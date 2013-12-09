Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

786 Ratings
  • 5 569
  • 4 166
  • 3 27
  • 2 10
  • 1 14

This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!

By Bethany Joyful

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
174 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season the tuna steaks with salt and cayenne pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter with the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the peppercorns in the mixture until they soften and pop, about 5 minutes. Gently place the seasoned tuna in the skillet and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 minutes per side for rare.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 1033.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022