Hungarian Lentil Soup

This was a really, really delicious soup! I made a couple of changes to the recipe...1 1/2 cups of lentils seemed like a lot, and I only had about 3/4 cup to 1 cup, so I just used all that I had. It probably could have used more, so next time I make this, I'm going to try about 1 1/4 cups of lentils. I also skipped the soaking part, but cooked the lentils in the broth and vegetable mixture for about 10 minutes before adding the tomatoes, because the acid in the tomatoes slows the cooking of the lentils, and I don't care for hard lentils in my soup. I also skipped the wine in the recipe, and used another 3/4 cup of chicken broth instead. Other than that, I made the soup exactly as written, and was very pleased with the results. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's delicious!