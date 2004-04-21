Easy Lemon Pie

We really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to follow and way quicker than making a traditional lemon meringue pie. After reading some of the other posts about the filling not setting I did not want to take a chance so I did add 1 tablespoon of corn starch mixed with a touch of water to the mixture while cooking. I also added 3/4 cup of lemon juice instead of 1/2 a cup, simply because of our personal preference for a tangier pie. As others did, I too beat the egg whites with 1/4 cup of sugar to top the pie with a meringue. Some people posted the over whelming taste of the sweetened condensed milk but I did not have that problem. Maybe they did not cook it long enough or it could also be that I added corn starch and more lemon juice than what the original recipe called for. All in all we really enjoyed this pie and I will definitely make again. The next time i think i will double the recipe because the original as is does not fill the pie crust. A great recipe though. Thank you!