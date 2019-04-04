Bengali Dhal

Here is my recipe for dhal based on my many experiences cooking with my friends over the years. We love this served over freshly made basmati rice. Don't skimp on the caramelized onions and garlic — it totally makes this recipe amazing!
This is delicious! I had never cooked anything Indian before and was a little skeptical but it turned out great. Advice to others...do not buy the turmeric from the spice aisle like I almost did. Buy it from the Oriental food section. The difference? One 3 oz. bottle for $9 or one 14oz. bag for $3.
A few things to note: 1. Traditional (and in my opinion, more flavorful) daal is made with chhana daal, this can be found in the ethnic section. 2. cherry tomatoes are never used in bengali cooking, I recommend 1 small tomato, diced. 3. I recommend using 1 large onion in the whole dish, 3/4 in the lentils and the remainder when frying up at the end. 4. The heat level for this dish is not high with serrano peppers. I would recommend using the small hot peppers found at an Indian store. 5. 1/2 tsp of turmeric is very mild to me. I would use 1-2 tsp myself, as it's very healthy for you and doesn't have a strong flavor.
This dhal is generally made with channa dhal,but will taste good with red lentil.good dish to serve with plain rice and dry potato subji.bengalies make sweet tomato chutany alond with it as side dish. chhaya
This was really easy to throw together. I made it on a whim and I had all of the ingredients at home already. It seems like quite a simple dish, but the caramelized onions and fresh coriander really give the dish something extra so don't leave those out! I will probably double the caramelized onions next time. I increased the turmeric, as per another reviewer's suggestion. And... I had to use up some butternut squash in the fridge, so I grated about a cup of that and threw it into the pot with the tomatoes. I don't think it really affected the flavour or texture of the dish at all. Not 'authentic,' I know, but it DID make this dish even healthier. I still prefer spicier curries to dhal, but this recipe is still a keeper due to it's simplicity. Thanks for sharing!
The real thing is great (but no tomatoes) but here is my non-authentic shortcut for this dish. Pour a can of lentils, liquid & all into a saucepan and warm gently. Fry 1 cup chopped onions in a little veg oil and add to lentils. Sprinkly 1 tablespoon (more or less) curry powder on top and stir. Add salt & pepper to taste. With a hand- blender mix until smooth and pour over cooked rice - real comfort nursery food! Reminds me of my childhood in India
I added more garlic, and it made it much better. Instructions could be a little clearer, but otherwise great!
Not as flavorful as I had hoped, even though I used extra Tumeric and bay leaves. I want to try again but with more Serrano chilis, I was expecting a little more spice. Still a good, easy recipe and I loved the garlic taste.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this for dinner tonight. I misread the instructions and put the garlic in the fry pan at the same time as the onion. Still had a nice flavor, after I scooped out the burnt garlic. ?? The dish is so flavorful and easy to make. I actually had everything in my kitchen for the meal tonight! I served it over rice and alongside tandoori chicken- Yum!
