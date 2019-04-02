Balsamic Cream Sauce
The vinegar and cream go very well together. Best when sauteed chicken and asparagus is added to the mix. I use this sauce on pasta all the time.
This is a very good and easy sauce. It reheats well too. For a fast meal, I make the "A Good Easy Garlic Chicken" in the pan first and then this sauce. I serve the chicken and sauce over whatever pasta I have on-hand. The only thing I do different is to 1/2 the chicken bouillon and leave the sauce on the burner while stirring in the parm. cheese. It's a definite keeper! *UPDATE* I've made this 3 times (w/the chicken) and each time it leaves me wanting to lick the bowl clean.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly only adding a bit of minced garlic and I found the sauce tasted more like a creamy "french onion soup" sauce possibly due to the carmelizing of the onions and the addition of the chicken bouillon. In order to cut down on the sodium I used unsalted butter, 1 tsp. of sodium free bouillon and 1 tsp. of regular bouillon. In order to avoid the cheese clumping into the sauce, while it was simmering I added the shredded parmesan a little at a time and whisked it in vigorously. I served it over penne pasta and topped it with a bit more shredded parmesan and fresh parsley. My husband enjoyed it, but in the future I would use only 1 tsp. of bouillon and avoid carmelizing the onion.Read More
I loved this flavour! I didn't use heavy cream - I used milk and it turned out very nicely still. I used on chicken ravioli and it was delicious!
This recipe was absolutely delicious! and very easy to make. I didn't have much luck with the parmesan. It didn't melt into the sauce well - staying, rather, in a clump at the bottom of the pan. I used the sauce with gnocchi, asparagus and scallops. I found it to be a good combination. My friends were very impressed. I will definitely make this again.
This dish is so fabulous...love it! I actually added turkey sausage with it, it is a little less spicy so it doesn't overwhelm the sauce. Also instead of heavy cream I used chicken stock and 1/3 less fat cream cheese, it is still creamy and yummy but a bit more healthy for you...great trick with any cream sauce!
This is a great recipe! I could only use ingredients I had. So what I did instead of using cream, I used 2% milk (1 1/2 cup) and omitted the chicken granules (I'm a vegetarian). I didn't have any parmesan cheese, I actually forgot to add regular cheese at the end. But it turned out really good. As a thickening agent I used a roux (2 TBSP of unsalted butter and 3 TBSP of flour) it worked really well. I would add though for fettuccine I would add a 1/2-1 cup of pasta water.
This was a very nice and pleasant surprise for a quick and simple sauce that had me planning what to use it on the next time I make it. I admit, I forgot to get the heavy cream and didn't realize it until the last minute so I did sub evaporated milk for it. Everything else was done as per the recipe and it worked beautifully. Start to finish it was about 25 minutes til dinner was on the table. I served it over cheese tortellini. I also served a spinach salad on the side dressed with a strawberry vinaigrette and toasted almonds. A nice quick, meatless dinner in under a 1/2 hour. ...take that Rachel Ray :)
This recipe was so easy and tastes great! I added chicken breast strips and spinach to it and I used 1/4 cup Asiago with 1/4 parmesan rather than 1/2 cup of parmesan... I also added a dash of garlic. It looked nice on the plate and was very flavourful!
Superb! I sautéed onions, garlic, chick peas and swiss chard from our garden for about 30 minutes and prepared millet for the side. I drizzled this sauce over it all and it was perfect! I subbed 1/2 and 1/2 for heavy cream because it was what I had on hand. I imagine with heavy cream it would be simple divine drizzled over anything. A quick and interesting sauce to add something special to a dish.
This is a fantastic Balsamic Cream Sauce. I served it with penne pasta and chicken. My boyfriend and kids loved it. It is a very easy recipe to follow and I highly recommend it.
Wonderful sauce!! I made it last night and served it over unsalted pasta! The texture is spot on - alot of sauces clump, but not this one. While making this i felt it was too salty, but once i mixed it with the pasta it was PERFECT! Make as is, or do what i did - I added roasted red & yellow peppers, garlic, and spinach - to create a type of Primavara. I also used 1/2 and 1/2 as i had it and not heavy cream, still came out thick and dreamy. Next time i will make this with ONE bouillon cube to see if it cuts the salty down, but otherwise this is truly a delish and EASY sauce to make. Cannot go wrong here!
Wow. THis was so good served over sauteed chicken and penne. I used only 1 tsp of chicken base rather than 2 tsp of boullion (which I think would've been quite salty). Next time, I'll add sauteed mushrooms as well. And there will be a next time...soon.
This was a fantastic sauce. I put it over some cheese tortellini and both myself and my 19 mo. old inhaled our dinner. This is definately a keeper recipe. Thanks so much!
Delicious and lovely sauce! I made a few changes which worked out well: used shallots instead of onions, mixed 1 tblsp of corn starch with milk added that to 1/2 cup of milk in addition to the cream, and added 2 cloves of garlic to the sauce. Also skipped the ckn bouillon granules and doubled the balsamic vinegar & cheese. I mixed the sauce with fresh garlic linguine pasta mixed with sauteed spinach, mushroom, onions, and peppers.
this was very good but lack appeal there was no colour so i would use coloured pasta so give this dish a bit of appeal I also added chicken breast cubes and green pepper and a bit of garlic (everything can use garlic)to the sauce over all a great sauce and will make a gain for sure!
This is a Delicious sauce! Very rich too! I used this over Tantalizing Turkey and Blue Cheese Meatballs from this site and they went great together! Thanks so much!
Wonderful! Simple and everyone enjoyed it, including my 6 year old granddaughter -- that makes it even better!
This is a really excellent recipe - good consistency and good flavor. It's very easy to make too. I used milk instead of heavy cream for less fat. I served it on top of mushroom ravioli, but it seems so versatile that it would go well over almost anything. If you have trouble stirring in the cheese, use a more finely shredded or grated variety, keep on low heat, and stir for at least a minute.
This is an amazing dish that I've used many times over pasta and sometimes even over london broil (it's delicious). I add a whole onion because I like onions and I don't mince them I cut them thickly. Sometimes my guests don't like onions so it's easy for them to pick out. I also throw in some mushrooms at the beginning with the onions adds a deeper flavor. Sometimes that I've made it I have substituted the heavy cream for a bechamel sauce (1 cup milk + 1-2 T flour). I add the flour to the butter, onions, and mushrooms after they have cooked, then add the milk at the end. The sauce isn't as thick, which have been the only complaints.
Oh WOW! this sauce was amazing! I did not make it yet but my friend made it last night for dinner and everybody raved about it! my two children who are 6 and 3 years old couldn't get enough! they even were telling me today that I need to fix it now! My friend added some mushrooms and asparagus to it and my kids ate the asparagus like it was the best thing on earth! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!! Can't wait to make it!
Wowzers, this was good! Next time may try half n half to cut the calories a bit.
This was Amazing!!!! I served this as a sauce to compliment stuffed chicken with asparagus and rice pilaf. Everyone loved it! I would not change one thing. It tasted like it came from a gourmet restaurant.
I made it just as the recipe calls for and it was PERFECT. I did use thin sliced chicken breast.
Soooo good!
Very good for dipping meatballs in but otherwise its very strong.
OMG...I could eat this sauce with a spoon. Made a few slight changes...added sliced mushrooms with the onion and carmelized them. Seasoned them with a little bit of garlic salt & pepper. Only used 1 tsp of boulion and used 3 tbs of balsamic and like 1/2 tsp of thyme. Served over tortellini. DELISH!!!!
I could not believe this sauce. I made as directed but minced a little more onion and added some minced garlic. I used it for the Turkey and Blue Cheese Meatballs as had been suggested by a review review of the meatballs and it was sensational. I then imagined how it would taste with beef stroganoff, over baked chicken, with any seafood or just about anything that required a cream sauce. I will use it again and again. Thanks Kevin
Great sauce! Very easy to make! I poured this over whole wheat penne and it was delicious. I added saute chicken breast and black pepper and it was very yummy.
loved it!!!
I made this w/o the granules - added salt, pepper and garlic - and it was really good. It wasn't AWESOME but I had a bottle of store-brand $3 balsamic. I think with good quality vinegar, this'll be slap-yo-mama good!
Oh yumm-o. Since I discovered that I LOVE balsamic, it has been my new fav so I love anything with it, so far :-) I saw the picture that mommyluvs2cook posted so I thought I would try it. I didn't change it much, but I didnt have everything on hand and I really wanted to make it anyways. No EVO, so I used canola. I added a little extra butter. I also added in some leftover chicken, part of a quarter, from the Tasty Baked Chicken from AR. I only had 2% milk, so I also added about 2 TBS of yogart since I had it. I wanted it a little thicker so I added a little cornstarch to some water and mixed it up before pouring it in to the mixture. Then I realized I forgot the cheese, so that probably would have thickened it up plenty and I didnt have any parm so I topped our pasta w/sauce using Moz. My daughter who is home from college today, requested a grilled cheese and I made this instead and we both LOVED it. Thank you for sharing.
GREAT stuff. very rich. reminded us of Swedish meatballs. Used over Blue cheese turkey meatballs. served with peas & baby onions.
This was awesome!!!!! I did add garlic, but didn't change anything else. It was almost drinkable it was so good!
OUTSTANDING! Simple, different, and so impressive. I used half and half instead of cream, and added garlic and basil. Made a double batch so I would have leftovers, but my boyfriend loved it so much the extra never made it to the fridge. I'll definitely make this again, and will add fresh mushrooms next time. Just a tip... Be sure to use a good balsamic and cook it until it starts to reduce. This will cut the strong acidic flavor and bring out the sweetness. And if you have trouble mixing the grated parm into the sauce, skip the canned stuff and grate it yourself. Makes a world of difference.
Delicious! I'm going to put this on everything!
Only 3 stars-all for the flavor. My sauce broke as soon as I poured in the cream. Correction, fat free 1/2 & 1/2 - note to self and others, NOT a good sub. No milk solids & will break and curdle because of the heat. BUT - It has a great flavor and I managed to save it with a slurry of cornstarch. We just didn't pay attention to the small white bits (looked like non dairy creamer sprinkled throughout). Served it over cheese tortolini w/steamed broccoli.
Good recipe! The only change that I would suggest would be the one that other reviews has said, which was to reduce the amount of Chicken Bouillon granules.
My boyfriend made this for me one night when I was at his house and I was very disappointed.
Wonderful flavor! Served with whole wheat penne, grilled chicken and asparagus. We are trying to eat a little more health, so I used 2% milk instead of cream. Forgot to make the roux as suggested by an earlier review (2 TBSP of unsalted butter and 3 TBSP of flour). It was watery, not a cream sauce, but still had wonderful flavor. Will also cut down on the butter next time, esp. if it is extra is added in the roux.
OMG! We LOVED this recipe! This is a do again & again & again!! Thank you!
Excellent! I doubled the recipe, added some cut up chicken breast that I browned in oil in another pan, and used 1/2 c. cream and 1/2 c. milk instead of all cream. Turned out terrific! Even my picky 10-year-old loved it!
I think this was great and so did my hubby and my guest. Everyone loved it and wiped their plates clean. I highly recommend it. It was very nice for a change over pasta. I added a jar of mushrooms but it certainly didn't need it!
Mine turned out thinner than i expected, more like gravy than sauce. I browned the onions too long and they are very dark clumpy bits in the sauce. Despite this, it is rather tasty but nothing remarkable to look at.
I do have to say that this was some pretty good sauce! I was wanting to make a quick side dish and I remembered recently seeing this recipe. I decided to make it and throw over some pasta to have. It was great! I loved the flavor that it got from the balsamic. It was very nice! It had a nice texture, not to thin and not to thick. I do agree this would be great over lots of things...chicken, asparagus, even steak! For steak it would be good to reduce the cream in half, so it gets thicker, and to pour over top of them. YUM! Im going to have to try that next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I had saved a tablespoon of the glaze from Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze from a previous meal, and I was looking for a way to extend it for another meal. I stumbled on this, and am I ever happy with that find! I made it as written with the exception of using only one teaspoon of the bouillon. Served over a little angelhair pasta with chicken cooked with a little olive oil/balsamic mixture, this was superb. I saved the shaved parmesan for the finishing touches. I may dream about this yummy taste! Next time? Maybe mushrooms, since those flavors certainly would mix well. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Loved this, made this to go with Porto parmesan ravioli Tasted so good. Will make this with chicken next. Thanks for sharing this.
Wow .....this is great! My family likes for me to keep some in the fridge to dress up leftovers. It works well on veggies, meat, sandwiches what ever needs a little kick.
we make this all of the time and LOVE it!
Exactly what I was looking for! Perfect with my sweet potato gnocchi.
This has got to be the best sauce ever and easy to make. I think the key is to make sure you really carmelize those onions. I recommend going by the recipe of 15 minutes on the onions. The flavor of the carmelized onions makes it. I also put chicken and either penne or rigatoni noodles in it.
this was awesome! i really don't like onions, so I added sun-dried tomatoes instead and topped it with walnuts and it turned out great.
This was awesome! I added a little extra balsalmic and chicken bouillon. Plus some milk and sour cream to make it a little creamier. I topped this on noodles with chicken and added peppers, green onions, celery, and tomatoes. Brilliant!
I was looking for a basic cream sauce recipe to use up some heavy cream I had in the fridge. I wasn't interested in any that I saw until this one; I had all the ingredients and it looked very simple to do. I served it over whole grain penne, and my hubby loved it over the spiced pork loin I served this evening. It made a very simple meal seem very elegant. The balsamic vinegar gives this a wonderful flavor! I give this an enthusiastic thumbs-up!
Made it as stated (except you gotta have fresh parm--makes allllll the difference!!! I also had to use chicken base.) and it was PHENOMENAL. Made it with ricotta gnocchi and crunchy garlic bread. NOM NOM NOM!
Very good! This is what I did: I sauteed onions and mushrooms together in some butter, olive oil, garlic, and S&P then made the sauce in the same pan. I used half and half and added some parsley. I used the sauce to top chicken that I had coated in parmesean and bread crumbs and cooked on the stove top. Served with broiled red potatoes (from this site) and green beans- the combination was wonderful! Made for yummy leftovers :)
I loved the flavor of this sauce! I made it with a four cheese and chicken filled ravioli, adding cut up asparagus, peppers onion and garlic. Thank you for an easy, quick and delicious pasta sauce!
I have a family of 4 and I had left over pork chops and turkey meatballs to reheat. So I put some pasta on to boil and googled a sauce that I had the ingredients for and opted for this one!!!! We LOVED! It.... Just drizzled it over the meat and pasta and bam! Yumminess on our plates!!!
This recipe was interesting... I don't know if I've ever cooked with balsamic vinegar before, so that was a new experience for me. It was very different from anything I've ever made before. I won't be making it too frequently, but it will be good as an occasional meal. I too followed another reviewers advice and served it with "A Good Easy Garlic Chicken" and linguine noodles.
Was good, would make again. Served with pasta and apple chicken sausage.
I used a little less dairy (i used milk) than called for to make it a more hearty sauce. I served it over parmesan chicken and mushroom/broccoli rice. This is a keeper.
This was very good. I served it over chicken. Went together very easy. I used fat free half and half instead of the heavy cream other than that made it as written. Next time I am going to try it with shrimp and some veggies...Thanks for the recipe!
O.M.G. This sauce is great with EVERYTHING! Wonderful mix of flavors that truely complement eachother. I've already made this with chicken, lamb, beef... even as the "gravy" for plain mashed potatoes. Excellent every time.
Creamy, delicious, and so full of flavor! Made a good amount for 2 people.
I thought this sauce was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding a tsp of garlic when I sauteed the onion. This is a quick and easy sauce that can be prepared in no time at all, perfect for those days when you arrive home late from work but still want to prepare a delicious meal for your family. This won't be the last time I make this recipe.
I Love this recipe. I use it in a pasta with salmon, asparagus and courgette. Simple, fast and delicious!
This was really good! I used 1/2 cup cream and 1/2 cup skim milk in an attempt to cut down the fat. I also did not have enough of the cheese so I had to add a handful of shredded italian mix cheese. This tasted wonderful on top of baked chicken and grilled asparagus. I think this would be wonderful on pasta in place of an alfredo sauce.
Great taste fast and easy. I had to fudge on the ingredients as this was a last minute quick sauce for pasta so I used what was on hand - one cup of Trader Giotto's grated Parmesan and Romano and added a handful of ready made bacon crumbles and already liquid soup stock. Mixed in the already cooked cold penne till it was hot. Served with a sprinkle of parsley. Hubby and I loved it.
Absolutley delicious! And so easy. Can easily be tweaked to add your own twist!!
This was really good. I had to sub milk for cream, but turned out really yummy. Served over homemade pierogies and baked chicken. Next time I will cut this recipe in half. I made a LOT and a little goes a long way!
My husband and I LOVE this sauce! We put it on anything we can, we especially love it with ravioli! Yum!!!
Great! Followed recipe as is. I felt the need to add some salt to it and will next try with regular parmesan cheese vs the grated. All in all a fantastic recipe.
heavenly I could not quit tasting.This is truly a keeper
This is a delicious sauce! I doubled the sauce, sautéed some cubed chicken breast and added it to the sauce, and served it over penne. Made me want to lick the plate!
Yes yes yes! Really good restaruant quality flavor. Loved it. As usual I didn't have everything it called for, so here's what I did. I was generous with the butter and olive oil. I minced a half an onion (and threw in some minced garlic) and sauted it for a bit until real soft. Then I sauted chicken breast strips that I had cut in the oil/butter/onion mixture. Then pulled out the chicken when done and set it aside, covered. Then I added the balsamic to the pan (I already had some in the fridge that I reduced slightly with a little sugar) and let it simmer on medium-high heat for another 3 minutes or so. I didn't have the granules, so I put in about a quarter cup of chicken stock. Let that simmer for another minute or two. I seasoned it heavily with "rustic italian seasoning" (from Costco, a blend of basil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, salt, etc.). Then put in the half and half (didn't have cream). Let that simmer for 5 minutes. Then, in a separate small dish, I disolved about a tablespoon of flour with a little bit of the simmering sauce and two big spoonsful of hot water from the pasta I had boiling. Then I whisked that back into the simmering sauce. Then once it thickens up a bit, its done. I put the chicken back in the simmering sauce and voila! The sauce was so darn good as it was, I didn't want to put the cheese in the pan. So I let everyone put the parmesan on his or her own helping, as desired. We ate it with pasta and sauted zucchini. Absolutely delicous.
Wonderful even though I burnt the onions a little bit. :-)
This sauce was absolutely delicious! I was a little skeptical when I read the ingredients, but the flavors mix wonderfully!
This sauce is delicious! I put in 1 onion and did not use the chicken bouillon granules because I did not have any. I also used 2% milk instead of the heavy cream to reduce the caloric and fat content. I also added 1 potato chopped up. It turned out great! As another reviewer suggested I made the "A Good Easy Garlic Chicken" recipe from this site for the chicken. After the chicken was about cooked I put it in the sauce to simmer and soak up the flavors. We will definitely make this again in our home!
This recipe was awesome! I cooked it for my boyfriend, and I was a little worried since I'd never made it before, but it knocked his socks off. The only thing I would suggest is using less bouillon. It was just a little salty for us. But it wasn't that big of a deal. I will definitley make this again!
Fantastic sauce. I served it with a recipe from this site called A Good Easy Garlic Chicken. I cooked the chicken, removed it from the pan and made this sauce in the same pan scraping the flavors from the chicken recipe into the sauce. I did not have heavy cream but the half & half worked out just fine. Made whole wheat noodles and asparagus and served the sauce over every thing. Great flavor.
We're HUGE fans of balsamic vinegar so I think when I was done, I put in about a 1/4 cup. Great sauce!
Delicious!!! Made 6 servings rather than 4. Also added 1 clove of garlic. Used as a sauce for a mixture of penne, sauted spinach and sliced beef tenderloin. Turned out a fantastic one-dish meal. Thanks for the recipe. Will make this sauce over and over.
I used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of heavy cream and I served it over cheese ravioli
I made it nearly exactly like the recipe with the exception of I served it over rice and Pan Fried Ahi Tuna w/ Broccoli. It was amazing and my fiance' loved it. Wow what an amazing flavor!! I knew the chicken was a mild flavor as was the Ahi Tuna... so what the heck... Wow!!! Do not limit yourself to chicken and asperagus!!!!
This sauce was absolutely delicious. Served it on top of the Garlic Chicken recipe from this site. We also dipped our bread and baked potato in the sauce. Not sure about the negative reviews. The sauce was creamy and had a wonderful flavor. The only change I made to the recipe was adding garlic.
Fantastic sauce. I added chopped mushrooms,and lots of sliced garlic, and topped with fresh minced parsley. My son said mix half the sauce into the pasta and pour the rest over the top. Loved it - even using 1/2 cream and 1/2 milk. Update: w/2 lbs pasta I use 1/2 c olive oil, 1 chopped onion, 1 cup balsamic vinegar, 3 lrg portabello mushrooms chopped, 6 T chicken bullion, 1 qt milk, 3 c heavy cream, 2 8-oz pkgs Sargento parmesan. LOVE IT for 12-16 people!!!!
My family didn't like this at all. I was expecting a thick, cream sauce and this was definitely not thick or creamy. The only change I made was to cut the chicken bouillon amount in half. We've never had balsamic vinegar, so I thought maybe it's an acquired taste. But my sister-in-law who loves balsamic vinegar wasn't a fan, either. She said the texture was weird and she couldn't really taste the vinegar.
This will most definitely be in our regular rotation; it's THAT delicious! I know it's a winner when the BF says "you can make this again!" I omitted the chicken granules as I don't eat meat and found that the sauce was wonderful without it. I also used a combination of fat free half and half and regular half and half with great results. No problem with the cheese clumping; adding it slowly prevented this. I think I'll add a little more balsamic vinegar next time. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Loved the sauce! Great flavour! This is a keeper. I didn't use the chicken bouillon as I was putting it on chicken and it worked out great.
Very yummy. I added mushrooms and served it on top of buttered toast, garnished with fresh basil leaves, for a quick and easy light dinner.
served over chicken and pasta. FABULOUS. A new flavor. We both loved it.
My husband and I both love this. We've used it twice, both on pork chops. The only change I made was to use fat free half-and-half instead of cream, and we used chopped shallot instead of onion (we halve the recipe and 1/8 of an onion is just annoying, so we use half of a shallot). Can't wait to try this with pasta and chicken!
Great nightly dinner! I added baby bella mushrooms and substituted 1 cup skim milk and 1/2 cup low fat sour cream for heavy cream. yummy!!! will definetly make this again
This recipe was really easy and tasted absolutely fabulous! I made it to go along with some Artichoke Ravioli from Trader Joe's and there couldn't have been a better choice.
I left out the cheese, used half cream and half skim milk, added halved cherry tomatoes and oregano. Very good!
This sauce is Wonderful! Cooked for some friends and it was a hit. Thanks alot!
I didn't care for this. All the different flavors clashed. Plus like another commenter said, the grated cheese didn't mix well with the cream sauce, even though I added it a little at a time.
This is absolutely delicious. I served it over pasta stuffed with mushrooms and it was wonderful. I used the shredded parmesan do the texture wasn't grainy. We eat this once a week.
Absolutely wonderful! My family loved it! I added a little flour to thicken a bit, but over all, I wouldn't change a thing!
I served this over homemade pumpkin ravioli and it was delicious. I only used 1 tsp of chicken bouillon and just used regular milk. This would be good on so many things. Thanks!
