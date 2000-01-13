Molasses Snowballs

A wonderful and delicious change from the traditional snowball cookie, and, with only six ingredients. Easy!!

By Crystal

18
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream the shortening, molasses and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the flour and walnuts. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place them about 2 inches apart on an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Roll cookies in confectioners' sugar when cool.

263 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 20g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
