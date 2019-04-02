Balsamic Cream Sauce

Yes yes yes! Really good restaruant quality flavor. Loved it. As usual I didn't have everything it called for, so here's what I did. I was generous with the butter and olive oil. I minced a half an onion (and threw in some minced garlic) and sauted it for a bit until real soft. Then I sauted chicken breast strips that I had cut in the oil/butter/onion mixture. Then pulled out the chicken when done and set it aside, covered. Then I added the balsamic to the pan (I already had some in the fridge that I reduced slightly with a little sugar) and let it simmer on medium-high heat for another 3 minutes or so. I didn't have the granules, so I put in about a quarter cup of chicken stock. Let that simmer for another minute or two. I seasoned it heavily with "rustic italian seasoning" (from Costco, a blend of basil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, salt, etc.). Then put in the half and half (didn't have cream). Let that simmer for 5 minutes. Then, in a separate small dish, I disolved about a tablespoon of flour with a little bit of the simmering sauce and two big spoonsful of hot water from the pasta I had boiling. Then I whisked that back into the simmering sauce. Then once it thickens up a bit, its done. I put the chicken back in the simmering sauce and voila! The sauce was so darn good as it was, I didn't want to put the cheese in the pan. So I let everyone put the parmesan on his or her own helping, as desired. We ate it with pasta and sauted zucchini. Absolutely delicous.