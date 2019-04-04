Bengali Dhal

Here is my recipe for dhal based on my many experiences cooking with my friends over the years. We love this served over freshly made basmati rice. Don't skimp on the caramelized onions and garlic — it totally makes this recipe amazing!

Recipe by Tabitha C

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
4
  • Wash lentils in a strainer. Combine lentils and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 of the sliced onions and garlic, reserving the rest for later. Stir in turmeric, bay leaf, tomatoes, and salt. Add chiles, leaving them whole to add flavor or cut in half to add heat. When mixture begins to boil, reduce heat to a simmer; cook until lentils break apart and thicken slightly, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat until oil shimmers. Add reserved sliced onions; cook and stir until onion has softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; continue cooking and stirring until onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Stir in reserved garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is fragrant and tender, about 2 minutes.

  • Add onion-garlic mixture into cooked lentils and stir. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 4.1g; sodium 304.1mg. Full Nutrition
