Southern Collard Greens

A must-eat dish on New Year's day.

Recipe by Tina V Hare

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the water and the ham hock in a large pot with a tight-fitting lid. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat to very low and simmer covered for 30 minutes.

  • Add the collards and the hot pepper flakes the pot. Simmer covered for about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the vegetable oil and simmer covered for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 130.1mg. Full Nutrition
