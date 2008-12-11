Strawberry Fluff
This is a favorite holiday treat for my family. It can be made with sugar free gelatin, fat free cottage cheese, and fat free cool whip for a lower calorie treat. This is an EASY and quick treat!
My Grandma made this every Sunday, She sometimes used peach jello with peaches for the fruit, orange w/ mandarin oranges...etc..It's always good. Ive never heard of anyone preparing the jello then adding the other ing. Ive only seen, and eaten this using the jello powder and combining w/ other ing. I am following this recipe as was one my Grandma had as well. My toddler and teen loves this stuff, no changes here.Read More
my family and I weren't nuts over this one. would like to play with this recipe by using raspberry jello, adding marshmellows, and leave out the cottage cheese to see if we'd like it better. probably won't make againRead More
Made exactly as written but used orange flavored gelatin and used a small can of mandarin oranges instead of the pineapple. DO NOT MAKE THE JELLO!! USE THE DRY INGREDIENTS MIXED WITH THE COTTAGE CHEESE/COOL WHIP!!! Refrigerate several hours!! Perfect!!
After reading the recipe and the reviews, it appears that some just add the geletin power to the rest of the ingredients while others actually made the jello, let it partially gel, then mixed in the other ingredients. I actually made the jello and it seems like it will work although slightly runny- probably next time I would try just adding one package of prepared jello and go from there.
My grandmother always fixes this recipe. If you first let the gelatin sit in the refrigerator until it begins to gel, then add the remaining ingredients so they don't seperate.
This is a great low-cal desert, as others have written, using sugar-free jello and fat-free, or low-fat cottage cheese and whipped topping. My twist - refrigerate the pineapple until cold; make the jello using 1 cup boiling water, let it cool for about 10 minutes, then blend it and the cottage cheese in the blender until smooth. Pour the jello mixture in with the pineapple, combine and fold in the whipped topping, refrigerate until cold. This also makes a great pie, just change up the flavors and fruits and pour into a graham cracker crust.
Great for adults and kids! I used just 1 package of rasberry gelatin, about 8 oz of whipped topping and maybe 12 oz. of cottage cheese and then added frozen blueberries and rasberries...mmmm, mmmm, goood.
This is an old recipe that I've used many times in the past, but I'd lost it. Thanks for putting it on Allrecipes. The original recipe called for the dry jello being just mixed in with the rest of the ingredients. It also calls for pecans. A quick dessert, yet much loved at parties.
Fabulous! Just like grandma used to make. It's even fluffier if you let the gelatin thicken a bit in the refrigerator and then whip it until it's foamy before adding everything else.
A quick and fast side to make for just about any dinner. We enjoyed this recipe and will enjoy making it in the future.
This recipe has been in my family for over 65 years, original was with raspberry. the only difference for ours is beat the cottage cheese with mixer in bowl,then mix in jello ( i use one large box)then fold in cool whip,last step drain pineapple and fold into rest and refrigerate. yummy!
This recipe is a bit sweet and not very substantial. I tweeked it by using just one packet of Jello and more cottage cheese. Enjoy!
OH MY GOSH!! I am so glad I found this. My aunt makes this at every family reunion and I love it. I will be making this for sure she sometimes makes with lime jello also.
YUM!!! I haven't had this since I was a kid and it was so good.
Kids & adults loved it!
Great recipe. I used sugar free cranberry jello (which was already in my pantry) and it was fabulous. Thanks for sharing!
My mother in law made this recipe for many years but with frozen strawberries and miniature marshmallows (no cottage cheese). I now have her special green glass "fluff" bowl and I make it on holidays.
I really want to make this recipe but I am a bit confused on whether I am supposed to actually prepare the jello or just use the powder? Any help would be appreciated.
I made this recipe several times. I love it but I it was a little too sweet for my taste---either way, too much sugar, too much aspartane. I tried one package of flavored jello with a package of a package of unflavered geletine and it was perfect!
I have made this recipe for about 30 years. It is expected when the kids are home for Christmas or Thanksgiving. I use different jell-o flavors to make colors for different holidays; strawberry, cherry or lime for Christmas time. I use orange or cranberry for Thanksgiving and lemon or orange for Easter. I also use sugar free jell-o and pineapple in its own juice. Yum! And it is so easy!!
This an easy dessert. Fresh strawberries are wonderful in this. You can skip the cottage cheese if you'd like but it changes the consistency. Your choices for this dessert are limitless due to the number of jello flavors and fruit combinations that you can use.
I thought it was just okay but the kids really liked it.
My grandma used to make this at every holiday meal...either strawberry or lime...both are delicious!!!
I made this for my husband because I am not allowed to eat fruit. He wanted to use Orange Jell-O. He really liked this. It was funny to watch him eat it cause he was trying to do his homework at the same time. He'd take a bit set it down, try to study but not even a second later he'd pick it back up and eat more, he couldn't stop eating it. I tried some and picked around the pineapple, and it really is delicious. I might make one for me and omit the pineapple and double up on the cottage cheese. This would be a fantasitc dish for a party. Thank you so much.
Very, very sweet!! I used 24 oz. cottage cheese, 12 oz. cool whip and only 1 large pkg. of sugar free raspberry jello, to which I added 1 small container of sweetened frozen raspberries...seriously sweet, so I think I would only use half of a sf jello and either no raspberries or unsweetened ones. Good texture, just needs some tinkering for your specific taste.
This is soooo easy! Its also delish! I added 1 large can of mandarin oranges to mine and it was great. The kids enjoyed it too.
Yum, I used sugar free, fat free ingredients and was a nice little sidedish. Thank you.
I had raspberry sugar free jello on hand, as well as fresh raspberries, low fat cottage cheese. Made it for a family party last night, and there is none left -the kids especially loved this! Will try again with strawberry/fresh strawberries, and other fruits and SF Jello flavors this summer too. GREAT recipe, although a little sweet for my taste.
I'd first tried this last Thanksgiving when my sister-in-law served it. I really liked it then, as did my daughter, so I decided to try this as dessert for Thanksgiving this year, since we aren't fans of pumpkin pie. I agree with the previous reviewer who stated that the gelatin doesn't fully dissolve. While it's still very good and I'll probably attempt again, as it's a healthier dessert option, the presentation could've been slightly better in my opinion. No sacrifice on taste however; if you don't mind the red flecks of gelatin.
I can't seem to get enough of this! I make half a recipe using just one package of sugar free gelatin (powder), just so that I can make another half recipe in a few days with another flavor gelatin! I used the sugar free gelatin and lite coolwhip and it's still phenomenal!
Super yummy! I tweaked it a bit by adding only a 3oz pk of gelatin, adding cut strawberries and blue berries. I don't see the need for 2 - 3 oz pks of gelatin.
Good salad. I used orange jello this time.
been making this exactly as written for years, its delicious BUT today I tried it with vanilla cool whip and WOW, it went from delicious to out of this world. Will never use plain cool whip again. Also I use sugar free jello, tastes perfect and cuts calories quite abit
I used only one strawberry jello, 2 things of cottage cheese, diced mangos and cut up strawberries. Love it!!!
LOVE!!! Love it just the way it is!! Try playing with different flavors of jello., I do like to add extra cottage cheese for extra protien. Great summer receipe!!
This was great! I had something very similar (if not the same thing) when I was younger, so it was great to find this recipe on here. It was very easy to make. I also like that really the only flavour is the gelatin, so you can easily make this into flavours other than strawberry. I would caution you to eat it quickly, as the cottage cheese tends to water down as cottage cheese does. But even a week later it was still very good - just be to sure to stir it altogether again!
My family has brought this recipe to EVERY get-together since I can remember! It is such an easy side dish and sinfully delicious!
Easy, classic, delicious - a holiday side dish for years to come!
This was just ok in our book. The gelatin doesn't totally dissolve in the mixture, leaving it a little grainy. It' not horrible, but there are lots of other recipes to choose from.
Quick, easy, and good. I used blue berry jello to give it kid appeal and they loved it!
Good basic recipe. I would recommend using only one package of strawberry gelatin instead of two. I also added frozen strawberries and pecans.
I love this stuff but never could remember how much of what to put in. Thank you.
I was looking for a new gelatin salad to serve for the holidays, and I've definitely found a keeper!
I make this all the time but I used the fruit cocktail but we don't call it fluff we call it stuff
Did not use cottage cheese. Only used 1 package ( 3oz ) strawberry jello, and I added one 10 oz. package of mini marshmallows. I did this after reading the reviews After several claimed it was too sweet. I personally do not think cottage cheese sounded like a good fit. Took the suggestion of another reviewer with the marshmallows. Turned out really good. Light fluffy and defiantly not too sweet.
Great tasting ..have made this recipe since 1983..Gkids love it as much as my kids did...
This is a great salad! I think it's a little too sweet with two full packets of gelatin, I added one for the second batch and it was just right! All-in-all very easy and tastes great!
Pretty and easy! I used one 8-serving pkg of SF strawberry Jell-o and SF Cool Whip. I drained the cottage cheese and beat it and the Jell-o powder together with an electric mixer before adding the other ingredients. I added a few chopped fresh strawberries for garnish.
The best!!! Light and delicious!!!
In my family, we call this "grandma's salad" because she always made it for Holidays. I prefer substituting raspberry or lime jello. This will be a favorite at office parties and family gatherings.
This is delicious.
Yummy! I only added one package of jello.
My grandmother made this recipe with one little change. Her recipe calls for mixing the powdered jello with the pineapple and heating to a boil to infuse the jello flavor with the pineapple. Then letting that mixture cool to room temp before adding cottage cheese and cool whip. You don't want to refrigerate the pineapple/jello mixture to cool because it will set up quickly.
Thank you for sharing this great recipe, I was looking for a new jello dish to make for my niece's birthday party and it was a huge hit, it was gone before the birthday cake! This was easy to make and I had all the ingredients in my house.
I brought this to a party recently and it was gone within minutes!
I really liked this. I made it the first time exactly as stated above. It was GOOD! A little too sweet for me (husband really liked it). The second time -I only used 1 (3oz) box of jello. It was not as sweet and also used lowfat cottage cheese and light whipped cream. Liked the taste ALOT better by changing it up a bit made it a little lighter in fat and calories--which I like alot. I made it as a light cold dessert on a hot summer night. If you do not like cottage cheese by itself --you will not like this. I liked this one much better than the buttermilk salad.
Made it in 3 minutes! Need I say more? Tastes delicious!
YUM YUM!! I made this recipe with sugar-free strawberry Jello and low-fat cottage cheese, and it was still delicious. The pineapple adds a great tang as well. I am definitely in the "camp" where you just add the dry gelatin to the cottage cheese and mix it in...honestly I don't understand why some people make the Jello first? It seems to me that you would then have unpleasant little chunks of Jello in your "fIuff". Anyway, I am adding this to my permanent recipe collection :)
I make this all the time, family recipe for years but use a large box of jello and only 3 cups of water for the jello not 4, nor do I drain the pineapple, that makes up for the 4th cup of water and makes it so much better. I also add pecan chips.
I was so excited to try this dessert and hyped it up and no one liked it because of the weird texture
I just made this and it is very yummy! I halved the recipe since I didn't have enough cottage cheese. I also used fresh cut up strawberries. Very different and good. I will make this again with different jell o's and fruits. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this fluff stuff! Have made it twice this week and we are crazy about it! Can't wait to make it for my grandson at our next visit. Thank you for this fantastic recipe!
It was fair! I think it would've been better with not so much cottage cheese.
My family really likes this recepie which is similar to one I make with Mandarin Oranges.
Easy and delicious! I used sugar free orange Jello and it was great.
Fast, easy and really good!
I have made this for years. I mix Jello powder with pineapple then-add other fruit. I prefer orange Jello and mandarin oranges. Then when add cottage cheese and Cool Whip. We like it with pecans. It is a treat that we never have leftovers that go uneaten. We especially like it with ham.
Yummy! My family ate it like it was the best thing on the table..
