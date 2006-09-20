Matzo Brei

Matzo and egg fried together. This traditional dish is great anytime, but everyone really looks forward to Matzo Brei during Passover!

Recipe by Janice Weisberger

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Take the matzo and break into small pieces into a bowl. Cover with hot water for a minute. Then squeeze out the water.

  • In a small bowl, beat one egg with salt and pepper to taste and add to matzo. Mix well.

  • Heat frying pan with a little oil. Pour mixture into the pan. Brown one side and turn over.

Cook's Note:

For a sweet version, serve with sugar or jelly.

222 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 70mg. Full Nutrition
