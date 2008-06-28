Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios

4.4
352 Ratings
  • 5 217
  • 4 101
  • 3 27
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

I had never tried Brussels sprouts before I tasted this recipe, and immediately wondered why everyone hates them ...

Recipe by Talia

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place Brussels sprouts in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover saucepan and steam 8-10 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are tender yet crisp.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a deep skillet, add the onions and 3 tablespoons vinegar; cook until onions brown.

  • Add the Brussels sprouts, sugar and remaining vinegar. Saute over medium heat until the Brussels sprouts are lightly caramelized.

  • Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with pistachios.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 92.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022