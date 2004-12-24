Tuscan Cream Cheese Spread

AAAAA+++++! Just got back from a party where I took this dip. Not only did it receive rave reviews, at least one person left with a big glob of it on a paper plate to eat at home and I must forward this recipe to the rest of them. It was a big HIT! My family likes it, too, including the 65 yr. old hubby and the 17 yr old son. These flavors are classic and span the age gap! I made it as directed but did add about 1 tablespoon of minced roasted red peppers. I pulsed the artichokes, olives, onions, tomatoes in the blender and then added the cream cheese. I wish I had removed the pulsed items and finished it in my mixer as mine had all the flavor but not the texture I wanted. That was my fault, I was being lazy and the ingredients got pulverized. SALT: I made this as directed and - at first - it seemed salty. I was worried big time! BUT - it married together overnight and the flavors were perfect the next day. If you're worried about salt, you might want to rinse the olives or use 1/2 tea. salt in the recipe. Would love to try this with green olives in lieu of the black ones. And I do recommend at least a little roasted red pepper. You MUST make this a day ahead, it tastes entirely different the next day. Thanks, Hoffius, for sharing this FANTASTIC recipe!