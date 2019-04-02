Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts

Chicken tenders came out delicious with this recipe. It's a simple and fun recipe to make. I used less ginger (seemed like too much) and buttermilk instead of regular milk to make it a bit richer, but otherwise the spices are pretty much perfect. Tastes very similar to fancy restaurant chicken tenders, but better. Great blend. Be careful with the salt – some pieces came out a bit too salty, so just be sure to mix it up very carefully or maybe even add a bit less. Also, I don't really see the need to bake these after frying. If you cook them thoroughly while frying, there's no need to bake it and it will probably come out soggier than crispier to be honest. Definitely try this one.