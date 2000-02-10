Irish Lamb Stew

4.6
607 Ratings
  • 5 439
  • 4 122
  • 3 31
  • 2 11
  • 1 4

Irish lamb stew recipe that's hearty and traditional. It's best to refrigerate the stew overnight and reheat it the next day for eating. This soup "ages" well!

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 25 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Reserve bacon fat in the skillet.

  • Place lamb, flour, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl; toss to coat evenly. Brown lamb in bacon fat in the skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer browned meat into a stockpot, leaving 1/4 cup of fat in the skillet.

  • Cook onion and garlic in reserved fat in the skillet over medium heat until onion is golden. Deglaze the skillet with water, then pour onion mixture into the stockpot. Add bacon, beef stock, and sugar to the stockpot. Cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

  • Add carrots, potatoes, onions, wine, thyme, and bay leaves to the stockpot. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
672 calories; protein 46.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 39.3g; cholesterol 162.7mg; sodium 1189.4mg. Full Nutrition
