Easy Lemon Pie
A short and easy recipe for lemon icebox pie.
Me and my husband loved this recipe and ate the entire thing in one setting. I prepared it differently. I set the oven on 375 degrees. Mixed two egg yolks with the 14ounce can of Eagle sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 cup of lemon juice from freshly sqeezed lemons. I recommend tasting the mixture so it doesn't become too tart. Pour in a deep dish 9" graham cracker crust. Mix the two egg whites with 1/4 cup of sugar until they are fluffy. And smooth on the top of the mixture. Bake until the egg whites slightly brown. Place in the refrigerator overnight to give the filling time to set. Enjoy!Read More
This was really strange. It wasn't a pretty yellow color-- it looked more like a butterscotch or carmel pie. There was not enough filling for the pie crust so it was really flat. The taste was interesting, but not very good.Read More
We all loved this one. I doubled the recipe and put it into a 13x9 graham cracker crust. Awesome & Easy.
I love this recipe. It's just like the one my grandmother made when I was growing up. I also like pouring it into mini graham cracker crusts so we each have individual servings.
Great recipe and so simple. I used a prepared graham cracker crust. I beat the 2 egg whites and incorporated them into the filling, which made the pie a little fluffier. Instead of cooking the filling, I just filled the pie shell and baked it at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Much easier.
I tinkered a little. No sweetened condensed milk so I used plain condensed with about 1/3 cup of sugar added. I don't know if that was why the mixture didn't thicken in the double boiler after about 20 hot minutes (It is August!) so I added about two tbls. of corn starch mixed with a little water to make it smooth, added it to the double boiler mix and Voila! Nicely thickened. Poured it hot into the baked, but lightly baked, pie shell, topped with meringue made from the eggs, plus a teaspoon of vanilla and 1/3 cup sugar added slowly while whipping the egg whites. Baked 15 minutes at 375. Looks great. Tastes great. Oh, yes, I added the zest from my squeezed lemons cause I like that extra zing.
When I made this recipe I followed it exactly like it was written. My family ate it all on thanksgiving- in ten minutes I had to make three of these just to get everyone happy.
This is not only incredibly easy, but you would NEVER guess it was only 3 ingredients. Gone are the days of cornstarch, lemon zest and a stick of butter. I love this recipe! 1 pc of advice - increase the lemon juice a little if you want a less sweet taste. I use the filling for lemon tarts now, the pastry to filling ratio just seems to work better :)
i love a recipe thats easy and this one is very easy
Gee, Nancy, thanks a lot! I tried this recipe and now my husband is hooked on your pie. It's wonderful just as it is, I wouldn't change a thing. Well okay, I did use a graham cracker crust and made meringue with the egg whites, but I didn't tinker with the main ingredients at all. Excellent flavor!
This pie was so easy and so tasty! It was a huge hit at Christmas. I used a premade pie shell and I whipped up the egg whites for the top. I baked it for about 5 min untill the top turned a bit brown. Very good!
This was a really good pie but it took 4 hours to thicken but still delicious! I made 3 pies!
Easy to make! tart taste reminded me of key lime pie.
Very yummy! We loved this pie, followed recipe exactly. It is delicious! A definite keeper for my recipe collection. Thanks!
Love this recipe. It was so easy to prepare, and was stuff I already have in my pantry. Spreading whipped topping on top, easy way to finish this off. Plus, makes the pie look elegant.
loved it! quick and easy yet tasty.
I loved these! But husband thought they were too tart and wouldn't eat any more.
the recipe is delicious in taste, I loved it...but somehow I messed something up...I did leave it on the refrigerator overnight, and it was firm in the morning...I topped it with canned whipped cream, and two hours later it was all soft!!! I don't get what I did wrong.
WOW! I havent tried this yet, but i will! father's day is coming up and my dads fav pie is lemon meringue, so this looks perfect! i will right another review when i make it!
This is by far the easiest and tastiest recipe for lemon pie that I have found. There's no scientific mixing and measuring with corn starch and flour to muddy up the taste. This recipe is straight forward. I decided to whip the egg whites in with the egg yolks to give the filling a lighter texture. Next time I will add lemon zest and a little more lemon juice, as I like my pie on the tart side. Thank you Nancy!
Pretty good.
it was awesome!!!!!!!!!!!
This is absolutely wonderful. Since I found this recipe, I have made it again and again. It is a never-fail Lemon Pie.
It is delicious and super easy!
We really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to follow and way quicker than making a traditional lemon meringue pie. After reading some of the other posts about the filling not setting I did not want to take a chance so I did add 1 tablespoon of corn starch mixed with a touch of water to the mixture while cooking. I also added 3/4 cup of lemon juice instead of 1/2 a cup, simply because of our personal preference for a tangier pie. As others did, I too beat the egg whites with 1/4 cup of sugar to top the pie with a meringue. Some people posted the over whelming taste of the sweetened condensed milk but I did not have that problem. Maybe they did not cook it long enough or it could also be that I added corn starch and more lemon juice than what the original recipe called for. All in all we really enjoyed this pie and I will definitely make again. The next time i think i will double the recipe because the original as is does not fill the pie crust. A great recipe though. Thank you!
With this pie can make a meringue with it also? This will be my first time making it. So any pointers would be great thank you
I followed the directions and I did not have enough to fill my 9 inch pie shell half full. Will try again but double ingredients.
Loved this pie, delicious, easy and very rich!
Noone in my family liked this recipe. The sweetened condensed milk was overpowering.
wow i tried this recipe and it was simple and delicious!!!
It takes a while for the filling to thicken in the double boiler, amd it reduces kind of a lot. I wasn't really left with quite enough filling for a 9-inch pie. Still, I do really like the tart flavor of it, and it is definitely easy. If I made it again, I would double the filling.
