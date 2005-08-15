Sambousa

3.8
23 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Ramadahn Recipe: Sambousa is an Arabic egg roll. Ground lamb is an excellent substitute for ground beef, it adds a great taste!

Recipe by Raffaella

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown meat. Remove the meat from the skillet.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet used for the meat, saute onion, garlic, carrot and green onion. When the vegetables are tender, add tomato paste and seasoning salt. Stir in browned meat.

  • In a small bowl combine flour with water until a watery paste is formed. Place a teaspoon full of meat mixture in the front part of one of the strips. Starting from the right front corner, fold over to the left. You've started the triangle shape. Continue back and forth (making a triangular shape) until there is no more wrapper. Seal the wrappers closed with the flour and water mixture. Continue this process until all of the ingredients are used.

  • Using oil to taste, fry the triangular packages until crisp. Delicious!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 54.1g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 318.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022