Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks
This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!
This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!
Absolutely wonderful! And my husband raved about it as well. I did have to cook the peppercorns a bit longer as mentioned in another review, but it was worth it. I'll make it again for company.Read More
We thought it would have a little bit more flavor but was still good.Read More
Absolutely wonderful! And my husband raved about it as well. I did have to cook the peppercorns a bit longer as mentioned in another review, but it was worth it. I'll make it again for company.
Nice simple recipe for a good piece of tuna. A few things though, first off I would advise to heat the skillet with oil and butter BEFORE seasoning the fish. If you put the salt on too early it will dry the fish out by drawing out the moisture. Second, I used only a pinch of salt on each side so maybe even a little less than what this calls for but its all about personal taste. Lastly I added a few splashes of white wine when I put the steaks in the pan. It not only adds a nice flavor to the fish but if you then take out the fish and add a little more wine while the pan is really hot it will deglaze your pan and leave you with a really nice white wine and peppercorn reduction (or pan gravy however you wanna call it) for your fish.
This recipe was great! I didnt cook my Ahi nearly as long though. Typically seared means just that, if your pan is hot enough it should be just a quick cook on high heat to seal in the juices. I think I cooked it a total of 20-30 SECONDS per side. The out side had a wonderful crust and the inside was raw. (Make sure you use Sushi Grade fish) It was UH-MAY-ZING! I used my cast iron pan on med/high-high heat. It tasted just like seared Ahi that I have had in fancy restaurants. Definitely a keeper!
I am intimidated to make any kind of fish that isn't pre-prepared/marinated to pop into the oven, grill etc. Love eating it at restaurants...THIS was by far SO easy and incredibly delicious. I did follow others & cut back salt to 3/4 tsp. I added dried dill to the salt cayenne mixture b/c I love it w/ fish. I also added minced garlic to oil and peppercorn. After cooking I deglazed iron skillet as suggested by another w/ squeeze of lime a bit of balsamic and white wine and put a spoonful over each serving. BIG thumbs up by ENTIRE fam of which the kids are not big fish eaters. THANKS for the recipe!!!
YUM! Agree REDUCE THE SALT, You can always add more if you want. I didn't have any cayenne so I used a little chili powder and it was delish!
Excellent!! Can't screw this one up. I'm a total beginner and this was my first time handling tuna steak. My BF and I absolutely loved it. Followed directions exactly except I just sprinkled a little bit less salt on them. Paired this with spinach steamed with minced garlic and I thought they went well together.
Very easy and tasty on a bed of lettuce. I used a Teriyake marinade. Go very easy on additional salt as the marinade is plenty salty.
This was delicious. My husband loved it!!! We had it just Monday and we are having company tomorrow and he has requested we have it again. The only changes I made is I used just regular pepper and sprinkled it on the fish and omitted the butter and just used the olive oil. Great meal and very, very easy.
let the peppercorns soak in the oil for 5 min. before cooking.
Made this last night and was leary of popping peppers but I watched them thru a glass lidded frying pan. Pretty neat. I think that the older the pepper, the less likely it is to pop as about half of mine popped. We like our tuna well done so I did it 3 minutes per side on med-high. A lovely dish that DH says is a keeper and to make again, anytime. I think I'll wait until it warms up here a bit though since my vent is frozen over and it's too cold to open the windows (-40 C/F) to get the smoke out! I would think that this would be good done in a cast iron fry pan directly on the BBQ coals, too.
Very good and I'm not a seared tuna fan - had to 'overcook' mine by most people's standard but my husband's was med. rare and he loved it. Will reduce the cayene next time though. Didn't seem too salty to us, but we used Kosher salt vs. plain sea salt and that does make a difference. Only 1 peppercorn popped, but they were still good.
I would make this again. Who knew I would be able to bite into a peppercorn and it would be so mild and crispy. I don't even care for black pepper much but like the peppercorns this way. I cooked my tuna steak on med high for 60 seconds per side. That was good enough for me, we like it pretty rare. However, I wish the outside would have been even crispier than it was. I should have done it on high heat instead. Overall, very good. We ate it with a dip made of wasabi paste, yogurt, dried mustard, dill and soy sauce. Salad on the side with a simple dressing on crushed garlic, lime juice, salt and olive oil. Great healthy meal.
This was great but I adapted it. Rubbed the fish with salt & cayenne both sides (much less than recipe states). Used the peppercorns etc as a sauce, prepped in separate pan over moderate heat. No smoking issues. Seared the ahi as I always do: preheat iron pan on high heat for 5 min, then wipe pan carefully with small amt peanut oil; keeping fire high, do 60 seconds for each side of the fish. This method sears tuna, leaving it rare inside (for a piece of 1" thickness).
Excellent! Only add the amount of salt you are comfortable with or what you think would taste good. I actually had about half salt, half cayenne, and I don't think I used the entire quantity of salt called for. As for cooking, I used cracked peppercorns, and I sauteed them in the butter and oil on medium heat so the butter did not burn. Once that was done after a minute or so, I cranked the heat up to high and put in the tuna. I cut my tuna filet (originally a 1 lb filet) into 2 pieces so it made 2 rectangular fillets similar to what is in the photo. I seared the top and bottom of each filet for 20 seconds and the left and right sides of each for 10 seconds leaving a beautiful cold red center and about 2 millimeters of seared meat on the edges. The end result was awesome. I sliced the fillets just like the photo and served over a bed of salad greens. I had nothing but compliments. Also, I bought my filet at Costco. No issues whatsoever.
Have made this five times now and we love it. I consider it a company level recipe. Only a few peppercorns pop, but they soften in the oil and have such a mild delicious flavor that I double the amount. The cayenne is too much for me so I sprinkle it generously on my husband's and just a tad on mine, and I skip the salt when cooking and lightly salt when serving. As we're not raw fish eaters I sear it but then cook it completely through and we find it just right for us, plenty moist having been cooked in the oil and butter. (This also allows me to use Trader Joe's frozen ahi steaks, 3/4" thick, which cost half or less.) After having leftovers one time which I made into a tuna salad, yummy with the pepper and cayenne flavors, I now always cook a double recipe and we have salad the next night.
This is simply wonderful. The tuna melts in your mouth if cooked as directed. The pepercorns add just the right amouth of heat. I did not use salt, we substituted with Trader Joe's 21 salute which is a non-salt product. Served over a bed of lettuce.
good but added: seame oil, blakened seasoning, and coarse ground pepper and szechuan style pepper blend. Delicious!
We thought it would have a little bit more flavor but was still good.
Until trying this recipe, we had always grilled tuna on the BBQ. We have now used this recipe twice and much prefer it. There is less guesswork and the results are great. I used Creole seasoning rather than cayenne. As an accompaniment, I made an aioli sauce with mayo, yogurt, fresh garlic and a pinch of the Creole seasoning. Fabulous!
Fantastic! After spending an outrageous $28.00 on 2 pieces of Ahi I wanted a recipe that would do it justice. This was absolutely amazing! Restaurant quality or better, and this was my first time cooking tuna steaks at home. A keeper for sure! Thank you!
Amazing. I've tried Tuna Steaks a couple of times and each time something was just off. My husband's face grimaced slightly when I mentioned what was for dinner but by the end of it he had changed his tune. Great recipe
I will be making this often ! My husband and 10 year old gobbled it up while I was finishing the rice. It was absolutely delicious! I only had peppercorns in a sealed grinder so I ground them .Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. This is now my go-to recipe for guests.
I bought my tuna at Costco and it was big enough for two meals for the two of us. I used the same recipe for both meals and absolutely loved it. I cut back on the salt and just sprinkled Kosher salt lightly on both sides of the fish. I did a light covering with the cayenne as well. The first time I heated up the oil and butter and then added the peppercorns. I did not get any popping and the peppercorns were probably a bit or more on the burnt side. It still was delicious. The tuna had a nice crust on both sides and I cooked it for 1.5 minutes per side. We do like our ahi tuna rare. the second time I added the peppercorns to the pan before I heated up th butte and olive oil. There was a lot of popping going on as the oil heated. It didn't take long at all. Again I seared for 1.5 minutes and it was perfectly crusted and delicious. I served it with steamed spinach, a baked potato and tossed salad. I used the Good Seasons salad mix but subsitituted balsamic vinegar for the vinegar and EVOO for the oil. It is our favorite salad dressing;
Excellent! Other than cutting the salt (a sprinkle per steak is plenty), the recipe is perfect as written, including the cooking time. 90 sec per side in med-high heat is plenty - just let it rest a couple of minutes before serving. It'll keep cooking on the inside.
this was only OK. Granted I did overcook the tuna (whish was my fault) but I felt it lacked flavor, with the exception og when you ate a peppercorn. I agree that the texture of the peppercorns were great and tastey but other then that I desired more of a punch of flavor.
Simplistic wonderful recipe! Great flavor. I did let the peppercorns soften at a very low temp for 10 minutes before turning up to med-high and waiting for the pop of the peppercorns before putting on the Ahi.
I have made this several times and we love it! Others are right in that reducing the salt may be good idea (and this is coming from a saltaholic) Also, its so important NOT to overcook these. For a nice rare don't cook longer than specified.
So easy and perfectly seasoned. The peppercorns were delicious. I didn't cook it with butter: just added a little more oil. I also kept the cayenne down to a pinch on each side. My husband was so impressed (and it was the first time I cooked fish!!). Yay me.
This is a reliable recipe for seared ahi. I don't use the whole peppercorns, but I do use coarse-ground black pepper and add white pepper. This seems intimidating but be sure to use fresh tuna and it will come out excellent!
I never review recipes on this site (I know, that's terrible, I do so rely on the reviews that are written), but this, I just pulled the tuna out of the pan and tasted a piece. For as simple as this recipe is, I've never tasted a piece of tuna this good. My kitchen did fill up with smoke a little because of the oil getting hot, but it is worth it! Now I have to keep myself from eating it before everyone else is ready for dinner!
Delicious! I made this into a salad using 3 recipes from this site. I made the Oven-Roasted Vegetables, the Asian Ginger Dressing and the Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks and put all the above on Romaine Lettuce for an amazing salad. will definately make all 3 again!
This is very good. But try it with grapeseed oil instead of olive oil. Then you can sear it at high heat without smoking. Add the butter when done searing for flavor. I didnt add any salt and it still tasted great.
Boring and flavorless, strong taste of peppercorns.
Very good and easy when you don't want to crank up the grill!
Quick and easy way to make seared tuna, just make sure to go easy on the cayenne
Easy....fabulous...need I say more? (Oh, based on comments from others, I DID use less Kosher salt, which was perfect. THANKS!!!
Yummy! This was my first time making ahi tuna steaks, and I was a bit nervous, but this recipe made it easy to turn out restaurant quality steaks. I cooked them 3 minutes on medium high (6) each side to medium well. I also skipped the popping the pepper step. Instead I just threw some regular old ground pepper onto the steaks before cooking. I didn't have kosher salt, so I used regular table salt, too. I didn't measure the amount of salt, but just shook enough on the steaks that it looked like a normal amount. I would have preferred to serve this with brown rice, but my boyfriend hates rice so I made mac & cheese instead. It was fine together, but I still think brown rice would have been a better choice!
Delicious! Our mistake is that we over cooked the steaks, but we will definitely try again next week with less cook time!
Was delicious! I made a couple changes. I waited until the peppercorns popped before adding butter (didnt want a smokey kitchen), and added lemon juice to the steaks when I salted. Also, I seasoned to my taste with the salt and pepper. I will totally make this again! Thank you
Simple, quick and tasty recipe. If cooking with electric heat, only cook each side for one (1) minute max for rare.
As someone who just started eating and cooking fish, I must say this is (a) absolutely delicious and (b) ridiculously easy. Highly recommended.
I made this dinner tonight for my boyfriend and he loved it. This was the first time I ever cooked tuna and the recipe was so helpful. I didn't have cayenne or peppercorns, so I had to use chili powder and black crushed pepper. Next time I make it I want to get the peppercorn and cayenne.
Perfect! i just keep it on low for a well done tuna steak.
You must say how thick they are AND are they at room temperature to start. Please people.
This was excellent. The flavors blended beautifully. I will definitely make again. Next time though I will add more cayenne pepper.
I used this as a prep method for salmon, and with garlic substituted for peppercorns. It was very good and I look forward to using it for tuna soon!
Excellent - we like it rare so I only seared for 1 minute per side because it doea continue to cook after it's off the fire.
I know that ahi tuna is delicious and have had it made for me before, however, this was my first time making it on my own! So of course, it turned out good but it wasn't ideal. I had no chipotle pepper so I used a little cayenne pepper mix. Halved the salt but found myself wishing I had used a teensy bit more! My peppercorns for the most part weren't popping or softening much even after 5min. Must have been older stuff. My oil started smoking and my apartment had to be aired out halfway through the process. I turned the heat down from Med/Hi to Medium just because I didn't want excessive smoke! When I popped my tuna on, I watched the clock (and this was on Medium heat as well) and flipped it after just under 2 minutes. Ended up crispy on the outside and rare in the middle, but it still tasted wonderful for a first time tuna experience so I'm not really going to complain!
This was SO good! We seared it for 3 minutes each side, and it came out well done. The meat tasted like chicken! Will definitely make this again, since the recipe was so simple, and delicious!
We liked the tuna steaks cooked like this.
WOW!!! Simple and delicious! I followed other's advice and went a bit lighter on the salt. This recipie is now added to my "handwritten" book of Keeper Recipies! Thanks for sharing!!!
I am not a tuna steak fan but they were given to me so I cooked them. I grilled them on a George Forman after marinating in Teriyaki sauce for 5 minutes. They were a little dry so maybe 4 minutes next time.
I just got thru making and eating this...It is too good...BTW Ahi tuna and yellow fin tuna is the same thing...lol...I looked it up on google. Great recipe and I've never cooked this before. So easy.I followed the recipe to a tee.Thank You so much
Excellent recipie! I've never attempted Tuna before now, and this dish came out wonderful. It was a little salty so next time I will cut back on the salt. I used yellowfin and it tasted great!
Perfect, the only change I made which kept down the smoke was to only use olive oil. I cooked this in a cast iron pan which is great for maintaining heat and getting super hot.
This was amazingly easy and very tasty. Served with condiments, but never used them as the flavor of the tuna was perfect.
This was super simple and tasty. I used less salt than the recipe called for, and more peppercorns. I probably overcooked the steaks, and they were still fantastic. I will definitely cook these again.
Next time I will add a little more Cayenne.
Very Good. I also reduced the salt.
Excellent and so easy to make!
This recipe was wonderful. I thought the pepper corns were going to be too hot, but the cooking does mellow them out nicely. I didn't find it too salty, I just put a sprinkle on each side. This recipe is keeper for sure.
Very good. I used a little more pepper and cooked it about 3 min each side for med rare. I has some left over so I had it the next dya over salad and I think the flavor actually got better. The only thing that I didn't understand was the pepper corns; mine didn't pop??
Excellent. I did like the ingredient amounts and flavor. Next time I will make sure to sear the outside for a nicer appearance and added flavor. Great served with fresh lemon wedges!
This is the best tuna steak recipe ever! Both my husband and I love tuna and there are so many wonderful ways to cook it but we both decided this was the best!
Quick and simple recipe with amazing flavor. The first thing my husband said was "Wow! This is fantastic".
This was awesome. We left the cayenne pepper off the piece for our children. OUr picky eaters ate this up! Husband orders this type of fish out to dinner al the time and was shocked how easy it was to make at home. Not all the pepecorns poped but it was cool watching those that did.
What a fantastic, easy dish! Like others, I didn't use the full amount of salt. Since I didn't have any cayenne pepper on hand, I used lemon pepper instead. Can't wait to try it with the cayenne next time.
We did this on a very hot charcoal grill wth alder wood chips for a smokie flavor. Rubbed with evoo, sea salt and pepper. Wonderful!
We really liked it, but the peppercorns can be hazardous when they pop! They were shooting out of the pan all over the stove. Other than that it was really good. A bit spicy and plenty flavorful. With a side of brown rice and asparagus one tuna steak was enough for the two of us.
I had the same issue with the smokey oil, but turned down the heat before it got too bad. I also think it's important to note that the time for rare will vary dramatically depending on how cold your tuna is, or if it was previous frozen or not. We only did 2 minutes per side, and it was cooked all the way through. It was still delicious, but next time i'll probably only do 1 minute or less per side.
Wonderful flavor, I wouldn't change anything!
Very delicious and SO EASY.
awsome recipie followed the ingredients to taste and came out exellent, only took a few seconds to get to rare and served it over a bed of spring mix adding the oil from the peppercorns as a dressing! everyone loved it even my 5 and 6 year old!
very yummy. i only did 1/4 tsp salt. worked very well. goes well with sauted zuchinni. i sauted mine in the oil left over from the tuna with the pepper corns still in the pan, then put it all on a bed of romaine. didn't need any dressing and tasted oh so very good.
Very good, but a bit salty. Next time I will reduce the salt slightly and add a teeny bit more cayenne.
pretty good, but the quality of our ahi tuna steaks weren't so great.easy recipe. next time will try it with fresh ahi instead of the frozen stuff.
I had no idea how to cook tuna steaks, and this was so EASY, QUICK, SIMPLE, and still DELICIOUS! My toddlers LOVED it.
This was so good...very easy to make and flavorful. We served it over a bed of sautéed spinach.
Great recipe, both the cayenne and the lemon pepper work great. Definitely stick to the suggested amount of tuna though; we used bigger yellowfin steaks and the spices weren't exactly right. Other than that, excellent recipe.
Laziness prevents marinading which brings me to this recipe. Was glad that this got so many favorable reviews which prompted me to try it. Luved that there were so few ingredients(and I had them on hand), but still was a delight with soy sauce and wasabi. So quick and easy. Followed the recipe except used soy oil not olive. Will make again.
Disappointingly plain, too salty and spicy.
amazingly easy and tasty!
Easy, and tastier than I've had in a restaurant! If your oil smokes, then you might have the heat a little too high, or you might have used extra virgin olive oil (which has a low smoke point) instead of regular olive oil.
I like the butter & olive oil combo, I ground on some garlic sea salt & sprinkled 4 small steaks with a heaping 1/8tsp. cayenne total, skipped the peppercorn step, seared about 45seconds-1 minute each side, served. Yum!
The taste was explicit. Very easy to make. I would maybe spice it up a touch with a little more cayenne pepper. The cook time was perfect for rare which is how I like it. Cook the peppercorns for at least 10 minutes before adding the tuna.
I used braggs amino acid rather than salt and it was wonderful! Cooked it rare, sliced it thin and made butter lettuce tuna tacos. Delicious!
Simply yummy
Very tasty..used sea salt instead of kosher salt and omitted the peppercorns but added garlic powder.. Very pleasing taste and so simple..
It came out great! I had some problems getting the peppercorns to "pop", but everyone seemed to like it, even the fish haters! I will try marinating it in teriyaki sauce next time!
Perfect, with minor adjustment to salt amount. Will use this method often.
Over cooked. Turns out 30 seconds is enough
These were great! Didn't change a thing. Sliced and served over a salad.
OMG so good!
Super easy great meal make these weekly!
Doesn't get any easier than this--Delicious!
Could only find yellow fin tuna at the time. Seasoning was excellent. Also coated in sesame seeds. Two minutes per side gave us about a medium doneness. Tasty.
What can I say ... fantastic!! And that doesn't even do this recipe justice :) Thank you soooo much for sharing!
This was delicious. I used sesame oil instead of olive oil, because I wanted more of an Asian-food taste. Very quick and easy to do, and the whole family liked it (even my little brother said I should make it again!).
Very good and easy to make. It needs a sauce to go with it.