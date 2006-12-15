Peanut Butter Temptations II

Peanut butter tarts with a chocolate covered peanut butter cup in the middle. You will need a mini muffin pan to make these.

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the brown sugar, white sugar and butter. Stir in the peanut butter, then the egg and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the peanut butter mixture until the dough comes together. Shape into 1 inch balls and press them into the cups of an unprepared mini muffin pan.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. As soon as the cookies come out of the oven, press a mini chocolate covered peanut butter cup down into the center of each cookie until only the top is showing. Allow the cookies to cool completely before removing from their pans.

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 241mg. Full Nutrition
