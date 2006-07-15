Chicken Veggie Soup I

6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

This is a simple way to make a flavorful soup without much effort. It's low in fat and has good flavor. Season it to your taste. It's also good with noodles added.

By Daphne

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, combine the chicken stock, carrots and potatoes and simmer for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Add the mushrooms and simmer for 5 more minutes.

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 99.5mg. Full Nutrition
