Broiled Mochi with Nori Seaweed

4.2
11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mochi is a sweet, short-grained, very glutinous rice with a high starch content. Mochi is commonly used to make rice cakes, for which it is pounded in large tubs until it becomes extremely sticky. It is then formed into balls or squares, which can be found in Japanese markets. Mochi is also used in confections and rice dishes. It can be bought in most any Japanese grocery store. This is a delicious way to eat it!

Recipe by Naomi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (275 degrees C).

  • Dip mochi into soy sauce, then place on a baking sheet. Let bake for about 5 minutes, or until heated through.

  • While mochi is cooking, cut the dried seaweed into 8 strips. Place these strips in a large frying pan over medium heat. When they are warmed, after approximately 1 to 2 minutes, remove them from the heat.

  • Wrap each mochi cake in seaweed; serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 907.3mg. Full Nutrition
