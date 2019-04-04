Bengali Dhal

This was really easy to throw together. I made it on a whim and I had all of the ingredients at home already. It seems like quite a simple dish, but the caramelized onions and fresh coriander really give the dish something extra so don't leave those out! I will probably double the caramelized onions next time. I increased the turmeric, as per another reviewer's suggestion. And... I had to use up some butternut squash in the fridge, so I grated about a cup of that and threw it into the pot with the tomatoes. I don't think it really affected the flavour or texture of the dish at all. Not 'authentic,' I know, but it DID make this dish even healthier. I still prefer spicier curries to dhal, but this recipe is still a keeper due to it's simplicity. Thanks for sharing!