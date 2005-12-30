Hungarian Lentil Soup

This lentil soup is of a Hungarian based recipe and it is traditional to eat lentils during New Years day to symbolize money coming your way for the coming year.

By Gabriella

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, saute the onions in oil until they are glossy. Stir in garlic, paprika, celery, carrots, and saute for 10 minutes.

  • Once the vegetables have sauteed for 10 minutes stir in tomatoes, chicken stock, lentils, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Stir well, then add the wine and bring the mixture to a boil. Slowly reduce the heat and cook for 1 hour on low to medium heat; or until the lentils are tender.

  • Sprinkle the soup with parsley and Parmesan (optional) before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 9.7mg; sodium 1277.6mg. Full Nutrition
