Tropical Mango Mousse
There's nothing quite so refreshing as mangos! Preparation time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
We have eaten very extravagantly this weekend & I thought this light, healthy dessert would be refreshing & it was. I used 3 small mangoes & only half a banana but I think I could have added the rest of the banana w/ good success. I'm pretty sure that this is not a recipe to use up those overripe bananas in...I think that would make the banana flavor predominant. I used vanilla yogurt but the finished product still seemed to be missing something so I added a tsp. or so of dried ginger. I served this in vintage boopie glasses & garnished w/ chopped candied ginger & a tiny sprig of mint. The presentation of it helped this simple dessert achieve a more elegant stature.Read More
Neither my daughter nor I liked this at all. Will not make again.Read More
I loved it! Much better when frozen. I made it because I love mangos, and will make again because it tasted so great!
I can't eat dairy, so I used a package of soft Mori-Nu silken tofu, and blended it with a package of frozen mango and 2 bananas. Added a bit of cinnamon and it was done. Sweet enough and very good.
We drank it as a smoothie. Great!
This is not mousse but smoothie!
I think coconut(extract) brings a nice balance to the mango and banana(which can be over powering)...Plus 1packet of Splenda gives it the sweetness that i like :0(
Excellent flavor and healthy dessert! I think it tastes even better if kept in the freezer for a couple of hours. Thanks Robyn!
Made with one mango, tastes perfect as a smoothie!
The strong flavor & texture of a banana in this recipe complete overpowers the wonderful taste of the Mangos. Very disappointing!
Excellent! Nice and cold and good for hot summer days. It's nice and healty too.
This is NOT a smoothie. If you let this rest for 3 hours, it will be an awesome pudding/mousse concoction. I used a 6 oz package of low fat vanilla yogurt, and it was great!
Quick, easy to modify... and simply delicious and light!
I added a little bit of vanilla bean ice cream and it was a pretty good dessert. thanks for the recipe.
With the yogurt it's more of a smoothie, but we like it as an ice, so we eleminated the yogurt and frooze it, yum.
Loved this recipe, as a smoothie and frozen. Used coconut extract as a change to vanilla as one user suggested. Great, light dessert - thanks!
I made this recipe as written to try it, but I think I would add some of the suggestions of other reviewers to improve it the next time. Like some others, mine was more of a smoothie, definitely not mousse-like; maybe freezing it would have given it a thicker consistency. The one banana was more than enough; its flavor was more apparent than the mangos. While I did like the flavor, I think it would have helped with some of the ingredients other reviewers suggested, like ginger or cinnamon. With a bit of modification of the original recipe, I would make it again.
i used apricot yogurt as its all i had, worked well together, set well and tasted yumm
The whole family like it. Next time I should double the recipe.
More like a REALLY thick smoothie than mousse.
It was watery. Both mangos and bananas vary in size. The consistency might have been better if I had used larger fruit.
