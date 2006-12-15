Peanut Butter Temptations II

The reason I am rating this recipe a 3/5 is because not only was it not the easiest thing to make but when it came out of the oven it was very sticky and collapsed. So when I went to put the Recces in the shell they basically melted in the shell and so we had to put them in the fridge! We also tried using Peppermint Patties which worked better but not perfect. Even though they basically fell apart on the plate and were hard to make they tasted very good! I think this is a good recipe for someone who doesn't really care about presentation but more about taste. I am not that person so that is why I have to give this recipe a 3 out of 4

