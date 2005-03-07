Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

57 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 12
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

I like to serve this shortcake on Valentine's Day. It's really good and looks nice on the table. I have had this recipe for over 40 years.

By Mary Ann Benzon

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease two 9 inch layer pans.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, 1/3 cup sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut in butter or margarine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk, mixing until just moistened. Spread batter evenly into two prepared layer pans.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine strawberries and 1/4 cup sugar. Let the mixture stand 10 minutes.

  • Cover the bottom shortcake layer with half of strawberry mixture and half of the whipped topping. Top with second shortcake layer, remaining strawberry mixture and whipped topping. Drizzle with chocolate topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 19g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 476.5mg. Full Nutrition
