Irish Lamb Stew
Irish lamb stew recipe that's hearty and traditional. It's best to refrigerate the stew overnight and reheat it the next day for eating. This soup "ages" well!
I have been meaning to review this for quite awhile so here it is. This definitely deserves a 5 star and more. I started out with the 10 serving recipe and this year will start making it for 30 servings as my closest friends want it and their friends also want it. I had to buy a 20 quart stock pot so it could hold all the ingredients. The flavor is just fantastic and worth the time and effort it takes to make. I use boneless leg of lamb as none of the grocery stores I went to can get all the pounds of the lamb shoulder I need, but it still tastes great and even better after letting the flavors meld together for a few days in the refrigerator. I round it off with a few loaves of Irish Soda Bread. This makes a great gift for those friends that have already bought everything they want. Thanks Danny for a lifetime keeper of a recipe.Read More
I give this Irish Lamb Stew 5 stars for taste, but the instructions are lackluster. Are you serious that step 4 "for 20 minutes until vegetables are tender" are correct"? Carrots take much long to make tender in a pre-boiling pot of water alone. Sorry, unless you expect raw crunchy carrots and potato bits step 4 needs to start within 30 minutes after step 3. Secondly, the prep time is not 20 minutes. I am marking this a 2 out 5 Stars for the prep time alone. The taste is incredible, but the aggravation of making this dish is not worth the trouble. This recipe failed for me as explained.Read More
I wanted an authentic Irish Stew, and this was it. My family loved it, as long as I didn't tell the kids it was lamb. Teehee. I did use beer instead of wine, and I would make sure the potatoes are cubed. It's absolutely better after a few days, which I didn't think was possible. I wish lamb was less expensive, because I would make this much more often if it were. I can't wait to make this again!
When I took the first taste of this stew - I about died! It was so delicious and relatively easy to make! I used just over half the amount of meat the recipe called for. There wasn't enough available at the store. It turned out perfect!! I was pleased with my results, it couldn't have been better. However, the next time I made the recipe, I used the full amount - and boy did it make a difference. It was way too much meat. I couldn't eat very much, it was too rich. I would suggest using less meat than is called for and more vegetables. This is my new cold-weather dish! When I made it for my extended family, the response was overwhelming! Even my husband - who never gets excited about any foods - was very vocal about his fondness of this dish. With his thumbs-up, I knew I had a winner. Thank you so much for sharing!
Very good recipe. I did tweak quite a bit. Scaled recipe for 6 servings and made the following changes: 1/2 lb bacon(good bacon from meat counter) 2 lbs lamb steaks 1 onion divided 1 Tbs brown sugar no thyme 1/2 C red wine to deglaze pan Then threw everything in crock pot after browning and sauteing and deglazing, cooked on low 4 hrs added 1 Cup or so Guinness, cooked another hour, stirred in fresh, chopped parsley and served with Irish brown soda bread(by Andrea Doyle, also from this site)
This was good. I followed the recipe for the most part. Didnt see any need to change it:) I did add the carrots in a little earlier then the potatoes, I like mine to be soft. Added some Rosemary and parsley seemed to give it more flavor then just the beef stock. I needed to add more liquid so put a little more wine in and a bit of water and all was good. Stew should be left to sit for a while before serving it tastes so much better warmed up!!! Oh I added a little mash potato, Every homemade stew I have had in Ireland had both. and I liked it!!!!
Very tasty recipe. I left out the bacon, and used a bit of olive oil instead to cut down on the fat. Thanks for sharing!!
Sitting here in Wicklow Ireland and looking through recipes for dinner tomorrow. I usually look here as I can find something a wee bit different to the usual fare on Irish websites. I cooked this with the wine which I found odd putting into s stew but hey I did say I wanted something different to Irish food. The recipe is perfect but God the wine ruins it. Leave it out. Traditionally we don't put any alcohol into stews. Stews came from a time when people had very little and if they had a bottle of guinness etc they certianly wouldnt have wasted it on cooking. Wine was something the Irish never had accept the upper class british here at the time so that deffinitly wouldnt have been in a stew. As I said the reipe is perfect but leave out the bitter wine and its gorgeous.
Great flavor! I used boneless lamb loin as my butcher had no shoulder. I put everything in the crock pot, left for work in the AM, came home and enjoyed! Definitely make with the Irish soda bread on this site!
One scoop feeds you for a whole day! For an extra flavor kick add Two cans of Guinness stout to the stew!!!!!!!!!!!! GOOOOOD.
Really good. Like others, I replaced the wine with Guinness. Added celery. Also, maybe it was the cut of lamb I used, but the stew was glistening with an unhealthy layer of fat when done, so I separated liquid from solid, chilled, removed the fat, then mixed back together. Will definitely make again.
I am giving feedback for a slightly modified version of this recipe. First modification: I trimmed extra fat off the bacon after it was cooked, but before chopping it up. Second modification: I used Guinness instead of white wine. Third modification: I let the finished product chill and scraped the 1/4-inch layer of fat off the top. The recipe itself is not well written and can be confusing for an inexperienced cook. First, the recipe calls for 3 potatoes. It does not specify what size potatoes or even recommend a variety. I used 5 medium/small red potatoes, in case the potatoes should have been larger ones - to make up the difference. Also, the recipe does not specify what size to cut the potatoes, although it does specify the size of the carrot pieces. Which brings me to my next comment. The recipe says diced carrots, which in my training means chopped into medium bits, but the photo with the recipe shows typical stew-size chunks of carrot (which is what I chose to do). That said, this stew is excellent: The lamb was tender; the flavors blend well; and the combination of lamb, beef broth, and bacon give it a complexity that keeps your taste buds entertained and totally satified. I dropped some off at my sister's house on St. Patrick's Day and she and her family called to cheer! I will definitely keep this recipe and make it again. I would have given it 5 stars if the instructions had been clearer.
Very good but needed a few changes IMO. Get your lamb from COSTCO if it is hard to find at your grocery. It's about $20 for 5 lbs which is plenty for this recipe...it's the leg that has been deboned and trimmed and wrapped in a cooking net. CHANGES: replace all of the water AND wine in the recipe with Guiness or other stout; add more salt and pepper throughout the cooking; add frozen green peas at the very end (this added color is essential for an eye appealing meal); if the broth is too thin at the end add a bit of corn starch and cold water to thicken.
This recipe is fantastic. I made it for an Irish friend who has traveled throughout the Emerald Isle sampling their stews, and he absolutely raved about it. He said it was better than any he had tried in Ireland. To save money, I used leg of lamb rather than shoulder. I worried it might not be tender enough, but we could cut it with our soup spoons! Also, you must simmer the carrots and potatoes much longer than the recommended 20 minutes to soften them. Lastly, I definitely recommend letting the cooked dish sit in the fridge overnight. Reheat on the stove the next day before serving. This is absolutely perfect!
Excellent base recipe, although I do tweak it a bit. Definitely make this a day ahead, it gives the flavors a chance to marry. Slow cookers are excellent for this recipe. Since I am such a keener, i keep rendered bacon fat on hand at all times. Instead of all the bacon called for in the recipe, I use a little bacon fat combined with olive oil. I use half the meat called for, half lamb and half nice stewing beef, then I add double the veg..brown the meat, I add leeks, garlic&celery to onions, i also add parsnips instead of sugar for a nice sweetness. Deglaze with a bit of broth... I also add Guinness instead of wine, top off with water, and a jigger of whiskey near the end of cooking for flavour..don't be afraid to make this recipe your own, and i serve with colcannon and soda bread for an authentic St. Patty's Day feast! Slainte! And this makes a great pot-pie with the leftovers..also freezes pretty well!
I didn't have high hopes for this as I don't like the taste of alcohol infused food, but I wanted to make the recipe as is, and I was very impressed! The flavor was excellent, and though the bacon seemed unnecessary, it was a great addition. I also added some celery and used a dark, yeasty beer. The lamb was very tender and a perfect meat for this stew. I will definitely make this again.UPDATE: I just came back from Ireland, and I must honestly say, this stew beats any that I tried in Ireland! Thanks Danny!
Absolute goodness. I'm a happy cook and my family and friends are happy eaters. To make this great you must do the flour, salt, and pepper coating, as well as the deglazing. Used 12 oz of Scuttlebutt beer instead of wine - 8 oz would be about right. I did it with a 4 lb Costco piece of boneless roast that I cubed - it was just about right for meat content. Nevertheless - true happiness for a winter meal.
This stew was great! I did add a bit of rosemary as recommended by another reviewer, and I also added a bit more sauvignon blanc and water before adding the vegetables. I also added 2 stalks of celery (recipe for 4 servings) sliced. For potatoes I used 2 red potatoes each cut into 1/8ths. I didnt have the foresight to prepare this meal the day before, but I did have time to let it sit for 90 minutes before rewarming and serving. It was absolutely delicious. I served it with a simple green salad and warmed Italian bread.
prepared in large pot 3 days before xmas, put pot/stew in refrigerator (truthfully, put pot in cold new england breezeway) and returned to stove xmas afternoon (low for a couple hrs)...dang, did this taste GOOD!!! a true hit with the fam, and with me cuz' i wasn't bustin' my butt in the kitchen xmas day! i put some lamb bones in for flavor (marrow....yummmm) made a super rich stew.
The recipes was delicious. Because it was what was available and what was more inexpensive, I used a combination of lamb shoulder and neck meat. And while I used the bacon fat to fry the meat, I used it sparingly and sometimes in combination with olive oil. My version also used Guinness instead of wine, and I used beef broth instead of stock, which worked just as great, and added an additional cup of the stock so that there would be more stew and it wouldn't be so thick (and it was still thick and hearty, but not solid). Highly recommended recipe!
Wonderful recipe!!! I omitted the wine for some friends of Bill W. who were dining with me and it was still faboo!!!
OMGosh!! You'll Love this one. After reading the reviews, I did make a few changes. I used 7 strips of the bacon, Added 1/2 cup of barley that I pre-cooked (the barley gives it a thick consistency), 1 teas. Rosemary, And used 3 lbs of leg meet and of course 1 cup of Guinness Extra Stout Beer that replaced the wine. Wow, even if you don't like lamb its well worth your time. Thank you so much Danny, I have English/Welsh heritage but my mother learned to cook here in the US so this is one of the dishes my mother grew up on but never cooked for us.
First off, this is only the 2nd time I have rated a recipe on this site. This was incredible! The first thing my husband said was WOW! I halved the recipe and followed it through the simmer for 1-1/2 hours. I then put everything in the crockpot, and deglazed the stock pot with the wine first before adding (stock pot had yummies on the bottom I didn't want to waste). Cooked in the crockpot for 4 hours on high. I agree with other reviews that 20 minutes for the veggies was too short, but this way was great!
Recipe sounds delicious, when I made mine, I kinda did my own thing. No wine, no sugar, no thyme or stock. I used water, rosemary plus what he mention. But the crucial thing for me was to skim the fat. It improved the flavor greatly. I also cut up half a pound of chuck steak and cook it with the lamb. Total cook time about 3 hours.
I'm not a fan of stew but this was delicious. Tastes even better the second day.
I'm not Irish, but a farm girl from Ohio. I sauted the veggies in the bacon grease before adding the meat to brown. It flavored the veggies to perfection. I added celery for added taste. This was excellent. It is NOT low fat and someone suggested leaving out the bacon??? That is what gives it such a wonderful taste.
We had this for our Family Christmas dinner, it was great. Needs more than 20 min for the vegs. I had to give the recipe out we liked it so much.
Only 4 stars because I felt the stew was a little too thin and watery -- I missed that thickness I usually associate with stew. I whisked some warm water with flour, and also a touch of heavy cream. After adding this the stew thickened up and turned a nice beige color that I'm used to in Irish Stews. I also did this in a slow cooker; started for 1 hour on high, then turned it down to low for 5 more hours. After the first 3 hours I added the veggies (also included celery) and I wished I had waited another hour because 2 hours would have been perfect for the veg. I did without the bacon to bring down the calorie/fat count. I also added a lot more thyme, salt and pepper, in addition to some garlic powder, and substituted chicken broth for the beef broth and beer for wine. The basic recipe was very good, and with a bit of tweaking it turned out just like the Irish Stew at my local Irish Pub.
Delicious flavor though I was worried about putting in 3 whole onions and only 3 potatoes. I used less thyme because I don't care for it and skipped the bay leaves because I didn't have them. I also used only 3-4 pounds of lamb. I got the lamb on sale but still cost quite a bit for that much and it seemed to be more fat and bones than there was meat. It was very difficult and time consuming trying to cut all the fat off and the meat off the bones. The whole recipe was quite greasy with the bacon too and I scooped off the layer of fat before reheating. If I make this recipe again, I will NOT be using lamb.
This was really great. I made it for Easter dinner last year. It takes some time, but I did cook it in the slow cooker, which made it nice for the actual cooking time and did give it a nice long time for flavors to blend well.
Delicious! It's freezing outside and I was craving something that was stick-to-the-ribs good so I decided to give this a try. So glad I did! The flavor is wonderful and it was easy to do. My only complaint is that even after coating the lamb in flour, the liquids in the stew were much thinner than I like for a stew even after hours and hours of simmering it in the crockpot. This was easily fixed though. I just mixed up a roux with butter and flour (I used 2 tbsp of each to thicken 5 servings worth of stew) and stirred it in shortly before dinner time and it thickened up nicely. I did make some changes. Rather than cooking it on the stove, I threw all of the ingredient into my crock pot and cooked it on low for 10 hours. I also upped the garlic (because I love it!) and the potatoes, substituted red wine for the portions of white wine and water that were called for and added some Rosemary in the same proportions as the Thyme. I also just bought some precut lamb stew meat so I'm not sure what cut it came from, but it braised nicely. Didn't bother to brown it first as I knew it'd be in the crockpot for long enough to cook it thoroughly. Fabulous recipe! I'll be making this again and might try adding Guinness next time as some of the other reviewers have suggested.
Fantastic! I made this recipe with leftover roast leg of lamb. I had about 2 1/2 pounds of meat, so I only used 1/2 pound of bacon. After cooking the onion and garlic in the bacon fat (with some celery) I added the vegetables, wine, and stock and simmered until they were soft. Then I added the leftover lamb and all the pan gravy I had made to go with it, along with the crumbled bacon. A wonderful, thick, flavorful stew.
so salty it almost killed me.
This is the first time I have made Irish Lamb Stew and let me tell you it is most certainly not the last! Hands down this is one of the best meals I have made in some time! Everyone absolutely loved it - even my pickiest son - he had 3 servings. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of only using about half of the lamb meat stated. The ratio was still quite generous. I have decided to make this for my parents when they come visit - I am sure it will be a big hit! Thanks for sharing Danny.
If you follow this recipe exactly - it was outrageously delicious!
I prepared this exactly as described, right down to chilling and defatting. I was reheating it the enxt day on the stove and my inattention allowed the gravy to caramelize on the bottom of a cast iron pan. It wasn't burnt but close. I scraped it all into a plastic container and refrigerated it once more. That simple error elevated this to a whole new level of silkiness. The gravy was supple, spoon coating thick and the entire pot was consumed by one person over 3 meals. It is a definite keeper.
Made this for St. Paddy's day this year. Very hearty and good. Lots of leftovers. Freezes well.
YUMMYLICIOUS!!! I skimmed nor changed nothing in the recipe and the stew was just magnificent!!! I used the remaining stew for pie filling the next day and it was simply out of this world!!! Definitely a keeper; stew or pie!!!
What a great stew! I used 2lbs of beef stew meat instead of lamb, and added one parsnip (diced). Also- I de-glazed the pan using the 1 cup of white wine. It took the veggies about 45 minutes to soften up in the pot so adjust the time to accommodate. Great with crusty bread on a cold rainy day!
This is an excellent recipe. I used 2 lbs. each of beef and lamb stew meat. I also added a bottle of Guinness and doubled the amount of potatoes. I let the stew sit in the refrigerator over-night and added another cup of beef broth when re-heating. It was a big hit!
I would have loved to try this recipe with the lamb but my husband hates lamb. I used steak instead and it turned out great.
Delish! Made this last night for dinner and I just ate leftovers for lunch today. It really does age well. The flavors are richer the next day. The only thing I did differently was to use several sprigs of fresh thyme instead of dried. Yummy! Can't wait to make it for St. Pat's day.
I added cornstarch to thicken it up a bit...served with Irish Soda bread...delish!
I used beef instead of lamb (noone in my family eats lamb, not even my dog!) but otherwise cooked the recipe as stated....very yummy. It was in fact, the best stew I have ever eaten! Served it w/ Irish soda bread I (from this site) & the bread accompanied the stew much like a sweet cornbread. It made a perfect St. Patrick's day dinner...thanks!
My husband really enjoyed this meal. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and made this in a crockpot. I let it cook for about 8 hours and the meat was plenty tender.
This was a huge hit! Be sure to plan ahead and make it the day before, it is immensely better that way. If gravy is too thin, mash up a few of the potato pieces and stir them into the gravy -- it will thicken up nicely and taste great. I served with corn muffins and rosemary focaccia bread. Several guests put a slice of the bread at the bottom of their bowl and ladled the stew on top of it. This was a great way to sop up the gravy! I used wine as in the original recipe, and wow. We had dinner for ten, and 4 were from the UK and they said this stew was really authentic (and delicious). One hinted strongly for a doggie bag, so I gave him some leftovers!) I added 2 small packages of whole pearl mushrooms. Button mushrooms would also work -- again, I would add them whole. My butcher did not have shoulder, so he cut cubes from a boneless leg, worked great. I used slightly less meat, slightly more veggies, and just over half the bacon. Awesome!
An excellent recipe but I'm always surprised when a "beef" stock is included in a lamb recipe. Substitute a lamb stock or no stock at all for a more authentic and better tasting experience.
After reading through the reviews I used about half the amount of meat, switched Guinness for the wine and made it a day ahead of time. (prep time is WAY off---this is a whole afternoon project) My husband, the beef lover, said he liked this better than beef stew---that's sayin' somethin'! Served w/ Irish Soda bread from this site----excellent meal!
Tried this yummy stew recipe today! The video was helpful, in addition to the instructions. This is one of the best lamb stews I've ever made!
Next time I would reduce the bacon to 7 oz and I only used 2 lbs of Lamb, but you would be ok with 1.5 lbs. This would bring the cost down and decrease the fat.
First off, let me say that the only change that I made to this, was that I subsituted beer for the wine. No other changes were necessary. Wow, this is delicious! I made this for a St. Patrick's Day potluck at work. Well, not much of it made in for my co-workers. My skeptical family LOVED it. After a huge BBQ dinner, they decided that they wanted to "taste" it. 2 bowls (each) later, they were begging for more. I had to hide it in order for any of it to make it in to work! I recommend this to all! It defeinitely deserves a 5 star rating!
This stew has amazing flavor but for some reason it turned out really greasy. I followed the recipe exactly and I'm not sure where I went wrong. Other that, it was delicious and I will definetely try making again.
probably the best stew i've ever made - despite forgetting the white wine!
I cut the amounts way down since lamb is expensive and there are only 2 of us. I increased the proportion of potato and carrot, and added peas. I didn't have thyme so used rosemary like others suggested which worked out great. I highly suggest making this in a slow cooker. You don't need to brown the lamb first which cuts the grease content dramatically. I made it in a pot at first, but the meat just would not tenderise, so transferred it into a slow cooker afterward. Next time I'll save the hassle and just slow cook it from the start. An excellent, flavourful stew.
Awesome stew! Served as a "sit around the fire" informal meal and got rave reviews. Homemade hearth bread soaked up the broth...mmm.I re-calculated to serve 5, but needed to add a bit more beef stock than called for. I also skimmed off much of the fat since I was serving right away. I used a dry white (Sauvingnon Blanc), which was surprisingly good. Next time will try with a red. Looking forward to leftovers. This is a keeper!!
I have to say that 20mins prep time is only possible if you have 20 helpers in the kitchen! Give it 40mins perhaps 8 ) I omitted the alcohol. Will see how it taste like tomorrow!
I made this over the weekend--needed something hearty to stick to our ribs during the New England winter. WOW, simply fantastic! Followed the recipe to a T with the exception of the cut of lamb. I couldn't find a boneless shoulder so I opted for the boneless butterfly-cut leg of lamb. Worked out great. Just as good as a leftover. I highly recommend giving this one a try!
Wow -- delicious! I modified slightly -- substituted a bottle of Guinness Extra Stout for the wine, decreased meat to 4 lbs., used only 1 lb. of bacon, and doubled the carrots and potatoes. I could not find boneless lamb shoulder, so bought 7 lbs. of bone-in, then trimmed the meat off the bone and also trimmed off the fat. Let the stew simmer for an extra hour on low heat, then thickende with 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch. Came out great! Nice consistency. The lamb was melt-in-your-mouth tender -- I will definitely stick with the shoulder meat. The veggies softened but still held their shape well. A definite winner!
This was an excellent lamb stew recipe! (As long as you are not trying to watch your figure! LOL!) My family loved it! Thanks for the great recipe!
This turned out exactly the way I hoped it would. Stews should be simple ingredients and easy prep with big taste payoff. Here it is! I ended up without quite enough lamb and had to add a bit of stewing beef but it didn't take away from the flavour at all. WONDERFUL!!!
There is no doubt about it, the meat is definitely tender, but the delicate flavor of the lamb is completely lost in the bacon - and I took the recommendation of another reviewer to use less. In a blind test, my husband couldn't tell what meat was in the dish. It's probably an excellent recipe for those who used beef as the base. I will not use this recipe again. Sorry.
was a pain cutting up all that lamb. BUT....this was great stuff. I loved it. Made it w/soda bread (which I'd never had before) and totally loved it! THANKS!
Extremely labor intensive, in my opinion, but definitely DEFINETLY worth it. It was fantastic and perfectly rediculously fattening, but it's great for a once or twice a year treat.
For a more authentic taste substitute a dark beer for the wine
Very yummy! I used only 1/2 lbs of bacon and 3lbs of lamb and more veggies. I also used Guinness instead of the wine. Everyone loved it!
Seeing that this recipe served 10, I halved for my family....I won't do that again...they all wanted more! I substituted beer (Killians) for the wine, and left out the second addition of onions (kids won't touch if they see onions). A delicious stew! Definitely a keeper. Very good with Irish soda bread.
This was very good. I WISH I had made it 2 days in advance, as the flavor gets even better. We used beef stew meat because it was cheaper and 6 lbs is a LOT. You can use as little as 3 and be fine. Also, we didn't care for the bacon as the texture was a little distracting. And if it looks like there's not enough liquid, resist the urge to dilute. That was a mistake I made. But it's very good! Great with a hunk of bread.
Sounds pretty good as it is - but - for a traditional Irish lamb stew, drop the wine but add a handfull of pearl barley. This latter ingredient really "makes" it.
My daughter married a man from Ireland, so I decided to fix this stew for his family, when they came to visit. They loved it! I love it! Thank you for this delicious recipe!
Absolutely great flavor! And a nice consistency too! I added all of the vegetables when I added the stock to the lamb mixture and it turned out fine. One warning for those buying frozen bone-in lamb stew meat): major sharp, bone shards. I had to hand pick through my kids' stew to make sure they weren't going to stab themselves. Next time I will have to buy a boneless leg or shoulder (supermarket didn't have when I went looking) and cut it myself. Lesson learned! Great recipe!
This recipe is a keeper..the consistancy, taste was to die for!!
I made this for St. Patrick's Day 2 years ago. Ever since then, my husband wants me to make it for every special occasion. Not to mention the guests we had over for the meal have repeatedly told me that this is the BEST meal they have ever eaten. To sum it up, it's a big hit. One change I made was to use beer instead of wine.
My family has begun a tradition of International Christmas Eve. We Have done Germany, Poland and this year, Ireland. We chose this Irish Lamb Stew as our main course. WOW! It was absolutely wonderful. The lamb shoulder was the perfect choice as it has a more mild, less gamey flavor. If possible, I'd ask the butcher to cut off as much fat as possible. I chose to add approximately 3 pounds of potatoes to this as many Lamb Stew recipes have more equivalent to that. I loved the wine flavoring. I paired this with a homemade Irish soda bread. It was a hit. Thank you for your great recipe!
This dish was the best I have done with lamb in a long time. It turned. Out great...
Truly a labour or love. So worth the time and effort.
this recipe was great. I have made it several times and everyone always wants the recipe.
This was very good. I think the wine really made the difference.
I added mushrooms and celery as well as a small amount of fresh rosemary from the garden. Turned out fantastic :)
This is truly an awesome stew. Will be making this one again and again.
delicious! we served it in bread bowls which was a lot of fun.
Excellent!
Very tasty. I halved the recipe and used Guinness as well and then tossed everything in a crock pot for 6 hours. The first 3 hours on high and then switched it to low. Also added a few stalks of celery chopped up, and maple syrup instead of sugar, just for fun. It was very tasty with the irish soda bread to clean the bowl.
This stew was awesome, and even better the day after. I used a 14 quart stockpot, which was just about right for 10 servings. Butcher didn't have boneless lamb shoulder so I had to carve out the bones myself (and it was still pretty expensive). I modified the recipe slightly by adding flour to thicken up the stew near the end.
Absolutely awesome stew. I made a large pot for St. Patty's Day and I had no leftovers. My friends went back for 2 and 3 bowls of it over the course of the night. I made it the day before on the stovetop, then transferred it to my slow cooker to refrigerate overnight. I taste tested it before I put it away and it was great. The next day all I had to do was put it on low for a few hours and my friends and family could just help themselves once it was up to temperature. I swear it tasted a million times better after staying in the fridge overnight!
This recipe is outrageously delicious! I used red wine instead of white and I omitted the sugar. Also, because it was so soupy, I made a faux roux with some flour and a little of the broth (no butter) to thicken things up, and that worked very well. I should also mention that I slow cooked the lamb first and then crisped it up in a dry skillet (that helped me to cut back a little on the crazy amount of fat in the recipe). I used about one pound of bacon when I doubled the recipe. I will definitely make this one again and again. Thanks so much, Danny!
This is one of the best stews I have ever tasted. Great flavors, and it is best prepared the day before. I have served it at several dinner parties and it is always a wonderful hit.
This was not a hit with the family. It was a lot of work for them not to enjoy it.
This stew is outstanding! It takes a lot of time to cut up everything, but it is well worth the work. I took great care in trimming the fat from the lamb, and there was no visible fat on the stew after it chilled. Our neighborhood restaurant makes their stew using sour cream, so the next day, for the remaining half of the original stew recipe, I beat 12 oz. of sour cream with 1/2 cup of flour, then added about 3 cups of the warmed stew to that mixture and beat it well to mix thoroughly, then added that back to the remaining pot of stew. I let it boil for 5 minutes, and it was a superb twist, with a little more zip, as the flavor had mellowed from the original recipe day earlier. Thank you, Danny O'Flaugherty for a fantastic recipe!!
Two things that never came from Ireland. Green beer. Corned Beef and Cabbage. The Lamb Stew is great and very authentic. Also, "Patty" is short for Patricia and "Paddy" is short for Patrick. Happy St.Patricks Day to all.
Awsome stew!! I fed this to a few friends on St patricks day this year and now its all they ever want when we have pot lucks. I almost wish it it didn't go over so well lamb gets expensive when your buying it all the time! I did add slightly more wine then the recipie calls for 1 and 1/3 cups of Cabet pini Grigio
This stew was soooo good! It came out so tender that my 11 month old daughter could eat it without molars and without me having to cut everything into smaller pieces. It just dissolves in your mouth. I have to admit that I used about half the amount of bacon in this recipe.
This was the best thing I have ever made in my life! It only gets better with every reheat. Even my 11 month old son has been chowing down on it for days!!! Yummy. Planning to make again tomorrow!
Tasted delicious! And leftovers tasted just as good!
This recipe was wonderful. Begin on a low carb diet, I used Atkins Bake mix instead of flour. I did add the potatoes but did not eat them although my family did. We all loved the dish.
Very good! I used the recommended Guinness (plain, not extra stout) and it turned out great. My family wasn't as keen on the lamb flavor , so next time I'll try it with beef.
This was excellent and very easy to make.
Superb. I made some alterations: I used only one pound of lamb stew meat, purely due to cost considerations, however this was plenty of meat for me. My husband would have liked a little more, but I think six pounds seems like a lot. I used 3/4 pound of bison bacon (don't eat pork) and since bison is so much leaner than pork, a small amount of olive oil for the frying. Instead of wine I poured two bottles of stout in with the broth early on to simmer. Tasting a small bit of the final result right off of the stove left me questioning if it would live up to the reviews. We were somehow able to wait until the next night to have it for dinner and it was fantastic! We had it throughout the week and it got better and better, the meat broke up into the broth and the flavors melded into an amazing dish. We will make this again and again.
a great dish - since there are only two of us, I halved the recipe, and still froze enough for another meal. Did refrigerate overnight and was able to skin any fat off the next day. All around one of the best!
Good St. Paddy's day dinner. Added a McCormick beef stew powdered mix, barley and left out the bacon. Adjusted everything for 1-1/2 lbs cubed lamb. Cooked for about 7 hours in a covered large cast iron covered pot (Lodge). Was very tender and I served it with Irish Soda Bread and a good red wine (already had my 3 guinness's)
