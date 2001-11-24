Collard Greens
Southern-comfort luck food!
Southern-comfort luck food!
Substitute the salt pork for smoked ham hocks and you've got the traditional southern recipe. Wonderful!!Read More
NO GARLIC? NO ONIONS? NO WAY! You can't possibly be southern! P.S. Save the sugar for the yams.Read More
NO GARLIC? NO ONIONS? NO WAY! You can't possibly be southern! P.S. Save the sugar for the yams.
Substitute the salt pork for smoked ham hocks and you've got the traditional southern recipe. Wonderful!!
This is the true way of eating Collard greens in the South. Instead of salted pork I used hamhocks and I added a vidalia onion. This was my first time making collards greens. I am very please with this recipe
I made these greens for Thanksgiving dinner, and no one could believe it was the first time I ever cooked them! They tasted just like they did when I was a kid growing up in Georgia. I didn't add the vinegar to the pot, though; just left it to the side for personal preference. Thank you so much! People beleive that I'm a Southern girl now!
Just like my grandma used to make...if you are scared of the salt pork/extra fat, try smoked turkey leg...tastes just like ham..and the greens are still flavorful
These are great. I have alwasy added a little sweet to my greens(not too much) it takes the bitterness away. I am from Alabama and this is the way it has always been for me. I use honey, or syrup, or brown sugar and it all seems to work. Even the people who say they don't like collards eat these.
Pretty good recipe. I used Kale instead of Collards. It was very tasty. Thanks.
I made this for sunday dinner to try something new and it did not work..Sugar in greens is never a good idea. I had to remake the recipe and used turkey wings, onion and garlic. And they had more of the southern flavor I am used to.
"Great Greens....Added a touch of red pepper flakes & onion. Mmmmm."
I had never made collard greens before. I served these New Year's Day and they were a raving success. There was not one green left. I would not change a thing.
This is why I go to Allrecipes for foods I know nothing about. 1. Kale and Collards are nothing alike and are cooked differently. 2. Sugar is always added to collards, it compliments the vinegar. 3. Ham Hocks or Neck Bones. Not Salt Pork. Turkey if you're not a pork eater.
I used ham hock; this recipe is easy & great tasting.
this was really good, but i wish i hadn't added any salt to the pot (1/2t). the pork adds plenty. i was throwing in potatoes in the end trying to get some of the salt out!
I love the bitterness in my Collard Greens..that's why I love them that has had frost on them..turnip greens, too. I'm from the South and Ham Hocks or Bacon ends are the best to season Collards or Turnip Greens with. I've never added sugar to mine. Wonderful!!
We loved these! I used Portuguese sausage instead of salt pork, and added some sauteed onion and garlic too. It was excellent!
This is good. Add a cup or so of some (cheap) white wine instead of the sugar. It takes any bitterness out.
Very good! I used smoked turkey necks and added a shot of hot sauce. I didn't even need the sugar
We have been using this recipe for some time now. Always receive praises when I make them for our pig roast and New Years day celebration. Strayed once, but came right back. Followed the recipe as is.
Great recipe! I used jowl bacon instead though
I wont try sugar in my greens, sorry. My grandmother always said, your greens should be able to stand on there own, without sugar. Plus green should have a bitter taste to them that's what they are greens. Sorry!!!
My family loved this!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections