Hamburger Soup IV

This recipe is a favorite in my family. My grandma says it was a soup of the Depression era that evolved over time. As each of us made it for our families, we added to it. It is simple, affordable, and quite good. Add pearl onions and sliced zucchini, if desired.

Recipe by Jennifer Heiman

Directions

  • In a large pot on medium high heat, combine the water and celery and bring to a low boil. Add the ground beef a little at a time. Reduce heat to medium low and let simmer fo about 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in the stewed tomatoes with liquid. Add the potatoes and any other desired vegetables. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer.

  • While the soup is simmering, bring some water to a boil in another pot. Add the rice and macaroni and cook until they are almost done, leaving them slightly firm. Drain and add them to the soup. Continue to simmer the soup about 25 minutes or until the potatoes and other vegetables are tender. Serve steaming hot with hot sauce for individual tastes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
797 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 95.5g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 596.8mg. Full Nutrition
