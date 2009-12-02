Hamburger Soup IV

This recipe is a favorite in my family. My grandma says it was a soup of the Depression era that evolved over time. As each of us made it for our families, we added to it. It is simple, affordable, and quite good. Add pearl onions and sliced zucchini, if desired.
Made this last week, and I have to tell you I loved it! I didn't have carrots, and used one large can of whole tomatoes, chopped up, and added potatoes and pasta. I chopped up the onions and sauteed them with the hamburger meat. If my kids don't notice them, they eat them! I just made little tiny hamburgers to use tonight in the soup -- just like the Chunky soup!! Great recipe!
This was really good and really easy. It was snowing like crazy so I was happy to find that I had almost all the ingredients in the house. I left out the celery but doubt that made any difference at all. I do have to say it was a bit greasy so next time I think I'll try ground turkey.I would also suggest,especially if you plan on leftovers, more broth as the macaroni & rice really suck up the fluid. I like recipes like this because they really give you a lot of room to play. Either way this was a great snowy day dinner!
This recipe was great. My family loved it and my son who is super picky had seconds. Instead of water I used beef broth. I also added 1/2 chopped onion and 3 cloves of chopped garlic to the hamburger as I was cooking it. I added a few carrots also. So yummy. I served it with a piece of bread and butter very good. Thank you
Husband liked it! I went ahead and cooked the rice using chicken broth and used ground beef that was 80% lean. I also added garlic powder and chili powder as well as Jamaican jerk. Baked in the oven for 30 min usted and added the olives on top of the cheese. Definitely a keeper but going to add zucchini
