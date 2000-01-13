Molasses Snowballs
A wonderful and delicious change from the traditional snowball cookie, and, with only six ingredients. Easy!!
A wonderful and delicious change from the traditional snowball cookie, and, with only six ingredients. Easy!!
Easy to make but not to my taste.Read More
I have mede this cookie exactly as it states and I find it bland. I did remake this and added cinamon allspice and nutmeg and I liked it alot better.Read More
I have mede this cookie exactly as it states and I find it bland. I did remake this and added cinamon allspice and nutmeg and I liked it alot better.
Easy to make but not to my taste.
Great cookie to have with coffee. Not to sweet. It sound weird but they reminded me of pineapple upside down cake in flavor. Very easy to make.
Made them at Christmas time and everyone liked them
So ... I’m not sure what I’m doing wrong but as they are cooking they literally are melting and not staying circular. The flavor of the batter is okay though for a mild tasting sweet
These are not the sweetest cookies ever, but it's still a fantastically easy recipe. If you roll the cookies in the powdered sugar immediately after taking them out of the oven it sticks to the cookies really well. I've had other cookies like this and the powdered sugar is most of the flavor. I used only one cup of walnuts because that's all I had on hand and I think they came out nicely. Just to let you know, if you bake them for the full 20 minutes your cookies will be very crispy. If you like your cookies a little bit softer you can bake for only 16 minutes. Either way they are definitely yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections