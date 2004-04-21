Easy Lemon Pie

A short and easy recipe for lemon icebox pie.

Recipe by Nancy D.

8
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Prick pie shell with a fork and bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes, or until crust is lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool.

  • In a medium mixing bowl blend egg yolks and condensed milk. Stir in lemon juice. Heat this mixture in a double boiler, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until it thickens. Pour into piecrust and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

255 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 67.9mg; sodium 166.6mg. Full Nutrition
