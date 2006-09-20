Matzo Brei
Matzo and egg fried together. This traditional dish is great anytime, but everyone really looks forward to Matzo Brei during Passover!
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a sweet version, serve with sugar or jelly.
I sauteed a little onion in butter, rather than oil, and added the matzo brei mixture when the onions were translucent to make a mixture that I enjoyed even more.Read More
A great jewish favorite. As written this is just OK. I would make a few suggestions...use egg & onion matzoh if you have it. I use butter instead of oil and add some salt, pepper and cinnamon. This is still a rather bland dish (kids like it though). You can even add grated apples, dried fruit, etch to add some flavor.Read More
I made this like a french toast and added vanilla and cinnamon and served with syrup. I am not Jewish, but this is pure comfort food for my husband. He liked the additions so much that he invited his parents up for breakfast. Even my mother-in-law asked what I did differently and she makes it for her husband this way. Also, I made this dish for my daughter's 5th grade class for their heritage day and only one small portion remained!
Whenever i make matzo brei, i cook it in either butter or butter flavored Pam, and serve it savory with sour cream. If i serve it with jam, i never add sugar. It tastes perfect either way.
This recipe is great with tweaking. My Dad used to make this a lot for us growing up. Really play around with it until it is perfect for you. We eat it with my grandmother's homemade jam.
This is very simple and traditional recipe. I soak in warm water. You have better control. You don't want it to soaky. I like it with just a little firmness. Let the egg mixture soak a little longer to soften completely. I use only oil. The very traditional way is to use schmoltz (rendered chicken fat). My grandmother made it that way. Definitely use a little minced onion. Fry the onion first then add the matzo mixture. This is the Russian way. My wife's family is Polish and they separate the eggs and fold in the whites and serve with powdered sugar.
I had only had matzo brei with unsoaked matzo. This was a nice variation. Good with maple syrup.
Make it with garlic, onions, and chopped chilis.
Always a favorite in our home. I like to double the recipe, add 2 Tbs wheat germ and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I generally use butter or butter substitute for frying, 1 Tbs per serving. Served with sour cream and maple syrup, this makes a great lunch for me and my 2 year old.
Very quick and easy. As this is "Matzo French toast" it also goes well with maple syrup or honey, but don't use onion matzo for that.
I'm surprised nobody mentioned fruit! For a nice healthy breakfast add a pinch of salt, and some fresh berries it is delicious!
I soak the matzo pieces in cold milk for at least five minutes (rather than water). I leave out the pepper and fry it in butter, too. With sugar on top it is delicious!
Make sure not to crush the Mazto too small, leave pieces bite size or bigger. I always make sure to add Cinnamon to this recipe for extra taste.
Another classic recipe. Leave out the salt and pepper and sprinkle it with cinnamon and sugar or some jam for a deliciously sweet passover breakfast!
good starting recipe. my mother makes it with cinnamon, sugar and raisins in a whole or in patties, we make it with ketchup and yellow cheese, pizza matza brei.
try this with lox and onion. Break up small pieces of nova scotia lox and saute onion in butter or just add to the egg mixture if you like. I run the matzoh over warm water very fast. Use 2-3 pieces and 1-2 eggs for 2 ppl. Delicious!
i would omit the oil for a higher rating. also, i suggest kosher matzo. i didnt try it w/ lemon or S&P, i stuck to the sweet side. im sure it would be great w/ brie and a great blanc de noirs.
This is very close to how my mom made it. I like mine a little bit more "eggy" so I will do three or four eggs (beaten with a hand mixer) per recipe. I also use butter instead of oil. Delicious!
Was either too eggy or too dry the two times I made it. I think I'll finish this box of matzos as individual pieces instead of cooked.
Good recipe as written. However, I mix the eggs and the matzo together with salt, pepper to taste and about 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder. Let sit for about 15 minutes to soften the matzo. As you're cooking taste to make sure there is enough salt and pepper. That was my grandmother's recipe and a family favorite.
My children really needed something new around the middle of Passover, and this fit the bill! My daughter has already asked if we can make this again after the holidays are over. We also liked it with sugar, but I can imagine how good it will be with maple syrup.
My Dad made this for me as a kid... but he didn't SOAK the matzoh, he "baptized" (a little Jewish humour) it by sprinkling. And he used butter. This results in a slightly crunchier matzenbrei. Then he shook grated Parmesan cheese on top, and served it with a glass of milk ("no milk, no matzoh!" -- great way to get kids to drink their milk!). A half-century later, I still make it this way.
I think this is a great recipe, but instead of putting cinnamon or sugar, you should put salt.
This is a good base recipe to play with. My husband and I prefer an eggier version, so I use three eggs for two pieces of matzo. I saute onions in butter, sometimes adding sauteed bell peppers and/mushrooms as well if I have them on hand. For a sweet option, I like to peel and cut up apples and cook them in butter with cinnamon before adding the egg and matzo mixture.
That was the way my mother made it when I was a child. I make it for myself now by running warm water over a couple of sheets of matzoh until I feel they are well soaked. Then break the matzoh into pieces (not too Small) then soak them in 2 scrambled eggs, fry it in butter and I prefer it with maple syrup even though I was brought up having it with sugar. It's a great breakfast.
I like more eggs so I added more but this was great, thanks!
- came across this by chance - so easy - so good - who woulda thunk - highly recommended! -
I make this recipe all the time....but I usually "fry" it in Pam, and I cover the "pancake" with sugar before I eat it. It is also good with jelly.
Really good. Next time I will try it will some syrup or jam but I thought it was still good just the way it is. My picky son even ate it.
should have cooked a little longer but great
