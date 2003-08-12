Caramels

4.6
897 Ratings
  • 5 724
  • 4 90
  • 3 38
  • 2 24
  • 1 21

This caramel recipe has been used for almost 41 years; I have yet to have any bad batches. My grandson loves them!

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 caramels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 12x15-inch pan; set aside. Attach a candy thermometer to a medium-size pot.

  • Place whipping cream, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and evaporated milk into the prepared pot. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until temperature reaches 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Remove the pot from heat.

  • Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into the prepared pan; let cool completely.

  • Cut caramel into 60 small squares. Wrap them in waxed paper for storage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 30.4mg. Full Nutrition
