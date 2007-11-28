Viennese Crescent Holiday Cookies
These cookies have been a Christmas family favorite for 20 years. Flaky and buttery, they are worth the effort. Almonds can be substituted for hazelnuts.
I have made these as Christmas gifts every year and everyone waits for them! My recipe is a bit different--I use almonds (very finely chopped), and 1/4 c regular sugar for the mix. (My recipe doesn't call for vanilla bean). I bake at a low temp (300) for about 30 minutes. The cookies should be rolled in powdered sugar twice--the first roll does absorb, but the second stays white and fluffy. I use a plastic bag in a bowl filled with the powdered sugar for easier rolling. My brother used to call these "fuzzy cookies". A great cookie no matter!Read More
Amazing! For those who want to add the chocolate coating, I used the "chocolate covered strawberries" recipe. (Basically melt 8 oz of chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon of shortening. Dip cooled cookies into chocolate.) I really enjoyed these cookies plain & with chocolate! Hooray!!
I made these with almonds as suggested by the submitter and they are quite good. I found one minute wasn't long enough for the cookies to cool before coating with sugar as the sugar just dissolved into the cookies. I waited until they were cool and rolled them in sugar again. These seem to freeze well.
This is the recipe I've used for years, minus the vanilla bean in the sugar, and using ground pecans inplace of the hazelnuts. My children love these cookies so much that one year when I didn't bake them due to illness, we ended up throwing a batch together on Christmas Eve just so it would "really" be Christmas.
I don't use the vanilla bean - too much work. Just use a good quality pure vanilla extract when you make the dough, I prefer Mexican vanilla. Also, if you use an electric mixer to mix the dough until light, you have cookies that literally melt in your mouth. Amazing. Plus, for a different taste, use toasted pecans or almonds, chopped very fine. For the chocolate, use Belgian Chocolate instead of chocolate chips, a world of difference.
Just like my Oma, I used walnuts instead of the hazelnuts. Always a wonderful Christmas tradition and incredibly delicious. Thanks Deb!
I make this recipe without the nuts and love it. I keep the dough in the fridge and make a few at a time to have with coffee. I love how it melts in your mouth and it tastes great with the coffee!
My mom always made those with almonds for xmas and tea parties and it was my fav cookie. she dipped the ends in choc and so do I.
Delicious and easy recipe!!! * * * * *
Easy and tasty! My husband's grandmother claimed the whole batch for herself. This will be one of my holiday favorites to make each Christmas with my little girl. Thanks!
I LOVE these cookies. They are buttery and crumble/melt in your mouth. They are a bit of work but well worth it! These were my favorite out of all the christmas cookies I made this year. They are both visually appealing and tast very gourmet!
A good reminder of the cookie I great up on. I didn't have the suggested nuts so I substituted it for chopped walnuts and they were still great! I'll be serving them this Christmas at a Christmas dinner I'm hosting next week.
Unbelievably yummy! These have been on my list for a while so I chose this recipe cause it has the lowest fat to flour ratio (out of guilt and saving money). I used ground almonds instead of hazelnuts as they're cheaper, they were good but probably not as much flavour as hazelnuts. I also didn't put vanilla bean in the sugar. Overall a great cookie recipe even for non cookie eaters!
I made these for the first time this year for part of my Christmas Cookie giveaway. They are delicious and so easy to make. Love the flavor. I used almonds and after baking and dusting with confectioner's sugar I dipped one end of the crescent in melted dark chocolate and put them on wax paper in the frig until the chocolate set. I'm going to make another batch this evening for our house.
My daughter couldn't wait for these cookies to cool off! They are very tasty, but I was surprised to see a yield of 48 servings for the original recipe. We produced only 25-30 cookies. We found the suggestion of one reviewer very helpful: place the warm cookies on a cookie pan already covered in the sugar mixture, so as to minimize handling and ensure a complete coating. Also, the mixture is very crumbly. I found it helpful to squeeze the mixture in the palm of my hand, then shape it into a small log and then a crescent.
These cookies almost melt in your mouth! The only thing different I did was to use ground almonds instead of hazelnuts because I had them on hand and then switched in almond extract instead of vanilla. They are excellent!
Perfect texture and delicious. I used almonds instead of hazelnuts, and next time, I will probably use almond extract instead of vanilla. To save time, I used some of the dough to make the linzer cookies on this site, and they also were yummy.
This recipe makes an exquisite cookie. It is the Christmas cookie for adults, and an excellent companion to a glass of dessert wine or espresso. Too many cookie recipes are far too sweet, but this is a keeper! Although some reviewers changed the recipe for their own tastes, the hazelnuts make this unique, a European flavor, and something different. HOpe no one substitutes the butter: its the butter that makes it rich, and tasty.
This dough is very similar to the russian tea cakes. I put aluminum foil in a cookie sheet, covered it with sifted powdered sugar and then laid the hot cookies on top of that. Then I sifted more sugar on top. This prevented me from having to handle them much. I re-sifted sugar over them after they were cooled. They were tender and light, although they break very easily. I am taking these to my child's Christmas party. I know I'll be the "good" mom! (No oreos here!!) Tasty!
Loved these!! I received so many compliments from these so much better than the plain crescent cookies, with that chocolate they were outstanding.
really great cookie...nice and airy! I drizzled some chocolate over them and sprinkled crushed hazlenuts over the chocolate. Really tasty cookie. Thanks for posting!
These cookies are great. They taste just like ones my Nonna used to make for Christmas. You do have to warm the dough in your hands as you shape them for them to stay together and it takes a while to make the cresent shapes, but well worth it. I now make these every Christmas and my family really enjoys them.
I ran out of hazelnuts and substituted 1/2 the amount of pecans. I dipped half of the batch in dark chocolate. Great either way!
Sorry - I read rave reviews and expected a winner.They were so dry that I ran back to the recipe to find out if I had left something out. They crumbled easily, and my boyfriend said that they "looked like slugs". I would not make them again, but I would like to try other cookies with ground hazelnuts.
I loved these cookies. I swapped the vanilla for almond extract and used almonds instead. You do not need to measure out the powdered sugar for coating... Just coat to taste I just used a strainer and dusted the tops and probably only used 3 Tablespoons. 1 word of caution do not rush this cookie, the dough has to rest in the fridge for at least 45 minutes or it will not hold it's shape in the oven. Well worth the wait just like Grandma's ,they melt in your mouth.
These were absolutely wonderful. Be careful when handling though, they break VERY easily. I dipped in melted chocolate and a few broke before I could place them back on the tray. If you are careful, you should be fine. I also sprinkled with confectioners sugar. Phenomenal.
Very good! I substituted walnuts for hazelnuts and made balls instead of crescents; the dough softens quickly and the points were crumbling. Delicious!
Just plain GOOD!!
Used almonds instead (already had them on hand), and rolled into balls since so many said they had a hard time with them breaking. VERY delicious. Big hit at cookie swap and Christmas.
I used ground walnuts for this recipe and like others, I omitted the vanilla bean. I baked them at 350 instead of 375, and they turned out perfect! Thanks for the recipe.
These are amazing!! I did them exactly as is, except I also added the chocolate coating. I dipped half of the cookie in a mix of 3/4 cup Belgian chocolate melted with 1 tbsp shortening. Make sure to dip the cookies when they are completely cooled. Incredible, we couldn't stop eating them. Will definitely make again!!
These taste fantastic! Relatively easy to make - just a tip for those trying this for the first time - I found I wasn't able to "roll" the dough into 3" pieces as the dough would just crumble. Took a bit more time than expected to assemble and get them in the oven - but they still turned out great!!
very good, just put powdered sugar in a bag to coat cookies much easier.
Tasty but the crescent shape made it difficult to get powdered sugar on all sides. There was also way too much powdered sugar for the dusting... ended up with a cup leftover. I'm not sure how everyone got the chocolate dip on so nicely... my chocolate just stuck to the powdered sugar and not the cookie. Still delicious, though!
to me, once the cookies cooled, they tasted greasy.
Excellent!!!
nice holiday cookie. Light and flaky. I did not dip them in chocolate, but might try doing that next time. Definitely have to double the recipe for my family. My 4 year old grandson had fun shaping these!
I followed the directions and the cookies came out lovely, crisp, and tasty! I didn't have any trouble rolling them to 3" after squashing the dough a bit in my hands to soften. They were not exceptionally fragile--I had one break, but that was because I accidentally tapped it with the spatula. I did find that the amount of powdered sugar for rolling them in was about double what was actually needed--oh darn! I have to make some more! ;-) I did wind up with only 40 cookies, but I guess I overestimated how big an inch is. :-)
These were so delicious and buttery. I used walnuts instead of hazelnuts because its what we had on hand, but they came out just blissfully delicious. I will be taking these to a cookie swap in January!
I made this on Christmas Eve for my family. Everything was great! My sister and mother have eccentric tastes and their eyes rolled back into their heads with this cookie!!! It was real tasty. The taste of the hazelnuts where perfect and the almond flavor was a nice addition. Except that it was a little much, maybe a little overwhelming. The original extract measurements where doable but for my tastes, I'd cut back a bit. Other than that I'd definitely make them again and probably for my church family :D
I made these with ground almonds instead of the hazelnuts, and they turned out quite nice, almost like short bread. It is important that you dust them with powered sugar before they cool completely, as it won't stick otherwise.
These were just ok.
I tried this recipe today.It came out very good.Thanks for good recipe.In place of powdered sugar I used icing sugar as vanilla pods are available in my town.Hazel nuts gave it crunchy texture. Chhaya
I tried this recipe instead of my usual one for crescents and I was disappointed. Not the tender melt-in-your mouth cookie after all. I didn't make any changes to the original recipe. I won't make these again.
my mom made this recipe for over 20 years, we made it with walnuts instead and it always turns out great
These cookies are so good that they are even yummy plain.
these are a favorite in my house during the holidays. i did use almonds because that's what i had on hand. i also omitted the vanilla sugar. i dipped them in melted dark chocolate as in the picture - they turned out perfect!
Brings back memories! Best cookies my Mom maid.
These were great! In Austria they call them Vanille Kipferl, and make them every Christmas. I made some with my bf's mom, but i don't like using a scale or anything, so i was so glad to find this recipe in the good old American system! I made a ton to send to my family, and my mom begged for the recipe! Not quite as good as my bf's mom's, but still delicious.
I opted to toast my hazelnuts in a dry saucepan over medium heat until they were golden and smelled nutty. I'm a big fan of anything nutty so I even snuck in a couple of tbs. Frangelico. Be careful to wait a minute before attempting to remove from the cookie sheet. I broke a couple. These turned out to be very tender and oh so well received. BTW, I rolled the balls a little bigger than 1" so I ended up with 28 and I immediately started making another batch after tasting the broken ones. OH. MY. GOODNESS. I will be making these festive lil' crescents for holidays to come! The only complaint I have is my little nephew accused me of using 'dirty powdered sugar' on the cookies. I had to convince him the black specks were vanilla seeds so you may want to educate your loved ones prior to serving. LOL
They are good but don't dip in chocolate, they are better left plain. Can make rounds instead of the crescent shape as it looks better.
I FOUND THE MIXTURE TO CRUMBLY, SO I ADDED AN EGG. THEY CAME OUT NICE AND WERE VERY TASTY. I AM GOING TO MAKE A SECOND BATCH, AND JUST FLATTEN THEM INTO ROUNDS....
Excellent! I used pecans, because that's all I had on hand. I also used half vanilla and half almond extract, but otherwise followed the recipe and they were sooo yummy!
Best cookies I ever tasted, never mind ever baked! I used raw hazelnuts that I roasted the day before I did the recipe. The smell in the house was amazing when they baked! I would not dream of using any other nut, these are perfect with hazelnuts. Next batch, I will sprinkle the vanilla-flavoued icing sugar on an aliminum sheet and then sprinkle some over the hot cookies, to avoid handling them too much and so the coating is not too thick. The sugar melts and makes a nice tasty coating (the batter alone is not very sweet). Not sure I will coat with chocolate - they are great without it. Why mess with perfection?
very good. I didnot dip in chocolate
These are ok, very sweet, i just put powdered sugar on them, the chocolate would not stick to mine! Kind of made a mess...
I made this recipe with almonds, and I skip the sugar to sprinkle, I just put the chocolat to save some calories, I add some sugar because my butter was salty, I do advice to let the cookies cool down for more than a minute, 5 0r 10 minutes it's better, because they breake easily, you must be really careful while you handle the cookies. Everyone loved the cookies! They go perfect with tea
Not my favorite, but my mom really enjoyed them. They are very dry, however, my mom said she enjoyed them with coffee and reminded her of Russian Tea Cakes.
These are wonderful but as with many nutty cookies like this, they can be dry. This is why I took inspiration from one of the posted photos and half dipped mine in chocolate to finish them off. Yumm.
Great recipe! I didn't use the vanilla beans but it still turned out perfect. I did add a half-teaspoon of anise extract which adds an interesting flavor to the cookies. I found you can use a stand mixer to mix the flour, sugar and nuts to the perfect consistency, no hand mixing required. Another note, there is no need to space these cookies when baking as they are a shortbread and contain no baking soda or powder & won't spread a bit, only puff up slightly. Also, I find letting them cool for a minute is hardly necessary, as the sugar melts into the cookie quite perfectly fresh out of the oven. To the reviewer who complained about the sugar melting into the cookies-this is the intended effect with this kind of cookies as it adds flavor. And if you use a large enough container and a spoon to roll in powdered sugar you can coat several cookies at once. Mine were also dipped/drizzled in chocolate which is a bit tricky with the powdered sugar but looks & tastes fantastic.
These are elegant cookies with a rich hazelnut flavor. They are delicious and not overly sweet. I gently toasted the hazelnuts and rubbed off most of the skins with a clean kitchen towel before grinding in the food processor. Didn't roll as well as I expected - dough was easier to shape when it was not so cold.
I've been making these cookies every Christmas for three years now, without the vanilla bean part (not necessary). They are very delicate and break easily, so I've considered making them into some other shape, but they are scrumptious cookies. With chocolate they must be even better. My dad loves them!
followed directions to the t and turned out great - not too sweet and very very good. This was for a cookie exchange and my friends loved the cookies. I added chocolate to one end of each as shown in the picture.
Ever.yone who tries these wants more. I love that I can make up the dough, roll it up in wax paper twist the ends, and bake up a few cookies at a time. Awesome! Fresh cookies everyday
Love these cookies. I didn't use the vanilla bean at all, I don't think it was really necessary. I ground up almonds because that is what I had on hand. The dough was a little difficult to work with, it kept crumbling. It was worth the effort because they are so good and with the ends dipped in chocolate they were amazing and so nice looking. Thank you
I made these for the first time four years ago and I've made them every Christmas since. They are always a big hit. They have a light, buttery texture and are pretty. Well, they are if I melt the chocolate correctly, haha.
I always add just a bit more melted butter when mixing as they do tend to crumble, but these are the best tasting cookies ever. I make these with walnuts, so finely chopped in a blender. I don't use confectioners sugar at all......instead when cool, I ice them with buttercreme frosting, colored red and green for the holidays....My family waits for these cookies every year.
I couldn't find hazelnuts so I used almonds instead and they were somewhat tasteless. If I do these again, I will add some almond extract. They might taste better with the hazelnuts, I don't know.
Fantastic cookies! I had never had these before making them and they were certainly worth it. The hazelnut flavor is amazing and they just melt in your mouth. The dough is very brittle and hard to work with and the cookies are very fragile, but they're delicious and totally worth it!
I love these cookies! But I never knew they were this easy to make. I stayed with the recipe but I used Kerrygold Irish butter. I find this butter has a richer, purer taste for baking. Also I added a tsp of almond flavoring just because I love that flavor and hey, they’re almond cookies! It didn’t make as many as it said, but maybe I made them larger. They’re so “melt in your mouth” tasty and so special for gifts or entertaining for the holidays. Thanks for sharing.
I make these cookies every year but dont put in the salt...very delicious and delicate.
My grandmother used to make these at Christmas time. They are delicious. But she used walnuts.
I tried 10 minutes at 375degrees and 30 minutes at 300 degrees and the longer time with shorter temp worked better. I had a difficult time dipping them in chocolate, with the sugar coating on it. I thought they were just OK.
Addictive! Works very well for dipping in chocolate.
Love this recipe, it's just like my mother made for years growing up.
Very good. I also dipped them in the chocolate sauce w/ 2 T shortening that's also on this site. Very elegant cookies.
Absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and it had great texture and flavor. My husband and kids devouered it all. I will definitely make this again!!
I recommend this recipe as is. Now, I added an extra step for the hazelnuts. I toasted them which loosened the peel a bit and roughly rubbed them in a towel to remove the loosened bits. Then, I grounded them in my blender sprinkling a bit of flour. The roasting and sprinkled flour made the whole grinding procedure a lot easier. I then made the recipe following the rest of the instructions. The cookies were tasty with an enhanced hazelnut flavor without any bitterness. My only recommendation would be please do put them in the fridge and try to handle them the least you can. These kinds of cookie dough are very grainy and to shape them successfully, you need to shape them on the cold cookie sheet. The grainy dough results from the nuts sucking all the flour and any other dry ingredient while there is no binding (emulsifying) agent like the eggs or yolks. Do roll them as the recipe calls, but finish the crescent shaping after placing the little sticks on the cookie sheet. They might look a bit skinny or a bit fat. If the former happens worry not. They will puff up while baking. If the latter happens, you can remove a bit of dough and reshape the crescent. When baking always use cold cookie sheets to prevent spreading. If using dark cookie sheets, bake them for about 8 minutes only otherwise they might burn a bit.
Such an old-fashioned cookie. My family really enjoyed them.
Lovely delicate texture and flavour. I left them as balls rather than make them into crescents because my attempts at crescents looked goofy. Glad to add them to my annual baking.
I guess I just expected something a bit more from a recipe with this good a rating. I honestly thought they were good, but essentially just wedding cookies with hazelnuts, and a little bit boring for what I was expecting. I followed the recipe exactly, no substitutions. Make sure you don't make them too large.
Made these yesterday and my friends and co-workers told me they loved them! Didn't adjust the recipe in any way. I even have some vanilla sugar leftover for garnishing other things. I'd make these again, and recommend this recipe.
Easy to make- has a very strong taste of hazelnuts! This is great if you love them, but some people commented they felt they were bland... I thought they were great! :)
they melted in the oven!
The cookies melt in the mouth!! My family esp my hubby is so impressed that he said I could open a bakery shop with this recipe!
These were great cookies and a good recipe to make when you discover you don't have eggs in the fridge! My only complaint was that they kept breaking when I tried to dip them in chocolate (which resulted in me eating a lot more than I should have and giving away fewer.) Any suggestions for avoiding this?
My family traditionally made these and called them Kifflings. We roll the dough out to about 1/4 inch thickness and use a small glass to cut the crescent shape. This recipe with the confectioners sugar has a much better consistency than those that use granulated sugar.
I find it hard to rate these. My mom makes a version of these (perhaps different regions of Europe use a different recipe-Czech oppose to German) she has yet to divulge the recipe to me. So I found this one. I made as written.. But second batch turned oven down to 325..i found the bottoms browned and the Middle was somewhat not cooked all the way. I feel that low and slow is best. Also how is the butter supposed to be incorporated?.. Cold like pastry?, melted, or softened? I chose somewhere between cold and soft.. And cut it into the flour mix. Figured that would work best as this cookie is supposed to be Flaky andmelt in your mouth. Thanks for the recipe though! These were good!
These taste the same as my regular nut butter balls but they were a little crumblier so I don't know if I'll use this one again.
Oh wow!!! Absolutely delicious!!! Melts in my mouth!!!!
Very easy to make and very tasty. Takes a little bit to get the size just right. Will make again!
These cookies have easily turned into my favorite cookie. Someone said the dough is very crumbly and hard to work with. Yes, it is crumbly to start with, but if you work it enough it will be easier to work. I usually roll it out to about 1/8” thickness and cut it out with cookie cutter. Next time I think I am going to try pecans instead of hazelnuts, just to be different.
My family calls these cookies Kiflings. They are always made with butter, vanilla extract in the dough, plain powdered sugar for dusting and slivered almonds The key to getting a lovely, pliable dough is to ground the nuts as finely as possible. If your dough is hard to handle, ground the nuts finer next time. This recipe works. We never add chocolate dip or drizzle.
I've been making these for years. My mum who is Austrian and my aunt used to make these with walnuts. They are the most mouthwatering biscuits I've ever had. They are totally gorgeous.
Amazing, melt in your mouth. I used brazil nuts and they tasted the same.
I've been making these cookies every Christmas for years. I originally got the recipe in one of those McCalls recipe packs. I veganize them by using a butter replacement- i find adding a tblsp or so more of the 'butter' helps when making them vegan. I also use almonds instead of hazelnuts. I sometimes dip a batch in vegan chocolate too. A classic cookie that always gets rave reviews. No one would ever know they were vegan.
