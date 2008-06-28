Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios

Cliff notes: Too sweet, omit the sugar! This recipe was OK, I think with a few tweaks it could be way better. Here is my one disclaimer: I like Brussels Sprouts! I think that if you don't like them (or think you don't like them), this could be the right recipe for you; if you love them, it's not so great. I made this recipe almost precisely as directed. I really enjoyed sweating down/partially caramelizing the onions with the butter and red wine vinegar and they added a great flavor to the dish! As other reviewers mentioned, not a lot of flavor was added to the actual Brussels, but I did chop them in half as other reviewers suggested (and as I usually do with Brussels) because it does help get more flavor into them. The element that I felt was unnecessary was the sugar. Brussels are naturally quite sweet once cooked down, and when I added the sugar, it was just way to sweet for my taste. Next time I might try with little to no sugar! Otherwise, a great base recipe that highlights the Brussels and adds some excellent complementary flavors with the red onions, red wine vinegar, and salty nuts!