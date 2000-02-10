Irish Lamb Stew

Delicious! It's freezing outside and I was craving something that was stick-to-the-ribs good so I decided to give this a try. So glad I did! The flavor is wonderful and it was easy to do. My only complaint is that even after coating the lamb in flour, the liquids in the stew were much thinner than I like for a stew even after hours and hours of simmering it in the crockpot. This was easily fixed though. I just mixed up a roux with butter and flour (I used 2 tbsp of each to thicken 5 servings worth of stew) and stirred it in shortly before dinner time and it thickened up nicely. I did make some changes. Rather than cooking it on the stove, I threw all of the ingredient into my crock pot and cooked it on low for 10 hours. I also upped the garlic (because I love it!) and the potatoes, substituted red wine for the portions of white wine and water that were called for and added some Rosemary in the same proportions as the Thyme. I also just bought some precut lamb stew meat so I'm not sure what cut it came from, but it braised nicely. Didn't bother to brown it first as I knew it'd be in the crockpot for long enough to cook it thoroughly. Fabulous recipe! I'll be making this again and might try adding Guinness next time as some of the other reviewers have suggested.