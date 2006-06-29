Southern Collard Greens
A must-eat dish on New Year's day.
This is how I was taught to make collards by a dear friend from North Carolina, with 2 changes - no oil, and a splash of cider vinegar is essential. When the greens are fully cooked, I remove the ham hocks, shred the meat, and add it back to the greens. One tip for when you're prepping - I wash the cut collards in my sink 3 times, adding baking soda to the first wash. This helps remove some of the bitterness.Read More
If you need to leave out the meat like one review suggested (by using olive oil) you will be missing the much needed saltly, smokey flavor. You can try adding salt and liquid smoke or even better chiptole jalapenos for a little spice.Read More
I don't understand how a person says you should NEVER put this in that and yadda yadda. I NEVER ate collards with freshly chopped onions and tomatoes and my whole family from the south...it sounds good though but NOT a MUST :)! When you cook something cook it to your liking...you have to eat it! For those who are not familiar with collards...depending on how fresh your collards are, whether they are in season all are factors to consider. I have had some greens that are soooo tender I can cook em' in a short time (an hour or so). I have had green soooo tough I had to cook them overnight! It depends. Sometimes I add sugar to my greens (depends on the batch again). It's shouldn't be sweet however. I love to top my greens with peppered vinegar and I'm good to go!!! Have fun with your cooking! Don't get frustrated if you get a "bad" batch of greens (tough, real bitter, etc). this is a dish that is worth the effort. Good ol' comfort! One Love :0)
This recipes turns our collards as good as my grandmother's. I have cooked collards according to this recipe several times and always get rave reviews.
Great recipe! I used this recipe to make collards for the first time. At the suggestion of a native southern woman (my boyfriend's mother), I skimmed the fat off of the top of the water before I added the collard greens. She said that this would keep the greens from being too greasy. Apparently, a lot of the flavor is in the water, because the collards turned out great with a wonderful, smokey flavor. One note for novice cookers (like myself): be careful with the red pepper flakes. They can overpower the greens if you accidentally add too much.
I only cook Collards once a year - on New Year's Day - so I've never had a favorite recipe .... well, I do now! Salt Pork (or Fat Back) can be used to season the greens but after simmering for two hours what ever meat you use will be falling to pieces so I recommend using ham hocks which have less fat. I didn't have any red pepper flakes on hand so I used some southwest seasoning which contained cayenne. I wasn't sure about adding the vegetable oil at the end but I don't think the final product would have been as good if I hadn't. Edit: I just wanted to add a new trick I learned this year. I like to trim the thickest parts of stems out of my greens so they are good and tender. In the past I have spent time cutting the stems out of each leaf. The trick is to make a circle with the thumb and first finger of one hand and starting with the stem end pull the green leaf through the circle with the other hand. Don't pinch, keep the circle loose. The leaf peels right off the stem. Then, instead of chopping the greens, roll a few leaves together loosely and cut them with cooking shears. Saved me several minutes this year.
I made these for New Year's. They were great! My mother always made delicious Collards. Since she passed, I decided to give it ANOTHER a try (I made them once before, the results were disasterous.) Since I do not have much cooking experience, I was very pleased with the results. Thank you Tina.
I used this recipe with mustard and turnip greens and the meal was delicious!
I am a true southern woman who has been cooking greens for over 35 years and as my mother did, we put alittle sugar and alittle vinegar in all those greens, no oil, the hocks have enough fat and we also remove the meat at the end. We cook them till they are very tender 2-3 hours and I dont use much red pepper as some can't tolerate it but I have bottle of pepper sauce and a bottle of hot sauce for you to add to taste. But, I cook sauteed onions and add with the greens and add black pepper, thyme and garlic I cook greens like this most every other week and really the key is boiling the hocks awhile first and cooking the greens a long time. They are even better the next day and during the holidays when I cook "vats" of greens, I do them a day or so ahead. Yum, I am going to have to cook some soon now.
I used smoked pork but it was still excellent!
First off - ignore the fat content as you will not be eating the fat that has boiled out of the ham hocks! This is pretty reasonable for diets. Next, I see no reference to sugar so no need to comment on that. If you want to really do this right, put the ham hocks in the slow cooker with chicken stock and cook overnight, then use that liquid instead of the water. You will never use water again to cook greens! I don't see why you will need to add the vegetable oil doing the greens this way. Awsome says this country boy from souf calina.
I haven't tried this recipe word for word but this is very similar to my collards and they are delicious. Instead of all water I use two parts chicken broth to one part water.It makes an amaazing difference in the flavor. Sometimes I alternate with side meat strips,a dash of sugar but definitely garlic and sauted onions(from bacon grease) added near the end of the cooking. The photo looks yummy!
Make sure you use smoked ham hocks, not regular ones as listed in the recipe for great flavor. Forget the oil; it's not needed. Taste the collards part way through the cooking time to see if they need the sugar. Like other vegeatbles, if very fresh, they won't need it. If older, they will. Add a splash of cider vinegar near the end of cooking and use only four cups of water unless you want tons of pot likker. The recipe is ok. Because the recipe calls for ham hocks, not smoked hock and adds the oil, I'm giving it a lower rating. And don't forget to serve it with hot peppa sauce! ;o)
Perfect as is...if y'all want sugar...eat cake. Sugar doesn't belong in any vegetable or cornbread...only in deserts or in tea, if you must. Let the flavor of the food come through cleanly...sugar only muddies or camoflages poor quality!!!
When I make collards I either use smoked ham hocks or a smoked turkey leg and I usually cook the meat until its tender and is falling off the bone. I don't add the oil. but I do add a jalepeno pepper and seasoning salt and black pepper. I also trim my greens real well making sure I remove the thick stem and I rinse several times in salt water (I just sprinkle table salt on the greens and rinse them off sometimes I will let them soak for a little while before I rinse)
Awesome. I did add a few more itesm to this recip to makd it like down home greens. I added sugar, a bit of vinegar, which enhanced the taste, some chopped onions, adn sliced hot sausage links. I also added about 1/8 cup of chopped pecans, which is a tip a friend gave me to reduce the strong smell that the green make when you cook them. It works perfect every time. My fiance and daughter both ate these , even though neither one of them like greens, so they say. :-)
The ingredients are right on, but not the cooking directions. First, wash your ham hocks off and put them in a pot, cover with water, bring to a boil and cook over medium heat for about fifteen minutes and pour the water off. Then, start a fresh pot with water to cover and cook until almost tender, but not quite done. Then, add your remaining ingredients and salt pork with your greens and bring to a boil. Simmer about an hour, or until the greens are the way you like them. Some people like them chewy, so take a few out after about 45 minutes and taste them for tenderness.. These steps are necessary to keep from having your greens too salty. Also, add about three cloves of garlic, chopped and a medium onion, chopped. Note: you must strip the thick stems off the greens and wash them about three times in cold water. People that write reviews don't realize that some inexperienced cooks just might not know how to prepare the greens before cooking them. Also, it's better to add them to a pot with the ham hocks in that's boiling.
Coming from a Southern gal ~ this is terrific! Made this recipe for New Year's Day (exactly as recipe is stated). My guests loved the collard greens. When my grocer put collards on sale, I bought 4 bunches and made a huge pot for freezing. Yes, that good. YUM! Thank you for sharing.
I'm a True Southerner,born and raised in New Orleans First thing first they are people who cooks their "Greens" different. Me personally I was taught that you do add a little sugar in your bitter greens. As far as adding raw onions and tomatoes on top of your greens well that's just absurd. I've never heard of anyone going that. So you keep on cooking the way you cook and so will everyone else.
Better than what I had at Sylvia's in Harlem earlier this year (don't tell them though!). I used leftover Christmas hambone. It goes excellent with cornbread. I recommend soaking the leaves for sure, especially if they're a little old looking.
I followed this recipe to a "T" (except I didn't use 1/4 cup oil, but only splashed in some olive oil -- I know, not very Southern) and these were some of the best collard greens I've made. It may be because of the ham hock "bath" which is made before putting in the greens, but they were not at all bitter. The red pepper was just enough kick so that spicy-adverse people should not complain (and others spice-loving eaters can add more on the side). I definitely would shred in the ham hock meat at the end. I'll be returning to this recipe more often than just New Year's.
Very good. We liked this recipe alot. I have made this twice now and the second time i used chrizzo instead of ham and left out the chili pepper flakes.. Made it alot more spicy but everone at the potluck loved it. Bowl was empty when i took it home. We like it made both ways equally as well. Will make this again and again.
Tasty as is but honestly I knew my kids wouldn't eat it. So after tasting the original recipe, I added 2 T sugar, a couple splashes of red wine vinegar, about 1 t Liquid Smoke, and a little bit more water to mix it all together. Tasty and sweet.
I LOVE collard greens! But I only gave 4 stars because 2 hours is way too long to cook them, but that's just my preference.There are as many variations of this recipe as there are southern cooks! The only thing I do different is that I add a lot of coarsely chopped garlic to the water when I boil my ham hocks. I remove the hocks after about 45 min to 1 hour and take off all the meat. I don't like my greens mushy so I only boil them for about 15 minutes with the red pepper and oil added. Then I add the meat back in right before serving. If you use fat back or bacon, which isn't as good in my opinion, then omit the oil unless you like them really greasy. And red pepper isn't optional in my house, it's standard!
Being a Northern girl, I didn't grow up on greens. My husband, born in the South loves greens. I made this recipe and he loved it...said it was the best he'd ever eaten! I'm slowly converting my cooking to add Southern dishes. Thanks for the tasty recipe Tina!
I love this recip the collard are so good
These are even better if you add peppers
Substitute Olive Oil and you won't need the meat fat. They're good but you don't always have them on hand.
I follow the recipes & Instructions and now I read the reviews/comments. I didn't add onion tomatoes etc...OMG! I don't know how many starts should I rate...after I add some tomatoes and it looks and taste great....now is 4starts for me
YOU ARE RIGHT THEY SHOULD BE COOKED FOR HOURS. ANYTHING LESS PRODUCES BITTER GREENS.
THIS RECIPE IS ON POINT!! MY ONLY CHANGES WAS TO SLICE UP AN AN ONION AND I USED SMOKED NECK BONES! DELICIOUS! OH AND I LET IT SIMMER FOR MORE THEN 3 HOURS!!!
This recipe is great! I'm from the south (Alabama) and this recipe is just like my grandmother's! One thing.....you DO add sugar to collards. An earlier posting said to add sugar to mustards...not collards......not so!!
this was the best recipe ever my wife and kids loved it if i were not married i would marry this recipe ooh Tina V.Hare thank you i love it please eat this recipe, i love it it didnt even take that long. THX ******!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$$$$
My mother said they were the best greens she had ever eaten. I think it's the pepper flakes.
I thought it was okay, but nothing great. First it was way too greasy. Then the ham hocks, once cooked the chunks were too big, I think they should have been cut somewhere along the way. At the end, they made my stomach sick. The sad thing is, I love greens, but this was not what I was expecting.
I have made Collard Greens a few times but I always end up back at a version of this recipe. I add onions to the brine with the Greens as well as fresh serrano peppers (about 6) at the same time. The last 30 minutes is critical. Add the oil. You won't be disappointed.
Scrumptious, and with the exception of the crushed red pepper, exactly how my Granny used to cook hers... and I wouldn't take nuthin' for my Granny's collards (or turnip greens, for that matter)... made these today to have with ham tomorrow night and I found myself eating several forkfuls straight from the pot because they were so good... of course, I called it "tasting", to make sure they were turning out all right... and we usually used some vinegary pepper sauce (not Tabasco... think Texas Pete) on them if we wanted a little zip... sometimes I did, sometimes I didn't... but we never put onion or chopped tomatoes on top of our collards, although we often had onion cut up on the side to go with... try these just the way the recipe is written - with the ham hocks... this isn't something you should try to "healthy up"... this is good old, down-home, Southern cooking at its finest - simple & tasty! P.S. The liquid left in the pot (pot liquor) is divine poured over crumbled up cornbread in a bowl... and it's full of the vitamins that have cooked out of the collards... do try it!
I did not like the recipe at all, but my husband did so I gave it 2 stars. It just did not have enough flavor and almost all of it went to waste. I will not make this again.
This was my first time ever cooking greens and everyone loved them! Since I don't eat pork I used smoked turkey wings and it came out great.
It's a great starter recipe for a novice or seasoned cook. You can cut the oil out if you are using the smoked ham hock... The fat back has its own grease. If you opt to use it, maybe use an 1/8 of a cup! Um yes, you can add sugar cut the bitterness without it being sweet, just taste it every 20 mins or so to get the flavor where you like it. Do a sprinkle of sugar as needed (ie about a teaspoon). Taste to your preferences. The crush red peppers are a great way to add the kick without adding or taking away from any other favors. I just used 1 dominos packet we had in the pantry. :)
add some white suger and its a winner!! I add garlic sometimes aswell, but the hot and sweet is what really sets it off for our family
great
Made this recipe for dinner tonight. And my family really enjoyed them.
LOVED IT with the changed I made... I ate it for several days after lol... 1/2 container of chicken stock... lots of red pepper flakes, 2 or so tablespoons of liquid smoke.. 6 slices of bacon lightly precooked 1 or 1 1/2 cups of smoked ham.. pepper, 1/2 cup of diced red onion
This was the first time I have ever attempted greens and it turned out great. (Yes, the veg. oil is necessary! :) ) I just simmered for 30 -40 mintues though, that was all it needed! Thanks for sharing!
This was the first time I made these myself. I grew up eating collard greens, but it was usually my mom, and then my husband who made them. When it came time to add the greens to the pot, I was afraid that there wasn't enough water to support the simmer time, so I added more. The pot was so big and the greens filled it to the top. They turned out great in spite of the extra water. I do realize now, that I didn't need to do that. I will make this recipe again. Thank you!
i tried this dish for me and a close friend and he loved it but i added hot sauce a some vinegar!!!!!!!!
These were fabulous! I let them cook for even a couple more hours, I figured it couldn't hurt. Great flavor and very simple! Thank you!
Thank you Tina for sharing this recipe! I am cooking this for the second time today :) I made this with smoked ham hocks & a smoked turkey leg last. Today I am doing it with smoked ham hocks & half pack of salted pork. There is enough oil produced from the meat so I do skip the oil. Your recipe has been and will always be my guideline to making amazing collard greens!
I took the advice of a friend and through garlic in when boiling the hamhocks. Also, I had to simmer them a bit longer becaue they were a bit hard at first.
I used the exact recipe as written except I didn't use the oil I used a splash of cider vinegar as another person suggested. That seemed to be how I remember it the year I lived in N. Carolina, I worked at a hospital and they had collard greens and grits everyday in the cafeteria and I loved them (won't mention the grits don't want to start a war) lol but my grits didn't turn out too well. Should I have cooked them longer? They seem to be missing something but I don't know what, I know it's not heat cause theirs weren't hot in the least, can anyone give me ideas?? I'd appreciate it.
I recently discovered that I like collard greens. Now I don't have to go to my favorite restaraunt to get them. These were wonderful. My husband loves them too.
Excellent recipe--just how my grandmother's always made them. Don't forget to splash them with vinegar before devouring them. :)
Good but needed vinegar for that additional kick. Thanks for sharing
ham bone, ham hocks, smoked turkey wings all work well for seasoning and can add meat to the greens. no cooking oil, use fat trimmed from smoked ham. love the pot liquor by itself, just crumble some cornbread in a bowl and add the liquor.
I added a little cider vinegar. Pops out the flavor. Love collard greens!!
This was very easy and tasted exactly like my mother-in-law's greens.
It is called reviews, not criticisms, if you don't like the recipe submit one, correcting someone else is not the same thing. Great recipe!
Southern Collard Greens Absolutely Wonderful (don't change a thing !!!)
Made this for New Year's Day and turned out great! The perfect and simple greens recipe we were looking for. We used a few slices of bacon instead of the ham hock.
Sure that I would like it...am I the only one who likes bitter greens? BA
I have been cooking greens, collards, mustard and turnip greens for a long time, and I've NEVER put sugar in them. I'm from a small town in Louisiana, and we don't do sugar in greens.
My family absolutely loved this recipe! My husband's family comes from a long line of collard eaters, and this recipe was a crowd pleaser! Thank you for sharing! I did leave out the oil, and topped them with pepper vinegar.
I am 75 yrs old, raised in rural Fla. Been cooking collards for over 60 years. This is a good recipe, but everyone may add or change an ingredient according to how their family likes it, what is available, or for economic needs. All good, let's not debate over sugar, garlic or chicken broth. It's a personal choice. Just use cleaned greens, a little smoked meat, onions & whatever one enjoys, a little hot peppers, etc. This is an excellent recipe!
I left out the pepperflakes because of my husband. I also used a mix of 4 greens this time...collards, kale, mustard, & turnip. I don't eat meat, but my sons & husband loved the dish. Thank you!
Been eating southern collards all my life, and always used mama's recipe. Married a California girl who surprised me with this recipe (with the additional step of chopping finely after cooking), and I gotta say it was pretty darn good. Thanks Allrecipes. Hardest part was finding a proper ham hock.
I enjoyed this recipe and I'll make it again!!!
I added fresh okra to the pot once my collards were done.. I also made pepper sauce to eat with my greens and corn bread.. #southerngirl
