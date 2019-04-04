Lentils and Rice with TVP
This lentil and rice with TVP (textured vegetable protein) recipe is cooked in broth with onion and spices.
This lentil and rice with TVP (textured vegetable protein) recipe is cooked in broth with onion and spices.
Good idea, but there was too much water as the recipe goes. The flavors were awesome. However, the only thing I added was a splash of vinegar to brighten the flavors a little. Otherwise, play with it, but use this as a starting point. Also, you could put more TVP in it, you can barely tell there is any in there.Read More
Decent flavor. Kind of bland though. Good for a side dish, or maybe with grilled chicken on top.Read More
Good idea, but there was too much water as the recipe goes. The flavors were awesome. However, the only thing I added was a splash of vinegar to brighten the flavors a little. Otherwise, play with it, but use this as a starting point. Also, you could put more TVP in it, you can barely tell there is any in there.
This was great! I switched it up a bit though. I used a potato instead of TVP and I added a clove of garlic to the onion saute. I also followed the advise of the other comment and added a splash of vinegar at the end. She's right there is way too much water so I let it simmer that 20 min. instead of letting it stand. I will definately make it again!
Love it! I used 3 14oz cans of vegetable broth to replace all the water, 2 boullion cubes, and no curry (didn't have any). I substituted brown rice for white and let it simmer longer. We ate it on tortillas with cheese & sour cream. Delish!
This recipe was good but I had to make some changes. I didn't have quite enough brown lentils so I added some red lentils to make up the difference. Next time I think I'll do half and half because the red lentils added a nice texture and the brown lentils were a little overwhelming. I reduced the amount of water used in the second step, instead used enough to follow the package directions for the rice and TVP, and it worked out well. I was paranoid the rice wouldn't cook fully without heat so I simmered everything for 10 minutes and then let it sit covered for another 10 minutes. The rice cooked completely and there was no excess water. I took others' suggestions and added a splash of red wine vinegar at the end. It really did help brighten the flavor. I think I will add more curry powder next time.
This recipe is perfect for a chilly fall night. I would advise "eyeballing" the water amount to your liking. I used brown rice and doubled the recipe size. The curry and cumin were a nice touch. We made it just a tad soupy and served buttermilk cornbread on the side. Very healthy alternative recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Decent flavor. Kind of bland though. Good for a side dish, or maybe with grilled chicken on top.
This was excellent. I added a diced potato instead of TVP and it was excellent. The only problem is that the rice did not cook all the way. Next time i make it I plan on partially cooking the rice in the 2.5C of water and then adding it to the pot. i also simmered it covered for 10 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes instead of letting it sit. Overall a very flavorful dish and i will be making it again
This is amazing! I used a 7-quart pressure cooker, so I just sautéed the onion in the pot then dumped in all the ingredients. In twenty minutes I had a wonderful meal perfectly cooked. I used 1/2 brown lentils and 1/2 green and used brown rice. I soaked the lentils and rice for half an hour before cooking. Using Raghavan’s Curry Blend (on AR), which already contains cumin, I added 1 whole TBSP of curry. I served it with a yogurt raita and fresh coriander. Absolutely delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
Pretty good but a little bland. If you like spicy, add a bit of Sriracha sauce when serving! The sauce goes very well with the flavours of this dish and makes up for the blandness of the textured protein.
This sounded easy enough to modify for the Instant Pot, so I put everything in at once - onions raw so I omitted the oil, used 5 cups of water instead of 5.5 total, and doubled the TVP to one cup. Used Manual setting for 20 minutes, natural release (because I was working) and it worked perfectly. The dish was very flavourful and everything was cooked well. This will be the perfect meal to throw together when cooking feels like way too much effort.
Good flavor.
I added chopped carrots for some extra nutrients and squeezed fresh lemon on top of my serving right before eating. I’m trying to cut back on my salt intake so adding lemon was a good flavor addition.
The flavor is good however, the step where it sits for 20 minutes can't be right. I cooked it for another 15 minutes after adding all ingredients and the water was enough. i can't imagine not cooking the rice and just letting it sit for 20 minutes. didn't anyone noticed the rice was not done?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections