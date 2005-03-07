Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

We don't add the chocolate to the shortcake and we always have to be careful to remember that the recipe gives us the instructions to make the strawberries and also the shortcake. When looking at the total amount of sugar, you have to be careful that you are separating how much sugar you are putting in the strawberries and how much in the shortcake. This recipe is outstanding, and we've really enjoyed this recipe. We've had it about five times now and it always turns out great. Before cooking, the dough is nice and perfect. Its crumbly texture is perfect before and after you stretch the dough out on the cooking sheet.