!! Peanut butter and chocolate, a winner every time in my books!!! Repeat for sure, yummy!
These cookies are so easy to make. They are a hit at any bake sale we use them for. I have made them with Caramel Cups, Peanut Butter Cups and Cadbury Mini Eggs !!! So yummy!!!
These were wonderful and easy to make. Made them for our Live Nativity at church and they were gone by the end of the evening. Will for sure make them again. Yum!!!
Best Christmas cookie ever. And I am NOT a chef. But people LOVE this! I mean, they ask for it every year! Good for non-holidays too :) and super easy! If you want to impress people, this is definitely the way to do it. Put them in cute cupcake holders. MMMM beautiful!
Much like the peanut butter cup cookie recipe from this site, this recipe is a guaranteed kid pleaser. I make these all the time for parties and gatherings for my kids, and everyone loves them. Sometimes I use different seasonal sprinkles on the tops to fit the occasion.
We made these as a Father's Day gift. They were so yummy the reciepient asked for more the next day. These are so quick and easy to make. Using our tiny muffin pan made more cookies than we had frozen peanut butter cups so next time and there will be a next time and a next and a next we will be sure to freeze another dozen. UPDATE: We have made these 3 times already and they are the most requested cookie I've ever made.
I MAKE THESE EVERY CHRISTMAS AND EVERYONE LOVES THEM. I CHEAT A LITTLE THOUGH. I BUY THE PACKET OF PB COOKIE MIX THAT YOU JUST ADD BUTTER AND EGG TO. THEY STILL TURN OUT WONDERFUL. ALSO, FREEZE THE PB CUPS FIRST. THAT KEEPS THEM FROM MELTING RIGHT AWAY.
Everything I was looking for in a cookie! I followed the recipe and did what other reviewers suggested as far as sticking the mini peanut butter cups in the freezer for awhile...about 20 minutes. Turned out PERFECT!! If you love peanut butter you have to try these
EASY and a real crowd pleaser. Several people asked for this recipe. These really look nice if you can find the mini tart/cupcake papers to use.
I didn't have any Reese's peanut butter cups and my candy mold was too big...so I opted to use Rolo candy pieces...WELL absolutely awesome! Took them to work and they were "gone in 60 seconds"! That was three weeks ago and they are still asking when I am bringing in some more!
i really liked these and so did my family and friends. although i did change some stuff...like i used regular muffin trays instead of mini so they were bigger and i used hersey kisses instead of peanut butter cups.
WOW these are so very yummy! they come out looking like they took so long to make when really they are super easy. really great for cookie exchanges or even just homemade goodie gifts ;)
These were GREAT! Doubled the recipe and filled half with PB cups and the other with kisses. I took the advice of others and lined my cups, then filled after I removed from pan. Came out PERFECT!
Very good and easy to make.
Love these! I followed the suggestion to insert refrigerated cups five minutes into the baking time, and they turned out perfectly.
These are GREAT cookies. My husband absolutely loved them. I will be making these again and again. I frozen the peanut butter cups before making the cookie so they would not melt when I pressed them in the cookies and it worked perfectly. Great gift cookie!
remember to freeze the pb cups
Oh man these are SUCH sinful cookies! I made a huge batch for the holidays and they were gone gone in a FLASH. My husband, who is not a big sweets fan, LOOOOVES these cookies!
I made these in a large muffin pan with cupcake papers, they presented very nice at Christmas time with decorative papers. Very rich indeed for the peanut butter lover. I did make some with a hershey kiss in the middle since I ran out of peanut butter cups, they were just as good.
I put the peanubt butter cups in before i put them in the oven and they turned out great too. Plus, if you grab one while they are still warm, the chocolate ifall melty and yummy.
This cookies are absolutely delicious! I got great reviews from everyone who tried them. I will definitely make them again.
This recipe was fantastic. They end up looking so cute, and they taste amazing. I made these at a friends house, and now I love this recipe so much, I'm going to go buy mini muffin tins just so I can make them.
Wow...these are fantastic! Very easy to make and my husband and kids love them. I will be making more of these to give to friends and neighbors for Christmas. Thanks for the recipe...yummy!
This is a great recipe. I love to bake these all the time because my sons are peanut butter cup lovers. But this is one cookie that really is pretty on a cookie tray at Christmas time! And they smell awesome as they bake.
This was one of the best recipes I've found yet! My husband loved it! The only problem I had wasn't with the recipe it was with the peanut butter cups. When I was unwrapping them the chocolate was sticking to the wrappers and didn't want to come off in one piece so what I had to do instead was throw them in the fridge for about 10 mins before unwrapping them fully. I will DEFINATELY make this again! Very easy and very delicious!!! Thank You!
FANTASTIC recipe! These were a big hit at our gathering. As other posters mentioned - very easy and very tasty. Freezing the pb cups before pressing them into the cookie worked very well. Thought they had stuck to the pan, but a little nudge with the point of a knife and they popped out easily.
I made thes for my granddaugter's 1st grade class for her birthday and the kids loved them. I made chocolate dog and cat suckers (she loves animals) and the cookies. Each child received one cookie and one sucker. The kids all wanted more cookies and her teacher loved them too! They are a peanut butter cookie with a soft creamy peanut butter cup in the center. Yum!
I made a small batch initially just to try it and then made a double batch to take to the families for Christmas day. Everyone LOVED these. Definitely going to make these again and again!
Very good. Dough is hard to work with since it is sticky - much easier if you refrigerate for about 15 minutes first. Be sure to have the peanut butter cups unwrapped before taking the cookies out, you don't have time to unwrap before the cookies start to set. I got 48 cookies from the recipe.
Very good. I didn't have a mini muffin pan. I just made balls and put the chocolate on top after baking.
These were super easy and the kids loved them (as did my boyfriend and I!)..I would recommend refridgerating them and eating the next day! Awesome cookies!
I normally bake from scratch but I cheat with this recipe. By using refrigerated cookie dough instead of mixing it up yourself, these are done in a flash. I prefer chocolate chip cookie dough instead of peanut butter. They are devoured!
This recipe is SO tasty! My dad is a BIG Peanut Butter fan and these did the trick! Very easy and fun to make! Eat them right after you put the Reese's in the center or cever with plastic and eat them after a few days they are still very soft and yummy!!
Awesome! I used mini muffin liners you can find at the store during the holiday and they came out perfect. I also agree that it's best to refrigerate dough, as it is MUCH easier to shape than room temperate.
These are a good "kid cookie"; adults ignore them, but kids go crazy for them. They do taste better the day after they are made, and my daughter likes them best straight out of the freezer. White whole wheat flour worked fine here.
I wanted to make something new and found this recipe, with so much positive feedback I knew it had to be good. This cookies are wonderful-so cute and delicious and even more-they are a cinch to make. The kids love them!!!
My golfing friends loved these! Easy to make ahead of time too! Ran out of candies so used a dab of grape jelly--even better than a PB&J sandwich!!!!
Very good cookie and a very good base dough. I took this dough and wrapped it around a Rolo and then made a ball, and baked it. They turned out so good and chewy, I drizzled melted chocolate on top and they looked very pretty. Great recipe, will be using this recipe every Christmas!
Initially I put the peanut butter dough in mini muffin wrappers because in the picture that's how it looked. They ended up sticking to the paper. So for the second batch I put them straight into the muffin tin & they worked much better that way. My husband was satisfied either way. Nice twist on my usual peanut butter cookies w/ kisses...more peanutbuttery and a different look from the other cookies on my platter!
EXCELLENT! These were devoured! I made these and gave them away as Christmas treats to friends and neighbors. They stacked beautifully in tins. I didn't have butter, so I used margarine and they were still delicious. I also used the Hersey Kisses instead of the peanut butter cups. This will be a new tradition for us. Thanks!
These were easy to make and tasted good but were very heavy and a little oily. I made some with PB cups and some with jelly like another reviewer suggested and it cut the heaviness a little but was too sweet. They look really cute and I love peanut butter but I don't think I will make them again.
great cookies - they will be my new sugnature cookie. i also made them with a hersheys kiss!!!
These came together quickly, looked good and tasted great. Use silicone mini muffin pans to let the cookies pop out perfectly every time. My three sons loved them. We topped them with the peanut butter cups, but tried M&Ms and Rolo candy, too. Delicious!
Delicious. Following other reviewer's suggestions, I froze the peanut butter cup candies, then unwrapped them (with a 3 year old's help!), put them back into the freezer until the cookies came out of the oven. The young'un lined the mini cupcake tins with paper liners and I plopped dough, sometimes rolled in balls, sometimes not. No difference in final product. The cookies took 9 minutes, 10 minutes was almost overdone and dry. The recipe made 42 cookies. So fast, tasty, and kid friendly for young cooks!
AMAZING!!! Everyone who has had these LOVES them!!!!
I have made simmilar cookies...these taste delicious using chocolate chip cookie dough as well... A tip for getting them out of the pan - use mini muffin tin liners..pop the cookies out of the pan while they're hot THEN press the candies in. They look festive and allow you to keep baking more cookies!
My mom has been making these for the family for as long as I can remember. When we were younger, the kids at school always looked forward to our birthdays because this was always the treat we would bring. My mom recently switched things up with this recipe and now adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top and drizzles melted chocolate and melted peanut butter over it. Sounds like a bit much, I know, but for a chocolate/peanut butter lover like myself... it's heaven!
I made these just as directed. I used half peanut butter cups and half caramel cups. They did crack a little at the top but held together and still looked great-I sold them at a bake sale. I used natural peanut butter which had a very soft texture so maybe that was was why they cracked. I also used mini muffin cup liners and popped the chocolate cups in the freezer before using as suggested by other reviewers. I got about 42 tarts, not 36. Great recipe, my boyfriend doesn't like peanut butter and even he liked them! I will definately make again!
after eating these the same night i made them, i was going to give them 4*... but not anymore! these are so much tastier the next day. incredibly easy to make and fun as well. i did add a bit more flour (1 1/3 c. instead of 1 1/4 c.), and i chilled the peanut butter cups first, as per a previous reviewer. makes the removal SO much easier. i'm going to try this same idea with a brownie mix and PB cups. great recipe! thanks!!
This is the first time I made these cookies and they came out great! Leave them in the pan to cool for about 20 minutes before taking them out. I put mine on a separate tray and put them in the fridge for about an hour to cool. They are in the freezer and waiting for Christmas!
Awesome! These were so good!
I made these as Christmas gifts, and everyone raved about them! I didn't have a mini-muffin pan, so I just made them as regular cookies and placed the peanut butter cups on top.
These cookies are great. I'v made the same recipe for years. Easier to transport than when using a kiss and my kids love the extra peanut butter taste.
Mmmmmm...these were so good - I had to make them twice they went so fast! Followed recipe exactly except when it came to cooking them. I rolled dough into 1 inch balls and placed in mini muffin pan. Next I pressed a PB cup in the middle (dough will surround PB cup perfectly) and baked them for exactly 8-1/2 minutes. I got 48 tarts out of this recipe.
This was a great recipe even without the peanut butter cups, since I was looking for a cookie that I could bake in my muffin pans. I made a few substitutions based on what I had. I added 1/4 cup of white sugar, 1/2 cup of raw turbinado sugar, 1/8 cup of regular splenda, 6 tbsp corn oil, and whole wheat flour in place of the sugar, butter, and all-purpose. I also used Skippy Honey Roasted Chunky PB. This was my first time baking with Splenda, and it made the cookies too sweet and the aftertaste of the sweetener kind of ruined the cookie. Otherwise, the recipe was perfect. Couldn't even taste the difference between the whole wheat and all-purpose. Bake until the tops of the cookies crack, as the browning occurs only on the sides of the muffin pan.
AMAZING! I made these for a family party and I was really glad I decided to double the recipe. Everyone loved them and even asked to take some home with them. I ended up with only 4 cookies to take home for myself! I will definitely be making these often! Super easy! I did freeze the pb cubs (unwrapped) while I made the dough and it made it much easier to handle them. :)
These were GREAT! and super easy to make. My kids helped mix and put the candy on each cookie. Made several batches to give away as Christmas presents. Thank you! These will be made for years to come.
Very easy to make. I took them to a party and everyone loved them.
I must have PB Temptations I in my arsenal because it is a tiny bit different than this one. My recipe taken from this website a few years ago calls for 1 1/2 cup of flour and cooks for 10-12 minutes. Also - have extra Reese's on hand. I find I usually use more like 50 cups. Do not press the dough into the cup, just drop a ball in there and you will be good to go. These area BIG favorite of anyone I have served them to! Just make that tiny adjustment to the original and you'll be in pb heaven!
Simply THE BEST. I took them to work & not only were they quickly gone but I got quite a few requests for the recipe! And 6 months later, they were still talking about them & a co-worker requested I make them for her home party and she paid me to do it! This recipe is a keeper!
I made these at a Christmas gathering and they were completely gone! Everyone one LOVED THEM! Great recipe!
F.A.B.U.L.O.U.S. i only have one mini muffin tray, needless to say, i'm going to buy another one tomorrow! I can't wait to give these away as gifts - they look like something you would get at a bakery!
These were delicious and super easy to make. I also put the peanut butter cups in the freezer while the cookies baked so they didn't melt as fast. Will DEFINITELY be making again and again!
These are awesome. Easy to make and delicious!!! OH...MY..GOD...is right!!!
great gifts!
I tried this recipe and it was awesome. Pretty easy and simple. Sharmila
I made these to give away as Christmas presents last year and they were a hit!! My only problem was that when I would take them out of the pan, they would break apart, but looking through the other reviews I now realize my mistake was that I didn't the cookies cool completely, SO MAKE SURE YOU LET THEM COOL! Otherwise a really easy and delicious recipe!
