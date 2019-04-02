Balsamic Cream Sauce

4.6
239 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 42
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

The vinegar and cream go very well together. Best when sauteed chicken and asparagus is added to the mix. I use this sauce on pasta all the time.

Recipe by Kevin Watral

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the onion, and cook until it has caramelized to a dark, golden brown, about 15 minutes. Stir in the balsamic vinegar, and cook for 1 minute before stirring in the chicken bouillon and cream. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 442.8mg. Full Nutrition
