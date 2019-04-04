Lentils and Rice with TVP

This lentil and rice with TVP (textured vegetable protein) recipe is cooked in broth with onion and spices.

Recipe by Lily9753

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine 3 cups water and lentils in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion in hot oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Once lentils have simmered for 10 minutes, stir in remaining 2 1/2 cups water, cooked onion, rice, TVP, parsley, bouillon, curry powder, and cumin. Return to a boil over high heat, then remove from heat, cover, and let stand undisturbed for 20 minutes.

  • Season with pepper and stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 386.2mg. Full Nutrition
