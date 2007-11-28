Viennese Crescent Holiday Cookies

I recommend this recipe as is. Now, I added an extra step for the hazelnuts. I toasted them which loosened the peel a bit and roughly rubbed them in a towel to remove the loosened bits. Then, I grounded them in my blender sprinkling a bit of flour. The roasting and sprinkled flour made the whole grinding procedure a lot easier. I then made the recipe following the rest of the instructions. The cookies were tasty with an enhanced hazelnut flavor without any bitterness. My only recommendation would be please do put them in the fridge and try to handle them the least you can. These kinds of cookie dough are very grainy and to shape them successfully, you need to shape them on the cold cookie sheet. The grainy dough results from the nuts sucking all the flour and any other dry ingredient while there is no binding (emulsifying) agent like the eggs or yolks. Do roll them as the recipe calls, but finish the crescent shaping after placing the little sticks on the cookie sheet. They might look a bit skinny or a bit fat. If the former happens worry not. They will puff up while baking. If the latter happens, you can remove a bit of dough and reshape the crescent. When baking always use cold cookie sheets to prevent spreading. If using dark cookie sheets, bake them for about 8 minutes only otherwise they might burn a bit.