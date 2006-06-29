Southern Collard Greens

Scrumptious, and with the exception of the crushed red pepper, exactly how my Granny used to cook hers... and I wouldn't take nuthin' for my Granny's collards (or turnip greens, for that matter)... made these today to have with ham tomorrow night and I found myself eating several forkfuls straight from the pot because they were so good... of course, I called it "tasting", to make sure they were turning out all right... and we usually used some vinegary pepper sauce (not Tabasco... think Texas Pete) on them if we wanted a little zip... sometimes I did, sometimes I didn't... but we never put onion or chopped tomatoes on top of our collards, although we often had onion cut up on the side to go with... try these just the way the recipe is written - with the ham hocks... this isn't something you should try to "healthy up"... this is good old, down-home, Southern cooking at its finest - simple & tasty! P.S. The liquid left in the pot (pot liquor) is divine poured over crumbled up cornbread in a bowl... and it's full of the vitamins that have cooked out of the collards... do try it!