New Year's Day Black-Eyed Peas

If you watched your mom make black-eyed peas for New Year's when you were a kid but never learned how, this is a great starter recipe. If you follow "as is", you will get a great result. I have been using this recipe for several years and never gone wrong except for one thing. My mom always used ham hock to help season the beans,so I used ham hock as well but have never felt like my beans were actually GETTING the benefit of the ham hock flavor (I was just adding it to the pot, nothing special). THIS YEAR I decided to try something different. I actually scored the ham hock and then boiled them on their own in water until tender (a couple of hours). I then reduced the ham hock water, let it cool (I made the stock the day before since I had to soak the beans anyway) and then used the ham hock water to cook the beans. OMG! What a difference! I then add my other seasonings toward the middle of the cook, instead of the beginning (especially salt since the ham adds saltiness) and added the ham hock meat back in to heat just before serving. After several years of making these, using these tweaks yielded the best black-eyes peas I have ever made. EVERYONE (including my children) devoured them!