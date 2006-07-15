Chicken Veggie Soup I
This is a simple way to make a flavorful soup without much effort. It's low in fat and has good flavor. Season it to your taste. It's also good with noodles added.
This is a simple way to make a flavorful soup without much effort. It's low in fat and has good flavor. Season it to your taste. It's also good with noodles added.
I'm confused...there's ïsn't any "chicken" in this chicken soup... Bland. It might be quick, but the extra time it might take to add more ingredients and flavor would well be worth it. Soup out of a can tastes better.Read More
I'm confused...there's ïsn't any "chicken" in this chicken soup... Bland. It might be quick, but the extra time it might take to add more ingredients and flavor would well be worth it. Soup out of a can tastes better.
Recipe was a bit bland. I added 1/2 cup of chopped chicken (leftovers) seasoned with a dash or two of seasoned salt and it definately was a good, quick and easy soup.
This soup was very bland. I will never make it again.
No flavor at all. This was a waste of good broth.
I did not care for this. NEEDS chicken and MORE VEGGIES to be chicken and veggie soup!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections