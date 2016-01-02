New Year's Day Black-Eyed Peas

Remember, black-eyed peas on New Year's Day brings good luck for the entire year!

Recipe by Roxanna Parks

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 (1/2 cup) servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Place black-eyed peas in 8 quart pot. Add enough water to fill pot 3/4 full. Stir in ham and diced onions, and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place tomatoes in a blender or food processor, and blend until the tomatoes are liquefied. Add tomatoes to pot. Bring all ingredients to boil. Cover the pot, and simmer on low heat for 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until the peas are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 256.4mg. Full Nutrition
