Very good. Daughter and I enjoyed making!! Her daddy is from Africa and when we were together these were commonly served at get togethers. She had them last weekend and asked if we could make them. thanks for the receipe. I would agree with the other's the meat is bland without adding additional spices/seasonings. I made the following adjustments on the first two batches (one beef, one turkey): - added seasonings WHILE cooking the meat. I've learned and fully believe the flavors can only be absorbed in the meat when added BEFORE it's cooked. - added a combination of other seasonings (cumin, beef or chicken boullion, ground ginger, ground mustard, celery seed, dash of chili powder, Lawrys, ground sage, sweet basil, snipped chives, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder). -Substituded the green onion w/ the snipped chives, as well as the green chili pepper w/ dash of chili powder. -used dried minced onions and garlic, along w/ the powders of each (avoid the "salts") -Used egg whites to help seal wrap openings. -Fried in shallow veggie oil, only 4 at a time, and placed on paper towels to absorb excess oil..layered paper towel as layer of sambousa's increased. Very Very Very good - both Ground Turkey and Ground Beef...cannot decided which was best. Made it again tonight to use up extra wraps. Daughter loved and enjoyed cooking. Left overs - frozen - baked in oven at ~350 degrees ~ 8 minutes each side makes them just as delicious again and again!