Tropical Mango Mousse

There's nothing quite so refreshing as mangos! Preparation time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings/ serving size: 1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine mangoes, bananas, yogurt, honey, ice cubes, and vanilla extract until smooth. Refrigerate for 3 hours. Pour into individual dishes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 23.3mg. Full Nutrition
