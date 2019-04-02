My Favorite Pork Turkey Meatloaf

1 of 66

Rating: 5 stars All I can say is "Yum!" I usually make my meatloaf using meatloaf mix (beef, pork, and veal) but it is soooooo greasy and I tend to be very health conscious, so this was a good alternative (the combination of turkey and pork is a good one), and it turned out tasting very much like my usual meatloaf. I made some changes (I hope you don't mind Kris) -I used a handful of parsley in place of spinach, I used an envelope of onion soup mix, I used just one whole egg and then one egg white to lighten it a bit, and I used oats as my filler rather than bread crumbs, par usual. I had to leave some things the way I normally do or my kids would not have eaten it! However many changes I made, the basic recipe is still a winner, and no matter how you dress it up to your own taste, this is one DELISH meatloaf, hubby and kid-approved! I also used the leftovers (as recommended by Kris) to make spaghetti sauce- I started with my usual homemade sauce, then crumbled the meat into it and let it simmer for an hour. It was great! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Great tasting and the key is to make sure to cook the onions,peppers, celery & carrots ahead til soft (some recipes have you add it all in ahead uncooked and its not as good)I also ran out of ketchup and glazed the loaf with a steak sauce and brown suger mixture, yummy, I sometimes like to add in several whole mushrooms right down the middle if I'm serving it for company and it looks real cool when you slice it and the there is a perfect mushroom right in the middle of the slice. Try it! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This is sooo good. I have already made this two times this week. I used all turkey, ground oats instead of bread crumbs and added mushrooms. The wheat germ is a really great way to get extra nutrients in without sacrificing taste. I added some Mexican Seasoning to mine the first time, and Thai Style Green Curry Spice Blend the second time. Both were phenomenal. Update - I ran out of ketchup and substituted Sweet Baby Rays Hickory Brown Sugar barbeque sauce. I also used Montreal Seasoning. Tasted even better than the ketchup. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars While wandering through the 99 cent store the other day I happened upon a chub of ground turkey and one of pork sausage. How shocked I was to find a recipe that used both. I printed out the recipe and handled it to my DH who prepared it. He used green bell pepper instead of red and wasn't reading well so we ended up with some honey in the meatloaf too. Delicious! Using a baking pan instead of a loaf pan make it crispy and yummy. Thanks for a great recipe and something very different from our average meatloaf. My only change because it is just the two of us would have been to make 2 loaves instead of one. I can hardly wait to figure out what I am going to do with the leftovers. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is an OUTSTANDING meatloaf! I used all turkey (we don't eat pork). I used orange and yellow bell peppers (what I had) increased the garlic and pepper a little and omitted the wheat germ. All three kids asked for seconds and my finicky hubby loved it too. We are making this a permanent fixture in our house! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Great meatloaf! I used all turkey and also used zucchini instead of spinach. It was so moist I will use this recipe again for sure! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I had ground pork that needed to be used so I thought I'd try halving this recipe and not using the turkey. It turned out great and my husband who is typically the cook in our house and was skeptical of the all pork meatloaf loved it. I didn't change much else except I used fresh spinach and put the veggies together in a food processor until they were pretty finely chopped. I also reduced the baking time to around 30 minutes. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe.I was a little skeptical at first glance but went for it anyway.I am really glad I did.I made it exactly as the recipe is written except for the wheat germ.I didn't have any and didn't feel like going to the store.It was a very tasty and healthier alternative to traditional beef meatloaf.I will make this again only I will use a little more onion and garlic.The honey and ketchup topping is excellent.This meatloaf is a winner! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good meatloaf. I like mixing pork with other meats--gives it a nice flavor. I have to say though that I like more tomato flavor in my meatloaf (mine usually has tomato sauce or paste in it and on top) and I'd probably add more veggies if I made this again. I think I'd also puree the veggies in the food processor instead of dicing and cooking them. I baked in my meatloaf pan since I hate to pass up a chance to use the thing (I use it so rarely!). Still we enjoyed this. Bf added salt and pepper to his--apparently he thought he needed some more--but I thought it was good on it's own. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (10)