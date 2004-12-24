Tuscan Cream Cheese Spread
A delicious appetizer that can be served at a fancy cocktail party or at poker night. Serve with crackers or toasted French bread slices.
One word - AWESOME! The flavors are simply superb! Hubby and I made this while baking herbed Focaccia bread today. The aroma in the kitchen was heavenly! We would make the suggestion that if you do not have a food processor or manual chopper, then allow yourself at least an hour of prep time for hand chopping everything. The sun dried tomatoes, if not purchased already sliced/diced, will take a long time to cut. We used shears to cut them into strips, then cut them again crosswise into diced-size pieces. We found this to be easier than using a knife. Also, remove the outer layer or two of leaves on the artichokes; even the canned/jarred hearts can have tough leaves still attached. We changed the recipe slightly by using only the green portion of 5 green onions and left out the chives (they weren't available) and it was devine. We made additional tubs of spread to give out tomorrow with the Focaccia bread as Christmas gifts for visiting relatives. Can't wait to see their smiles! Merry Christmas everyone!Read More
was only OK - didnt look appetizing either- just not worth the chopping and cost of the yummy ingredients - glad I tried on family before my party!Read More
Exceptional. Mouthwatering good and all flavors I love that blended together SO well. I prepared this following the recipe closely, tho' I did mince, rather than chop, the garlic, reduced the salt by half and added fresh ground pepper. I made this as part of an array of bagel spreads, but I will absolutely remember this recipe the next time I need a spread for crackers or crostini - it will be a real pleaser, I'm sure.
YUM. This recipe is a delicious change from spinach dip, and all of the vegetables look like bright confetti in the cream cheese--very festive looking! Use artichoke bottoms if you don't like the sometimes tough leaves from artichoke hearts, and use top quality black olives. Definitely make the night before to allow flavors to meld. An alternative to serving with crackers would be to use the spread with hothouse (English) cucumber slices for a light snack (great for those on a low carb diet or for those who can't tolerate gluten from the crackers).
This was a wonderful compliment to our meal-great starter.
I started out looking for a recipe for tortillas roll-ups using sun dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. I came across this recipe and thought it might work. Turned out GREAT! I modified somewhat...first I halved the recipes, used 3/4 cup cream cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 tsp garlic salt (instead of garlic and salt), 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and a splash of lemon juice. I then spread the mixture on a tortilla wrap, rolled it, wrapped it in plastic wrap, refrigerate overnight and cut into 1 inches pieces the next day. They were delicious!!
I've served this spread at everything from baby showers in Indiana to diplomatic receptions in Kathmandu, and it's been consistently highly praised. Incredibly easy to make, it never fails to draw a crowd of people with crakers -- and it usually draws several requests for the recipe as well. Also a bonus: because I've made this in so many varied locations, I haven't always been able to find fresh parsely or chives. Rather then throwing in dry, I usually either just left the herbs out, or added something of a similar flavor/texture. This recipe is balanced enough not to suffer from the changes.
Fabulous! Very simple to make....Just put everything in a food processor and let it do the work. Love the flavors. Will be serving this tomorrow for friends who are coming over for a Northern Italian feast. Very simple and tasty. Don't be put off by the negative feedback left by some.
I substituted regular tomato for the sundried tomato cause it was just too expensive, but it still turned out great. I also left out the olives and added bacon.
I used reduced fat cream cheese. I made no other changes. This is CRAZY good. No, really. The longer it sits, the better it gets. I had this today schmeared on one half of a Bagel Thin--it took everything I had to hold myself back to go make another. EXCELLENT.
I prepared this dip for an office party and for my-inlaws. Everyone raved! I omitted the salt the second time because the artichoke hearts seemed to add plenty. A very tasty appetizer.
AAAAA+++++! Just got back from a party where I took this dip. Not only did it receive rave reviews, at least one person left with a big glob of it on a paper plate to eat at home and I must forward this recipe to the rest of them. It was a big HIT! My family likes it, too, including the 65 yr. old hubby and the 17 yr old son. These flavors are classic and span the age gap! I made it as directed but did add about 1 tablespoon of minced roasted red peppers. I pulsed the artichokes, olives, onions, tomatoes in the blender and then added the cream cheese. I wish I had removed the pulsed items and finished it in my mixer as mine had all the flavor but not the texture I wanted. That was my fault, I was being lazy and the ingredients got pulverized. SALT: I made this as directed and - at first - it seemed salty. I was worried big time! BUT - it married together overnight and the flavors were perfect the next day. If you're worried about salt, you might want to rinse the olives or use 1/2 tea. salt in the recipe. Would love to try this with green olives in lieu of the black ones. And I do recommend at least a little roasted red pepper. You MUST make this a day ahead, it tastes entirely different the next day. Thanks, Hoffius, for sharing this FANTASTIC recipe!
This recipe is great! If you have a food processor it's really quick. I left out the olives, and I still liked it.
Great mix of flavors! I had to omit the green onions, but added a little onion powder and a few shakes of seasoned salt. We had this with "Hint of Salt" Wheat Thins crackers. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is spread is amazing. I used a food processor to speed up the chopping stage but other than that it was a very simple recipe. Every day that it sits in the refrigerator, the better it gets, gently blending all of those bold spices together. This is a must try!!!
Using the food processor as recomended by other reviewers, made this extremely easy to make. Different, but tasty. Would probably be good as a dip with vegetables.
This is good and I will definitely make again. I think the number of servings is way off as I made 1/2 the recipe and it was more than enough for 6-8 people as an appetizer.
Excellent dip. Leftovers are perfect for stuffed mushrooms. I just added a little parmesean, panko, and chopped sweet roasted peppers. Stuff mushrooms and bake. Yummy!
I served this at my New Years Eve party and everyone raved about it. It requires a lot of chopping to make it, but it is well worth the time. It was delicious and I'll definitely serve it to company again.
This reminded me of a tastier version of Philadelphia Cream Cheese's Vegetable Garden Spread. Very oniony, very savory. I served it with bagel crisps and french baguette slices. I even had it the next morning on a bagel. Thanks for a great recipe, Hoffius.
This was fabulous! Even my DH who does not like any of the ingredients loved it and went back for more! Absolutely amazing!
I made this for our annual New Year's Eve party. Everyone that tried it loved it. Definitely does need time in the refrigerator to marinate. The taste is excellent. Be sure to make this as written. I used the dried sundried tomatoes. It only takes a short time to soften them. Just put them in a small bowl in warm water, then start preparing the rest of the ingredients. They will be ready when you need them. And they are less expensive than the ones packed in oil.
Absolutely delish and different than anything I have ever had and I make Artichoke Dip all the time. Nothing much to add to other reviews other than yes it does make a large quantity! Great tailgate item or to bring to a large party.
The best spread ever. I want to make this for every party I go to. The recipe made so much, definitely enough for 2 different occasions. Loved, loved, loved it and so did everyone else.
I made this to bring to work for Valentine's Day. Everyone love it! I had made yogurt cheese, using a combination of non-fat Greek, and full fat Greek yogurts, that I had already added minced garlic, salt, pepper, and dried chives to. I found this recipe, and added the rest of the ingredients. It was very popular with my co-workers!
This recipe is a keeper. As a traditionalist, I chopped everything by hand and it took me about 25 minutes start to finish. I found that salt is not necessary if you use fresh garlic and do not rinse the olives or artichoke hearts, the little bit of brine that is one the veggies leaves the dip well-salted. I may try using basil, green or Kalamata olives, and roasted red peppers like others have suggested, all sound like great options. Diced bacon or prosciutto may also be winners in this one. Leftovers are indeed great in mushrooms or as fried wonton stuffing.
Fantastic! I made this along with several other recipes from allrecipes.com for a Baby Shower I hosted recently. This was GONE fast! People loved it! I made a second batch and the leftover from that I have used in scramble eggs ...so it's not just for crackers and bread. It is fantastic! I will make this over and over. Good Job Hoffius, thank you for sharing!
very good!
This had really great flavor. I added 6-7 oz of sour cream and omitted the black olives. Everyone liked it, but I'm not sure I'll make it again. Quite a few ingredients for a dip, I might rather spend my prep time on something more substantial. But I did really like it.
I made this as written. I left out the parsley and chives because I didn't have either on hand. I took it to an office pot luck and gave the recipe out several times. This makes alot. Served with the flatbread crackers.
Love this dip!!!
This is awesome! I puree the artichokes (after removing any tough leaves) in my mini-processor. It is great with beer bread!
The dip was a big hit at our Christmas party!
Everyone loved this dip -
I made this for a family get together and since we are all trying to watch the caloric intake, I adjusted it a little. Instead of 2-8oz blocks of cream cheese, I used 8oz of cream cheese and 8oz of Non-fat greek yogurt (I used Chobani). It was extremely creamy and thick with half of the fat. I think I could even use 4oz cream cheese and the rest yogurt. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and everyone LOVED it. We toasted some french bread to go with it and preferred that over crackers.
Loved it! Used sun dried tomatoes in oil. Added everything to the food processor and pulsed.
Huge hit at an Italian themed party. I made the recipe as stated but did make the day before. This does make a large quantity of spread. Served with toasted packaged garlic bread toasts. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great spread recipe to take to parties with toasted french bread slices. I made this recipe for a party and everyone loved it. Absolutely delicious!
This recipe has been a hit several times, and I am always asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing! Goes well with bruschetta for an Italian themed night. Recommend serving on garlic toast.
This spread was just ok and not worth the cost of all the ingredients. This was served at a holiday open house and judging by the amount lef, was the least favorite appetizer served. I also made a baked crab spread which everyone raved about. No one asked for this recipe and I will not make this again.
This was tastey! My local grocery store sells a dip very similar to this with gorgonzola, so I added probably 3 oz to the dip and I'm glad I did, it took the flavor to a whole nother level. Delish!
My neighbor was the one that gave me the address to this site and alerted me to this delicious recipe. We both have made it for several celebrations and guests always rave about it. This is a sure winner!!! Thank you for sharing this gem!!
Freakin phenominal....A+++++ A mixer and food processor are a big help..
I had some leftover artichokes that needed to be used, so I decided to make this. I made a mini version, about 1/4 of this recipe. I put it together in the afternoon and we decided to give it a try as a little appy before dinner. Neither one of us was terribly impressed, but I thought it would improve if the flavors melded overnight. Well, it did improve some, but not as much as I had hoped. We love all the ingredients, but combined altogether, we thought it was just ok.
This had incredible flavor and was the perfect appetizer for a dinner party I had this weekend. It made a lot, so I had plenty left over for a football game the next day. Making it the night before is key so all the flavors blend together. Wonderful recipe. Thank you for sharing!
Really good! Like others have done, I put all of the ingredients on the food processor. I did only a couple of pulses so it was still chunky. It does make a lot of spread!
This is a very flavorful spread. I made it a little easier by using my food processor to chop up the artichokes and then added the other ingredients (except olives and cream cheese). I pulsed together till chopped finely then mixed in the cream cheese and olives with a spoon. I omitted the parsley. It makes a lot so it's a good choice if you've got a large group. I served with crackers but think I'll serve with slices of baguette next time. Great with wine! I don't think it would be very well received by kids but the adults loved it.
This is REALLY good! I used marinated roasted red peppers that almost tasted like pepperoni or something. This was the first thing gone!!!
This is a fabulous appetizer! I have made it several times and each time there have been numerous requests for the recipe. I use drained, sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil rather than plumping the regular ones in hot water. I guarantee the bowl will be empty if you make this yummy spread.
this cheese spread was the HIT of my new years eve party last night. Great flavor!!! I am thinking for the left overs (i doubled the batch) I want to throw some bacon in it and heat it up in the oven. I think it would be just as good!! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe with us!! Its a keeper for sure!
Hubby and I LOVED this recipe!!! THe dip is divine and so versatile! Great with anything from tostitos to crackers to italian bread! Definitely a keeper!
this is very good, quick to prepare, and goes nice with toasted baguette slices. I didn't have any fresh basil but would like to sub out the parsley for the basil next time. thanks for this easy recipe that can be used with a variety of crackers, breads, etc.
I've made this twice now followed the recipe exactly. Everyone loved it - my son in law even put it on his turkey sandwich. Will make this again.
this was very good. I flaked and only added one package of cream cheese, diced everything in the food processor and it was still amazing. I may add less garlic next time, but that may have been different had I had all the cream cheese in there.
This recipe is amazing. I almost made it without artichokes (I'd never had them before), but decided to toss them in and didn't regret it.
I'm not the greatest fan of sun dried tomatos so there were too many for me but everyone absolutely loved this recipe. I've given it out a number of times. You have to like garlic!!!
everyone raved about this!
Very Good recipe. The ingredients definitely need time to marinate, so I usually make the spread the night before I serve it. I also usually leave out black olives and artichokes. If I didn't have fresh parsley,garlic, and chives then I just used seasoning instead and it still came out good.
Excellent! Very yummy... next time I will try it with basil instead of parsley. I tried to save a little $ so I bought dried tomatoes from the bulk bin and rehydrated them in hot water, but I don't recommend it. They tasted a little sour and a little soggy. Next time I'm going to try fresh tomatoes. Still very delicious - I served it with toasted sesame water crackers. :)
That was REALLY good! I also added some chopped marinated mushrooms, which worked well with the other ingredients.
Excellent! I made for a wine tasting/food pairing party. Used roasted red peppers for sun dried tomato and left out chives. Also removed outer leaves on artichoke hearts as another mentioned. Added some fresh grated Parm cheese, too. Better if left to marry overnight.
Loved this dip. I added more black olives and used my mini chopper. Very easy to put together. Hubby said it was like his Mom used to make. Soften the cream cheese in the microwave for 30-40 seconds then stir in all chopped ingredients. Line a bowl with plastic wrap, scoop the dip in and put in fridge for 2-3 hours. Flip the bowl out on a plate, remove the plastic wrap and serve with crackers around the dip.
This is a great dip. I used crackers as well as crudites with it and everyone loved it!
Well......I just made this in anticipation of tomorrow's lasagna dinner for the in-laws. It is wonderful even before sitting overnight to meld the flavors!! Mine does not look quite as chunky as the picture, probably because I used the food processor like other reviewers. I only used 4 green onions (seemed like plenty) and I used kalamata olives which made the whole dip really flavorful......it needed the salt. Great recipe, thanks
This is so good...with a few changes...I used fresh basil instead of parsley, but only a few Tbs, chopped. I also added a little mayo, some freshly grated pecorino romano cheese and cut back on the salt since the cheese is already salty. I used garlic powder, as I don't like raw garlic, and last, a splash of fresh lemon juice. I tasted it before I added the pec romano, and I must say, the addition of that took it over the top!
This is an awesome dip. It is very flavorful, I didn't change a thing. Great on baugettte and crackers.
I've made this at least 6 times now and it is always delicious. Crackers will do but it's so much better on bread, like the French Baguettes recipe from this site. Yum. Only problem with the recipe is that chilling it several hours (depending on your definition of several) is not going to be enough. This should really be made a day ahead if possible you can really tell the difference.
Just made this for a Christmas event this evening. Very tasty! I thought maybe just a bit salty, so next time I would add the salt to taste at the end.
This was really good! I made it ahead of time as suggested. At first I only put in 1 and 1/2 blocks of cream cheese since some reviewers stated it tasted like cream cheese. It was really tangy! So I added in the full amount and it was great. I hand chopped everything and followed the directions exactly. It was pretty and tasty.
This was delicious. Mine turned out pink from the sun dried tomatoes. Maybe it was because I rehydrated the kind that come in a bag. Next time I will chop them up dry and see how it turns out.
Fantastic flavor! Here's what I did. Process fresh garlic cloves in food processor until finely chopped. Add drained tomatoes, artichoke hearts (with tough outer leaves removed) olives, and parsley. Since I used marinated artichoke hearts I omitted the salt. Pulse until coarsely chopped. The first time I made it I added the cream cheese at this point and processed all together. This resulted in more of a fine puree, which tasted fabulous but wasn't as pretty as when I combined the cream cheese to chopped ingredients with a mixer. I used some of the green onion tops in place of the chives. Either way it's all my favorite flavors in one place. Definitely a keeper - thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe. I had to modify it because I didn't have artichoke hearts, but it was still delicious. Everyone wanted the recipe.
I did all the chopping in the food processor, removed to a bowl, and then mixed cream cheese and garlic in the food processor. I added the chopped ingredients, pulsed a few times and was done. I did cut back on the green onions and skipped the chives. We really enjoyed this the next day, and it took very little time or clean up.
As a Holiday Gift exchange with my family, I made this recipe. The response was excellent.
My cousin served this at our New Year's Eve get-together, and it was fantastic! Looking forward to making it myself at home. The only thing she changed is that she left out the olives, which was OK because most people in our family don't like them.
Added roasted red peppers, used roasted garlic, substituted shallots & more parsley for chives, stick blended about a cup of the chunky stuff into a paste, added it back in for extra creaminess/ spread ability. Big hit at late night fire pit party served with grainy bread toast triangles and bites of hot Italian sausage.
We love this recipe, but I just can't resist making substitutions or addtions. I added a little pesto and a little less garlic as there is garlic in the pesto and it was just yummy. However, I am sure it is terrific just the way it is.
I didn't have sun-dried tomatoes so I used roasted red bell peppers instead. I chopped everything up with my food processor. I also let the cream cheese warm to room temperature and then whipped it with my mixer to make sure it was smooth. Then I added the cream cheese to the rest and mixed it together w/ my electric mixer. The flavors were wonderful. Everyone raved about it. We had an Italian/pasta night and it went well with everything. Yum yum!
I halved the recipe since I was serving a small group (measurements as listed would be perfect for a big crowd). I have made quite a few different artichoke or artichoke spinach dips over the years and this one sounded intriguing. However, as I began prepping and mixing the dip I began to question the ratio of ingredients and it's final outcome, but I continued the directions as is only cutting each ingredient measure in half. When completed it looked like a whole lot of cream cheese (I used 8 oz crm cheese, 1/2 of 14 oz can artichokes, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, etc.) compared to everything else, and it tasted just liked it looked (which is NOT like the dip on the crackers pictured with this recipe). To try and save it I ended up chopping the remaining 1/2 can artichokes and using the full amount of chopped blk olives, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic to up the taste and texture. It still was missing something so I added about 1/4 cup crumbled feta. Even with these additions I was disappointed in the final product. Letting flavors marry or heating did nothing for it. Will not be making again.
I thought it was excellent, but it wasn't a big hit at our New Years party. I omitted the sundried tomatoes as I'm not really partial to them.
I made several modifications to the recipe...no black olives (personal taste), less parsley (dried), lots o garlic, and no chives (didn't have them). I used the spread to make tortilla roll-ups as suggested by a previous reviewer. I then took the left over spread, added a little milk and softened it in the microwave and used it as a dip with blue corn chips. The chip dip version was a HUGE hit with the party goers.
Incredible as is! I followed this recipe as is (the only change was I used sun dried tomotates in a jar so they were in an oil base). I increased (tripled or so) the recipe and everyone LOVED it and I keep getting requests for it. It was fairly quick and easy to make and sooo delicious!!!
This recipe is a keeper. Flavorful and a hit! I added all the ingredients to food processor and lightly pulsed it to blend. Made it super easy to put together.
I made this for New Year's Eve. My guests and I loved it. I left out the black olives because my husband doesn't like them. I also left out the chives because I thought that might be too much onion. Next time I will try it as the recipe is written.
I really liked the combination of ingredients here. They work well. Only problem is that I really wanted a dip, not a spread, so I could have added more mayo to thin it out. Also, everyone thought it was a seafood spread (I guess because of the sun-dried tomatoes in it... must have looked like crab or shrimp or something). Next time I'll put up a little sign. But this was good. Would make it again.
This has become my most requested, 'signature' appetizer. Honestly, so many people have asked me for this recipe. I made it exactly as written the first few times because it is that good, but we have since modified it slightly for our preference. ( we go a bit lighter on the dried tomatoes, more black olives- yum!) Just a note, using scissors for the tomatoes has truly made this easier, great suggestion from a previous commenter. Thank you for this recipe!
I made this for a company potluck. It was wonderful. The flavors get better the longer it stays in the fridge before eating!
I made this for a Christmas tree hopping party, and what a hit it was! I had to print the recipe for several people. I used fresh tomato instead of sundried, and added extra garlic. This was nothing short of delicious!
I made this for my dinner club and it was a big hit! It is easy to prepare and refrigerate overnight. I left the parsley out and it was delicious with toasted Italian bread.
Awesome dip that received rave reviews.
I just made this for a cocktail party tomorrow. The recipe suggested letting the flavors meld overnight....and I can only imagine what it will be like then. I licked the bowl --- and it is delicious! 5 stars, for sure!
Prepared this just as written, served on New Year's Eve. No one enjoyed it at all. Tasted like cream cheese - very little flavor other than a hint of garlic - the cream cheese is just overpowering. Perhaps 1/2 the amount of cream cheese, and some mayo or sour cream? Along with adding a healthy dose of fresh herbs (basil, oregano - something!) to enhance the flavor of the sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts.
My mom made this spread as a pre-Christmas dinner appetizer. It was fantastic, couldn't stop eating it! I immediately asked for the recipe so I can make it for a New Year's Eve party we'll be attending. Can't wait for the reactions! My husband doesn't like any type of onion or tomatoes and he ate a bunch of it & thought it was great too.
This makes a whole lot but we ate it on absolutely everything! Wonderful! Next time I will only make a half batch.
I've made this a few times but left out the olives and sun dried tomatoes (used sliced up fresh ones instead) and it has been great! We always put it on bread and it tastes terrific!
I have made this recipe many times and never tire of it. It's always a hit. People always want the recipe. I have had people tell me they love it even though they hate everything that's in it. You can't go wrong with this one! If you aren't fond of chopping, don't be afraid to use a food processor.
This Cheese Spread is amazing! I have served it at numerous parties and its usually gone within the first hour. The funny part is to watch everyone stand around and debate what is all in it!
I have made this recipe several times and love it! I use just 4 green onions, and like to smoosh the garlic into a paste with my knife. I don't always have chives, but they do add a layer of flavor that's delicious. And don't skip the parsley! It really helps balance out the saltiness. Depending on your palate, you may not need the full teaspoon of salt. Making it a day ahead marries the flavors the best! So yummy on all sorts of breads and crackers, and really satisfies that Tuscan/olive craving :)
