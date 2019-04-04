Lentils and Rice with TVP

This recipe was good but I had to make some changes. I didn't have quite enough brown lentils so I added some red lentils to make up the difference. Next time I think I'll do half and half because the red lentils added a nice texture and the brown lentils were a little overwhelming. I reduced the amount of water used in the second step, instead used enough to follow the package directions for the rice and TVP, and it worked out well. I was paranoid the rice wouldn't cook fully without heat so I simmered everything for 10 minutes and then let it sit covered for another 10 minutes. The rice cooked completely and there was no excess water. I took others' suggestions and added a splash of red wine vinegar at the end. It really did help brighten the flavor. I think I will add more curry powder next time.