Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios
I had never tried Brussels sprouts before I tasted this recipe, and immediately wondered why everyone hates them ...
A very good friend whose judgment I trust talked me into making these. I didn't tell her that I turned my nose up at the recipe when I read it. I didn't even like making these, and looked forward even less to eating them. Imagine my taste buds' surprise to find they liked these! Good flavor arises from the caramelization of the onions and brussels sprouts, the little bit of sugar is just enough to eliminate the bitterness brussels sprouts can have, and the roasted, salted pistachios I used were the perfect complement, both in taste and appearance. This just proves what moms like to say, that you should try something before you say you don't like it!Read More
We thought this was pretty good but the whole Brussels sprout did not have a lot of flavor. I will make this again cutting the Brussels sprouts in half to absorb more flavors and add some garlic.Read More
I like the idea behind this recipe, however adding the vinegar with the onions prevents carmelization. Next time I'll carmelize the onions in butter and THEN add the vinegar.
Wonderful and tasty. I used 2 pounds of frozen baby brussels sprouts rather than the 4 pounds called for. I also minced the onion and added 4 cloves of minced garlic. I steamed the sprouts until soft and then let them sit a while before serving to absorb the flavors. Got rave reviews. Thank you.
these were fabulous... I used regular onions and cut the recipe down to about a third of the size (it was just me and my boyfriend eating). The only thing I would change the next time I make this is to break up the leaves, or even just cut the brussel sprouts in half. The middle did get a bit tender, but with not that much flavor. Opening the sprouts up will allow some of the delicious flavor to get to the center.
Extremely tasty, with no bitterness. I use toasted pecans rather than pistachios, to remind me of a similar recipe I enjoyed at Stephen Pyles' Star Canyon restaurant in Dallas.
this one was right on time, baby! took it to church and they ate it up. shamed my husband who said, "man, i don't wanna be the guy who brings brussles sprouts!" HA!
By far the best I've ever tasted, let alone prepared myself. I used maui sweet onion and pecans instead, because I didn't have red onion or pistachios. My husband even liked this recipe, and he usually hates brussel sprouts. Deeeelicious!
This was a little bit of work to prepare, but it tasted so great that it was worth it. We had it for Thanksgiving and it was by far the most commented on.
Eating them now! Sink full of dishes, stack of presents waiting to be wrapped, dining alone.... But I have brussels sprouts. Didn't take much time at all, and I didn't use any nuts but I'll try it with nuts next time. Cut the recipe way down for just me. So great! I actually like brussels sprouts and this recipe takes away any bitterness and leaves rich goodness. I cut them in half before blanching, which always adds flavor. I think the only time I use them whole is in a soup or stew. I also blanche instead of steam since it uses less hardware and takes some fuss out. Let the onions sautee in the butter a bit before adding the vinegar for better caramelization.
One word...YUMMMMMMM. I don't like brussel sprouts cooked the traditional way - steamed with butter. This recipe is so incredibly flavorful and my husband wants to know when I'll make it again. This one's going in the cookbook to save! :) Thanks!
I LOVE brussels and was so excited to try this that I didn't realize I was out of red wine vinegar and didn't have pistachios... hello balsamic and pecans! sooo yummy! a new fave in this house! thank you!
I love Brussels but didnt want the extra fat from butter. I thinly sliced the sprouts and added the pistachio nuts tossing in evoo lightly, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Caramelized in oven on 425 until golden brown. Simple and less fat, the nuts really added a great flavor to this vegetable.
Served with Fooproof Rib roast and Cheesy Potatoes II (both recipes here) and it was the perfect side dish. My family likes brussel sprouts, and really loved this version. Only change was to use balsamic vinegar, 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oi. Used the olive oil because I like the flavor of olive oil with the onions and balsamic vinegar.
double sauce, little less sugar
very good, a different way to eat brussels sprouts. i probably didn't steam the spouts long enough, so next time I will just a tad longer. followed the recipe other than that and will make it again for sure!
Excellent recipe. I too subbed Balsamic for Red Wine--because that's all I had on hand--and I love Balsamic. I was going to leave out the pistachios because I was having trouble finding them; however, I finally found some overpriced ones, bought them anyway--and was glad that I did--gave it a great bit of extra texture. One of my guests said he didn't like brussel sprouts, but thought these were great; I lost count of how many helpings he had. This is an excellent holiday side dish. Thanks
As BS's are one of my faves (and not of many others), I am always looking for new recipes to 'fool' them into thinking they may not be that bad. I really loved the flavor of the caramelized onions, brussel sprouts, and vinegar together. I thought it needed a little something extra, so I also added my other favorite thing (parm cheese). Salty, sweet, and still (almost) healthy. Three's a charm.
I've made a variation of this recipe before. To improve it I created a pistachio dust by grinding the pistachios in a small coffee grinder. Additionally, I discarded the outer, course leaves of the sprouts and quartered them. I applied the dust toward the end of the sauteeing process. The dust, along with smaller size of the cut sprounts boosted the flavor wonderfully.
OH MY GOODNESS - these are amazing!!! I started caramelizing the onions in butter with a little salt while steaming the sprouts, then threw the sprouts in as soon as they were done. Took quite a bit longer to caramelize them but glad I waited to add vinegar & sugar because they were incredible like this!!!
Cliff notes: Too sweet, omit the sugar! This recipe was OK, I think with a few tweaks it could be way better. Here is my one disclaimer: I like Brussels Sprouts! I think that if you don't like them (or think you don't like them), this could be the right recipe for you; if you love them, it's not so great. I made this recipe almost precisely as directed. I really enjoyed sweating down/partially caramelizing the onions with the butter and red wine vinegar and they added a great flavor to the dish! As other reviewers mentioned, not a lot of flavor was added to the actual Brussels, but I did chop them in half as other reviewers suggested (and as I usually do with Brussels) because it does help get more flavor into them. The element that I felt was unnecessary was the sugar. Brussels are naturally quite sweet once cooked down, and when I added the sugar, it was just way to sweet for my taste. Next time I might try with little to no sugar! Otherwise, a great base recipe that highlights the Brussels and adds some excellent complementary flavors with the red onions, red wine vinegar, and salty nuts!
I cut the recipe using only a lb of Brussels sprouts, and used brown sugar. Best Brussels sprouts ever!
This was good, although I would suggest only using the smaller sprouts, when they are at their sweetest. I used a mixture of large and small and the carmelizing didnt get rid of the bitterness of the larger sprouts. Everyone liked this though, and I woudl probably make it again.
This is DELICIOUS! The directions are perfectly written. The only thing I did differently was to steam the sprouts in the microwave for 5 minutes, same results. Best Brussels sprouts recipe I've ever tried! Highly recommended.
I am eating these right now as I type and I have NEVER made fresh Brussells before and I picked these up @ Trader Joes they looked so good! Decided to use this recipe and I am very pleased! I scaled back the portion size and I think I could have added more onion (I think I simply did not add enough) and I added more vinegar. Really tasty and will make again. I made sure to really carmelize the sprouts so they looked like they were 'roasted' with a nice browned color. I did cut them in half after steaming before browning them so when they were carmelizing the flavors would soak into the open leaves of the veggie. Great!!
I was really skeptical about steaming my brussel sprouts since they are not my favorite vegetable and a good saute helps. I was wrong. These are awesome! I didn't measure my pistachios but I feel quite sure that I added more than called for. Do NOT leave them out. They made the dish come together. Both of my young children ate these without a single complaint and they are also hubby approved. Oh, I also scaled the recipe back to two servings and it fed my family of four with plenty of leftovers so don't pay attention to the serving sizes posted.
This is a decent recipe for brussels sprouts - the sugar and vinegar really do serve to remove the bitterness, as other reviewers mentioned. I substituted olive oil for butter and balsamic vinegar (double the amount suggested) for red wine vinegar. Didn't have any pistachios on hand, but I added some garlic and green onion to give it an additional kick. I sliced my sprouts in half and would shorten the amount of steaming time to 5 mins to retain more firmness. I also squirted some lemon juice over the finished product, which added more brightness to the dish.
This is a great recipe, we will definetley make these again and again. I did follow the adivce of another reviewer and not add the vinegar while carmelizing. After I caramelized the sprouts and onions I added the vinegar and sugar to deglaze.
If you slice them for more flavor and use balsamic vinegar as suggested you get weird purply-brown veggies. Not appealing. Didn't like the recipe enough to go back and make it as originally listed so I can't give a rating but I can't post without one.
This is really an outstanding recipe. Even folks who don't like brussel sprouts need to try them this way and it might change their minds.
This is genuinely one of my favorite brussel sprouts recipes. Everytime I am able to pick up a stalk of brussel sprouts, I will inevitably dedicate half the stalk to this recipe. However, in my version of it, I skip the pistachios entirely and add about a tablespoon of Caldo de Pollo (Chicken Soup stock) powder for seasoning as I saute the brussel sprouts. It gives the dish an added depth of flavor and pairs with the red wine vinegar quite well.
put some fried pieces of bacon in the mix it was awesome.
What a nice change to steamed brussle sprouts. It was good as a cold salad as well. I used balsamic vinegar because that is what I grabbed
I haven't reviewed this yet??? So far in life, this is my favorite way to prepare Brussels. I first made it for a party- HUGE hit. Then I made for Christmas with the family- another HUGE hit. My father was so skeptical! He thought he hated Brussels but this recipe will change anyone's mind. They're just so decadent. I could eat this dish all day long. I could go on and on about how much I love it, but I don't want to keep you. If you made it this far down the review list, you're just wasting time that could be spent on cooking this awesome dish. So for fourth. Get cookin. Get eatin.
Big hit at our Thanksgiving dinner this year. The nuts are the perfect crunch.
these were absolutely delish! made a few times and pretty much followed recipe....
This was a great find. It was a treat. I had harvested a lot of sprouts this year and was trying to find somethign a little different. I made it for a family get together and they all loved it. I let the onions get a little more golden to the point of being crispt and added a clove of garlic toword the end to give it a great glarlic taste.
is hard to get them right.
Needs a little extra sauce in my opinion. Delicious even though I didn't have pistachio's on hand.
I am not a brussel sprouts fan, but because my son and husband love them, I am always looking for ways to make them that we can all enjoy. This one was superb. I followed one other reviewers advice and added the vinegar after all the veggies had carmelized, but other than that didn't change a thing. I had trouble keeping the boys out of the pan before I could even get them on the table. Thanks for a great recipe.
THis was yummy and easy! I used pine nuts instead of pistachios but still tasty. :)
i couldnt find pistachios so used sliced almonds instead. this was just terrific! i planted brussels sprouts on a whim and they grew like crazy ... i had never cooked them b4 so this was a lifesaver. made for a dinner party and even the children liked them, although i admit to using more brown sugar than called for!
I salted brussels sprouts and onion when I started to saute everything together, oterwise there's not much flavor like someone else commented. It turned out great and will make again for this Thanksgiving!
Best brussel sprouts I ever had! I also made it with the balsamic chicken on allrecipes. These sprouts taste more like red cabbage than just brussel sprouts! I did not add the nuts and less butter.
This brussel sprout recipe is to die for. The changes I made were to substitute maple syrup for the sugar and frozen pearl onions for the red onions. Also, I used toasted walnuts. I made this for Christmas and my daughter-in-law said it was like what you'd get served at a 5 star restaurant.
great recipe.. loved it!!!! followed to the letter and these came out very good.
Delish! The first time I made these I made them with the pistachios, the last three times I used toasted pine nuts, and like them equally as well. This is the best way to eat brussels sprouts, takes the bitterness off and makes them interesting.
I've always hated brussel sprouts. This recipe sounded interesting however, and I'm now a convert! I made this as written, except I cut them in half after steaming them, and didn't add vinegar until after the brussels sprouts browned a bit. I added the pistachios to brown at the same time. I let everything rest (and soak up the sauce) while getting the rest of dinner ready. DH said he could've skipped the main course and feasted on these. (Note to self: next time try using 1/2 evoo/1/2 butter and substituting balsamic for red wine vinegar.) Fabulous!
I subsituted basalmic vinegar and walnuts (because that is what I had on hand)for the red wine vinegar and pistachios - it was excellent.
made these last night and they were terrific!!! changes were few; used olive oil/butter combo, balsamic instead of red wine vinegar, and pecans (that i toasted) instead of pistachios. also, i used splenda brown sugar as that was the only sugar i had on hand. i also cut the sprouts in half. these were so, so, sooo good. and super easy. can't wait to make them again.
Tasty recipe! My family liked it too.
Yum! These were delicious. I cut the recipe in half, used sweet yellow onion and no pistachios since I had none, and it turned out wonderfully. Sadly the rest of my family are not Brussels sprouts fans because I could eat these all the time.
DEEEEE-licious! I sauteed some bacon and reserved 2Tbs of the drippings (and cut the butter back). I also cut the sprouts in half before steaming and sauteeing and the flaver permeated all the way through. Seriously good!
I've made this recipe twice now. The first time, I omitted the onions and substituted toasted almond slivers for the pistachios. The second time, I left in the onions but omitted the nuts and steamed the sprouts in the microwave instead of on the stovetop. Both times this dish has been FANTASTIC! This has quickly become my favorite way to serve Brussels sprouts.
I love this recipe! I make the full fat version for holidays but when I am craving brussel sprouts and want something healthy, I omitt the butter and carmelize the onions in a covered pan and omitt the pistachios. It's really the onions, sugar and vinegar that give the sprouts all the flavor. I also cut in them in half so they absorb more.
This dish was awesome! My entire family HATES brussel sprouts, but there wasn't a morsel left when they were finished. I used pecans instead of pistachios, and it worked fine. I recommend this highly!
I loved it but my husband couldn't get over brussels sprouts. Used roasted pecans and really carmelized the onions. The butter is a bit much so its not as healthy as you would think.
I used white onions with red onions. I work as a cook and they went over very very well, even someone who never would eat brussel sprouts before tried and liked them.
These are pretty good, but it turns out 4 pounds is a LOT of Brussels sprouts! Granted there were only 2 of us eating them, but we hardly made a dent. I would say definitely more than 8 servings unless you're planning on this being the main/only dish! I would make them again but only half the recipe.
This is so very good
WOW!!! I have never liked these little cabbages, but I tried this recipe and could have eaten the whole skillet! I made them while my family was gone thinking the smell would fill the house, but that never happened. I didn't have the red wine vinegar on hand so I subbed balsamic vinegar instead and couldn't find any pistachios in the house, but they were yummy even without them! Don't fear these little cabbages anymore! They will become a staple for me from now on. It was hard for me to save some for my husband to try...he is completely against even tasting them. I will post again and let you know how he liked them.
Delicious! Used Trader Joes Merlot Vinegar, just great, perfect!
I went with another review and used balsamic vinegar. Followed the recipe exactly besides that and these are AMAZING!! I've never liked brussel sprouts and I now crave these!! They are amazing!! Be sure to cut the brussel sprouts in half once they are cooked - they are much better that way.
This one just didn't make into my 'tasty' list.
I did like recipe and there were 2 thumbs up all around the table. Not the usual reaction to brussel sprouts in my home. Next time I make this I will use a yellow, not a red onion. I will also try using balsamic, not red wine vinegar. Like other reviewers, after steaming I cut the sprouts in half.
very tasty! It was easy to make too. Definitely cut the brussels sprouts!
Delish! I scaled down to 2 servings, used roasted & salted pistachios, and about 3/4 of a red onion.
This is an amazing recipe. I yearn for the end of August when fresh brussel sprouts are available again and I can make this delicious recipe.
I got my brussels sprout hater to say these were better than expected. As someone who likes them, it didn't do too much for me. The preparation does seem to mellow the taste somewhat, but don't be fooled into thinking that you are going to get brussels sprouts lovers from this dish.
Everyone loved it. I had a tough time with the caramelization. I cooked it on a low temp forever but it never seemed to actually caramelize.
I've never wanted to cook brussel sprouts since they stink so bad...but cooking them this way makes a world of difference! They are very scrumptious and should be tried by everyone especially those who do not like brussel sprouts! These are not your grandma's boiled cabbages :)
If I could rate this a 3.5 I would. I didnt love it, however any recipe for brussel sprouts in which I am not gagging cant be bad. I will make this again.
forget the turkey....THIS was the hit of Thanksgiving this year - no leftovers and everyone asked for the recipe! I've never liked brussel sprouts, but I looooooved these. I followed the recipe exactly, but next time I will try to cut the amount of butter and see if it turns out as good...
I liked this recipe! It tastes better than it smells though - I brought it to a potluck and the whole car had this odd smell, took us a minute to figure out what it was! Honestly, I really liked it but the bowl wasn't exactly scraped clean at the family party, which I think is just because people just don't trust brussel sprouts!!
As far as I'm concerned, this is THE only way to make brussels sprouts! I didn't quite cook the sprouts long enough the first time I made them, so they didn't carmelize and absorb the flavor as well. The second time I added a little bit of water to the pan after I carmelized the onions and added the brussel sprouts and let it all steam a bit together. (And I had steam cooked the sprouts separately for longer before that.) That time it was perfect because it sucked up the flavor. I love the mixing of the slightly sweet and tangy sauce with the bitterness of the sprouts. Delicious.
Great flavor in this dish. I cut the sprouts in half before steaming and I add the vinegar later as other reviews note it interferes with the caramelization process. I also cut the recipe in half to use as a side dish for a dinner of seven...
Yuuuummmmy! Brussel Sprouts aren't usually anyone's favourite but these are to die for. Add a dollup of sour cream when serving and you'll think of brussel sprouts in a new light.
I only used about 1 lb. of brussel sprouts and eye balled the measurements of the ingredients and it worked out great. I will definitely make this again.
made it exactly as recipe, used small BS so did not cut them in half. Only one problem they evaporated from the serving dish. Will definitely make them again.
Easy and tasty. I took the suggestion of browning the onions before adding the vinegar. I also used toasted pine nuts in place of the pistachios, as that's what I had on hand.
delish! this changed my mind about brussels sprouts. :) One change- they are easier to eat and brown better when you cut them in half, and are even tastier.
These were delicious. It got a thumbs up from my husband which is not easy when it comes to Brussels sprouts! I followed other's advice and caramelized the onions before adding the red wine and I cut the sprouts in half before steaming. The only other change I made was I substituted brown sugar for white.
A little tedious, but easy. Absolutely loved it! I cut the recipe in half and it fed 6 with a little leftover.
I waited to add the vinegar until I added the brussel sprouts back into the onions. We absolutely loved this dish and will make it often.
Haven't had brussel sprouts since I was a child, and the taste was not bad, but still bitter. Not sure if I did everything right, but the pistachios didn't add anything. They didn't adhere to the sprouts and they didn't seem to fit the recipe. The carmelizing is an excellent way to make less bitter, but I still tasted the bitterness in the brussel sprouts.
This was my first brussel sprout recipe and it was great. Added this to my Christmas Eve dinner served with beef tenderloin and roasted red potatoes. I steamed the brussel sprouts in advance to save time.
This is a great and creative way to make brussel sprouts. They were awesome and everyone at our dinner thought so, too! Definitely a great way to prepare this vegetable.
This was a big hit at Thanksgiving with the adults. I will never make brussels any other way! I substituted spanish peanuts for the pistachios.
Made this for thanksgiving dinner, it was a hit!! We absolutely loved it!! Definitely make again, I'm sure it would be great with almonds, or pecans as well
I really enjoyed this; the colors of the carmelized sprouts and the red onions are very eye-appealling. My technique differed in these ways: 1) I first cut the sprouts in half. 2) I nuked the sprouts for a few minutes instead of steaming. 3) I cooked just the onions in the butter and when they started to brown, then I threw in the vinegar. Otherwise I followed the recipe.
This was awesome! The only thing I changed was using a vidalia onion....I only had a half of a red onion so I used that plus the vidalia.....delicious!!!
Awesome recipe! Loved it! Easy to make!
I cut the larger brussel sprouts in half to ensure even cooking. It also gave them more flavor. This is so yummy!!! I can now say that I am a fan of brussels sprouts thanks to this recipe.
Excellent recipe! Easy, delicious, and beautiful - persuades even the most skeptical of sprouts. Don't overcook the sprouts - keep them bright green. Will try to decrease the amount of butter - maybe replace at least partly with olive oil.
Way to make brussels sprouts taste good! I tried to cut down the butter a bit, and it can be a bit vinegar-y in small batches if not careful. Overall great recipe though!
Very good recipe - I scaled it way down for only 8 (yes, only 8) whole sprouts. Used a pat of butter, a dash of vinegar, 1/3 sweet yellow onion, a tsp of sugar, and 15 or 20 pistachios. As others have mentioned, I may slice the sprouts in half first before steaming so that they absorb the flavors while caramelizing. No bitterness, nice texture, and still plenty sprout flavor - the good part of sprout flavor.
These are amazing! I used balsamic vinegar in place of red wine vinegar and agave nectar in place of white sugar. I will be making these often!
This was good, for brussel sprouts! The caramelized onions were particularly tasty.
My family liked it and I thought it was a nice change from the normal brussel sprouts in butter. I will steam the sprouts a little longer next time since I like them soft. I'll make it again.
