Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts

First pan-fried, then baked, this will be the most tender, moist chicken you will ever try.

By Alesia

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Stir together flour, tarragon, salt, ginger, pepper, mustard powder, thyme, garlic powder, and oregano in a shallow bowl until well blended. Beat the egg together with the milk until smooth in a bowl. Dredge the chicken breasts in the flour mixture, shake off excess, then dip in egg, and again in flour. Set breasts aside to rest for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Dredge the chicken breasts in flour again, and shake off excess. Brown the chicken in the hot oil until golden brown on both sides. Place onto a baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, 20 to 30 minutes.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 40.5g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 1842.9mg. Full Nutrition
